Cannes: Jennifer Lawrence wore vintage Dior, Amal Clooney wore Galliano

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson arrived in Cannes to promote their film, Die, My Love. Given Rob and J-Law’s chemistry and rizz, you would hope that someone would put them together for a sweet romance or a comedy. Nope – this film is an adaptation of a novel about a woman with postpartum depression, and the depression turns into psychosis. For the big Cannes premiere, Jennifer got to wear a beautiful piece from the Dior archives – this is a 1949 gown and it’s fine. I’m sure it’s beautiful in person, where you can see the artistry of it, but in photos, it just looks sort of flat and simple. It just occurred to me that messy Cannes organizers scheduled Sparkles and Kristen Stewart on consecutive nights. LOL.

Emma Stone needs to get the hell out of her Louis Vuitton ambassadorship. Either that, or LV’s designers need to stop listening to Emma’s ideas. She wore this “custom” piece on the red carpet on Friday and I’m aghast that LV even wants their name on it. She’s wearing a BIB! Is this Louis Vuitton by way of Red Lobster??

Natalie Portman wore custom Christian Dior. Eh, it’s not my favorite and I don’t think it does much for Natalie, but overall, it’s fine.

Kristen Stewart in custom Chanel. I’m sorry, but this sucks!! You’re making an atelier like CHANEL make board shorts and a baseball cap for your Cannes premiere?? Please, stop.

An unexpected “princess” look for Rooney Mara, who wore a custom Givenchy Couture. She looks nice, but one day, I would love to see her in a print.

Amal Clooney attended the Bono: Stories Of Surrender premiere on Friday. She went solo to the premiere, and she wore John Galliano with Cartier jewelry. Interesting, I guess. I’ve been getting a vibe about her marriage for a minute, but I’ll bite my tongue for the moment. I will say this – she has really terrible posture. I used to think that she slouched because she didn’t want to tower over her husband, but now I realize that she just refuses to stand up straight.