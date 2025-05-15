Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz had dinner with the Sussexes in Montecito recently

For years, there’s been a simmering beef between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz on one side, and the rest of the Beckham family on the other side. David and Victoria Beckham did not like that Brooklyn married an American heiress and they hate that Brooklyn lives full time in America now. Well, things have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks because Brooklyn and Nicola skipped all of David’s birthday parties. Recriminations rang out through the tabloids, and it was clear that both sides were doing a lot of talking. On Brooklyn and Nicola’s side, we heard that Nicola thinks David and Victoria are “toxic” parents. The Beckhams briefed the Daily Mail in retaliation, basically painting Nicola as a user and someone who just married Brooklyn to trade in on the Beckham name. The Mail piece used the same narrative structure as the palace’s talking points about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and as I said at the time, it felt like Nicola was being painted as the latest American strumpet to “steal” a British princeling. Well, funny story – the Sussexes had Nicola and Brooklyn over for dinner in Montecito.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hosted Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz for dinner in their Montecito, Calif., home amid tensions within the Beckham family, PEOPLE confirms.
PEOPLE understands it was a group dinner held at Meghan and Harry’s home, and the couple were not directly invited by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
“Brooklyn and Nicola were invited prior to David’s numerous global birthday galas, so the timing is pure coincidence,” a source exclusively tells PEOPLE. The source elaborated, “While it was an intimate gathering, there were several additional guests, including VIPs and film executives. Brooklyn and Nicola had a wonderful time and found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous.”
The Sun was first to report news of the dinner.
A source previously told PEOPLE, “There are tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family.” Beckham, 26, and Peltz, 30, have been noticeably absent from the Beckham family’s recent functions, including David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration, despite being invited, PEOPLE confirmed.
Amid the alleged family tension, Meghan and Harry’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, wore a tailored suit designed by Victoria Beckham to a British Fashion Council event in London on Wednesday, May 13.
[From People]
This is so funny. The source calling the Sussexes “particularly kind, caring and generous” – I guess this story was leaked by Nicola and Brooklyn? Or do you think the Sussexes’ team confirmed it to People? Because the British tabloids are going crazy right now, comparing Meghan and Nicola and painting them both as Evil American Witches Who Prey On Defenseless British Men. In the larger sense, this is a confirmation for several stories which have been percolating in the British tabloids for years as well, mainly David and Victoria Beckham distancing themselves from the Sussexes on purpose, and successfully cozying up to the Windsors. Anything for David’s knighthood, even if it means adopting the toxicity of royal family relations.
This is the weirdest story ever. I do think the Sussexes understand family issues – obviously – but I’m surprised they’d get involved in beckingham. Knowing especially how fixated the dude is on a fancy award. I can’t imagine they’re get in that bs
Right? I can’t imagine the Sussexes would get involved, nor would they have much in common with Brooklyn and Nicola based on what we know about both couples. And what does “not invited directly” even mean, did someone just rock up to a dinner party chez Sussex in Montecito and bring Brooklyn and Nicola as a plus one (two)?
Completely strange but I can see why British tabloids love the story…
Mandana who worked with Harry and Meghan is a friend of Nicola’s family. She was at the wedding. I’m guessing she invited them to a group get together. I don’t think this story is that deep or has anything to do with the feud. They just have friends in common.
Sounds as if they were add-on’s by another guest. Maybe they were houseguests at the time of someone else who was attending?
Maybe one of the film execs/VIPs suggested that they be invited. Haven’t they just started a foundation for animal shelters in LA?
The tabs are obsessed. They may know each other but none of this is about the lazy, pathetic left behinds
It doesnt’ sound like they’re really involved though. It sounds like they threw a dinner or cocktail party and someone said “hey my friends are in town can they come” and H&M said of course.
I also think that H&M aren’t going to judge anyone on either side due to family drama or tabloid talking points. They know better. so they can probably be perfectly cordial to Brooklyn and nicola while also being cordial to the parents if their paths cross.
It’s the same way Meghan met and became friends with Whitney Wolfe herd. She said she came to their house with a friend, in as much as the tabloids love to claim the Sussexes are pariahs I do think a lot of celebrities and people are jumping at the chance to meet them. I do wish they’d be more “invite only” but I understand. I think Brooklyn and Nicola showed up and leaked the story to stick it to David and Victoria and I do hope they leave the Sussexes out of their mess
Meghan met Whitney wolf herd the same way so nothing surprising. All her friends said Meghan loves hosting.
This whole story is too funny.
Glad Brooklyn has some sort of support if he needs it from someone who probably knows a bit about what he’s going through.
In other news also love to see the Sussexes in their continued networking era with a nice community of friends.
Julia that is a great point about Mandana being the possible connection of who could have been invited to their home and brought the two of them who were originally not invited. Them welcoming two people who weren’t originally invited shows their character and how them being their wasn’t the Sussexes attempting to cause division. This was before David’s birthday, so if there actually is any tension within the Beckham family, it wasn’t known or obvious during the time they were kind enough not to turn the Beckhams son and DIL away from their home. They were even said to be very kind to them. So how is this even an issue? If I recall Harry attended a soccer event where David’s team was playing in LA and after the game, Harry was seen going into the teams locker room, which I can’t imagine could happen without David’s approval. As others have said, the Sussexes were invited to their wedding but didn’t attend, likely to avoid any increased focus on them instead of the newlyweds. They really don’t think that there is tension in the Beckham family and I don’t think that the Beckhams have an issue with the Sussexes. I think they cordially avoid public interactions to avoid upsetting the childish royals on salt island.
What was the purpose of the get together if Mandana was there and B&N were her guests? I hope for H&M’s sake that they aren’t being sucked into something they will later regret. If it’s what I think it is then they’ll lose supporters including myself.
From what I remember, they invited H&M to their wedding, obviously they didn’t attend. It was also a storyline on the tabloids how H&M didn’t get an invitation, but later, the lawsuit showed the guest list and H&M were invited, just chose not to attend. It makes sense that Harry knows Brooklyn from UK and has some kind of relationship now they are both living in another country.
I think they were invited but everything Sussexes do is considered extra so the don’t tend attend public events. I bet they’d be in the same place
I don’t think that was ever confirmed. But they have friends in common. Mandana, Venus and Serena were at the Nicola and Brooklyn’s wedding.
Was Willy invited as well? I think that was a turning for Willy and David. I’d David wanted his knighthood he had to show loyalty to the crown. Inviting the Sussexes to his son’s wedding was frowned upon.
Probably didn’t attend for the same reason that they didn’t attend the Grosvenor wedding, the journalists would only have been interested in them, not the brides and grooms. The tabs were also saying they hadn’t been invited to that one either but they were.
Harry has never been friends with David and/or Victoria. I am sure he probably ran into him/them in social settings while he was in UK and probably were aquaintances. I don’t think they have ever been friends and they are certainly not enemies now. As for Brooklyn and Nicola. Nicola’s father Nelson Peltz is the connecting dot. He knows Mandana, Serena and bunch of other people because of various business related reasons. Its entirely possible that Brooklyn and Nicola ended up at Sussex’s get together at Montecito through Nicola’s father or one of his many friends. I also suspect this gathering happened months prior to the alleged feud between Brookly, Nicola and David, Victoria. I think tabloids are deliberately misrepresenting the timeline. Either way its a non-story. Nicola’s father is filthy rich and well connected. That opens doors for her and whoever she marries to a lot of places. I don’t think there’s much substance if you truly take the facts into account. They went to a dinner party with friends, had a pleasant evening and left.
Yes, if this is true, I’m actually shocked. I do not want Meghan anywhere near them, because she’s the one who will be compared unfavorably if and when stories about Nicola become public. They’ll say Meghan is just like her, and the hate campaign will start up in high gear again.
And nothing is about the useless left behinds.. That’s the hilarious thing
I’m thinking that they happened to be at the same place and now because they must drag Meghan into everything , they have to make her part of the story. I can’t see either one of them wanting to get involved in this mess. Isn’t Nicola’s Dad a billionaire? What exactly does she need the Beckham’s for?
😂 Don’t marry American women! They will destroy your family!
Lol, that’s kind of the tabloid vibe right? Despite the fact that there are likely quite a few Brits in the world married to American women. John Oliver would like a word.
I was having a conversation with a work colleague the other day, and he pretty much said the same thing. It started with a conversation about a freind of Harry’s who apparently married an american lady, he said the woman had a way about her and that her husband did every thing she said and based on that he believes everyeverything said about Harry in the press, unfortunately i didnt have the time to educate him on tarring everyone with the same brush. So the brits have one playbook and they believe every american woman is the same and every british man is Hen pecked by their women. which say a lot more about British men having no agency than it does about the women they marry
I wonder if that was about former “court jester” Guy Pelly and his wealthy American wife Elizabeth Wilson. Both princes attended his US wedding. Pelly is a godfather to Louis but also visited Harry in California with his wife and daughter.
C’est hope they get a netflix show or promote as ever!! LOL
LOL, my husband is England and I’m American. Before we married, a woman colleague of his warned him that he would be working two jobs to pay for my American consumerist habits.
It was bizarre.
Dont marry the american women! Marry instead your lazy mistress who never had a job, to replace your charming intelligent hardworking wife, mother of your children. Marry the one who ran after you for 10 years as a full time job and only wants to pretend to work
Yet, they are so desperate for American approval and acknowledgment. The left behind royals can’t make up their minds on what they want besides hating Harry and Meghan for being better than them.
This is soo funny. The couple times I went to the UK either for a business trip or spending a few days at the start or end of my vacation, the moment your mouth opens and speak with an American accent you get a lot of attention. Lol.
I would not be surprised at all that this was the reason the recent smear campaign against Brooklyn and Nicola started. I’m sure David was like “How DARE you associate with the Sussexes! You know I’m trying to get a knighthood!”
Nice one.
I think it came from the Sussex team. All the other headlines I’ve seen have been how H&M are siding with Brooklyn against his parents, how H&M are striking against William, blah, blah, blah. Even the People article was mostly playing up the family feuds. So, somebody had to say – “Wait a minute, we didn’t even invite these two directly, they were guests as part of a larger party and everyone had a good time.”
The Sun was the first to report about this gathering. So it definitely didn’t come from the Sussexes for obvious reasons. Apparently this event was at beginning of the month so I’m guessing it’s leaked this week as both sides of the Beckham feud have been briefing on their version of events.
The info about how the event was before David beckhams bday & all the reporting about the Beckham family feud, how Harry & Meghan didn’t directly invite Nicola & Brooklyn & how Nicola & Brooklyn found H&M as hosts was in People mag & likely came from the Sussex & N&B camp after the Sun’s original report.
As someone said above H&M & the younger beckhams seem to have people like Serena Williams & their ex ceo Mandana in common. So that may be how N&B were able to tag along but I agree that I would prefer for H&M to stay away so they aren’t dragged into this clickbait family feud further.
Sometimes, we need to remind ourselves that no one can read the future and that includes the Sussexes. They had no way of knowing every single person that would show up at their group parties and thus “distance” themselves.
And personally, I think that maybe N&B are just getting sucked into the UK tabloid destructive machine, getting dragged by the monarchists and their tabloids machine just to stick it to and maybe keep the Beckhams in some certain line they want them. The Sussexes are just, as always, collateral as far as these evil people are concerned. And it would serve Victoria Beckham well to remember that she has never been a tabloid fav and if I were her and all the rest of the Beckhams, I’d nip this in the bud like right now. This back and forth, leaking on with their own child, will not end well.
Eurydice I don’t think it was from the Sussexes because the Sussexes communication with People magazine wouldn’t be an unnamed and vague source. This isn’t even a real story so there wouldn’t be any reason People wouldn’t have emphasized that they got their information exclusively from the Sussexes or their spokesperson. This dinner happened before we heard anything about a rift in the Beckham family so there wouldn’t be a reason that them welcoming them into their home should be an issue. The story does even track because in the same article it says that they weren’t personally invited and attended with someone else who was actually invited, then it says that they “were invited prior to David’s birthday bashes”.
There is no evidence that Victoria and David were ever friends with Harry and Meghan. They were invited to the wedding because of the work the beckhams have done with the royals. David’s thirst for a knighthood means they haven’t done anything to squash the silly rumours of a feud. Mandana who used to work for the Sussexes was at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding, I believe she is friendly with Nicola’s family and that is the Sussex connection and I expect she invited them. No reason why these people can’t have dinner together. I don’t believe that Harry and Meghan ever give a minutes thought to Victoria and David who they barely know.
Those independent, ambitious, won’t listen to the family, American women! Bad news!
And she is literally a billionaire’s daughter. It is hilarious that they think she cares about any Beckham name.
It is hilarious.
I don’t know why , but I think this story is pretty funny .
It shows Harry and Meghan socialising with powerful people and someone invited the young Beckham’s who are also estranged from their parents .
You couldn’t make that up .
That was one of the many things that made me laugh about this article. She’s an actual heiress to a billionaire and they think that she married him for his family name 🤣. The article say that they weren’t invited and that they were invited also made me laugh because the UK influence sometimes seeps through People magazine and their lies and propaganda scream loud and clear.
Especially in Ameriica, which is not soccer/football crazy like the rest of the world. David never brought a World Cup or European Championship for England, so compared to others who did, he would not be called The GOAT in football world. For younger generation of Americans, David & Victoria and the Beckham’s name are not really that important.
Legit laughed when I saw this lol.
Especially after David was happily meeting with Charles at the same time Charles was telling people he couldn’t meet Harry last year lol.
Most people would be *happy* if someone were nice to their kid. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Amazing (horrifying? Absurd? Pathetic?) what chasing clout will do to you.
Exactly! My estranged son keeps in touch with my brother and his wife and while I never ask them about their conversations with him, it’s nice to know he’s keeping up the friendship and feels free to talk to them.
I think it’s shitty that this is on the Sussexes instead of where it belongs — the left over royals, and David Beckham’s desperate-ass butt kissing for a knighthood.
I laughed when I saw this story!! Whether it’s true or not, it’ll keep me chuckling all day🤣
So I initially thought that it was Brooklyn and Nicola that leaked their attendance at this dinner because I can’t really imagine Meghan and Harry getting involved in this. But now that other people have pointed out the connection that is had with Mandana, and that it was a larger party where guests invited other people, it probably was just like oh hey nice to see you when they showed up.
I firmly believe that the ” feud” between the Sussexes and Beckham’s is David trying to prove his loyalty to William to get a knighthood. It’s clear that getting to be Sir David means everything to him, and William is absolutely the petty tyrant to demand that anyone with even a cursory relationship with Harry stop talking to him
Makes sense, but even if Mandana were the connection, she would hardly be arranging a meeting or party AT H+M’s home, would she? Far more likely that it took place at a venue or a home in Montecito that the tabloids have decided to claim was the Sussexes’ home.
I feel like h&m are very much “the more the merrier” types so it wouldn’t be a big deal for someone like Mandana to say “hey my friends are in town can they come?” its not her arranging a party or meeting or anything.
I think Mandana is probably close enough friends with them that if they were having a party she either is trusted well enough to be able to vet people that are welcome in their home herself, or like Becks said she probably was like, can they come? I don’t think the local is the real issue here, I think it’s more that they’re trying to frame it as they specifically invited them to have a bitch session about their respective families.
Uh oh they went to the sworn enemy of the British gutter press and now we have some really nasty stories of Brooklyn and Nicola. How dare they take sides against the royal family and his own father who wants nothing more than what he considers a coveted knighthood!
I’m now admiring Brooklyn for giving this a big up yours to his father. His dad wants this on the front page of the UK tabloids? So be it. He’s in AMERICA now. With his BILLIONAIRE wife.
Harry has shown to other Brits trapped in a dysfunctional family, that they too can break free and be more successful. In America. Brooklyn’s just following his lead 😂
@blogger exactly – and the fact when they become successful in the U.S., that about drives some of them crazy across the pond 😄
This story is crazy. This feud must be fake. The whole thing is a stitch-up to help David get his knighthood.
The way the Sun is reporting it, Harry and Meghan invited Nicola and Brooklyn to discuss their rift with his parents.
The Sun which is known for lying about the Sussexes in every article they write about them, would of course say that even though it doesn’t make any sense. Why would they invite them to a group dinner party with VIPs and film executives if they wanted to talk to them about an imaginary feud with people that Harry and Meghan have never interacted with personally? It seems that if they were really concerned about this fictitious feud they would do it privately without big wigs.
Those dastardly American women preying on innocent Englishmen!!!!!
Lol! That’s what I was going to say. British men are so irresistible! 🤪
I doubt very much that the security-conscious Sussexes would have a gathering of executives or VIPs that they do not know very well, i.e., strangers *at their home* for any reason whatsoever. IF they were at a gathering which included the Beckham-Peltzes, it is far more likely that it took place elsewhere.
Considering that they think Montecito is in Los Angeles, it would not surprise me that they now conflate anywhere in Montecito with “the Sussexes’ home”.
Methinks this is just the tabloids merging two gossip pieces together to garner more clicks.
Prince Harry and Meghan can and will continue to invite to their home whom ever they want. It’s called Freedom!!!.. Meghan must feel empathy for this young wife for she knows what it’s like. The British media and their consumers are a mixing of the killing and feeding characters of lions, jackals and vultures.
I imagine Meghan and Nicola would talk about their love of dogs. Nicola has started an animal rescue and shelter for dogs.
And honestly Brooklyn could be just as interested in Meghan’s cooking/entertaining vibes.
I just want to know who the VIPs were lol. Im super fascinated by the friend group Harry and Meghan have cultivated in California. Really interesting and successful people.
Successful, powerful, influential, independently wealthy.
The worst fears of the rats and the grey men have become true: The Sussex court is far more attractive than the Windsor one.
I can’t even say the Cambridge court because the Dolittle Lazies have few friends.
William actually has a number of close friends. It’s Kate who hardly had any at her wedding and many (most) are connected to William and his circle.
Harry and Meghan did not directly invite Brooklyn and Nicola to the dinner. They came as an “attachment” of another invited guest. Harry and Meghan probably said “Sure they can come along.”
Meghan is an extraordinary host who goes the extra mile to make all her guests feeling comfortable. There is no special treatment there.
If Becky and Vicky can be up the Windsors behind and be bold about it, And wank can be pals with germy clarkson , why can’t Harry and Meghan be polite and welcoming to two people who someone else invited to their get together?
Its quite a sad state of affairs that the brits have only one playbook, Why is David putting his family through this, throwing your family under the bus for a knight hood. I think H&M need to becareful who they invite to parties from now on. The Beckhams could just be playing a game, Just like the Sentebele Saga this sounds like a Ruse to get close to them
So this explains all these tabloid stories about the Beckhams and his son’s marriage, or Kate wearing that ghastly suit. They’re mad that the Beckham son and wife were at the Sussexes house. Also it says there were a bunch of other industry people there, so obviously the Sussexes know people with influence, are not being snubbed. Who knows if to the Beckhams this is all about dad getting that coveted knighthood and any Sussex connection, even through the son, would mess that up. For too long the UK press have been peddling this narrative about how the Beckhams aren’t friends with the Sussexes and that it’s the worst humiliation ever for Harry and Meghan, etc. , how David sees Charles, etc. Now it’s a crises because Brooklyn and his wife, basically two socialites, met the Sussexes? Is this a big deal? Will be blown out of proportion for days. Hilarious.
The tabloids hold on to information to create news. So I’m guessing, they found out about the dinner at the Sussex home and then came up with the narrative of Brooklyn and Nicola as the H and M of the Beckhams. They then leak the dinner party story as proof of the tabloid narrative.
Also, Meghan wore a VB brown button down in Colombia while the DF was running stories about a feud between the couples. I believe while the Beckhams play the game to get that knighthood for David, they have no beef with the Sussexes.
I don’t want to paint the Beckhams as toxic parents because I don’t know what goes on in that family, and it’s probably complicated. I think it’s a shame they seem to be at odds and I hope they work it out, for the sake of everyone. That woman might be the mother of their grandchild some day! I’m not wild about Beckham but he doesn’t seem like Charles. He seems like an involved father who cares.
That said, David and Victoria have been kind of sucking up to the Royals for a while now and it’s gross if anyone – including them – has a problem with Brooklyn and Nicola going to a dinner party with Meghan and Harry, FFS.
We’re not out to steal your men, England! British guys need to understand that “Love Actually” is just a movie and no, American women who look like January Jones aren’t all hot for them and their little accents.
Victoria is a bit like Lazy. She tolerates David’s infidelity.
But unlike Lazy, Victoria “worked.”
Anyone else think this whole thing reads like fanfic? It’s just too good to be true for the British media.
In any case David is *never* getting that knighthood. He can suck up and beg for it all he wants, it will be forever dangled just out of his reach.
No offense but meghan and harry need to stay away far AWAY from the spoiled evil nepo baby brats. No good will come from this. At all.
Evil?
@Virtuepuff Are you ok?
Harry and Meghan are adults and entrepreneurs. This story originated from gossip with unnamed sources that provided input. It seems you are triggered by it and imposing your will on two people you do not personally know. They are old enough to use their judgment to decide who they need to interact with for business or personal relationships. Reading gossip in magazines should not dictate your judgment of people so you may need to reflect on how you process information you consume to for your judgment of people society. Please note, if the source of a story is not on the record from the Sussexes or their spokesperson it is highly likely heavily laden with spin to push a sensational narrative for clicks and media financial gain. These magazines use to be published for entertainment but with the deterioration of journalism, also all media seems to be chasing clicks for profit so everything is considered news now. Gossip is thriving in entertainment media and mainstream media – politics, finance, cooking and gardening, real estate, travel, etc. – and Harry’s and Meghan’s (especially Meghan’s) names drive clicks. 🤯 I see their names included in some unusual sectors and I understand it’s to drive engagement and clicks.
*consume to form your judgment
All I really have to say is that the two piece black suit with the cut outs at the top of the post is beautiful. Obviously not for every body type, but still gorgeous.
It reminds me of the Edith Wharton novel “the Buccaneers”, young American women being brought over by their parents to snag a British aristocrat many of whom were in debt and needed the American money. I think the British press and the Royals are still living in that time and see the American women as brash, bossy, and beneath them.
They saw the women as beneath them, but didn’t snub the money. Makes them hypocrites.
Paul McCartney (or is it Sir Paul now?) had happy marriages with two American women–Linda, of course, and the woman he’s married to now (sorry, don’t know her name). The only one who didn’t work out was English. How xenophobic of the Brits (whom we used to have a “special” relationship with, because we fought a successful war to throw them out?) to hate on Americans now.
And don’t forget Winston Churchilll said he felt like FDR’s mistress because he was so desperate to get the Americans into the war (and rightfully so). A funny (sort of) anecdote (the President liked his practical jokes): FDR had his son James wheel him to Churchill’s room after Winston just had a bath. Churchill walked out naked into the room (where FDR and his son were at his open door) and Churchill quickly quipped, “The Prime Minister of England has nothing to hide from the President of the United States.”
Churchill was himself half American. His mother — Jennie Jerome — was from the US, to which her family had emigrated as — I believe — French Huguenots — after Louis XIV revoked the Edict of Nantes in 1685. He spent a lot of time going back and forth for business & book tours & socialising before WWII. He even debated Mark Twain about the nature of Empire, at the Cooper Union in New York, if memory serves. His mother was considered scandalous and “fast” as an American & another Conservative once termed him a “half breed” as his mother hailed from one of the ex-colonies. He gave an address to Congress in which his opening line was, “I like to think if my mother has been British & my father American, & not the other way round, I would have gotten here on my own. But I come as a representative of His Majesty’s government.” All true & too good to be true, all at once. He really was magic.
Given that this story first appeared in The Sun, I would have to imagine that Brooklyn and Nicola leaked it? There’s no way the Sussexes told The Sun that info given they despise the royal rota. I have to wonder why Brooklyn and his wife decided to leak this? What do they get out of this? Did they find that Victoria and David found out they went to a dinner at Harry and Meghan’s? Were they nervous that V+D would use that detail to twist their relationship with Harry and Meghan like “Brooklyn and Nicola would rather hang out with Harry and Meghan than attend David’s 50th birthday party?” Maybe they were getting ahead of a story and making it clear that their attendance was pure coincidence and a last minute thing and that Harry and Meghan were lovely to them? So that it didn’t all degenerate into a comparison of “look at these two American-British couples bonding over and trashing their toxic families!” and compare Nicola to Meghan as British-stealing wives.
Or Brooklyn and Nicola leaked it as a flex that they don’t need access to Victoria and David and that they can survive on their own since they know so many influential people. Anyways, it is a weird story but I appreciate whoever decided to add the detail that Meghan and Harry were lovely hosts and they enjoyed being hosted by them.
I have a completely different take on this sudden “conflict”.
I think VDBeckham is directing it in agreement with the media.
What do you think?
Victoria and David are desperate, as they have shown many times.
They are rich and famous, but that is not enough for them. David grovels and licks ass without embarrassment to beg for a knighthood, and Victoria is another person who wants to be like Meghan, or rather wants to be with David, like Harry and Meghan. Neither of them are as creative or hardworking, but they want to have many headlines a day about themselves. Right after the hit Harry & Meghan,
Beckham made a film about themselves, we also got a photo of Victoria kissing her husband, holding his face in her hands :), but none of that made headlines. Now it finally does.
But if I were HM, I would be careful not to let in another Trojan horse, so that it doesn’t end up like Sentebale.
I don’t think David and Victoria are not hard-working. They’ve worked much harder than any of the royals really.
@Jais
But I’m not comparing Beckham to the royals, only to HM. Since RF, even the last slacker is doing more.
I know that David had a successful football career, and Victoria sang, but it’s about the here and now. David is destroying his image as an athlete begging for titles, and Victoria for attention. Let’s agree, Victoria is not a creative director or designer, others do that for her, and she poses for photos
Before covid, her company was 200 million in debt, which the media wrote about. Then they blamed it on covid and even pulled “rescue” money from the budget for companies.
This fashion house is not her passion, which she puts all her energy into, it’s just something she can promote herself on. Even involving her 13-year-old daughter didn’t help to get headlines, but copying Sussex and hanging around them gives this attention. DV can’t, because they suck up to the royals, but a “conflicted” son can. This “conflict” is too hyped up and the media campaign (including Kate’s suit) is too massive for me to believe that it wasn’t staged. Time will tell. If I’m wrong, I’ll take it back, for now I’m worried about HM, when uninvited people barge into their house and then run to The Sun to brag about it and reveal who was there. HM NEVER talks about such meetings. NEVER!
I honestly didn’t see it coming that David Beckham would be willing to sacrifice his relationship with one of his children just to get a stupid knighthood. It’s not even funny anymore, he’s a massive idiot.
I thought this was so funny lmao “evil American witches who prey on defenseless British men”…
The thing is wasn’t it H the one who contacted M first, she was like literally on a work trip in London and it wasn’t on her cards. I also remembered watching an interview with Nicola a few years ago, and she said initially she wasn’t interested in Brooklyn and they didn’t really click in the beginning. I love Zendaya and Tom(which I heard he had to go through her family first before they started dating) , but are they going to paint Zen the same.
Defenseless – More like these guys actually know what they wanted and worked to get what they wanted lol.
I think this is all bs 😂 sorry this is a puff piece put together to make American women look bad or wedging another nine existence war.