Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz had dinner with the Sussexes in Montecito recently

For years, there’s been a simmering beef between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz on one side, and the rest of the Beckham family on the other side. David and Victoria Beckham did not like that Brooklyn married an American heiress and they hate that Brooklyn lives full time in America now. Well, things have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks because Brooklyn and Nicola skipped all of David’s birthday parties. Recriminations rang out through the tabloids, and it was clear that both sides were doing a lot of talking. On Brooklyn and Nicola’s side, we heard that Nicola thinks David and Victoria are “toxic” parents. The Beckhams briefed the Daily Mail in retaliation, basically painting Nicola as a user and someone who just married Brooklyn to trade in on the Beckham name. The Mail piece used the same narrative structure as the palace’s talking points about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and as I said at the time, it felt like Nicola was being painted as the latest American strumpet to “steal” a British princeling. Well, funny story – the Sussexes had Nicola and Brooklyn over for dinner in Montecito.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hosted Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz for dinner in their Montecito, Calif., home amid tensions within the Beckham family, PEOPLE confirms. PEOPLE understands it was a group dinner held at Meghan and Harry’s home, and the couple were not directly invited by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “Brooklyn and Nicola were invited prior to David’s numerous global birthday galas, so the timing is pure coincidence,” a source exclusively tells PEOPLE. The source elaborated, “While it was an intimate gathering, there were several additional guests, including VIPs and film executives. Brooklyn and Nicola had a wonderful time and found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous.” The Sun was first to report news of the dinner. A source previously told PEOPLE, “There are tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family.” Beckham, 26, and Peltz, 30, have been noticeably absent from the Beckham family’s recent functions, including David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration, despite being invited, PEOPLE confirmed. Amid the alleged family tension, Meghan and Harry’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, wore a tailored suit designed by Victoria Beckham to a British Fashion Council event in London on Wednesday, May 13.

[From People]

This is so funny. The source calling the Sussexes “particularly kind, caring and generous” – I guess this story was leaked by Nicola and Brooklyn? Or do you think the Sussexes’ team confirmed it to People? Because the British tabloids are going crazy right now, comparing Meghan and Nicola and painting them both as Evil American Witches Who Prey On Defenseless British Men. In the larger sense, this is a confirmation for several stories which have been percolating in the British tabloids for years as well, mainly David and Victoria Beckham distancing themselves from the Sussexes on purpose, and successfully cozying up to the Windsors. Anything for David’s knighthood, even if it means adopting the toxicity of royal family relations.