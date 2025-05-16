“Chris Brown was arrested in England over a 2023 nightclub incident” links
Chris Brown was arrested in England! He was arrested in connection to a 2023 incident in a Manchester nightclub, in which Brown allegedly assaulted someone with a bottle. It looks like British authorities gave Brown a visa and let him into the country just so they could arrest him, which is hilarious. The latest is that Brown has been denied bail, and he’ll be in British custody until mid-June. [Hollywood Life]
Nicole Kidman wore a fantastic pantsuit at the Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 premiere. Completely different wig as well. [Just Jared]
How to pronounce Alexander Skarsgard’s name. [Socialite Life]
Jennifer Aniston & Jason Bateman publicly support George Clooney. [LaineyGossip]
Tilda Swinton & her hair look amazing here. [RCFA]
I keep seeing bad reviews of the new season of Poker Face! [Pajiba]
Charlize Theron wore a bonkers shirtdress. [Go Fug Yourself]
Cynthia Erivo is doing a one-woman Dracula show on the West End? [OMG Blog]
This is completely asinine. [Seriously OMG]
Honey Boo Boo is 19 years old & a college student! [Buzzfeed]

  1. AlexandraS says:
    May 16, 2025 at 12:50 pm

    Shady. They granted him a visa only to arrest him on arrival and now hes in jail until June 13th, and entire month. GBH, of which he is accused, is Grievous Bodily Harm in the UK, a serious charge. Oh well.

    • Booboochile says:
      May 16, 2025 at 5:48 pm

      This after he tweeted free Tory Lanez…. Ahahaha hahaha hahaha…two problematic men. Fafoing….the fact that Fist Brown has gotten away with all he has in the US but the UK ACTUALLY had a consequence for his behavior…I mean I’ll take that… finally. And I hope the other one who got skewered with cutlery continues having terrible days.

  2. Mei says:
    May 16, 2025 at 12:56 pm

    ‘Brown’s global tour is due to begin in The Netherlands on 8 June, and he is also scheduled to perform at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena on 15 June.’ what a damn shame. don’t you love it when actions have consequences? it baffles me how people are either ignorant of or willingly ignoring his history of being crazy violent towards Rihanna and the opposite of remorseful about any of it, except probably in regards to his loss of earnings.

  3. Tiffany :) says:
    May 16, 2025 at 1:19 pm

    These are the biggest consequences he’s ever faced for his decades of violence against other people. I love this for him. Finally.

  4. Sue says:
    May 16, 2025 at 1:32 pm

    Chris Brown has long been a dangerous individual who has shown no remorse and no desire to work on his issues. Someone is going to end up dead eventually I fear.

  5. Bumblebee says:
    May 16, 2025 at 1:37 pm

    He’s got a tour scheduled in Europe. So all they had to do was wait for his dumb ass to show up for his scheduled show in England. He knew he committed an assault.

  6. sevenblue says:
    May 16, 2025 at 2:15 pm

    I don’t know if Chris is a dumbass or just arrogant POS. How are you gonna go back to a country where you assaulted someone and expect no consequences? It is hilarious brits gave him visa to arrest him.

  7. kat says:
    May 16, 2025 at 3:59 pm

    Anyone know what boots she is wearing??? As someone with tiny ankles I covet any pair of boots that hug tightly.

  8. Jferber says:
    May 16, 2025 at 4:07 pm

    Reading the article, I mistakenly read “reportedly” as “repeatedly.”. Chris Brown should be arrested repeatedly bc he really is a violent ass who has constantly been exonerated for his crimes, by the public, too. I hope he is held long enough to miss all his concerts in Europe. I do love England giving him a visa only to be arrested there. Finally something to like about England again.

