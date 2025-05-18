Cannes: Jennifer Lawrence wore vintage Dior, Amal Clooney wore Galliano

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson arrived in Cannes to promote their film, Die, My Love. Given Rob and J-Law’s chemistry and rizz, you would hope that someone would put them together for a sweet romance or a comedy. Nope – this film is an adaptation of a novel about a woman with postpartum depression, and the depression turns into psychosis. For the big Cannes premiere, Jennifer got to wear a beautiful piece from the Dior archives – this is a 1949 gown and it’s fine. I’m sure it’s beautiful in person, where you can see the artistry of it, but in photos, it just looks sort of flat and simple. It just occurred to me that messy Cannes organizers scheduled Sparkles and Kristen Stewart on consecutive nights. LOL.
Emma Stone needs to get the hell out of her Louis Vuitton ambassadorship. Either that, or LV’s designers need to stop listening to Emma’s ideas. She wore this “custom” piece on the red carpet on Friday and I’m aghast that LV even wants their name on it. She’s wearing a BIB! Is this Louis Vuitton by way of Red Lobster??
Natalie Portman wore custom Christian Dior. Eh, it’s not my favorite and I don’t think it does much for Natalie, but overall, it’s fine.
Kristen Stewart in custom Chanel. I’m sorry, but this sucks!! You’re making an atelier like CHANEL make board shorts and a baseball cap for your Cannes premiere?? Please, stop.
An unexpected “princess” look for Rooney Mara, who wore a custom Givenchy Couture. She looks nice, but one day, I would love to see her in a print.
Amal Clooney attended the Bono: Stories Of Surrender premiere on Friday. She went solo to the premiere, and she wore John Galliano with Cartier jewelry. Interesting, I guess. I’ve been getting a vibe about her marriage for a minute, but I’ll bite my tongue for the moment. I will say this – she has really terrible posture. I used to think that she slouched because she didn’t want to tower over her husband, but now I realize that she just refuses to stand up straight.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I love Amal but sorry, that hair is Kate-level horse tail ridiculous. She’s in the “distractingly silly” club with Emma Stone and Kristen Stewart for me.
I think Amal is quietly quitting George.
I’ve been seeing rumors about their marriage. I didn’t believe them but this solo appearance is making me wonder.
Isn’t George appearing on Broadway right now? Could be he had to work.
SPANKYB he is but Amal also skipped out on his big opening night that was heavily attended by all of their friends. That was the first time I kind of wondered about them, now with Amals solo appearance. I don’t think they’ve been seen together in months. That doesn’t necessarily mean anything but I’m definitely…getting a vibe.
I don’t think Amal missing George’s opening night on Broadway is necessarily a red flag. I’m not sure she’s willing to risk coming to the US right now. Unfortunately, the reality is that she would be at a not insignificant risk of being detained.
KStew looks like she raided Angus King’s closet.
Jennifer Lawrence just had her second baby 6 weeks or so ago. She looks nice in this Dior which she wears very well. Pretty dress.
Her look needs big statement earrings. Otherwise she looks great for being so recently post-partum!
I love her dress, she looks lovely in it and her skin is glowing – she looks beautiful. I don’t care for the shoes, though…too dark and they draw your eyes downward.
I don’t think that the Dior was flattering. They could have updated the design to flatter her postpartum figure instead of pulling her waist in so tight. The proportions look wrong to me. This is one of those dresses made for an “x-ray” figure, someone really thin, and they could have done something better for her. She has a fantastic postpartum figure. This hat looks tight in the waist, not flattering, and uncomfortable.
I love the time that must have gone into this vintage dress. In general I think JLaw looks beautiful in it, but as you said about the proportion,it seems to cut her off at the ankles and make her look shorter than she is.
I remember Laineygossip loving the detail on Emma Stone’s dress. It’s striking, I’ll say that.
JLaw’s gown looks like those swans made out of towels that they plop on the bed when you book into a hotel.
Fashion Houses aren’t doing it like they used to.
Natalie’s Dior dress looks amazing in photos/videos where she’s in motion or posed to really accentuate the dress. Just standing there makes the effect fall a bit flat.
I cannot with Emma’s look. It’s terrible! They didn’t even add fabulous jewelry or other accessories to give it a boost. It’s just a plain column dress with a cone of shame attached right at the neck.
Jennifer Lawrence is so beautiful, she reminds me of the movie stars of the Hollywood Golden Age.
Jennifer, Rooney, and Amal look lovely. Natalie, Emma, Kristen….err…fashion fails. Kristen looks like she just rolled out of bed and threw on whatever clothes that didn’t make the laundry. That bib on Emma and bow on Natalie are distracting, out-of-place ornaments. I heard George couldn’t make it because he’s in a play here in NYC. But why is Amal in Cannes? I thought these events were just obligatory work functions she would attend alongside her husband who’s in the industry. But she’s not. She’s a human rights lawyer not an actor or filmmaker. Why would she attend?
Not sure why she’s on the red carpet without hubby but I thought the moved to South of France after selling the Lake Cuomo place. Wasn’t that one of the criticism following George Biden fiasco was he doesn’t live in US anymore.
As far as I know she’s still teaching at law school (in NY?) so most of the year they have to live in US.
I saw her speak a couple of years ago (even got a pic with her). She is so gracious and really, surprisingly, down-to-earth.
His show on Broadway runs through June. No way he could be at Cannes. Was a big fan in the Out of Sight to Michael Clayton. Still show up when he works with top directors, but otherwise not. As to his marriage, it’ll be a shame if those two kids can’t make it work.
I have read that she was longtime friends with Bono and she attended to support him. She was with Bono in most of the photos I have seen from the event.
Kristen looks like she’s auditioning for the lead singer of AC/DC.
Emma’s WTF bib reminds me of pets who have to wear a cone to prevent them from licking their stitches.
The cone of shame! Ahahahaha!!! I know that she wants to look avant-garde, but, yes, it’s giving cone of shame, lol.
It almost doesn’t matter what Jennifer is wearing because she has THE BEST accessory, the very fine Robert Pattinson on her arm. He sure does scrub up well.
I cannot stand RPat. I found his full-method act (out) on the set of “Little Ashes,” and bragging about it, so disgusting that I can’t watch anything he’s in.The crew who had to witness that should have gotten extra pay for hazardous duty. I’m sorry JLaw is within his arm’s reach.
Jennifer looks fabulous. So does Amal.
I admire Kristen Stewart’s commitment to be different.
I don’t think Cannes have a thought to scheduling Kristen & Robert consecutive nights. I doubt they care either, it was so long ago. Speaking of, isn’t it time to let twilight go? Especially the nicknames?
Robert Pattinson is an amazing accomplished actor, does he really need twilight draped into every conversation at about? He’s so much more than sparkles. Poor guy.
I can never figure out how much choice someone like Kristen has since she is repping the brand. Honestly, Chanel might not have had better to offer her. The jacket is beuatiful — too bad that not one other thing was nice.
If this was Chanel’s choice, that doesn’t say much for the brand.
But I’ve watched this Insta reel about how Chanel is trying to reach a younger crowd since their bags are now of low quality while the prices have climbed up. So they’ve been throwing their bags at young influencers to capture that demographic. Kristen’s androgynous look might appeal I suppose… but she looks unhappy in those shorts and socks (Japanese crowd???)
Jennifer looks so beautiful. Although someone on FB commented that her dress looked like coffee filters now I can’t unsee it 😄. But she’s still gorgeous.
I say this every time I’ve seen Amal pix in the last year— she has ruined her face. The hair can be fixed- go to her old length, lose the honey highlights. But whatever she did to her teeth and nose is bad. She has been Real Housewived.
Love the JLaw dress altho a different color might have been better. That color would look amazing on someone darker.
Amal’s going the path of Lauren Sanchez. Lips and chin look so odd, maybe eye lift?
Don’t know why she feels the pressure when her stellar career ensures she surpasses 99% of these actresses in both brain and beauty. And George isn’t ageing well…
Love dark glamour on brunettes, and Amal is stunning.
Yes.
She and JLo have the best shade of brunette hair colouring for the 45-55 age rage.
The caramel/beige mix hides the grey, without washing them out.
Amal is thinning? She’s stressed out so agree with the vibe being off with George.
I’d like to have seen JLaw’s Dior on someone like Anne Hathaway. It’s like a fan/shell.
Amal gives “I’ve been taller than everyone around me my whole life so I’m always slouching” posture. It sucks but is not uncommon among taller girls. I’m 5’10 and my daughter is 5’8 and I’m constantly on her to stand up straight because all her little friends are like 5ft tall.
I agree about Amal’s tall-girl posture. Another thing about her is that she works a desk job and is likely hunched over a lot. Even with a computer, there is a ton of reading. A lot of people who do desk work are hunched over and don’t think about it. She must have a trainer or is doing yoga or something. I wonder if she is working on it or just doesn’t care.
Someone else mentioned her having plastic surgery. To me she just looks like she is thin and she is starting to look her age. She looks the same to me, but drawn.
It appears to be a very British thing. Even tall British men do it. I fly in from Scandinavia or The Netherlands and arrive in a British airport and the difference hits me at once. I cannot STAND people with poor posture. And it is always jarring to go from seeing Europeans, even really tall ones, walking with their heads up and moving with confidence from gate to gate, to seeing tall people in the UK hunching and cowering as though they expect to be struck a violent blow at any moment. It’s also deeply unattractive.
I think Jennifer Lawrence’s dress is absolutely stunning. Amal looks emaciated and overly cosmetically enhanced, and that hair is dreadful. Natalie Portman’s dress is lovely but I think it would be better without the bow. Kristen Stewart looks like a boy scout in a bad wig and I abhor the new look of socks with heels, a total fugly mess.
Love your take, @Jaded! Agree with all.
Jennifer’s and Rob’s Cannes photo calls and on-screen chemistry seems to be insane. I know their movie isn’t a rom-com and def not lighthearted, but they still make me want to see it.
Rooney also looks lovely.
Jennifer has had a really good festival — she’s looked amazing at every event. Everyone else here has looks that are just fine but not special. Cannes has really put a wet blanket on the fun folks usually have with their fashion. I hope they change next year.