Cannes: ‘Godmother’ Angelina Jolie wore Brunello Cucinelli & Tom Ford

Angelina Jolie was asked to serve as “godmother” to the recipients of the Trophee Chopard rising stars. The rising stars are recognized and feted at the Trophee Chopard dinner, held annually at the Cannes Film Festival. I don’t know when Angelina got into town, but she made two huge appearances in Cannes on Friday. She attended the red-carpet premiere of Eddington, and she also appeared at the Trophee Chopard ceremony and gave a speech. At both events, she happily posed with the two rising stars, Marie Colomb and Finn Bennett. Young Marie was awestruck – she kept looking over at Angelina, almost like she couldn’t believe what was happening.
Fashion notes for Angelina’s first appearance in Cannes in 14 YEARS! At the Eddington premiere, Jolie wore a Brunello Cucinelli gown. The gown is a cashmere-silk blend with sequins. It’s pretty, but I wouldn’t have noticed it if not for the woman wearing it. For the Trophee Chopard dinner, she wore custom Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann, a one-sleeved sack which kind of sucks. She wore Chopard jewelry for all of her appearances. Maybe a Chopard contract is in the works? I hope so. Meanwhile, she’s been experimenting with various shades of ashy blonde and honey-blonde for months and I’m not really a fan. I wonder if the experiments have anything to do with her 50th birthday, coming up in June. Is she planning to go blonde permanently for her 50th?
As the Trophee Chopard dinner, Angelina gave one of the first speeches of the evening, and she used her time to recognize international filmmakers who have lost their lives in conflicts:
The godmother always offers introductory remarks and Jolie maximized her time by professing a love for international cinema while staying true to her humanitarian activism and calling attention to tragic stories of women who lost their lives amid war and conflict abroad.
“I love international cinema. We are brought to other lands, into private moments, even on the battlefield, we connect and we empathize. I think of films like My Father Shadow, which is premiering here at Cannes. Anything that is possible to make international cinema more accessible is necessary and welcome,” said Jolie. “And none of us are naive. We know that many artists around the world lack the freedom and security to tell their stories, and many have lost their lives, like Fatima Hassouna, killed in Gaza, Shaden Gardood killed in Sudan, and Victoria Amelina killed in Ukraine, and so many other extraordinary artists who should be with us now. We owe all of those risking their lives and sharing their stories and experiences a debt of gratitude, because they have helped us to learn and to evolve.”
“What brings us here is not carpets, even though they’re lovely, but what brings us here is to connect to each other through international cinema and the opportunity to be with creative people,” she added. “So I am very honored to be with so many brilliant global artists, including our honorees tonight, Finn Bennett and Mary Colon. You have both been acknowledged for the extraordinary versatility, authenticity, and empathy that you bring to your roles and as rising talents in global cinema. Thank you both for your contribution that you have already made to film and storytelling, and for everything that you will go on to do creatively.”
As always, Angelina is a real one. She’s also not a social butterfly – last year’s Maria promotion was the most she’d been out and about in a decade. I was surprised to see videos of Jolie at this dinner, talking to various artists and celebrities who were basically all staring at her like they’d just seen Marlene Dietrich or something. She introduced herself to Quentin Tarantino, who was seated across from her (and who directed Brad Pitt just after Angelina escaped Pitt’s abuse). She spoke to Halle Berry too – they’re supposedly working together, although I doubt that film actually gets made.
She is so stunning. That face 😍
And the blond hair just washes her out! She needs to go back to dark brown hair ASAP. Blond hair does nothing for her at all. Dark hair brings out her fine features and flawless skin, and highlights her gorgeous eyes.
I love her white dress. She pulled it off.
Same. The white one sleeved dress is simple and elegant. It drapes beautifully and let’s her natural beauty shine. She wears it well, it doesn’t wear her.
Love the white, the beige just fades her. I like the boning but wish it was in a distant colour. Even white would have been nice.
I do as well. It is structural done right. A gorgeous dress for a stunning woman.
‘Structural done right’ is a great description.
I think the structured one is a light light dusty pink. That’s how it is showing up on my screen anyway. . Compared to the soft pink on Marie’s, Angie’s dress does seem in the same color family. It also has a soft knit [looks like mohair] overlay. The underlay reads soft shimmery pink, same as the mohair too. But mohair has an iridescent shimmering quality too. So could be a beige mohair that is shimmery. Either way, love it
It’s SO well constructed,it fits her like a glove. Just the words” cashmere silk” make me think that it feels like floating through a cloud. The close up pics show the intricate pattern and that is spectacular. Bur I agree, I wouldn’t have noticed the dress at all if AJ wasn’t wearing it because of the beige color.
Unless you know how it’s made, the color, sequinson top of apattern that looks like mesh from a distance is kind of giving mother of the groom vibes (if it had a shawl or cap sleeves).
The speech, the dresses, that face…elegance, beautiful, moving.
–“who were basically all staring at her like they’d just seen Marlene Dietrich or something..”
When I first saw Angelina in person, I stared and stared and stared. It was like spotting a unicorn in the forest…thinking to myself, oh she does exist! Angelina in person is effortlessly gorgeous. Photos of her only capture a fraction of that beauty.
I love the sack dress.
Same!
I think Maude vs Maude was filmed, no? I do remember Halle Berry talking about how much of a rough start herself and Jolie had, only to get over themselves and become friendly enough. Ah, the article is here
ETA: Ah, it seems the movie wasn’t filmed , they were just talking about it.
With Warner Bros it might not even get made? But after Sinners, who knows? Original IP might be hot again.
I liked the dresses much more than anticipated after reading the article. The photo of the 4 people, wow they’re all dressed and styled so beautifully, clothes, hair, jewelry, the woman on the right is stunning
Of the two looks, I prefer the Tom Ford. Jolie is a true champion of cinema and how it influences the way we see the world. It would be wonderful to read just one article about her that doesn’t mention her ex-husband.
Interesting point! I wonder how long it took after the Kidman-cruise divorce before tom wasnt mentioned in an article about Nicole…
Tom and Nicole divorced in the quiet before social media so it wasn’t long before she was Nicole Kidman again. But the comments devoted to Brad Pitt are making my point: Angelina Jolie is treated like a footnote to her own life and whenever she encounters anyone who’s ever worked with her ex (in this case, Tarantino) that dynamic is viewed through the lens of Hollywood’s relationship with Brad Pitt. When are people going to stop interjecting their opinions of an ex-husband into every article about Angelina? It’s time to let her move on.
Love her.
Love her style. And the blonde. And clothes. And speech. She hits perfect notes on keeping focus on reason for attendees being there, while not insulting the ‘carpet’ of it all. She is a lot more relaxed looking. That picture of all 4 is truly lovely.
She said to Quentin, ‘ congratulations on your family’. Honestly it looks as though Quentin might very well been a little nervous wondering about how this may play out sitting in front of her, or just eager to speak to her. but his back is to camera so it could just appear so. But his head is aimed toward her very focussedly while she is introduced to the person on his right, reaches for her hand first very quickly when she shifts her gaze to him and she reaches back out towards him easily and as she congratulates him, even while she is still speaking, he is bowing to her.
Honestly yes, it is nice when she is not mentioned in the same articles as her ex, but in this case the context of Quentin I think was important. How she is received and how that pit stain of her ex affected her job and personal life and family and what was revealed in court. now everyone in the industry knows it’s not heresay and they can support Angie, or not but it’s based on facts not the ‘stains’ lies.
But weren’t the reports of Brad abusing their family already known before OUATIH? Quentin has still chosen to work with BP and if I had to guess, he would again. But idk, maybe I’m wrong. He should be fortunate that she is so gracious.
I think she was talking to his wife first so he was waiting for her attention to shift to him.
I agree this interaction and highlighting it was important for several different reasons. Outside of Brad he and his wife are extremely pro Israel. They could’ve simply said hello and left it as that. Optic wise it’s nice they had a personal conversation about their family.
I’ve also felt like her Hollywood peers have been more accepting recently, i assume due to the court documents and Shiloh dropping his name. That’s not to say they aren’t going to work with him but it breaks his whole “Hollywood chose Brad” narrative.
I think too, based on the timeline by kaiser, yes Quentin worked with stain right after. I feel like at that time it’s always all hands on deck to reform or chose sides bc Hollywood already is twitchy on PR. it could be PR stunting and not factual. I think Quentin and others should’ve held back working with, defending stain, bc frankly it was a huge international abuse claim, not made lightly, that had children literally on board, it didn’t read like PR fronting. it was more, ‘we can’t keep stains abuse private anymore he did it on a flight and now there are records of plane and fbi’ .
I stopped watching quentin bc he took on stain into his movie. Then he greets angie nicely almost deferentially here, almost grateful she is nice to him and his wife [ thanks for the id on who that was]. So I’ll wait. If Quentin works again with stain, then we will know, he was making nice but it’s just a front. It was gracious of angie though. And he so fortunate Angie is that way. She is just a decent person. Hope that narrative ‘stain wins the business’ just erodes away too. After his many flops, hi Clooney, and i hope this newest driving movie gets no play either.
Angie doesnt need to ‘win’ a business she does need safe spaces to work her business though.
Tarantino and Pitt are already working together again, along with Fincher.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/quentin-tarantino-once-upon-a-time-in-hollywood-brad-pitt-1236178785/
https://www.worldofreel.com/blog/2025/4/29/fincher
Plus Jolie & Tarantino have met before, so this seems like typical HW polite conversation than anything else.
I wouldn’t read much into it.
https://www.tmz.com/2010/01/31/brad-pitt-angelina-jolie-quentin-tarantino-photo/
I dunno the next movie is not Quentin directing. .but yes it reads that stain asked for the story from Quentin. And Quentin said perhaps you can make the movie if i approve of the director. Looks like Quentin approved of fincher. But that doesn’t look like they are working together, per se on the movie. Since Quentin is not directing it. Although as it is his script he will profit from it
The pictures of them meeting of course as most do in hw, but thise pics are 2010, well before the abuse on the plane and before Quentin worked with stain right after.
Not disagreeing with you, bc I agree it could be hw ‘politeness’ from Quentin but time will tell.
I’ll be the outlier – I love the beige dress! Angelina Jolie is such a fascinating, talented, complex human being – I’d watch anything she’s in.
I’m with you, love the dresses, both of em. She shines. Love also your take on her.
For those interested, there are posts on social media (X) of her commenting on Trump’s dismantling of USAID. She says some clear remarks on that issue but will withhold the rest of her views for upcoming visits to regions affected. I. LOVE. HER. #Goddess #IhateTrump
I don’t have an x account. But if you were able to link it , I would go see. I love her too.
I love her unreservedly. She is a champion of women and refugees and the environment. She looks great in both dresses- I realllly like the BC one! I bet it is gorgeous in person. Re the blonde my best guess is she’s trying to blend grey. I have a ton of white hair now and am about a level 7 and went darker for exactly two weeks until the roots were so irritating to me that I went back to a blonde-ish. Now I am enjoying my natural color of white w ashy brown so it’s easy.
She has much darker hair naturally and I bet it’s a bi atch to keep it colored for all her appearances. I feel for women in the spotlight. Everyone has an opinion!
They asked Maleficent to be godmother??
Hahahahahahahahaha!
I love it.
I really like both dresses and would have loved the sparkly one if it was a slightly bolder colour.
She’s just incredible. Her aura is something else. So happy she’s back
I actually love the Tom Ford dress. It suits her and I bet it moves beautifully. The strapless gown is boring and would be boring on anyone.
She needs to change the blonde though. It’s not a good color for her and in the closer photos you can tell her hair is fried from the bleaching.