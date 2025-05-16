The Beckhams are worried that Duchess Meghan will ‘pour bile’ into Brooklyn’s ear

There are so many moving parts to this Peltz-Beckham-Windsor-Sussex feud, I feel like we might need to make a flow chart at some point. To recap, the Windsors and Sussexes are feuding off to one side, and on a completely different side, David and Victoria Beckham are feuding with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham. The Beckham feud has become extremely heightened this week with a full-on briefing campaign from David and Victoria in which they’re painting Nicola as some Meghan Markle-esque American strumpet who stole their precious British prince. The story that brought everything together is that the Peltz-Beckhams had dinner at Harry and Meghan’s home recently. Camp Sussex took pains to say that Nicola and Brooklyn were friends-of-friends and not invited directly. But it’s enough for a full British tabloid sh-tstorm: Beckhams, princes, terrible suits, American billionaires, MEGHAN, Victoria, DRAMA! Well, the briefings from Beckingham Palace continue unabated – the feud is now centered on Victoria vs. Meghan vs. Nicola/Brooklyn.
When David and Victoria Beckham learned their precious eldest son was socialising with Meghan Markle, how their hearts must have sunk. This, after all, is a woman they once considered a friend. A woman they went out of their way to look out for — and who turned her back on them the moment someone wealthier came along. A woman who fell out with them after accusing Victoria of leaking stories about her.
The news that Meghan, alongside docile husband Harry, is befriending Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz would, surely, have caused the Beckhams to shudder in horror. Friends of David and Victoria were apparently stunned by The Sun’s revelations — confirmed overnight by Meghan’s most trusted US publication, People magazine — that Brooklyn had enjoyed an intimate dinner party at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s £11million Montecito mansion. Oh, to have been a fly on the wall at that 22-person gathering.
I’m told: “David and Victoria were blindsided by the news — they didn’t see it coming. Of course it’s a bit weird for them as they used to socialise with Meghan and Harry, and now their boy is doing it. David has no problem with Harry and has always acted very graciously towards him — even after the fall-out with Victoria — and they still communicate occasionally. However, once burned . . .Naturally they therefore feel less warmly towards Meghan. They think she has acted truly awfully at times. The last thing they need is for her to be pouring bile into Brooklyn’s ear, telling him to cast his parents out, as she has done with her own dad. What was supposed to be a very private family feud is rapidly escalating and obviously it’s incredibly frustrating for the family.”
Sources who attended the dinner, arranged by the Paramount TV network, say the Peltz-Beckhams and Harkles “got on really well”.
Presumably another huge fear for Team Beckham is that Brooklyn “does a Harry” and writes an explosive memoir. He may only be 26, but Brooklyn has lived an extraordinarily privileged life and has seen the A-list celebrity circuit first-hand. Harry’s whinge-fest Spare was a Sunday Times bestseller and, well, unsparing in its criticism of certain members of the Royal Family. I’m told, though, that an auto-biography “is not on Brooklyn’s radar, even though it would have some incredibly juicy chapters”. A source added: “It just isn’t his style — he would never do that to his family. He still loves and cherishes them and is desperate for reconciliation. He wouldn’t go nuclear like Harry and write a tell-all tome.”
There’s a lot more bile at the Sun, but you get the idea. As I’ve covered this unfolding Beckham mess, I have to say, there’s a fatal flaw in the British tabloid coverage. Well, there are tons of flaws, but one of the biggest mistakes is presuming that Americans think of Victoria Beckham as some untouchable A-list celebrity. She’s got name recognition in America, but she’s far from A-list here and all of this simpering of “the grand A-lister Victoria Beckham would never leak about Meghan or Nicola, how gauche” falls flat. Especially given that it’s beyond clear that the Beckhams are absolutely waging a campaign against Brooklyn and Nicola, and they’re actively trying to “Markle” their daughter-in-law. It’s pretty ugly, and it’s tacky as hell for the Beckhams to publicly snipe at the Sussexes for doing nothing but welcome the Peltz-Beckhams for dinner.
What a load of misogyny in one place. When did Meghan accuse Victoria of anything? I don’t know of any of the Beckham names coming out of her mouth. If the Beckhams don’t get off their butts to refute this load, it will show me exactly who they are.
And Harry is ‘docile’, and Meghan pours bile into poor little boy’s ears. It’s disgusting. They need a massive slap for this garbage.
There’s a whisper going round that this story is Kate’s fault, by ill-advisedly being seen to take sides by wearing that VB trouser suit a couple of days ago. It’s said that Brooklyn and Nicola’s pals were so angry that they leaked their royal dinner party attendance. Who knows? I guess it is plausible.
This is misogynistic and racist when derangers trash meghan.This should be called out. The dm keeps these comments in which is par for the course . Harry is trashed because derangers want them to divorce.
Did the author of this hit piece really call the Sussexes ‘the Harkles’? That’s deranger terminology and rather Tom Bower-like. Hmmm … 🤔
That s deranger talk oh and calling her Rachel is another deranger tactic
As if Meghan does not have enough on her plate. I hope the person that included those folks has apologized to Meghan. This is all tabloid fodder for a story to drag Meghan into the Beckham’s mess. The mother-law daughter -law mess is family common unfortunately in marriages. I applaud the Sussexes team issuing the statement and the Sussexes continuing to live their lives faraway from the nonsense.
So much bullish*t! I’m a little unclear on the Victoria & David used to socialize with Harry & Meghan and they are now furious the Brooklyn & Nicole are now socializing with Harry & Meghan…and that’s bad?
And what everybody else said–Meghan’s never said anything about VB, describing Harry as ‘docile’ is gross, Meghan probably has zero ‘bile’ in her body + how can she pour bile in someone’s ear at a dinner party for 22??? And on, and on, and on.
…and that’s bad? Lol, yes, it is so silly. Having dinner with Harry and Meghan is apparently treason now. And an affront to VB and DB. Tabloid messiness.
David Beckham : Sir, I really want that knighthood. What’s it gonna take?
William : You have to drag my brother and his wife, whom I loathe – did you know that? Just making sure – through the mud in an extended smear campaign. Key message : It’s all Megan’s fault. If you can throw in something about Montecito bathrooms and vaguely racist remarks, bonus points.
David : Gotcha, we’re on it! So, see you at the next BP garden party?
William : Sure, whatever I’ll let you know
Sadly that is probably a very true scenario… I can’t imagine being that soulless and cruel but Peggy sure is, his mother must weep in heaven at what he has become.
William is like mister potter in its a wonderful life.
Bingo @ Lady Esther we have a winner!
this is incredibly likely. I mean it might even be the actual conversation, verbatim.
In general though when reading this excerpt, my takeaway was that this was written for the royals, to assure them that people really do hate Harry and Meghan, that of COURSE the beckhams hate Meghan, that of course there is a falling out there, etc.
My other theory is that no one, even in the UK, really cares about this supposed feud between David/Victoria and Brooklyn/Nicola, so the British press is doing the only thing it knows how to do – make the whole thing about Meghan.
Hmm, I can actually see this happening. David (& Victoria) seem desperate for that knighthood and might sacrifice their dignity to kiss Willy’s butt and throw the Sussexes under the bus. Pathetic, but possible IMO.
@lady Esther – was coming to say exactly this. How badly do you and your hair plugs want that knighthood David?
These rats really want to destroy Meghan.
You know what, in this dispute, I’d like to see the Peltzes go full nuclear.
The Beckhams are turning into the Windsors and if they think the world owes them any thing, think again. They’re not as protected and they don’t have an institution backing them.
Would love to be a fly on the wall as Peltz rings Murdoch. The Sun does this for clicks and giggles but Meghan has every right to start suing the Sun for slander.
Omg all Meghan has done to this point is host a dinner party and this is what the rota and wank do every single time they can. Karma can’t come quickly or violently enough to these people for what they have done to the Sussex family.
Truly. How dare Meghan host a dinner party and be gracious to guests! Why would the Sussexes ever turn away or be rude to Victoria’s son and his wife?
Also a party of 22 when BM keep banging on about them being friendless?! Tee hee!
I think “tacky as hell” applies to most of the Beckhams’ activities, especially the endlessly degraded groveling for a Knighthood.
Agreed the Becks seem like absolutely awful people since this rift with their son was made into a spectacle by …checks notes…them!
It’s been made into a spectacle by the tabloids who hate both Sussexes and Beckhams
Forget the Beckhams, what are the Sussexes doing with Paramount?!
Also all this hoopla for 2 people out of 22?
Honestly in the end we are going to find out that this was Tracey Robbin’s bday dinner (she is married to the head of paramount).
Yes, this is what interests me. Why is Paramount hosting a dinner at the Sussexes?
The ceo of paramount is married to Tracey Robbin’s Meghan’s friend. They’re the couple pictured in the photo dump from the cowboy Carter concert
I don’t think it had anything to do with Paramount per se, but the fact that Tracy is one of Meghan’s closest friends. She’s in her mahjong group as well, they were featured in an episode of WLM. Plus the Sussexes flew on the Robbins’s private jet to go to the One Love premiere in Jamaica they’ve been friends for quite a while.
Dee(2) the article referring to the dinner party being arranged by the Paramount TV network tells me that The Sun is just throwing little details together of what is known and making their usual fanfic story to bash Meghan with. The Sun failing to mention the name of the paramount person who was there, shows that they don’t know anything and are only making something into nothing. Meghan and Harry had a dinner at their home to celebrate their friends birthday and two people who weren’t initially invited showed up and they were gracious enough to welcome them into their home. For normal people, someone being kind enough to your child to welcome them into their home as an uninvited guest, we would be grateful. But in the minds of the people at The Sun, the royal family and maybe the Beckhams, this is unforgivable. These people need holy water.
When The Sunk says, “the dinner [was] arranged by the Paramount TV network,” why do you believe they’re speaking truth? Just because one of the unconfirmed dinner guests may be employed by Paramount does not mean the “network arranged” a dinner at an unrelated personal residence.
I don’t know if you are joking or not about Paramount, but Meghan and Harry are known friends of the CEO (Brian Robbin’s) and his wife, Tracy. They went to Jamaica with them for the Bob Marley movie premiere. Tracy was on her WLM show and we learned that she’s part of the friend group who alternately host American Mahjong regularly along with Meghan. Most recently, Tracy and her husband were with Meghan and Harry at the Beyoncé concert.
There’s so much about this article that comes across as BS, besides it’s from the Sun, but one of the things that stood out was that they said it was arranged by Paramount which seems strange that such a huge company would arrange a dinner at someone else’s house and besides Brooklyn and his wife they haven’t mentioned anyone’s names and with the mention of Paramount, shouldn’t they at least know that Brian and Tracy would have been at the dinner? And if Brian and Tracy were presumably hosting, wouldn’t they have had the dinner at their home instead of Meghan and Harry’s? There’s also the little detail that Harry, Meghan, David and Victoria have never been known to socialize with each other ever. Of course they were at Harry and Meghan’s wedding but besides that, there has never been anything more than that. Harry and Meghan lived in NottCott until just before Archie was born in May of 2019. They had a tour to South Africa when he was four months old. They went Canada during the holidays of 2019, so when and where exactly did they socialize because we know that David and Victoria didn’t go to NottCott to socialize with them?
Actually, David Beckham joined Harry and Meghan for part of their Oceania tour when he was ambassador for Invictus Games, held in Australia in 2018. IIRC other family, maybe even Victoria, joined him there.
This is asinine. I’m gonna say it again. The beckhams should shut this down. It’s a bad look. For them. In contrast, Gwyneth shut down any rumors of a feud with a cute video with Meghan. They’d do well to do something similar.
They should absolutely shut this down asap. I have no idea what has happened between the family but this is your son and his wife. This is going to do lasting damage to their relationship if it hasn’t already.
They’re too invested in pandering to William in the hope of getting David a knighthood to shut this down.
Also, this language in the Sun is truly deranged: “When David and Victoria Beckham learned their precious eldest son was socialising with Meghan Markle, how their hearts must have sunk.”
First paragraph claims: is this yet another, Meg dumped us for Harry and we saw and befriended her first? Were they ever friends?? Did Meg suspect VB was leaking stories on her to the press??There is a strong whiff of BS about this entire drama. It sounds like pure tabloidese to me or is DB so desperate for the knighthood he’s been told by Jason to drag Meg into the mix by briefing such BS?
Meghan has never spoken about the Beckhams or even been pictured with them. The only time Harry has been pictured with David is during work events when he was a working royal. Why would Meghan, a grown woman with a career and friends like Serena Williams need the Beckhams to ‘look out’ for her? Meghan gave Victoria’s brand a boost by wearing some of her designs and this is how they repay her? The Beckhams are a toxic couple. I am now having more sympathy for Brooklyn.
@ Julis thank you for that confirmation. I thought it was the usual template of XX claiming to have been besties with Meg (see Pisspoor Moron and that ghastly Cundy) I do remember DB and VB attending 2011 royal wedding when she was heavily pregnant with Harper but honestly can’t remember any photos of Beckhams with Meg and they didn’t attend their 2018 wedding , did they?
@Lady Digby The Beckhams were at Harry and Meghan’s wedding but I assume they were invited because of David’s work with the royals. They didn’t attend the Reception or the wedding breakfast so that means they were not included in any of the events for friends, just the public ceremony. Meghan’s actual friends, including the cast of Suits were invited to the Reception.
@Julis you are so right, never did I ever think I would take Brooklyn’s side in anything but now I have 💀
Deflection for Lazy’s Four Seasons video. Must dump on Meghan again.
This is such a bad look for the Beckham’s. I know you can’t respond to every single story when you’re a celebrity but when these stories start to rope in other people you need to say something. Because at best it looks like two adults are pitching to fit because their adult married child had dinner at someone’s house. It’s s a dinner party 20 people and they keep trying to make it sound like it was the four of them plotting over the Windsor and the Beckham’s combined demise. If their approach to this is Victoria is so popular in the US people are absolutely going to support her over Meghan, they need to get out of their UK media bubble.
The misogyny in these articles is off the chain. Oh David has no problem with Harry he still talks to him from time to time. But that big bad Meghan she’ll convince Brooklyn not to talk to his parents again, because she would care for some reason. You see, she doesn’t talk to her father who threatens her with giving interviews on live TV if she doesn’t speak to him, who says horrible things about her, who has lied to her, and all of that makes HER the bad guy. It just kills the racist British media that she’d rather be closer to the black parent than the white parent, especially because they know that he has absolutely no ethics and they could get all the details of her life they want from him.
I’m sure all decent people everywhere (and Meghan is a good person) would only advise Brooklyn to cut ties IF his family members behaved in the same way as abusive Thomas Markle and the half-siblings. I can’t see the Beckhams sinking to that level.
Meghan doesn’t advise Harry on how to dump his family or not. I doubt she would get involved in the Beckham drama to advise either way.
I can’t believe Sun readers believe “you should definitely dump your family” is dinner party conversation.
Another fatal flaw in this mess is the Beckhams underestimating the Pelz family.
The Windsors, the Beckhams sure are tempting fate when it comes to pissing off Americans.
I’ll wait for Trump to wade in.
Oh Trump will def side with the Windsors and Beckham. He’s an idiot.
I tend to agree with Roan, if only because Trump is a McDonalds guy more than a Wendy’s guy.
Yeah regardless of the type of person that Nicola may actually be, she’s the child of an influential Republican billionaire he’s not just going to chill about this. Also if they’re hoping to ” Meghan Markle” her, I hate to break it to them but Nicola is a young pretty white woman there’s tons of misogyny that they can dig into but is not going to have the same effect as coming after a biracial woman who openly and proudly acknowledges her black heritage.
I will never understand parents who target their childrens marriages ever.. unless there is a dangerous situation like abuse happening. I raised boys and was ecstatic to finally have daughters when they married, why would any parent want to bring chaos and drama into any of their children’s lives or marriages it is beyond my comprehension.
You have the right attitude. Unfortunately a lot of parents who display traits of narcissism will do anything to destroy that which doesn’t center around them. (I have lived through it). So their son marrying a competent woman who is independent and can help him get through the trauma of his childhood is a threat. So they must destroy her. (just like a certain royal family…ahem).
Narcissistic Racists of a feather flock together.
Anything to get that title for Beckham.
Do people in the US even pay attention to UK tabloids?
From my personal experiences we really don’t unless it is picked up by a media source here. Beyond the checkout line most of us don’t even pay attention to the tabloids we have here.
As I suspected!!
They sit on shelves unsold. The us tabs are losing money putting keens on cover. At the end of the week virtually no sales.
Not really. Once in a while I’ll hear people parroting DM headlines or the like from social media but thats about it.
I haven’t heard one single person in real life bring this up and I don’t know anyone who knows who Brooklyn beckham is besides one of David’s sons and I don’t know anyone who knows who Nicola Peltz is besides “some rich girl,” if that.
That’s why i’m enjoying this take from the sun – they’re acting like this story is dividing American society and the vast majority of americans are like, “David Beckham has how many children?”
(I admit I keep forgetting about cruz hahaha.)
I’m talking about In Touch, Us, and People who seem to have royals mostly Keens on covers. Two weeks ago, the visage of William and/or Kate dominated covers on the magazines. They were mostly unsold. There seem to be royal correspondents involved now. The newsstands here used to sell Majesty Magazine but no more, they rarely sold issues so they were dropped.
I don’t have anything of substance to add, but just wanted to say that @becks1 your comment “… the vast majority of americans are like, “David Beckham has how many children?” made me laugh.
@Tessa but the question was specifically about whether people in the US pay attention to UK tabloids.
@MrsCope but its true, right??? People know the name David Beckham here in the US and victoria beckham* but the children are a black hole for most people.
*I dont know if we would know his wife if she hadnt been Posh Spice
How many people in the US even know who Posh or her husband are, let alone who Brooklyn is — or even care? Not many to zilch, imv.
If it isn’t on Celebitchy, I have no idea it exists (with regards to UK tabloids). LOL.
This piece reads like a fantasy and as long the Beckhams have the press on their side this is going to continue.
Boy this story has escalated so fast! Bullying meghan and harry right away. Get your story straight with your kid instead of involving strangers into your personal stuff
I don’t even think that the Sussexes and the Beckhams had/have the type of relationship this article is representing. But in the UK anyone who ever talks to someone in the royal family or celebrity circle once is a friend. I think David attended a couple charitable events to support the Invictus Games for Harry. That’s it. There is no evidence that Meghan and Victoria ever met. The Beckhams are essentially clout chasers in this debacle. Any public discussion with the Sussex’s name is an opportunity to elevate the Beckham name publicly. It’s distasteful for them to allow their son’s name to be leveraged in a so-called ‘feud’ with them and the Peltzs and now with the Sussexes. The Brooklyn versus Beckhams family feud should have been publicly nipped before the Sussexes were even dragged into it.
Gwyneth and Meghan gave a class in how to shut that sort of shit shut down. It’s the way grown adults operate with escalating tabloids’ bullshit but it seems David and Victoria are essentially influencers now chasing clout for global brand recognition so they allow their son to be dragged in the tabloids in a so-called feud against them. Ridiculous!!! Shameful!!!
Yeah, I don’t think they were ever friends. I’ve always believed it was the Palace that invited the Beckhams to Harry and Meghan’s wedding and given that David is desperate for that Knighthood he wasn’t going to turn down the invitation.
I saw David on the side of a bus Advert for Boss, so is he hoping to shift some underpants to earn money by dragging Meghan into this mess. I do wonder what the conversation with his son will be when this settles down
You’re not getting that knighthood, David!
The tabloid article reads like something out of Bridgerton.
“Dearest Readers, All eyes are on a certain posh designer and her social-climbing spouse! I hear that they have pushed one of their children off a ledge and ground their football cleats into his wife, all in the hopes of winning a royal honor that will never be granted!”
First off, all the people feuding in this situation are female (supposedly Meghan and Victoria, and Nicola and Victoria). That is odd.
Next, both the Beckhams (parents) and the Sussexes have been targeted and gone to court with Murdoch in the past. (Until recently) These families tend not to interact with the tabloids, and they get upset when unnamed sources connected to them do so. Up to now, most tabloid interaction has come from Brooklyn and Nicola–Murdoch is a friend of Nicola’s family. Sitting back, Murdoch (Sun, PageSix, TMZ), the tabloids, and Brooklyn-Nicola have the most interest into making this into a huge story.
Apparently last year, a story broke about H&M accusing the Beckhams of leaking to the tabloids in 2018. This supposedly caused a huge fight, and at the end of 2024, Meghan and Victoria wanted to make up, but David was too salty. If this is even (entirely?) true, in 2018 the Sussexes were being undermined by WanK, Knauff, etc, and it took them a while to figure that out. Obviously David and Victoria and Harry and Meghan aren’t close. However, there’s this tendency for tabloids to write novels about “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” trope. Usually life doesn’t quite work that way, you know? I can’t see especially Harry remaining close to someone who leaks anything to Murdoch, and I don’t see Meghan bonding with Nicola over “we’re both American and we both have issues with (at least) Victoria.”
What seems to have initially been a so-called feud with Brooklyn and his family (The Beckhams Family Feud) is now a transatlantic tabloid platter of the British versus the Americans transatlantic clan wars. 🤦🏽♀️
Not even bringing up H&M and the absurdness of tying them to this story, if David and Victoria have any love or respect for their son, they’d shut this down.
“Harkles” is how derangers call Harry and Meghan. The autor of this article is probably one of them.
Yup. The rats get their anti-Sussex stuff from them.
Let’s see how fast Murdoch shuts this down or not.
It’s so easy for them to turn Meghan into a punching bag. Involving Meghan here isn’t doing the Beckhams any favours.
I think we sane people can all agree that this is a load of hogwash for the entertainment of a certain group of people. The truth is being stretched into absurdity for maximum entertainment and tabloid revenue.
And the same derangers call Harry “Harold” and Meghan “Rachel” . it’s like their calling card.
Extremely biased and unprofessional behavior even for a gossip columnist.
News is that Brooklyn and Nicole Beckham are trying to negotiate a deal with Netflix that is separate from their family maybe that’s what the family disagreement was about. Remember the Paramount CEO invited H & M to the Bob Marley premiere in Jamaica.And his wife is Tracy Robbins,is one of Meghan’s Mahjong players. I think this was about business and they where invited to make a impression.Whoever leaked this to the press is in big trouble.
Are we certain the beckhams are leaking on this? This is so spectacularly stupid. They (david and victoria) seemed more saavy in the documentary. Could it be the tabloids just trying a cut and paste of the playbook on a new family?
I genuinely have no idea. It’s such a gross story.
With everything currently going on in the US & let us not forget the trial of Sean Combs, I doubt the US has much bandwidth and fun, beautiful things like the Cannes Film Festival I can’t see US audiences having much time for the Beckhams are mad at the Sussexes for having their son to dinner stories.
Did the Beckhams want Harry and Meghan get up in self righteous indignation and leave in a huff because their son and daughter in law showed up. This is so ridiculous.
Right? Imagine if they were rude to their kids. Them, we’d be reading about a whole other story.
“Sources who attended the dinner, arranged by the Paramount TV network, say the Peltz-Beckhams and Harkles “got on really well”.
Seriously? Harkles? Who are they? This reads more like a de-ranger rant than a gossip piece in a national publication. Nonsense story which does very little to enhance the reputations of David and Victoria.
I hope the Knighthood is worth losing one son over.
I am dumbfounded that the Beckhams have ever contributed anything about a feud with their son to the tabloids. There is no reason for them to make this public in the first place and now they keep it in the news whenever they can. Are they that desperate for attention?
I’m trying to remember how this originally started. Brooklyn didn’t go to the birthday parties but wanted to see his parents privately and was denied and then an insider said Nicola thought the Beckhams were toxic parents. Did that info actaully come from Nicola and Brooklyn or was it just “inside sources” and tabloid reporters starting shit. idk. But now it feels like a back and forth but also a tabloid writers wet dream come to life. Icky.
In the beginning the fued was said to have started between Brooklyn and Romeo (I think?) because he was dating someone Brooklyn used to date and the tabloids have built this whole concoction out of a minor brotherly spat. Of course the Sussexes have to get dragged into this because B&N somehow got a second-hand invite to their dinner party. Now it’s WWIII pitting the Sussexes against the Beckhams because David is Wilbur’s BFF and wants a K so bad and Victoria hates Nicola and Meghan because something something picking sides. The only teeny tiny bit of truth in this is a snit between 2 brothers over a woman. Sound familiar?
Dear British tabloids- America doesn’t care about the Beckhams! If David is mentioned, the reaction is “oh, yeah! The soccer player! Doesn’t he model too?” And if Victoria is mentioned the reaction is, ” oh yeah the spice girl! ( if the person is of a certain vintage) Doesn’t she have a fashion line?” That’s it. That’s all the interest we have ever had, the 90s are long over. If at the white hot heat of their fame we weren’t all that interested, we definitely don’t care now.
Exactly. They seem to think a Brooklyn autobiography would be a big deal here. It would not.
Allow me to dramatize a standard American response to Brooklyn Beckham writing an autobiography— ” Who?”
Also – is it just me or does her white dress look like it came right out of Temu? The seam down the middle could have been done ten different ways to make it look more…well, seamless. I come from a family of women who made their own dresses and I just cannot stop staring at that center seam….like gurl….please do something.
And the folding at her waist is not it.
For a woman who has all the wealth in the world, I would think she could have a seamstress do a better job on this. IMO.
The BM have been trying to make something between Meghan and victoria for years. I never understood why, I guess the BM considerers the beckhams are the uks biggest celebrities and the fact david grovels at willy and Charlie’s feet. The way they are turning this into Meghan’s fault is amazing. Is this coming from the beckhams, maybe not, but they aren’t stopping it, so what does that say about them.
Have you seen that thing going around about the most famous British celebrities that no one in America knows? I’d add David and Victoria Beckham to that list. As much as Americans state otherwise, no one in America gives a shit about a professional soccer player and no one cares about a British designer. OK, yes, she’s a former Spice Girl, but, let’s be honest. She’s the most boring Spice Girl who wants nothing to do with that (30 years ago) past part of her life. Most Americans could not give the actual names of the Spice Girls.
This is absolutely disgusting. What are thr Sussexes going to do, make candles with them? Who cares what the Beckhams do. Their son has no accomplishments other than being a rich kid who married another rich kid. The Sussexes have never mentioned the Beckhams but they are constantly used as some measuring stick against the Sussexes, who until this thing, never interacted.
How many people in the US even know who Posh or her husband are, let alone who Brooklyn is — or even care? Not many to zilch, imv.
This is the nastiest leak in some time. Did they even consider how this would make them look? Unless they deny this BS then any respect I had for either just flew out the window. Beyond tacky, and almost childish. Ugh.
So far, it seems that this article is based solely on supposition: the Beckhams must think, they probably feel…..It seems to me that the horrid British press has jumped all over the Beckham’s private life and is using it for their own means. I am thinking that it is revelatory of the full price David is going to have to pay for his knighthood. He and his will be used until nothing more can be wrung out of them. And to immediately go for Meghan’s throat leaves me aghast. If I were a self-respecting Brit, I would be ashamed and horrified that the British rags and the trashy Royal Family represent my country. Because I have no respect for Britain right now. The Royals you pay to represent you and your country are TRASH, and the papers that epitomize them are TRASH, and the papers that assassinate the name and reputation of a nice young mother and productive human being in order to WHAT? Aggrandize the trashiest people I would never want to know. And they are not even British. (Nothing against the Germans). The Spencers are more British and royal than the thugs in the Palace now.
💥💯
It seems to me that Vicky and David can’t seem to accept that their son is a grown man with a wife and has the right to live as a grown man with a wife / it’s almost like they think because they gave life to their children. Then the children should be eternally grateful to them and never stray outside of their cult, sorry family and form a life of Their own .
Plus can I just say that I have always found David to be a bit thick and Victoria is too far up herself. After all. Her name is posh spice . You know she expected Nichole and Meghan to kiss the ring and when that didn’t happen. She lost her ever posh mind
The People Magazine article coming out and confirming Brooklyn and Nicola’s presence at the dinner party stressing that they were last minute guests makes so much more sense now. I had a feeling it was getting ahead of a larger article that would be trying to center Meghan and make it all her fault. I even mused in my post yesterday that David and Victoria would potentially use Brooklyn and Nicola attending this dinner at the Sussexes and try to twist it into something it isn’t. Such as Meghan being a bad influence and “pouring bile” into Brooklyn’s ear. So either Brooklyn and Nicola or the Sussexes authorized the People story confirming the details about the dinner to emphasize this has nothing to do with the Brooklyn and Nicola/David and Victoria feud.
It makes this Sun article look pretty bad as it’s clearly trying to drag Meghan into something she has nothing to do with. And it doesn’t help the ridiculous conspiracist in me that William is in on this, having requested the Beckhams to go after the Sussexes however they can. You can’t tell me Kate wearing a hideous Victoria Beckham pantsuit this week is a complete coincidence the same week this article comes out. This just makes Victoria and David look absolutely terrible for going after their son and the Sussexes in this way. And if they aren’t behind this and stay silent, it makes them look just as complicit. Does David want a stupid knighthood THAT badly?
This is so weird and gross. It’s just over the top even considering the source and doesn’t seem like it came from the Beckham’s camp. They’re more PR and media savvy than this, surely? What drama! All the Sussexes did was get along with some people at a dinner party. And I wouldn’t even consider a 22 person party “intimate,” frankly. Intimate is more like 6-10 people.
Fun fact, I went shopping for a dress for my son’s wedding with an acquaintance who is a stylist. I really like this woman, she’s quite down to earth and a good egg in general. When I saw a little niche of Victoria Beckham gowns at Saks (at least I think it was Saks, it was all a blur to me) I went to take a look, she told me she LOVED her things. They looked OK to me, but I’m no stylist. I was kind of surprised that she felt so strongly about it, especially since this is a woman who will wear her son’s outgrown chambray shirt with a designer belt. I guess she’s a “High-Low Diva.”