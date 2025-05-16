The Beckhams are worried that Duchess Meghan will ‘pour bile’ into Brooklyn’s ear

There are so many moving parts to this Peltz-Beckham-Windsor-Sussex feud, I feel like we might need to make a flow chart at some point. To recap, the Windsors and Sussexes are feuding off to one side, and on a completely different side, David and Victoria Beckham are feuding with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham. The Beckham feud has become extremely heightened this week with a full-on briefing campaign from David and Victoria in which they’re painting Nicola as some Meghan Markle-esque American strumpet who stole their precious British prince. The story that brought everything together is that the Peltz-Beckhams had dinner at Harry and Meghan’s home recently. Camp Sussex took pains to say that Nicola and Brooklyn were friends-of-friends and not invited directly. But it’s enough for a full British tabloid sh-tstorm: Beckhams, princes, terrible suits, American billionaires, MEGHAN, Victoria, DRAMA! Well, the briefings from Beckingham Palace continue unabated – the feud is now centered on Victoria vs. Meghan vs. Nicola/Brooklyn.

When David and Victoria Beckham learned their precious eldest son was socialising with Meghan Markle, how their hearts must have sunk. This, after all, is a woman they once considered a friend. A woman they went out of their way to look out for — and who turned her back on them the moment someone wealthier came along. A woman who fell out with them after accusing Victoria of leaking stories about her.

The news that Meghan, alongside docile husband Harry, is befriending Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz would, surely, have caused the Beckhams to shudder in horror. Friends of David and Victoria were apparently stunned by The Sun’s revelations — confirmed overnight by Meghan’s most trusted US publication, People magazine — that Brooklyn had enjoyed an intimate dinner party at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s £11million Montecito mansion. Oh, to have been a fly on the wall at that 22-person gathering.

I’m told: “David and Victoria were blindsided by the news — they didn’t see it coming. Of course it’s a bit weird for them as they used to socialise with Meghan and Harry, and now their boy is doing it. David has no problem with Harry and has always acted very graciously towards him — even after the fall-out with Victoria — and they still communicate occasionally. However, once burned . . .Naturally they therefore feel less warmly towards Meghan. They think she has acted truly awfully at times. The last thing they need is for her to be pouring bile into Brooklyn’s ear, telling him to cast his parents out, as she has done with her own dad. What was supposed to be a very private family feud is rapidly escalating and obviously it’s incredibly ­frustrating for the family.”

Sources who attended the dinner, arranged by the Paramount TV network, say the Peltz-Beckhams and Harkles “got on really well”.

Presumably another huge fear for Team Beckham is that Brooklyn “does a Harry” and writes an explosive memoir. He may only be 26, but Brooklyn has lived an extraordinarily privileged life and has seen the A-list celebrity circuit first-hand. Harry’s whinge-fest Spare was a Sunday Times bestseller and, well, unsparing in its criticism of certain members of the Royal Family. I’m told, though, that an auto-biography “is not on Brooklyn’s radar, even though it would have some incredibly juicy chapters”. A source added: “It just isn’t his style — he would never do that to his family. He still loves and cherishes them and is desperate for reconciliation. He wouldn’t go nuclear like Harry and write a tell-all tome.”