Royal sources now say ‘both sides were really upset’ in the Meghan-Kate wedding story

Seven years later, we’re still talking about “the bridesmaids’ dresses” at Prince Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding. Or rather, we’re talking about the incident which occurred just days before their wedding, an incident which involved Meghan and Kate texting about the little girls’ bridesmaid dresses. For years – roughly November 2018 through March 2021 – a lie was told about this incident between Kate and Meghan, the lie being “Meghan made Kate cry.” Meghan finally told her side of the story in the Oprah interview, which is that Kate made her cry, Kate apologized and brought over a note and flowers after the argument. In Spare, Prince Harry told a more complete version, including some of the texts sent between the women. Basically, Kate was a Wedding Karen and she threw a tantrum about Charlotte’s dress and tried to order Meghan to get different dresses for the kids just days before the wedding. Since the Oprah interview especially, Kate and the Middletons have been trying to reimagine the story to make it sound like Kate was a victim too, no really, she swears Meghan made her cry too! Well, would you believe that a new book has yet another version of this story?

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s clash over Princess Charlotte‘s bridesmaid dress is back in the news, with a biography claiming both women were left in tears over the dispute. After the Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, reports surfaced that the sisters-in-law had a disagreement over the tailoring of Princess Charlotte’s bridal party dress that caused Kate to cry. Meghan addressed the issue in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying, “The reverse happened,” implying that she was the one in tears over the incident.

A new biography by Tom Quinn,Yes, Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, has reignited interest in the story, featuring a royal staffer’s account of the dispute between Meghan and Kate.

“I can tell you that all the papers and commentators got this wrong, the truth is that as with many of these spats between sisters, brothers or even sisters-in-law, both sides were really upset,” the staffer said, according to Newsweek.

“The truth is that during the discussions about the bridesmaid’s dress, Meghan said a few things she regretted and Kate said a few things she later regretted, but it was all in the heat of the moment,” the staff member continued. “Both women were crying their eyes out!”

The disagreement reportedly centered on the fit of Princess Charlotte’s white dress for the May 2018 wedding, where she served as a bridesmaid. Multiple insiders told PEOPLE there was significant “stress” leading up to the big day, and a source told veteran royal reporter Camilla Tominey of The Daily Telegraph, “Kate had only just given birth to Prince Louis and was feeling quite emotional.”

During her interview with Oprah, Meghan said, “It was a really hard week of the wedding.” The Duchess of Sussex added that Kate was “upset about something,” but later “owned it.” Kate “apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing,” Meghan said. “I actually think it’s — I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologized, and I’ve forgiven her.”

Meghan said what she found “shocking” was that the story made the press several months after the wedding. “I would have never wanted that to come out about her ever, even though it happened,” she said.

Prince Harry shared his perspective on the bridesmaid dress disagreement in his 2023 memoir, Spare, writing that Kate texted Meghan four days before the wedding, saying, “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home.” According to the book, Meghan directed her to see the tailor “standing by” at [Kensington Palace] since 8 a.m. that morning, but Kate insisted “all the dresses need to be remade.”

After a “back and forth” between the sisters-in-law over text, the Duke of Sussex said in Spare, “A short time later, I arrived home and found Meg on the floor. Sobbing. I was horrified to see her so upset but didn’t think it was a catastrophe.” Harry added that Kate came by the next day with flowers and a card to apologize.