“The new ‘Superman’ trailer is good, David Corenswet is pulling it off” links

Lorde is a magnificent queen. Flowers.
While I still think James Gunn treated Henry Cavill terribly firing him, hiring him and firing him again. But at 42, I do think Henry just naturally aged out of the role.
I am so stoked for the new Superman based on the trailers. I will be there that weekend and hopefully it will be in 4DX. So I can feel like I am flying too in my seat lol.
DCU needed a massive reboot. And this could finally bring DCU to surpass even MCU which has put nothing but clunkers out the last few years.
Though Thunderbolts has done well at the box office. And good word of mouth.
Since Barbenheimer I am looking forward again to the good ol’ summer blockbusters of years past.
That’s not Gunn’s fault
The OG Superman theme got me in the feels
Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor? Yes, please! I generally hate these super hero movies, but this one has my attention.
He’s perfectly cast, I’m going to see this movie just because of him!
Well that trailer was fun! I love Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. She really fits the part. I too am many years over all of the superhero movies, and Christopher Reeve is my one and only Super Man but this still looks fun.
So Clark Kent doesn’t wear glasses in this one?
The more they push superhero movies at me the faster I will run away. We have an abundance of real life material to cover these days with no movies to show for it. I miss the big swings taken by Paddy Chayevsky, Orson Welles, Fellini, David Lean or Cassavetes. California’s water crisis hasn’t changed since Chinatown.
Even if studio heads are afraid of The Felon what’s stopping escapist fare like Billy Wilder’s or Raymond Chandler’s stories?
Ryan Murphy’s insistence that Kim K is an ‘actress’ is just more proof of how much of a hack he really is.
🎯
Agreed. Her acting stuck out like a sore thumb in that trailer, and seeing her without a filter made me realize how deformed her body has become. At least she wasn’t using her baby voice or vocal fry??
Yes, the new Superman movie looks good. For me, it reminds me of the Christopher Reeves days.
I loved smallville!
Those Witherspoon genes are STRONG
The trailer is good. The subtext is concerning. It leans heavily into the white-male-cis-hetero has to answer to no one mentality. Ick.