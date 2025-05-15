Royal sources now say ‘both sides were really upset’ in the Meghan-Kate wedding story

Seven years later, we’re still talking about “the bridesmaids’ dresses” at Prince Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding. Or rather, we’re talking about the incident which occurred just days before their wedding, an incident which involved Meghan and Kate texting about the little girls’ bridesmaid dresses. For years – roughly November 2018 through March 2021 – a lie was told about this incident between Kate and Meghan, the lie being “Meghan made Kate cry.” Meghan finally told her side of the story in the Oprah interview, which is that Kate made her cry, Kate apologized and brought over a note and flowers after the argument. In Spare, Prince Harry told a more complete version, including some of the texts sent between the women. Basically, Kate was a Wedding Karen and she threw a tantrum about Charlotte’s dress and tried to order Meghan to get different dresses for the kids just days before the wedding. Since the Oprah interview especially, Kate and the Middletons have been trying to reimagine the story to make it sound like Kate was a victim too, no really, she swears Meghan made her cry too! Well, would you believe that a new book has yet another version of this story?
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s clash over Princess Charlotte‘s bridesmaid dress is back in the news, with a biography claiming both women were left in tears over the dispute. After the Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, reports surfaced that the sisters-in-law had a disagreement over the tailoring of Princess Charlotte’s bridal party dress that caused Kate to cry. Meghan addressed the issue in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying, “The reverse happened,” implying that she was the one in tears over the incident.
A new biography by Tom Quinn,Yes, Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, has reignited interest in the story, featuring a royal staffer’s account of the dispute between Meghan and Kate.
“I can tell you that all the papers and commentators got this wrong, the truth is that as with many of these spats between sisters, brothers or even sisters-in-law, both sides were really upset,” the staffer said, according to Newsweek.
“The truth is that during the discussions about the bridesmaid’s dress, Meghan said a few things she regretted and Kate said a few things she later regretted, but it was all in the heat of the moment,” the staff member continued. “Both women were crying their eyes out!”
The disagreement reportedly centered on the fit of Princess Charlotte’s white dress for the May 2018 wedding, where she served as a bridesmaid. Multiple insiders told PEOPLE there was significant “stress” leading up to the big day, and a source told veteran royal reporter Camilla Tominey of The Daily Telegraph, “Kate had only just given birth to Prince Louis and was feeling quite emotional.”
During her interview with Oprah, Meghan said, “It was a really hard week of the wedding.” The Duchess of Sussex added that Kate was “upset about something,” but later “owned it.” Kate “apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing,” Meghan said. “I actually think it’s — I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologized, and I’ve forgiven her.”
Meghan said what she found “shocking” was that the story made the press several months after the wedding. “I would have never wanted that to come out about her ever, even though it happened,” she said.
Prince Harry shared his perspective on the bridesmaid dress disagreement in his 2023 memoir, Spare, writing that Kate texted Meghan four days before the wedding, saying, “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home.” According to the book, Meghan directed her to see the tailor “standing by” at [Kensington Palace] since 8 a.m. that morning, but Kate insisted “all the dresses need to be remade.”
After a “back and forth” between the sisters-in-law over text, the Duke of Sussex said in Spare, “A short time later, I arrived home and found Meg on the floor. Sobbing. I was horrified to see her so upset but didn’t think it was a catastrophe.” Harry added that Kate came by the next day with flowers and a card to apologize.
[From People]
Meghan went on the record about what happened, Harry went on the record about what happened, and Kate has spent six-plus years lying about what happened through “sources.” You might say, hey, who cares at this point? I do. A lot of people do. The “Meghan made Kate cry” lie was the centerpiece of a racist hate campaign in which Meghan was portrayed as aggressive, rude, bossy and a bully. That campaign is still happening, and it’s still built upon the premise that Kate cried salty white tears and went completely berserk whenever she was forced to interact with Meghan.
Top 8 stories about the Royal Racist
A senior royal asked Prince Harry about the color of his potential baby’s skin before he married Meghan. Subscribe to our mailing list and get the top 8 stories about the royal racist! – Katie at Celebitchy
Thank you!
You have successfully joined our subscriber list.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry watched by (middle row from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Wessex, Viscount Severn, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Royal, Sir Tim Laurence, (front row from left) Duke of Cambridge, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall Duchess of Cambridge, Duke of York. .,Image: 515241949, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge (left), the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of York during the wedding service for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.,Image: 515242068, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
The Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018.,Image: 515254744, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
USA Rights Only – Berkshire, UK -20180519- Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-36583723.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 May 2018
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
©Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Office Tel: +44 20 8506 1486, LOndon, Windsor
Australian & NZ Rights ONLY
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle. Picture by i-Images / Pool71
PICTURED: Meghan Markle,Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
-Instar_The_Royal_Wedding_282
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: LOndon, Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 19 May 2018
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**©Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
I**
-
-
NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER 2018 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. NO CROPPING. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows The Duke and Duchess in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, The Duke of Cambridge; middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney; Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt.
-
-
(Left to right) The Duke of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York and Princess Beatrice sitting in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George leave St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
-
-
Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle.
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding.
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018.
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018.
There is no both sides in this — only the fact that they lied about Meghan making that lazy bum cry AND her harassment of Meghan while planning her wedding.
Raggedy ass lying heifers.
And this is the reason why Lazy will never get sympathy. From the start she was a bitch to Meghan.
Exactly. That’s what always gets me. For years, the story was that Megan made Kate cry. And this story was repeated over and over and it was never called trivial or silly. And not a word was said from Kate or the palaces to correct that. Just recently KP came out and corrected that fashion story. So yes they can correct things. But then as soon as the story is corrected and Meghan says no it was the reverse, all of the sudden every royal reporter comes running out to say oh well both women cried, both women had meltdowns and why are we even talking about trivial dresses. No, f-ck that. It wasn’t considered trivial when y’all thought the white woman was the victim. But as soon as the it was the black woman who was the victim, it became a trivial story about dresses and oh you know everyone cries at weddings so what’s the big deal. Nope, I am not here for minimizing what happened. Someone who wasn’t the bride acted like a bridezilla, making the actual bride cry, and then lied about it later to Camilla Tominey and hid their hands behind their back and didn’t correct the story. As they benefited from the narrative. FOR YEARS. And was then shocked and shook when the actual victim spoke up.
It’s been 7 years, they are desperate for Kate to have cried too. The GLEE these people get out of a crying bride when her literal FAMILY was attacking her is astonishing to me. They really relish the fact that Meghan’s wedding week was absolute hell for her.
And, no, I don’t give a fuck if the Princess of Wales cried. It wasn’t her wedding, her opinion wasn’t the one that mattered. JFC, just get out of the way and cause the least amount of strife, is it really that hard not to be a drama queen, Kate?
I don’t believe anyone but Harry and Meg. Can’t and company are proven liars.
That’s exactly what this new version of the story proves, that Kate and William are liars who allowed a lie to be used against a woman for YEARS when they could have easily brushed it off as trivial. The truth is that if it were both women who innocently made each other cry then them saying absolutely nothing to correct it means that they INTENTIONALLY LIED FOR YEARS knowing that it was being used to abuse Meghan with and uplift Kate. That makes it even worse. There is no going back from the fact that she used her white woman tears to help attack a woman of color. Even more egregious is that she allowed it to happen during each of Meghan’s pregnancies, even when she was suicidal and KP refused to help her. That is some sick and demented shit. That’s why my opinion of Kate is worse than it is for everyone else in that racist shitty family. As far as I’m concerned she contributed to the loss of their second pregnancy and that is a pain and loss that can’t be ignored or forgotten.
This article by People is why I don’t mess with them anymore. They conveniently ignored the fact that during that time Meghan’s shit father was faking a heart attack to get her to go to Mexico and stop the wedding. Court records show that Meghan and Harry were worried about him and were desperately trying to get in touch with him during that time. More weight on a brides shoulders. But a bitch is worried about how a dress fits her daughter.
There’s no both sides, exactly. Why they want to dredge this up and pretend there’s both sides? Gmafb. At the end of the day, the Sussexes don’t give a shit. It’s only these morons that do
@ThatGirlThere
You are so correct!
I believe there is two sides to the original story which has been easily and repeatedly explain: Nervous bride getting married in front of the whole world and postpartum new mom with hormones raging.
However, there IS NOT two sides to the lying about the story!
Btb I understand your point but we know factually, it’s not true. Kate overreacted or something and SHE made Meghan cry. Then apologised with flowers and a note.. So there’s no misunderstanding, no both sides. It’s a fing lie. Kate made Meghan cry. Why can’t white people accept that as the truth? It’s so weird. Everyone wants either both sides or the black woman was wrong. No, Kate was way out of order. She might have been post but Meghan was a black woman marrying into a racist family. In front of a billion people.
Sounds like someone is insisting on carrying water for those lying benefits scroungers squatting in palaces.
If there are “2 sides to this story” then for years we got the lying palace and shitmedia side, saying that M made that beyotch cry. That was a monumental lie vis-a-vis the repercussions it had for M. It was the start of their sustained, nasty campaign against M. Where was your “2 sides to the story” back then?
And now, as others here have said, ever since M told the truth about that incident, suddenly all kinds of apologist critters have come crawling out of the woodwork to whitesplain it all.
GTFOH
@baytampa is not “carrying water” for the Waleses. She is merely pointing out that it was an emotionally fraught time for both Meghan and Kate. @Bay continues by noting that the Waleses’ and Kensington Palace’s failure to correct the record was the truly abominable part of this whole saga. Her comment does not in any way justify Kate’s actions and reactions during this time. As far as the “two stories” wording. Of course there are two ” stories” but only one of them is true.
There were no two sides to the story. The tailor for the dresses was at KP all day for the mothers of the bridesmaids to take their daughters to him to alter them and instead of Kate doing what all of the other mothers did, she thought it was her place to tell the bride who was not only dealing with marrying in front of the world, but a father who claimed to be too sick to fly to the UK and was refusing to pick up his phone. Kate being postpartum has nothing to do with being entitled and then using her fake white woman tears to abuse a woman of color FOR YEARS WITH A LIE. Answer me this, if there was a both sides why was the only side told the white woman’s even when she saw how they woman of color was being abused left, right and center because of that lie?
The fact that Kate is still bringing this story up all those years after it all happened tells you everything you need to know about her as a person. She’s a childish liar, what a great example for her children.
And Meghan had witness when the apology note & flowers were delivered to her. That’s why the Middletons never denied the note and flower were sent, they just made up more different (false) versions of the Bridesmaid DressGate (which officially started the hate assults towards Meghan in the UK).
The hate assaults on Meghan started the moment it was discovered she and Harry were dating. ‘Straight outta compton’ headlines anyone?
And this is why the legacy of Charles & William will be dragged for filth…because they’re too boring to do anything of substance themselves so EVERYONE will always bring up LIES about the Super✨️ who escaped the asylum & thrived!😑
Kate should have taken Charlotte to the tailor and shut up. There was no need for any drama. Kate created it. Obviously, even she was bright enough to see that since she brought flowers and a card. It seems the media aren’t bright enough to see that Kate shouldn’t have been trying to control the dresses.
Did any of the rats allow their future sister in law make decisions over their wedding?
I think Kate liked having harry around as third wheel. She resented Meghan because she and harry got married and she tried to mastermind the wedding
Demanding a bride have all the bridemaids’ dresses redone because your daughter’s doesn’t fit says every-damn-thing you need to know about Kate. Gall out the backdoor and beyond…🙄🙄🙄
I also never bought the “Charlotte cried when she tried it on” bs.
1. No three-year-old gives a f what a dress looks or fits like
2. Even if she did….WHY would you text this to the bride three days before a wedding??? What the hell was Meghan supposed to do with that info but feel guilt-tripped and further stressed??
3. Post partum my ass. She knew full well what Meghan was going through with her dad and chose to be shitty bc she is shitty. End of story. There’s no reason to cry about a child’s dress
Agree agree agree, esp with #2. My 3 year old niece does cry sometimes when she puts on dresses. But it’s just bc she’s in a mood. It’s almost become a joke. As in, uh-oh, is she gonna like what’s she’s wearing today. Not saying we ignore her feelings but it’s not usually about the dress. So it’s possible the 3 yr old was just not in the mood at that moment to try on a dress. And it’s also possible the adults around her were having some extreme emotions that were affecting the kids. Especially if the adults were voicing their own stressed out thoughts in front of them. And yeah, ain’t none of that was Meghan’s fault, omg. So manage your kids and their emotions and don’t blame another woman for them, jeez.
I truthfully hope she has been crying about this lie she had the rota publish, I hope it haunts her forever. The fact that she never said anything to shutdown this narrative is unforgivable imo. Can’t rewrite history when the people that it actually happened to are on the record about what happened.
She’s a coward, so she won’t.
I suspect that the only reason Kate brought flowers and apologised was because Harry made his thoughts known on the matter and probably read her for filth for causing undue stress for his wife over HER wedding preparations and being totally inconsiderate about what was happening at the same time with her toxic father and the media.
It takes some NERVE for Kate to let that lie fester for so many years, considering that Meghan’s friend was in the kitchen when Kate handed over the flowers and made the apology.
And to those claiming that there were “two sides”. NO. There was only one side. By all accounts, even though Meghan’s father was being a betraying, duplicitous so-and-so in the run up to the wedding and she was being abused and gaslit by palace officials, she STILL bent over backwards to be gracious to everyone. Kate is and was a snake. No need to make excuses for her. Being postpartum is no excuse for being a B, as she clearly was (or as Kaiser says, a wedding Karen). She does not deserve any grace.
Talk about making a mountain out of a molehill, the women were preparing for the wedding of the year, there were bound to be tears, they both would have been stressed out, normal, not even newsworthy, as for the lies. It was the lies that are still dragging it out years later.
Kate wasn’t marrying anyone. Why would she be stressed? She was ordering Meghan around to change the dresses already made, trying to rule someone else’s wedding. No reason for her to cry.
Lazy didn’t get what she want and this was her way to assert her dominance in the hierarchy – I’m future queen, obey me.
I think Kate was stressed (there were rumours about the marriage before the pregnancy, and Meghan was, on paper, a stronger “candidate”).
I think she was seeing if she could control Meghan. If Meghan had acquiesced, Kate would have controlled her throughout the marriage. This is probably how W&K reconnected: the fact that she couldn’t bully M, and William was losing control over H. That’s why Charles said there was no money for Meghan; they were ALL setting up the relationship hierarchy for the long game. Harry was used to falling in line, but Meghan needed to be broken.
It’s why they continue to hate her and are now desperate to rewrite history.
@Nikki (Toronto), sure I may buy that for someone else. But, Kate doesn’t look like a fragile woman who cries after her husband’s affairs to me. She lunged at Meghan in front of the cameras. There is no emotional bone in her body. Will cheated on her since their dating days. She knows what kind of a man she married. That wasn’t even his first affair in their marriage. We saw his dad dancing with girls in the clubs while Kate was at home with their children.
Thank you. It is interesting that all these years later, when the facts have clearly been established, both by Meghan in the Oprah interview and then by Harry in Spare, people are showing themselves by reaching to make excuses for Kate’s behaviour. The fact that she then rushed to spread a lie to cast doubt on the real story in case it came out, and which subsequently led M to a very dark place (“It was a real turning point”, she said) makes this both sad and infuriating. Harry and Meghan said what happened. Harry said that Kate was an inconsiderate, demanding, controlling, unsupportive B in the run-up to the wedding. WHY are people finding it so difficult to accept that?
Kate was not stressed. She was trying to dictate what another woman should do about her own wedding and ignoring the fact that the problem she was pointing out had been anticipated and the tailor was actually on her doorstep, waiting for her child in order to “fix” whatever she claimed was “wrong” with the dress. She was being a B. On purpose.
Exactly, it wasn’t Kate’s wedding to be stressed about and the dresses needing to be altered was already being addressed by the tailor who had been at KP all day. All Kate had to do was go for a short walk on the grounds of KP to the tailor to have the dress altered. Meghan on the other hand was the bride who had all of that on her shoulders as well as frantically trying to contact her father who was claiming to be in the hospital from a heart attack.
@sevenblue I don’t believe Kate cried unless it was in anger for not having her way. But I do think she was under a lot of stress. She had been the queen bee until Meghan came along. The only bit of glamour and youth in that family. I can only imagine the stress she was under when a well-spoken, beautiful American showed up at those palace gates. And I love that for her.
Kate has no woman friends. She sees women as rivals. She resented meghan
@Tessa, bingo! Kate sees every woman around her as a rival, even her sister, Pippa, the one with degrees in child education who clearly has nothing to do with the weird Early Years campaign. Ask Pippa for advice so you don’t look stupid, Kate. Make it make sense! And every time I see the pictures of Kate from the wedding I think of how she wore a cream colored suit to rival the bride and claimed it was a pale yellow by wearing a hat with yellow flowers. She knew how it would read to people. Ugh, Lazy wore white to her sister-in-law’s wedding. Freaking clown.
Kate’s stress related to her own marriage and had nothing to do with Meghan, but she took it out on her anyway. And initially, according to Meghan, she did apologize, but putting out the false story months later and to this day never correcting the lie makes her actions so much worse. This was intentional and it was despicable. This lie kick started the smear campaign against Meghan which lead to her suicidal ideation. And still Kate is quiet. That’s pretty evil actually.
It was not kates wedding. Meghan was planning her own wedding and Kate interfered.
I dont even care if Kate cried at any point leading up to Meghan’s wedding. I’m sure she did – she was newly postpartum, she’s married to an ahole who has cheated on her throughout her marriage, etc. Lots of women would cry in that situation.
but Kate crying in general is NOT the same, at all, as “meghan made kate cry” and that’s why I dont care if Kate cried otherwise. If she cried, it wasn’t because of Meghan; and why do we need to know if Kate cried? this family is so secretive they barely announced she had cancer but now we’re supposed to feel sympathy for her bullying Meghan bc she cried too?
Nope. One woman made another woman cry the week before her wedding and it wasn’t Meghan making Kate cry.
They want to minimize Kate being despicable by placing a false story against Meghan, which to this day remains uncorrected on Kate’s end.
Thank you Becks1, “a woman crying” and “a woman making another woman cry” are two entirely different things and it doesn’t absolve Kate for not only lying about what happened but knowingly letting that lie be used to abuse Meghan for years. Kate had everything in a Tatler article removed that made her look bad but made sure the lie that Meghan made her cry remained. She had every opportunity and chance to correct the lie, but refused to because she wanted her white woman tears to destroy a woman of color.
She sent out uncle hookers and blow to publicly triple down on the lie. There is no excuse for what kate did and continues to do.
@sunnyside — I’m with you. The media has been dragging these stories out for years — next week we will rehash K not giving M a ride or something about chapstick.
Welp, Tom Sykes at the DB already brought up the chapstick/lip gloss. Maybe another outlet will bring back the fact that Kate didn’t give Meghan a ride when they were going to the same place. The question I’d be asking is why is the royal media rehashing all these stories that make Kate look like a giant B. Especially when she’s already getting grief for the Mother Nature spring is good vid.
Kate had no role in that wedding. None. She just needed to be a polite guest & she screwed even that up.
I believe Harry and Meghan. This seemed more about Harry getting married rather than a dress. That woman was possibly emotional after giving birth, emotional about being cut out of Harry’s life.
Lazy was horrified she was no longer the number one woman in Harry’s life (she never was but she believed the rats) and people became aware of how accomplished Meghan was work-wise and how much more articulate she was. That engagement interview was not stilted like the Lazies. They had fun, they had affection as two people in love did.
Weren’t there rumours that Kate found out about William’s affair with Rose right around that time, and Meghan (because good person, hello) obviously didn’t want to say publicly that that was the real reason Kate was “emotional” and difficult to deal with? Besides just having given birth obviously….
Kate owned up to it privately, but then participated in the smear afterwards and never corrected the lie herself (while correcting stories about Botox treatments IIRC) – that’s the real problem, not the actual event which as @sunnysideup pointed out there was bound to be tears of one sort or another due to all of the pressure.
What is ironic is that, to me, Kate would have come across better if she had corrected and said she was in the wrong and apologized. It would actually make her more relatable (supposedly their goal given the BM constantly tries to claim it for them).
@LadyEsther I’ve believed for a long time that the Rose affair was the real catalyst for this incident. Also, that maybe Kate made Meghan cry by saying something like, All the royal men cheat, so Harry will do it to you, too. The fact that both Harry and Meghan mentioned that Kate sent a note suggests to me that they still have that note in their possession.
I can’t wait for that note to turn up in evidence with one of Harry’s lawsuits.
She did apologise and sent flowers, it was in the papers before the story was changed. It was crazy to change the story after the report about the flowers, But of course Kate should have spoken up and said that the later version was a lie. It would have all have been long forgotten if she had.
@Sunnysideup, what do you mean the later version was a lie and that the story was changed?
the initial story – that stood until Meghan corrected it – was that Meghan made Kate cry. Meghan is the one who said Kate apologized and brought flowers. Then the past 4 years have been Kate’s team trying to explain why meghan was still in the wrong in that situation.
@Ladyesther I 100% think there was something going on with William at the time – maybe Kate found out about rose, maybe there was another affair – but something, bc of the line about Kate going through some things and being a good person. There doesn’t seem to be any indication that Kate was a good person to Meghan, but I can see Meghan being gracious to someone going through that.
@SUNNYSIDE UP
“She did apologise and sent flowers, it was in the papers before the story was changed. It was crazy to change the story after the report about the flowers,”
This is at least the 2nd times I saw this kind of “interpretation” here on CB in the past year. It simply is not TRUE.
@BECKS1 is correct. The original story was published by the lying Camilla T of the Torygraph. No flowers & apology were ever mentioned in the article. And it’s until the Operah Interview that the world knew of the truth & the flowers & note.
lol. That is why Harry shared the literal text messages between them, because he knew they are never gonna stop lying. If Kate and her mom want to lie so much, she should put her name as a source. Otherwise, I am gonna believe the guy who was brave enough to put his own name while sharing it.
Pretty much. Show us your evidence Carole and Lazy.
@ Seven Exactly. I don’t know how anyone can bring up both sides when in only 1 side, Meghan, has stood up and put their name to their story. I’m not going to believe a nameless source.
Kate seems so freaking uptight in this and I’m glad lol. As much as they try to make excuses for her.
Oh well.
Those text messages from K were rudely worded. K knows how stressful a royal wedding is and yet she chose to intensify the pressure on M. The tailor was at KP ready to make any alterations yet K felt the mean girl need to denigrate the dresses and add to M’s stress. Finally, if it’s important to now say that both women cried during the run up to the wedding, why wasn’t it equally important to make this clarification when the false claim was originally made by CT? They’re so quick to defend the white woman whilst throwing the black woman to the baying crowds in this “very much not a racist family. “
And yet in the Oprah interview Meghan threw Kattie a bone and said ” “It was a really hard week of the wedding” and that “Kate was upset about something, but later owned it. Kate apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing. I actually think it’s — I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologized, and I’ve forgiven her.”
And yet Kattie still continues this vituperative blame game. SMH…
You know, when I first read this story, it struck me as too good to be true, because it was like — surely, there are better reasons to cry? Meghan’s father was being a complete POS in the run-up to her wedding. That would have been worth crying about. Kate had just given birth. Huge emotions plus hormones plus sleep deprivation. I mean. Tina Brown wrote, best guess, both of them had meltdowns, that struck me as a fair guess. But the fact that they keep trying to pin this whole thing on Charlotte’s dress? Or her tights? I mean. WTF??? I mean. Who cares. The fact that they keep circling back to this re-tread story is so so so so strange.
So it bothers me when we say that best guess is both women had meltdowns. Did Meghan cry bc another woman had an actual meltdown about a dress and tell her she had to get all the dresses redone? Yes. Does Harry provide the text messages in Spare to prove that? Yes. So equivocating it two women both having meltdowns or crying doesn’t seem accurate. One person was actively creating a problem for a bride just before the wedding. A new bride who was moving to a new country and having very real issues with her dad. I can believe Kate was in a bad place at the time but that still doesn’t make it okay. Which is why even she apologized with a note and flowers.
And that’s before we even get to the fact that a lie was then planted against Megan that reversed the whole story.
That lie was crazy, I think the tabloid press rely on their readers having short memories. They certainly don’t respect them.
I think sometimes, when we’re stressed and emotional, the final straw that sets us off isn’t what someone might expect. It sounded like Meghan was trying so hard to hold it together emotionally, and kate going after her like that (and bringing in her wedding dress designer into the mess like WTF kate)was probably just the straw that broke Meghan’s emotional back. I think Meghan probably expected more support from Kate, since she’s one of the few people in the world who would know what Meghan was experiencing to a large extent, and then Kate just made her problems worse.
Narcissists are reallllly good at homing in on someone who’s in a fragile, stressed out moment and using it to increase the stress to the breaking point. It’s a power trip, I’ve experienced it many times in my life — it’s like they’re deliberately goading you into breaking down.
agree @Becks1 – it was the straw that broke the camel’s back, just when Meghan needed a sister’s support the most. Also wasn’t William briefing with AK-47 around that time about Tiaragate and the whole “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets” BS? Or was that after the wedding, when William and AK-47 ganged up on Meghan to prevent her access to any royal jewels?
Meghan was going through A LOT. She was unbelievably gracious about it afterwards
Women who just give birth does not cause them to be mean enough to let a lie stay in the media about another woman who will be their sister in law. When Kate refused to give Meghan a ride to some stores, the signs were all there about Meghan’s attitude. And Kate let the lie linger for years. Kate was in the wrong since she was interfering with her future sister in law’s wedding. Also Meghan was trashed during her maternity leave by DM and others spreading rumors she had the engagement ring changed (actually Harry added gems to it) and is such a “bad wife.” Kate was swooned over by the media during her pregnancies
Edit. Kate’s attitude.
Are these rats this stupid?
THIS WAS MEGHAN’S WEDDING.
And Lazy acted like the jealous bitch that she continues to be to this day. It was NOT her wedding.
Where is Lazy’s self-awareness where you don’t stress the bride? She was not the centre of attention and for this she and her mother unleashed the wolves on Meghan.
These Middletons are as mad as the Windsors.
I think what happened AFTER is ridiculous on the media/Kate’s part…as for the actual events, I get both sides. Kate had given birth not that long ago. I don’t know if any of ya have experienced postpartum but it is real. I was in tears and left my house for 3 hours because my husband would not do 4 dishes in our sink while I fed my daughter (I get freaked about that now, but it was real at the time). I can understand her being upset until she calmed down. I get Meghan being upset. It is the week of her wedding and this happens, her future sister-in-law goes crazy about a dress. They were both entitled to their feelings before. The after effects, media and Kate went too far.
That indeed was the question. WTF did the Middletons blab to the rats about this and made it such a big deal?
@DoseofReality, I have been there. I personally acutely feel for you and for me — and for everyone who has and is coping with the meltdown in your psyche that comes with becoming a parent when you don’t feel supported. FWIW I would have been furious if — having just given birth and in the midst of breastfeeding — what a good friend termed “nipple hell” — I had asked my husband to do the dishes and he had refused. Just. Do. The. Dishes. FFS. But this is the thing — Kate has staff. She had people to do her dishes. Like with the cancer. All the silly degrading undignified errands and chores and personal admin and tedium that clobbers normies like us? Not for our Kate. She could have had her mother or her nanny take Charlotte to her dress fitting. FFS. She could have had the tailor come to her. And who cares??? She was a three year old. FFS. It’s not like Charlotte was the bride. I mean. They clearly had a fight but it was about *something else* and I suspect that is what this whole story is about.
Kate had supposedly told a girlfriend of Harry’s that he would cheat. I wonder if she gave Meghan some version of this, especially if it was when she found out about one of Will’s women.
But the point about the 4 dishes isn’t about having household staff, it’s that postpartum physical changes can make you emotional about trivial things, no matter if you’re a princess or not. I can see, if Charlotte was having a fit about her dress, that Kate’s immediate focus would be on how she can solve this for her daughter, rather than what would be convenient for Meghan. Kate apologized, Megan accepted the apology and that should have been that. The rest sounds to me like someone using this incident to cause trouble, probably Camilla or William.
At Charlotte’s age lots of kids play dress up with outsized clothes. Would this be something that Charlotte would have had a fit about or is it Kate that had the fit?
I think Charlotte got nervous around her mother and her going on about the dress. It probably made Charlotte uncomfortable and scared.
“The rest sounds to me like someone using this incident to cause trouble, probably Camilla or William.”
No, it’s KKKate & her mother.
Postpartum mental & physical state did not resolve you for MONTHS later to lie about and ruined another person’s reputation in national newspaper.
I don’t get the both sides. Bc Meghan didn’t do anything to make Kate cry. I absolutely get Megan being upset. Kate was telling her to completely change the dresses a few days before the wedding. That was obviously something Meghan couldn’t do at the last minute. And Kate apologized. If Kate melted down though, due to being postpartum or emotional, it was still not Meghan’s fault unless kate was blaming Meghan just for the fact that she was even getting married….which…
Anyways, it happened just as Harry laid out with the text messages. The only unknown is why Kate was so emotional at the time, and if it was something beyond postpartum.
Neither do I. How you can both sides at her wedding? You made the bride cry FFS. Jeez, that is just a whole new level of meanness.
If you want to be a bitch, don’t attend the wedding. Don’t make the bride – or groom – cry. It’s their special day. Simple wedding etiquette 101.
Listen, I can buy that Kate was not at her best. Which does happen. She apologized and sent a letter and flowers. The real meanness came later when the reverse story was planted in the papers and nothing was corrected. Kate let Megan look like the villain while she looked like the innocent victim. That was beyond mean.
And postpartum depression is not an excuse if Kate did not correct the lie for years. And probably never would. Meghan and Harry corrected the fake story.
They sure like to make excuses for her. One friend who went through severe post partum depression checked herself into a clinic. It manifested inwards, not outwards.
This was not post partum depression – this was “I’m not the centre of attention” bitch move.
And the whole world can now see that Lazy is not a woman’s woman. She does not like to share the limelight. So best of luck to her – she’s got it all to herself.
The plain truth is that Kate was insanely jealous of Meghan from the get-go, and the attention she and Harry were getting in the lead-up to the wedding was too much for her so she exploded. She always looked at Meghan with disdain as some parvenu upstart, biracial American *actress* who had no right marrying into the BRF and poisoning the bloodlines, so she tried to bully and intimidate her into submission. This from a woman whose mother was a flight attendant and uncle was a well known perv, drug afficionado and wife-beater…
Dose of Reality as Becks1 said up above, “a woman crying” and “a woman making another woman cry” are two entirely different things and Kate being postpartum doesn’t excuse her allowing a lie to continue for years to abuse Meghan. Postpartum is a real thing and if that actually happened and was the cause for her crying, why would she remain silent about it and allowed that lie to be used against Meghan to the point that she was contemplating suicide? Are we to believe that she was more comfortable with another woman being abused with that lie during what was being called a high risk pregnancy? Was she okay with that lie driving a woman to contemplate suicide than people knowing she cried because she was postpartum? Being postpartum doesn’t excuse anything that happened here because we would have to believe that a woman crying because of her emotions from postpartum is more important than caring about a woman possibly losing her unborn child or worse contemplating suicide during that pregnancy. And for those with the excuse of she was sad because she was losing Harry. At the end of the day, her lie could have risked Harry losing his unborn son from stress or both his wife and unborn child through suicide. How is it rational that Kate losing time with Harry is more important than Harry losing the love of his life and first unborn child? He and Meghan have lost one child because of this lie and the abuse. There is no excuse, not even postpartum.
Have you read the text message exchanges that Harry outlined in Spare? If not, then you ought to. Why are people so ready to assume that Kate was suffering “postpartum”? Since when does being postpartum make a person rude, inconsiderate, controlling, persistently demanding and abnoxious? Any excuse for the white duchess, it seems, because people seem HELLBENT on mitigating her awfulness, even all these years later. Would that people give Meghan even a modicum of that grace instead of trying to minimise her pain yet again, in the name of “seeing both sides”. Jesus wept.
Why does this particular story bother Kate and the Middleton’s so much? Is it because she apologized and she just can’t be shown to do that? Because there hasn’t been this much relitigation over what happened for anything else including her being one of the ” royal racists”. It’s wild to me that she or her family would be this bothered about just this story almost 10 years later.
And I cannot get over the way she looked at that wedding. You would have thought that she had dated Harry for a decade. Her face in that photo above is so telling and says nothing good.
I don’t know how much people remember it. But, this was big news, headline news at the time. It was a turning point in terms of Meghan’s reputation. Before this, the tabloids would write sh*t about Meghan, but this story turned her into a villain in a minute, because she made a white woman cry. Then, Kate turned into this innocent, poor white woman victimized by an angry black woman. Right after this story, the royal accounts showing Meghan was filled with insults towards Meghan. Of course, they didn’t delete any of these comments. When the palace didn’t come out to support Meghan, it was open season on Meghan for the media.
That is why Middletons can’t let this go, because it is also the start of Saint Kate storyline and it was based on a lie.
Oh no I remember. They used this story as their rationale for going both barrels after Meghan without trying to justify it as them just giving her, ” helpful hints” about how she was breaking protocol and doing everything wrong.
I was moreso saying there are much worse stories out there where Kate is the clear villain and asshole and they don’t care about explaining those at all. Like you questioned a child’s skin color and you’re still trying to explain yourself about tights? It may be as you said though it goes against her whole St. Kate persona, but even now she’s still getting a pass and people trying to both sides it.
I agree. The Oceania tour had been a huge success and this story came out a few weeks after they got back. It was clear Carole put this out through Tominey o attack Meghan and raise Kate as innocent white woman. Carole also happened to give her first interview ever to the telegraph in that time too. With a dig at Meghan in the interview.
This was a Middleton scheme from the start
I’ll second that @sevenblue. I can remember laughing about it with friends saying Kate should have known better, as even the most mild tempered of women turn into “bridezillas” before the big day. Out of everything that was revealed on the Oprah interview that revelation made me gasp out loud. So, complete was the lie, that no-one (even people like myself who liked Meghan) questioned the validity of the story.
It really was such a huge story. And yes my mouth dropped too during the Oprah interview when Meghan very calmly said it was the reverse. And that everyone in the family knew it was a lie.
Kate was not the bride so could not be a bridezilla, she just wanted to cause trouble.
I was never a kate fan but even I did not expect the crying story to be a total lie and was very surprised that Kate had flipped the story to place all the blame on Meghan.
That is nasty behaviour.
I remember that time. It was what led to the articles calling her difficult and BBC doing a skit where they made a puppet of Meghan with darker skin, big lips, angry looking and holding a knife to attack the white attractive puppet of Kate. It was when the comment section of the royal family’s social media started to see gorilla emojis on any post about Meghan. There were even knife emojis and people threatening to stab her in her belly. That’s why the excuses people are trying to give for Kate fall on deaf ears with me. This is also around the time when Meghan started to contemplate suicide and how things would be better if she weren’t here. So Kate’s tears, real or imagined are unimportant as far as I’m concerned. It’s only a miracle that Meghan, Archie and Lilibet are here today and it is why their second pregnancy didn’t make it to term.
I think it goes to what we were discussing yesterday – that Kate really is a mean girl and this is just one incident that epitomizes that – both in making M cry AND in putting the fake story out there.
William’s PR is built on being a happy family man. Kate’s PR is built on being the sweet English rose with middle class aka “normal” roots who is so nice and normal and sweet. She can’t have that challenged and I think Meghan is one who could challenge that image if she really wanted to (but she doesn’t.)
yeah, Meghan hasn’t said Kate’s name once since the Oprah interview. Technically, aside from Meghan, there’s quite a lot of video and photos that could challenge Kate’s image if the body language experts ever chose to go that way. The lunging at the walkabout. The faces pulled in church. Let’s even talk about the fact that Kate didn’t look up at the bride once as Meghan asked down the aisle. It’s kind of wild.
100%. Kate is the quiet docile English rose in terms of her PR crafted image and so putting out a false story about Meghan like that blows up that image.
I think this crying story matters to Kate and the Middletons because of all the narratives it supports. The biggest beneficiary of all the racism and xenophobia Meghan experienced was Kate. She was able to cast herself as the true english rose vs Meghan’s aggressive American Blackness. The racist and xenophobic tabloids were constantly touting Kate good and Meghan bad. Meghan as a wealthy, well dressed, sophisticated, people person was never going to give them anything so Kate and the Middletons made up the kitty cried lie. It became the foundation of the kate vs Meghan stories. This was also the foundation of the Meghan is a bully narrative.
Kitty keeps relitigating this because 1)she took a HUGE reputational hit when people realized the Meghan made kitty cry was a lie and that she never corrected it. After the Oprah interview people realized Kate was a bitch. She made a bride cry, leaked the opposite and kept that lie out there. Even in that Tatler Kate the Great article she had them remove most of the content but let them keep the Meghan made her cry part. It could be argued that Meghan correcting this story did more to expose Kate’s true nature then even her being exposed as one of the royal racists.
No wonder Kate rarely attends weddings with FK any more. She sounds demanding, exhausting and constantly wanting to upstage the bride on her big day!!! I believe she was fraught for many different reasons but above all when her own marriage was curdling she was clearly very jealous of Meg and Harry’s real love andhappiness.
Any aristo will be looking at this social climber and assess her stability and suitability as guest:
1. Will she make herself the centre of attention at my wedding?
2. Will she blab to the rats about what happened at my wedding?
3. Is it worth the drama of her attendance at my wedding?
Remember the nonsense she pulled at Eugenie’s wedding? Where it was obvious that the family had been asked to follow the wedding color scheme because almost all of them showed up dressed in muted blues, greens, and yellows? All of them except for Mrs. Wails who pulled up in that bright cranberry colored dress and stuck out like a sore thumb.
And she almost flashed everyone outside of Windsor castle.
Lol peoole are still trying to give Kate a pass with her hormones and how stressed she was too. There is no both sides behaved badly when Kate was the only that apologized and sent flowers. That is a clear admission that she was in the wrong.
She’s the wedding guest from hell at Meghan’s wedding so yup, they’re always trying to rewrite the story to place her in a favourable light.
Didn’t Kate tell Meghan that she didn’t like people talking about her hormones? So how is she allowing the press to use her hormones as a cop out for her bad behaviour?
I do find this funny. Every time a reporter defends Kate’s behavior by saying it’s hormones, she must be clutching a chair somewhere.
Exactly. It was Meghan’s wedding and there was someone available for alterations. There were other bridesmaids and none of them had these issues especially as most of them were coming in from overseas.
Kate is the same one who can’t offer a bit of lip gloss without being difficult. It’s not a both sides thing. It was kate trying to make this about herself. Plus she went and wore gaslighter white and had a sour look in all the photos. This was a narcissist not getting her way.
Gaslighter white – a perfect description lol
I think it was red snapper who coined it when the initial discussion about the white dress happened.
I thought the kids’ dresses and Meghan’s dress were not properly fitted. Tailoring is everything.
So that’s fine to blab to the rats about an offensive and false story then? Because of tailoring? To make sure she’s a figure of hate?
Doesn’t matter what you or Kate think. What matters is that H&M were good with the clothes. I think Meghan was going for comfort and happiness around her day. How is tailoring everything for children? For children not being uncomfortable matters more.
Meghan had somebody on standby to fix the dress. Kate was being a mean girl and a Karen so eff the tailoring.
I liked Meghan s wedding gown kates gown was boring
Tailoring is everything does not mean someone gets to demand new dresses from a bride days before the wedding. Kindness is everything. But either way, its a moot point bc the kids’ dresses looked adorable.
That’s not a reason to upset the bride. So a 3 year old’s dress isn’t perfectly fitting, so what. No one was really going to notice anyway since charlotte was not the star of the show. And maybe that was lazy’s real issue.
If I’m making a dress for a three-year-old, I’m leaving reasonable room for a growth spurt. If it doesn’t come, the dress gets taken in. Not a big mystery.
No, being a decent and helpful person instead of turning into a vengeful bitch is everything, not tailoring.
There will ALWAYS be someone who will scramble for a reason to explain and justify racist behavior. Always. Why does this surprise me?
Because, sure, perceived poor tailoring is a perfectly acceptable reason to excuse the hate and derision this lie brought against Meghan. /s/
Tailoring is to the brides and the dressmaker’s preference, not those watching. Besides tailoring should never justify being mean and making someone cry.
Who can even remember what Charlotte wore without googling it? Kate blew this out of proportion. It is ridiculous that the media keep bringing it up 7 years later… but there’s clearly a reason to keep yanking that chain.
This article is pure BS. It’s to distract from that “Nature Fell Flat” video . A reporter said they can’t criticize Kate. So let’s make it about Meghan. Loads of💩💩💩💩 24/7/365.
I think this is it, Connie.
Kate used her white tears against Meghan and that’s the crux of the matter. Kate is not absolved for what she did.
This, this, this.
Kate flipped the truth on its head and allowed the lie to be weaponized against Meghan. She’s not just a wedding Karen, she’s a conniving racist Karen who was happy to let the rota use this lie to villainize Meghan. For years.
Meghan was nothing but kind to her in that Oprah interview. Meghan could have shown Oprah the note Kate sent with the flowers. Kate should keep in mind that Meghan may be kind but Meghan is also smart and keeps receipts.
If Meghan was so bad she could have just removed her kids from the party. If the incoming member of the family was bad or evil whatever, I would pull out my kids because nobody gets the right to insult them. But no, she had to be bitchy about someone else’s wedding and make it about herself. I wonder who made her apologise she doesn’t strike me the kind to apologise, especially to someone like Meghan. So in a fit of revenge, she wore the infamous white -yellow dress along with sourest expression she could manage, and leaked the story months later when Meghan announced her pregnancy.
PS there’s a picture of her standing and posing with charlottes bouquet on the stairs and I remember someone saying that she wanted to pose as the bride (white dress and all) before the actual bride arrived. God, Meghan was doomed since the beginning.
What was funny about the wedding party – the children and their mothers – how Lazy and Charlotte were APART from the other mothers and children on the steps.
And nobody paid attention to Lazy and Charlotte. What I remember was Meghan’s friends – the mothers and their children – so excitedly nervous walking up those steps. It was a royal wedding! It was a great moment! An experience of a lifetime for those kids!
And Lazy and Charlotte looked like a sad twosome unable to be happy for someone on her wedding day.
I noticed that straight away.It looks like Cathy was deliberately avoiding getting close to the other mothers and children because she thought she was so superior to them, but the fact she was not allowing her three year old daughter near them as well was, in my mind, disgraceful.
The snide looks she was giving Meghan in church as well.Dressing in white for someone else’s wedding really shows hr up as the jealous spiteful betch she is.
I remember reading these headlines when they first appeared and thinking oh god give me a break. It was such a pathetically contrived smear and at the same time, fatefully, so *many* people swallowed it whole, and it basically knee capped Meghan before she’d barely begun to work in her role. And she was expecting a baby too, in the early stages of pregnancy. It is unforgivable — to me — that Kate did not set the record straight. Really. It’s a disgusting smear. But fwiw this fight was *not* about Charlotte’s dress. I think Kate just put up with all manner of BS for years from William and the media and her mother because anyone with half a brain could have told her she was just sitting on a shelf like a piece of damaged goods waiting for someone to take pity on her and bring her home. Like a dog in a pound. That sounds harsh but that was how William treated her. I mean. She settled as much as he did. And the prize she got was a big fancy wedding, and, riches for life, without a job of any kind, and three healthy kids, which, for some people would be enough. At least, if you’d put in 10 years, waiting, it might be enough. ….and I suspect it *was* enough until she saw vividly that there was an alternative, which immediately invalidated all of her life choices, and which had moved in and set up shop next door. So she had to even the score. It’s a puerile mentality. But very much in keeping with pattern of choosing calculated advantages over authentic choices, or personal conviction.
This was the hazing the Middletons wanted for Meghan the way their family were trashed and scrutinised those 10 LOOOOOOONG YEARS.
If you had to put up with shit from the tabloids for 10 years while waiting for the ring, it must have offended Carole that Meghan only had to go through 2 years before she got the ring.
So Carole, your revenge was served cold because now your Lazy daughter has all the attention that you thought she deserved after her Waity Katie years.
While I do not like the “both sides” reporting (seriously, if my sister-in-law were interfering with my wedding because she wanted a redesign on my flower girl dresses, everyone would understand she overstepped), there’s potentially been a bit of a shift recently in American reporting of H&M and the royals, especially since the BBC interview. My guess is that in the States, it’s impossible to blindly follow the hypocrisy without questioning any of it anymore. Meghan and Harry work, they put in an effort, they have star quality. The security issue makes no sense, the contrast of what WanK do workwise in output/ appearances/ quality is extreme, and the dullness stands out. This is at least shifting in the right direction.
We’ll see how long that plays out, but I think in the past the American reporting just regurgitated whatever the British sources said. To the extent that a lot of times it was just copy and paste, and they didn’t push back on any of the various ” royal experts” because they figure you know this system better than we do. But now that Harry and Meghan have been out of the working family for half a decade and have been active in the US for a while, they can use their own sources at media companies and with celebrities and get the real deal and she’s a horrible monster hose beast just doesn’t line up with what they probably hear behind the scenes which makes them question what they’re being fed from the UK media and the UK media adjacent people in the US now.
I think at this point “someone” is using this story to remind people what a first class A1 biatch our FQ really is. The whole world and her uncle now know that Kate tried to take over another woman’s wedding and lied about being reduced to tears when she didn’t get her own way. However, what people tend to forget is how rude Kate was to the tailor by not turning up for the refitting. The piece also serves as a reminder of how frivilous Kate is with other people’s time and money. Refitting and re-making a new set of bridesmaids dresses at such short notice would not have been cheap, and that’s assuming all the children can be gathered up in time.
If this latest re-hash is coming from the Middleton camp then it’s an enormous fail. They should have just owned the original story and turned it into a postive PR spin. They could have used it to highlight how hormonal changes after giving birth can even affect royal mothers. If they’d gone down the “honest” route it probably would have gone a long way to making Kate appear more “relatable” to the GBP.
So yeah, I agree with this take. I don’t know if there’s much more to this beyond the People excerpt, but all I’m seeing is one anonymous staffer saying both women cried. And then the People article goes into length all that Meghan said in Oprah and then everything from Spare where Harry lays out all the receipts and text messages. As you say, @Laura D, it’s just serving as a reminder of how truly rude Kate was being, even to the tailor left waiting. So yeah, rehashing this is not actually painting a positive picture of Kate.
Yes, they are always “anonymous”, it could be from Knauf or someone connected with Middletons (Carole?)
I also agree. Nobody can read this article and not understand that Kate (a) terrorized her future SIL a few days before her wedding, (b) had Carole/her team leak some one-sided BS to the press, and then (c) refused to correct the record for years.
I need to correct your last point because Kate still hasn’t corrected the record almost 7 years later.
Meghan can produce receipts like kates letter of apology and the texts are there. Keen does not want to admit she was wrong. Kate did not regret anything since she never corrected the story And late had no business interfering in Meghan and harry wedding
No she can’t. Meghan can never publish those receipts or show them to anyone who will quote them on record. Kate would sue her for copyright infringement, just as Meghan sued the fail over her letter to her father.
Meghan can show receipts. Kate let a lie stay in the media and she did not tell the media Meghan did not make her cry. What Kate did was wrong
The copyright argument used for the letters relates to publishing them for profit. And it is an English law n
American copyright law doesn’t work that way.
The bridesmaid story was the start of a hate campaign against Harry and Meghan fueled by Willi’s and Kate’s office. This was strategically leaked after the very successful tour of Harry and Meghan to Australia. Willi and Kate clearly felt threatened by Harry and Meghan’s popularity.
” Multiple insiders told PEOPLE there was significant “stress” leading up to the big day, and a source told veteran royal reporter Camilla Tominey of The Daily Telegraph, “Kate had only just given birth to Prince Louis and was feeling quite emotional.”” LMAO. Was this perhaps the “baby brain”? The BM always give leeway to Kate. Then it was giving birth to Louis, now it is recovering from cancer. The BM never give the same leeway to Meghan who was dealing with the sh*t of her own family.
I never forget Camilla Tominey on This Morning, ITV, after the Ophra interview saying casually ” then two women cried” not acknowledging the damage she has done. She also said when she was asked if she contacted the Palace about this story “No. I was very sure about my source”. Let me guess who was her source, Kate and Willis’ office, perhaps Jason Knauf? Camilla she did not bother to contact a representative or source for Harry and Meghan to get their side of the story
“Kate had only just given birth to Prince Louis and was feeling quite emotional”
Oh yeah, must be so emotional. It was only Meghan’s wedding and her father and his family were trashing her in the tabloids but oh no, Lazy’s post-partum condition clearly trumps the bride’s emotional welfare and the stresses Meghan had to deal with. Poor, ignored Lazy, not getting her way with Meghan’s bridesgirl dresses.
Can you imagine if someone had pulled that shit at Lazy’s wedding? Carole would have been on the phone trashing that person every single day.
Lazy is so tone-deaf and lacking self-awareness that she continues on to this day with greed out of touch, unrelatable Spring video.
Even Marie-Antoinette didn’t have such a compliant press.
The crying story came from Carole Middleton because Camilla tominey worked for the Telegraph and about two weeks later suddenly Carole Middleton is giving her first interview in the Sunday Telegraph.
Knauf focused more on issues relating to William and i suspect William wasn’t even around when the crying incident happened. Which is part of why Kate was emotional. Not the hormones.
Looks like royal reporter Camilla Tominey knows Kate well enough to talk about her hormones, eh? If I remember rightly, Camilla T was the original source of this stupid story, and she made it very clear that exactly where the story had come from (i.e. the Middletons). I think it is a clear sign of desperation that this story is resurfacing now, all of these years later. Clearly, the Four Seasons series isn’t generating a lot of interest (or clicks), so why not go back to an old favourite?
This is what, the third or fourth version of this story that has been rehashed? The first version had a screaming bridezilla Meghan that made unreasonable demands and made Kate cry. Then, there were various versions involving tights/no tights and QEII’s dress rules and the length and fit of Charlotte’s gown blah blah blah. None of which made Kate seem reasonable at all or explained how, exactly, Meghan had made her cry. If anything, in my opinion, it unintentionally revealed a little too much about Kate as she attempted to centre herself and her daughter. Who the hell would care if a three-year-old’s bridesmaid dress is not skintight?
This new revised version of the story tries to put Kate in a sympathetic light, mentioning that she was postpartum, she was undergoing some secret personal “stress” etc. That’s a new and notable addition, because it most assuredly was not part of the original reporting. Tom Sykes’ article yesterday used the infamous lip gloss anecdote about Kate and Meghan from Harry’s book. This article uses details from the Oprah interview to try to revive an old story. Maybe the rota are just bored – the leftbehinds have given them nothing interesting to work with, so they are dredging up old sludge. But both of these stories reflect pretty badly on Kate, don’t they?
As Meghan perfectly stated in the Oprah interview, “Rude and racist are not the same thing” and one woman crying because of her own emotions that have nothing to do with another woman isn’t the same as a woman making another woman cry during her wedding preparations and drama with her father days before the wedding. Camilla and others like her who don’t see Meghan as worthy of basic compassion all think that they are the same thing when they shouldn’t even be in the same tabloid article.
I want a story about how keen showed up at a wedding wearing the same outfit becca wore. This before William proposed.
Edit. J e c c a
Speaking of Lazy’s attendance at weddings, I think this was the last aristo wedding they attended together.
https://www.hellomagazine.com/royalty/201010254370/prince-william-weddingkate-middletongirlfriend/?viewas=amp
She was the cat who got the cream because Willy had finally proposed.
This makes keen look bad. Bad move for middletons to rehash the story. Charlotte apparently got upset when keen fumed about the outfit
Meghan was dealing with the announcement from her dad at this time.
Instead of being supportive like the other moms Kate decided to throw a tantrum.
The bitch PILED on.
And she knew what she was doing.
Rehashing Crygate showsKate is truly insecure about her position in the BRF and in the UK writ large. She’s been outed as a bully because of bridesmaids’ dresses, a racist because of Archie’s skin color and a fraud because of FrankenPhoto. Claiming to have cancer may have bought Kate some time but too many people believe the claim is false made to cover up problems in the Waleses’ marriage. Lack of meaningful projects after the Bench cancer announcement make the nature series video ( and future ones) look like a joke. Kate maybe entering hwr Anne Boleyn era, the beginning of the fall, and the Middletons come tumbling down with her.
@Aquarius64, this is the best summing-up of the whole boondoggle that I’ve seen yet. …it’s really something. When all this stuff plays out in real time, you get a bit like a frog in boiling water. But if there ever is a comeuppance for the Middletons and for Kate, this will be the marker — like a decade telescoped into an epitaph of a public figure’s disgrace.
And liar over this. This was the lie that triggered the eventual departure of the most popular royal.
Definitely Anne Boleyn vibes.
When all you have is being a breeding mattress after decades of social climbing, eventually the public will turn on you and your laziness.
Kate and rf will never live down this story. It will be researched in history because there were two times when the British press as released like rabid, blood hungry dogs after a prey whilst Meghan lived there. First were the three weeks before the wedding, the second was after this story was published. piers morgan leading the pack with their adopted catch phrase.. ‘Meghan must go back to America. She has made our future queen cry’ This was when i realised that true journalism is dead. Everyone of them was on it even the BBC. They aired a program that had a caricature of A ‘Very’ skinned Meghan dragging a lily white Kate on the floor with a knife on her throat. This BBC program was what stopped the frenzy because people called them out. And guess what, BBC claimed it was not racist because a Nigerian girl wrote and produced it. This was what made the 72 members of Parliament to write about the colonial undertone of stories about Meghan. This ‘crying’ story will live forever and the bm and rf are afraid of it.
You know what else this showcases? The utter misogyny of the whole ecosystem… the media, the monarchy, the people who read these sneering malicious stories, who revel in their righteous indignation, all whist casting stones at a person who — it transpires — was guilty of nothing at all, literally nada. It’s degrading, low-rent and crude, boorish and pathetic. This story shone a light onto brexit Britain in a way nothing else did. They’re convinced they’re being persecuted and it turns out everyone else is just like, what the actual f*ck are you on about? Not being the centre of attention??? For reals.
The tabloids are bringing down their vaunted institution down with them…and the participants are happily going along with it – Chuck, Rottweiler, Willy and Lazy Mattress.
This is the endgame indeed. The tabloids and the Windsors go down in this institutional Titanic together.
Here we go again, more fiction to make the Windsors look good. Well this in my opinion makes them look worse; continuing to use their staff (I think Jason Knauf) to lie about Meghan in yet another book. It’s been five years since Harry and Meghan walked away from that toxic royal mafia institution/family and they continue to be abused by them 5000 miles away.
Kate leaking her one-sided BS (via Carole or KP staff) is just as unforgiveable, IMO, as terrorizing her future sister-in-law about her wedding in the first place. This story, which Kate refused to correct, gave permission to the media to terrorize Meghan for years, and it’s still ongoing.
I’m glad the Sussexes have told their story directly to the world on the record and with the evidence which makes the world (especially people in the commonwealth) continue to trust their recount of what happened and how Meghan was treated. Harry speaking directly to the public after the results of the court case examining RAVEC’s decision and letting us hear how the ‘ESTABLISHMENT STICH UP’ was used as leverage to control the Sussexes was important and effective. They were not concerned that they were putting his life and the life of his wife and son at risk. On the record, it was revealed that his death was not of concern to them because they did not think people would react the way they reacted when his mother was killed. Shocking!!!! His interview not only provided insight to their treatment of him but helped to place the institution’s treatment of his mother into focus at the same time. They removed her security and fed her to the wolves with daily leaks to the vicious British media. They treated him just as badly as they treated his mother. And they continue to plant stories in the year 2025. There is a sickness in that country and it courses through the nation starting from the top – the Monarchy. If the Head of Church of England, Head of State, Head of the Royal Household promotes or condones gossip and leaks the nation will treat it as acceptable and that is what we have been seeing with the British Monarchy. Gossip is a very lucrative industry in Britain. Sad state of affairs.
Sometime, in the next few years or decades, somebody is going to publish a book about the Wales and their behavior towards Meghan and Harry. It will include things like the wedding, the Waleses briefing the tabloid lies about the wedding and Harry’s military career, and other ugly bs (would have to include Camilla), the Frankenphoto, the state of the Wales’s marriage, and Kate and William’s actual personalities and behavior toward Harry, Meghan, and staff. And the author will make a fortune. I know all the palace insiders have signed NDAs, but a publisher could make the financial concerns over that go away. More likely, a rota rat could write this, and they’d lose palace access, but again, they’d be fabulously rich and could enjoy a career publishing more books a la Tina Brown. Somebody could even do this anonymously, like Deep Throat. Don’t know why nobody has done this yet–are they waiting for the dust to settle over Charles’ health and the next coronation?
Technically, Omid Scobie did. And he’s doing pretty well with a show being greenlit.
Yeah well Omid Scobie put in his Endgame book that stupid lie that Kate “never put a foot wrong”, thereby nullifying his tame/tepid “criticisms”, so that’s that.
There’s already 400 pages that I am dying to read.
And Spare was a much-needed book as well as being a good read. I have Endgame on my reading list. I guess I meant someone who wasn’t one of the Sussexes, or thought to be in their orbit. Someone from the rota, who was in London and close to the action, who watched those WhatsApp texts come though on a daily basis.
I’ll say something nice. Aside from the “primrose yellow” that actually looked white dress, giant hat, and sour face, Kate’s hair looked really good that day.
Cry harder, KKKate.
The way some people on here are still doing mental gymnastics to give Kate the benefit of the doubt make a excuses for her . Just proves that no matter what people will refused to see a white woman as a aggressive person Harry put the text message in spare showing how rude and nasty Kate was being towards Meghan leading up to the wedding . Meghan correct the story and has recipes yet still some people are still trying to defend the English Rose . Kate was being nasty and aggressive towards Meghan since day one . For a white woman to used their white tears allow such a racist lie to spread like wildfire and does nothing to stop it but instead continues to this day to add details like gasoline to a story to continue to try to make herself into a victim instead of villain . This is why it so important that Meghan told her truth to world and Harry wrote spare because it clearly even now that some people will continue to justify and both sides when it clearly that Kate was has always been a mean racist woman .
I agree Vanessa. I’ve been side-eyeing all the “both sides” arguments in this thread.
Gawd. Keener is a nasty, trashy ho to the core of her existence. Re-hashing this has to be a Camilla or Willy plant because on no plane of existence was Keener’s behavior that day justifiable, let alone bold face lying about what actually happened later to set off the smear campaign against Meghan. My tinhat theory is that this was the beginning of the end for the Wails marriage. Willy, being the controlling abusive slug he is, believed this manipulative lie and ran with it to his rota buddies to cover his infidelities. The Snails never had chemistry or charisma as a couple, but he didn’t seem actively repulsed by her until he had the realization that she was easily manipulating him and he wasn’t in complete control of her whilest she leaked dozens of Willy is incandescent and needs me to soothe him stories. Gawd. The Wails need to divorce already. What little girls tantrums about getting to play dress up at a wedding anyway unless egged on by her horrid mother? Keener is so needy and attention seeking she made the poor kid wear a tinfoil tiara to Charles’s con-a-nation. Does anyone think the snob would be okay with her kid wearing the same dress as tĥe other little girls?
What kind of she-devil asks for the bridesmaid dresses to be redone the week of the wedding instead of taking her daughter to the tailor waiting for her? Ridiculous, main character energy.
I haven’t read too many of the comments here but I’ve felt for a while that it was Kate who became frustrated and angry over Charlotte’s dress, and thus made Charlotte cry with her reaction to it. It makes sense to me. But of course it was all Meghan’s fault, right? The fact is that Kate was a total a-hole around the entire wedding and no one wants to admit it. Meghan was getting all the attention and Kate couldn’t stand it. She is well-matched with Will that way.
I hate that wedding photo, all because Kate is leaning as far away from Doria as she can possibly get. Rude. Racist. Reprehensible,
Yes she is, and her smile is very forced too.
And we know Kate can do the massive smiles when she feels like it. She just couldn’t be bothered for the family photo and basically pouted in it.
Pretty much, Nic919. And the leaning away from Doria is pronounced. She looks physically uncomfortable.
She nearly fell off that chair!
“Why do I get the black woman?! Get me away from her!”
What a passive aggressive racist bitch. No wonder why Willy wanders. Who’d want to live with a woman so petty and insular.
What are they talking about? This makes it seem that the two of them talked to each other, when we know it was text messages. We’ve seen them in Spare. It’s clear what happened.
Why is the bm allowed to intimate that Bone Idle’s hormones were involved in all of this, when Meghan wasn’t supposed to mention the fact that Bone Idle HAS hormones? I guess we know who has higher standing and it wasn’t Meghan.
Yes, I can believe Kate cried too, especially after seeing the photo in which Kate is in a white dress at Harry’s wedding (by golly, just like Meghan! ) No lying bitch in that photo, no sir. And when Kate “lunged” at Meghan, it was actually Kate coming in for a quick hug for her sister-in-law. Funny how things get so “misinterpreted,” isn’t it? Poor Kate. She’s a victim too!!!
Oh gosh, the bridesmaid dress story that just won’t die. A lot of things can be true. Did both Meghan and Kate cry separately on their own? Yes, it seems so. Did they both come away from that situation with hurt feelings? Yes, they obviously both did. Did Kate get all Karen about how the bridesmaid dress fit? Yes, she did, we saw it in the text messages in Spare. Was Kate maybe not in the best frame of mind because she had given birth to Louis just a few weeks prior and was feeling hormonal and like herself? Yes, most likely. Was Meghan also emotional due to the fallout in the media about the shenanigans her father pulled and watching their relationship implode in real time? Yes, we know this thanks to the Oprah interview and I believe Spare. Did Kate apologize and send Meghan a note and flowers? Yes, confirmed by both Meghan in the Oprah interview and Harry in Spare.
HOWEVER, the ultimate sticking point is we know the story was not leaked by Meghan and Harry. Meghan even said she never would have wanted that story out in the open because she knew how damaging it could be to Kate. Kate leaked it and somehow the details got all changed that Meghan was the instigator and the bad guy. And then the pushback from the then Cambridges on not correcting the story and letting it fester for the media to and public to dissect and twist it every which way. Kate can only blame herself for this stupid story refusing to die. She’s the one who revealed it to the world and opened it up for public litigation. I guess she never expected her sister-in-law to correct the record in an interview with Oprah for the whole world to hear and the whole plot backfired. I can understand why she would never want to see Meghan ever again–Kate embarrassed herself by lying about the incident for years.
Kate has no shame. I doubt she cried. She’s a mean girl that got caught out. She could have denied to the media that Meghan made her cry and apologized.
I think she did cry. She cried because she wasn’t getting her way and on top of dealing with a newborn, there’s a lot of speculation she was dealing with recently finding out about Rose and William. She’s definitely a Mean Girl. But even Mean Girls cry.
Kate would move in with her parents with the children and did have a lot of help and Nanny Maria was around to assist her. . I think she would “fake tears” since to me she seems very cold and calculating. I think she probably had a “scene” with William and did not “cry.” Anybody who lunges at someone in a threatening way in front of cameras is not a nice or warm person. A lot of women have newborns at home but it is no excuse for her to undermine her future sister in law she obviously did not welcome from the start.
I think Kate cried to her mom, and Carole leaked the story to make Meghan sound like a bridezilla.
I think she leaked it straight to Camilla Tominey.
It was damaging to Meghan because Kate did not go to the media and correct it. Meghan was being diplomatic but I doubt she was not “OK” with Kate behaving the way she did.
And there’s the unnamed palace source openly discussing…..Kate’s hormones.
Kate must truly be a nightmare to live with.
I’ve always thought that both sides likely did cry, but Kate’s side leaked it and Meghan’s didn’t. Maybe Meghan didn’t know that Kate cried. Who knows.
I am in the minority that didn’t like the bridesmaid dresses in that they did not suit everyone – I thought they would look nice on older girls (it looked fine on Ivy) but were not properly tailored for a little girl’s body like Charlotte. I also thought they should have worn tights. I can absolutely see Kate having a total meltdown about these dresses and no tights, especially since she was so newly postpartum (cry at the drop of a hat), and also likely dealing with mega fallout from the Rose issue.
I can also see meghan being like – it’s my wedding, my choice, just get it tailored? And being from California not understanding the nuance. And dealing with such a high profile wedding, with her dad issues on top – I can see tears on the floor on her end too.
I do think that there was just a massive cultural misunderstanding between Meghan and the British. There is so much nuance in their culture that is so hard to navigate if you’re not from there. But honestly I consider that a miss on Harry’s part for not explaining and smoothing things over. I also think Meghan should have learned more about how to enter the culture she was marrying into, and also that the family should have been more accommodating and not finding insult where none was likely meant. (The Easter present melt down still absolutely blows my mind – getting so angry about something that she just didn’t know about)
Miss Scarlett, with all due respect, no. No, no, and no. “ think that there was just a massive cultural misunderstanding between Meghan and the British.” Ummmm. That “massive cultural misunderstanding” was entirely attributable to Kate lying — with malice, with intent, with almost inconceivable brazenness — about something she did. That was hurtful. That was — at minimum — callous, entitled, rude, and hostile. And then posing as a delicate flower, oh so delicate. GMAFB. “Culture” is a great alibi for people who refuse to take accountability for their own personal behaviour, their own lack of respect for others. “Oh, it’s so difficult, you can’t possibly understand, it’s just this great cosmic forcefield, like a metaphysical case of mistaken identity.” No. Cultures are really not that complex. And in fact, being an outsider can be a brilliant window into how compassionate people can be, in inducting you into their culture. It is not hard to set the record straight. That is why some cross-cultural encounters are so life-affirming; because people can — and do — toss aside the inhibitions, when they *want* to make their goodwill palpable. People can and do make the effort to be frank. But that is assuming they have no ulterior motives, no underhanded agenda, no intrigue. People who do, like Kate, hide behind culture and use it like a gatekeeper. Also? “There is so much nuance in their culture that is so hard to navigate if you’re not from there.” Not true. British culture is the least nuanced I have ever experienced. As an American here for nearly two decades. There is *nothing* nuanced about the Sun or the Daily Fail, my god. You’d be astonished by how crude, sharp-elbowed and aggressive it is. Americans have nothing on these people when it comes to sheer animal aggression. It’s a trip.
Kate was just plain rude. With her mother “prepping” her to be Queen, one would think that she would be taught basic manners.
Time and time again the Royal rota goes on record with their briefing from KP to let us know Kate is very strong person who knows exactly what she’s doing, what she wants and makes her own decisions when faced with adversity.
I believe that Kate is very calculated and knew exactly the message she wanted to convey to the public when she had the story leak that Meghan made her and Charlotte cry. She wanted Meghan to be hated and maligned. It is a very cruel thing to have done considering the mental harm inflicted upon Meghan as a consequence of leaking that false story.
I consider Kate a racist for her behavior towards Meghan. A few that immediately come to mind:
– Leaking to the press the lie that Meghan made her and Charlotte cry
– Expressing concerns about Harry’s and Meghan’s unborn child’s skin color
– Ignoring/Snubbing Meghan and newborn Archie at the fundraising Polo match
– Leaking that walking next to Meghan was the hardest thing she had to do in her life when they walked out to greet the public after QE II died.
huh? What cultural nuance was Meghan supposed to get about the tailoring? It was her wedding and she was very accommodating by providing a tailor for the dresses. How could Harry have helped with that? The kids looked cute, end of, regardless of our personal preferences about a child’s dress.
Because people from California are stupid and don’t get nuance? And the poor Brits just couldn’t help because? Rude is rude anywhere when you try to tell someone else how to conduct THEIR wedding. This family is supposed to be ambassadors for the UK and that involves diplomacy other cultures. So why exactly should Meghan (the BRIDE) have to be the one accommodating everyone else at HER wedding? The royals showed their lack of any diplomatic skills with their awfulness in a church at the wedding.
There is no culture where a SIL can order the bride to change the dresses. It was Meghan’s wedding, not Kate’s. I guess, people didn’t read the text messages Harry shared in Spare. Meghan told Kate she arranged a tailor to fix the dresses for children, Kate was ignoring her and ordering her to change all the dresses. How is that cultural difference?
If Kate also cried, why didn’t they say this fact when H&M invited K&W to their home to discuss how this lie got out? Both W&K were playing dumb and didn’t know how it got out there and twisted. They didn’t say, Kate was also emotional and cried. They accepted that the story was a lie, but they couldn’t correct it because it would reflect badly on the future Queen, so Meghan had to suck it up.
Excuse me, Princess Duchess Meghan spent more than 18 months of her married life with Harry, plus her engagement days, doing her best to “fit” into the British cultures, which were depicted by the BRF, RR, and BM with ever changing rules just for this black woman.
Never say she did not try. She tried hard. Period.
Miss Scarlett this has nothing to do with nuances, cultural differences, different nationalities or even class or proximity to royalty. It’s actually patronizing that you would suggest that it is, when it is the British born Kate who went to another woman’s wedding wearing an off white dress while all of the women born in the U.S. managed to avoid wearing white or any color that could be perceived as white because class and etiquette isn’t only associated to the British or the royals. Considering that the same British born Kate is the one who went to a royal state visit wearing a red dress that almost publicly revealed more of herself than she had revealed in years in front of actual dignitaries, I don’t think that nuances or culture are anything that we can say she understands more then Meghan. There was no concerns with not understanding British culture or the nuances of royal life when all of the other moms were able to take their daughters to see the tailor who had been waiting all day to make alterations, even though most of them were from California or Canada. Someone overstepping boundaries by inserting herself into a brides wedding preparations isn’t about nuances because in any culture that would be considered rude and disrespectful. It’s insulting and disrespectful that you think that Meghan needed more time to learn the culture and nuances of Britain and the royal family when of the two women she’s the one who entered that institution with more experience with charities, cultures, speaking and diplomatic diplomacy than Kate has even now in 2025. Meghan did exactly as she should in expecting better of someone who is the future queen consort, it’s not on Meghan that Kate failed at being a better person than she is.
Also, it doesn’t matter what you or Kate thought about another woman’s dresses for her wedding. That doesn’t give anyone the right to mean and lie about someone. And by the way, Ivy was the same size as Charlotte so if the dress was okay on her it was okay on Charlotte, both of whom were part of the younger girls in the wedding party.
None of this horseshit explains why Kate put a lie out in the hands of Camilla tominey to kick start a smear campaign against Meghan that lasted years and still goes on 7 years later. Please fuck off with trying to justify this evil act because Charlotte was not wearing tights in a hot day in May.
It was not Kate’s wedding. It is not cultural, Kate is a mean girl. Kate made it clear how she felt about Meghan when she did not offer to give Meghan a lift when they were headed out to go shopping. The other parents did not complain about the dresses. The dresses were made in Charlotte’s and other children’s size. So they were tailored for children. If Kate had a total “meltdown” it’s her problem. Zara’s bridal attendants did not wear tights and no fuss was made. Kate did not welcome Meghan and post partum does not mean being mean to other people like she was to Meghan. The Rose issue had nothing to do with Meghan. Kate could have tried to be civil to her. But she cannot help herself. Polite behavior is not a cultural matter. Kate was rude. Harry could have told Kate to back off. That’s as far as that should have gone. He did not have to “explain” things to Meghan. Perhaps Kate should have gotten etiquette lessons.
They don’t want to be labelled liars, misogynists and racists, so it’s all the same now. But that really will have to do, yes 🥳
For me, the problem is not with the two women, a bride who should be the positive centre of attention on the day and her sister-in-law who should take a back seat on the day, but with those who greedily leak such things and those who spread such lies and give them weight by spreading them in hundreds of articles. They were probably also racist towards Kate when they thought it was so cute when she held her baby bump, and it was just as cute when they rebuked Meghan for it when they told her to keep her hands off her belly.
Kate was in a position to do something by denying the story. She didn’t.
I consider Kate a racist.
Tessa Kate even doubled down on the lie when Tatler wrote the CEO Kate or whatever the headline article was. They were in talks with her and KP about that article leading up to it’s release and once it was released and people were focusing more on the weird parts about her family and William’s closeness to her mother instead of the new variation of the Meghan made Kate cry lie, they had Tatler change the parts of the article about her and her family but kept the lie about Meghan making her cry. Kate had every opportunity to correct the story but she refused to do it because she was okay with the abuse Meghan was getting.
You know what you do if a 3-year-old cries because her flower girl dress is “too big” (or too small, itchy, purple, whatever)? You tell her she looks beautiful and distract her with something else, like a toy or activity or just talking about what a lovely fun day it is going to be. Or you go to the tailor and figure it out, and leave your other kids with the professional nanny you are lucky enough to have. You don’t bother the stressed-out bride about it. FFS.
Yep.
I think, when we discuss all this, it’s important to remember that the bridesmaids dresses in question were GIVENCHY. These were not thrown together dresses by grandma or a mass market nightmare. They were GIVENCHY!!!! It appears that given that none of the girls could have visited the GIVENCHY atelier they were probably made based on measurements and the children were to be sent to meet with the tailor so he could finish them. And they were to the knees and much less revealing than the shorter, more full dresses that Eugenie and Pippa Middleton had theirs wear. And that’s what frosted Kate’s ass. They were different. And she didn’t want to be bothered to bring Charlotte to the tailor that was AT HER HOME. Charlotte is *always in dresses * and is never in tights on the balcony in the summer, or when they were visiting Germany, and her bloomers have been inadvertently shown many times. And let’s not forget that Spare revealed that Kate sent photos to HER WEDDING DRESS designer, a direct rival of Givenchy to complain about them and what needed to be done to them. It’s nightmarish behavior.
Yeah, that was and is totally fucked yup. Bitching to her wedding designer about her SIL’s wedding choices.
Truly, what a wedding guest from hell.
It was malevolent behaviour.
The Cambridge side of the story never made sense from the beginning.
Why would Kate cry about bridesmaid dresses for someone else’s wedding? She didn’t want Charlotte wearing it? Well pull her out of the wedding party! I’m sure Louis got yoinked from formal events he wasn’t considered mature enough for when he was older than Charlotte was as a bridesmaid. The whole arguing over tights excuse made her sound like a megakaren, and her crying because Meghan was a big mean bridezila theory just makes her look like a big baby.
Harry’s account is the only thing that made any sense of it, and yeah Kate was entirely in the wrong, but I think Meghan gave her a pass at the time since she knew she was having marital issues
NONE of Kate’s story makes sense. Kate told Meghan that Charlotte was doing the crying. Which is ridiculous on its face. Most three-year-old girls (and I’ve had one) are thrilled to have a fancy dress, full stop. Three-year-old girls are probably relieved not to have to wear tights. They’re only upset if the dress is too tight or too itchy, which this dress manifestly was not.
So why on earth did Kate allegedly cry? At what point did Kate allegedly cry? Was Kate crying because she’d have to tell the nanny to take Charlotte to the tailor a few doors down in KP? Was Kate crying because the lack of tights somehow traumatized her, even if her three-year-old daughter was oblivious? Or, yeah, Kate cried because she wasn’t able to reduce Meghan to submission when Meghan kept telling her to take Charlotte to the tailor on stand-by. I get the hormones argument. But whatever was going on in Kate’s world or in her marriage, hormones are no excuse for an adult terrorizing her sister-in-law.