“Chris Brown was arrested in England over a 2023 nightclub incident” links

Chris Brown was arrested in England! He was arrested in connection to a 2023 incident in a Manchester nightclub, in which Brown allegedly assaulted someone with a bottle. It looks like British authorities gave Brown a visa and let him into the country just so they could arrest him, which is hilarious. The latest is that Brown has been denied bail, and he’ll be in British custody until mid-June. [Hollywood Life]
Shady. They granted him a visa only to arrest him on arrival and now hes in jail until June 13th, and entire month. GBH, of which he is accused, is Grievous Bodily Harm in the UK, a serious charge. Oh well.
This after he tweeted free Tory Lanez…. Ahahaha hahaha hahaha…two problematic men. Fafoing….the fact that Fist Brown has gotten away with all he has in the US but the UK ACTUALLY had a consequence for his behavior…I mean I’ll take that… finally. And I hope the other one who got skewered with cutlery continues having terrible days.
‘Brown’s global tour is due to begin in The Netherlands on 8 June, and he is also scheduled to perform at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena on 15 June.’ what a damn shame. don’t you love it when actions have consequences? it baffles me how people are either ignorant of or willingly ignoring his history of being crazy violent towards Rihanna and the opposite of remorseful about any of it, except probably in regards to his loss of earnings.
Oh nohs!
Pull up a seat on the bench next to JT Chris:
https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/this-is-going-to-ruin-the-tour
These are the biggest consequences he’s ever faced for his decades of violence against other people. I love this for him. Finally.
Chris Brown has long been a dangerous individual who has shown no remorse and no desire to work on his issues. Someone is going to end up dead eventually I fear.
He’s got a tour scheduled in Europe. So all they had to do was wait for his dumb ass to show up for his scheduled show in England. He knew he committed an assault.
I don’t know if Chris is a dumbass or just arrogant POS. How are you gonna go back to a country where you assaulted someone and expect no consequences? It is hilarious brits gave him visa to arrest him.
Anyone know what boots she is wearing??? As someone with tiny ankles I covet any pair of boots that hug tightly.
Reading the article, I mistakenly read “reportedly” as “repeatedly.”. Chris Brown should be arrested repeatedly bc he really is a violent ass who has constantly been exonerated for his crimes, by the public, too. I hope he is held long enough to miss all his concerts in Europe. I do love England giving him a visa only to be arrested there. Finally something to like about England again.