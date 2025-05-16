Taylor Swift & Blake Lively’s friendship has ‘halted,’ ‘Taylor wants no part in this drama’

Justin Baldoni’s lawyers have subpoenaed Taylor Swift as a witness in the ongoing lawsuits between Baldoni and Blake Lively. Currently this week, there is a pretrial discovery hearing on what documents will be subpoenaed. The part of the discovery hearing getting the most attention (obviously) is regarding Taylor Swift’s involvement in It Ends With Us, and what kind of text messages and paper trail might exist between Taylor and Blake re: Baldoni or IEWU. A few days ago, Baldoni’s lawyer made an explosive allegation that Blake and/or Taylor deleted texts about the case, and that Blake was basically blackmailing Taylor to get her public support, the threat being that Blake would reveal Taylor’s texts if Taylor didn’t publicly support her. Well, the judge just threw out the letter from Baldoni’s lawyer.
Whether they like it or not, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship and any bad blood between them this week became the heart of Lively’s ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni – but it didn’t last long. On Wednesday, lawyers for Lively condemned allegations in a letter by Baldoni’s main attorney that the actress’ team threatened the “Shake It Off” superstar singer with a public drubbing if she didn’t offer a full-throated public support for her old pal as “scandalous” and “completely false.”
On Thursday, just after Bryan Freedman reiterated his claim about the requested support and threats to “release private text messages of a personal nature” if the recently subpoenaed Swift wasn’t publicly behind Lively, the judge in the multimillion-dollar suit between the IEWU stars shut the whole sideshow down.
“The Letter is improper and must be stricken,” ordered Judge Lewis J. Liman in response to a motion by Lively’s side filed mere hours after Freedman’s letter. “It is irrelevant to any issue before this Court and does not request any action from this Court.”
That’s not all though – as the judge was striking down Freedman’s claim, Freedman added more details to the claim. Freedman claims he has a source in Taylor Swift’s camp, and the source revealed that Taylor and Blake spoke on the phone on Valentine’s Day for an hour, and on that same day, Blake’s lawyers contacted Taylor’s lawyers, demanding that Taylor “make a social media statement in support of Ms. Lively given her absence from the Super Bowl that year, and stated that if Ms. Swift failed to do so, Ms. Lively would release ‘ten years’ of private texts with Ms. Swift.” During the phone call with Taylor, Blake also allegedly asked her to delete the past five months of texts between them. Lively’s lawyers once again denied all of this, claiming it was all based on triple hearsay. Speaking of triple hearsay, People Magazine published this fascinating exclusive on the heels of all of these shenanigans:
Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship has reached a low point. As Lively’s legal battle against Justin Baldoni continues to heat up, multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively that the actress’s relationship with Swift is struggling as the singer faces a subpoena by Baldoni’s legal team.
“Their friendship has halted,” says a source close to Swift. “Taylor wants no part in this drama.”
Another insider says that Lively, 37, and Swift, 35 — whose friendship can be documented going back to 2014 — are indeed “taking some space,” but adds that they are “not no longer friends.”
In late April, a source told PEOPLE that Swift “was really hurt” after being implicated in Lively’s legal fight but that the stars were working to “put it all behind them.” According to a complaint Baldoni filed in January, Lively referred to the pop star as one of her “dragons” in an alleged text exchange. Now, however, a source close to the legal battle says the subpoena — which was served on May 8 — has “fractured” the “fragile peace” between Lively and Swift, who is godmother to the actress’ four kids with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, 48.
Multiple sources also tell PEOPLE that Lively’s friendship with another longtime pal, Gigi Hadid, has cooled in recent months.
“Gigi feels terrible that her close friend is being pulled into the legal drama,” says a Hadid source. Adds another friend of the model, 30: “Gigi is closer to Taylor and has definitely taken her side in this whole drama. Gigi doesn’t want to get involved in this whole ordeal, but she is closer to Taylor and has distanced herself from Blake although she still considers her a friend.”
Freedman’s allegations had a lot of people making some wild inferences, like “oh, so you’re saying Taylor is now helping Baldoni?” No. No one believes that. Taylor is always going to be on Taylor’s side. Taylor is for Taylor, full stop. Taylor doesn’t appreciate being dragged into Blake’s mess, just like Taylor doesn’t appreciate the fact that Blake has been leveraging Taylor’s name for years. And we don’t even know what’s happened behind-the-scenes. As I’ve maintained, if Taylor wanted to show even a modicum of support for Blake, she would have. It matters that Taylor has done nothing. It matters that on the heels of Baldoni’s lawyers making some wild accusations of behind-the-scenes threats and extortion, “sources” are telling People Mag that Taylor doesn’t want to have anything to do with Blake. It also matters that Taylor’s clique is cutting ties with Blake too.
Taylor wants no part of this circus and who can blame her. I would cut ties with people who try to leverage my friendship to use in the lawsuit.
It’s not even that. Taylor just doesn’t want the amber heard darvo of it all. This is all tabloid nonsense, all over Blake saying Taylor is a friend. Jesus friends keep your eye on the prize, this is all media distraction. I keep seeing a headline saying there is a serial killer near one of her houses and it’s the exact same thing. It’s using Taylor for a headline and she knows that’s all that is happening
+1. All these people have all been famous long enough to understand what’s happening. Taylor knows that her name in the headlines get a ton more clicks and attention for the media. She’s always been “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.”
If this is all true, which it may not be Taylor may just be concerned with her legal exposure over public perception, it’s pretty sad. They’ve been friends for a while and she’s their kids godmother, that would have to be devastating to have to distance yourself.
I ended a friendship of over a decade before, and even though I was right to do so, I still miss them from time to time. They were such a formative part of my life that is hard to separate some experiences from them, and I would imagine it would be the same for Taylor and Blake.
Taylor Swift is also godmother to Jamie King’s kids but when was the last time anyone has seen Taylor and Jamie together? It’s been years and I don’t think they are friends anymore. I wouldn’t hang my hat on Taylor being a godmother to Blake’s kids as a reason why Taylor wouldn’t end the friendship, especially if Taylor felt she was being exploited. These things just happen sometimes.
In celebrity world friendships are different and I will be pissed if someone used my name. Blake Lively to me has always been a c-listed someone who married well.
And unfortunately all of this gossip is going to outshine the harassment trial.
Taylor learned her lesson a long time ago. It’s clear you never, ever drag her into your drama.
Is this high school?
Ryan’s face is also very much like how do I get off this sinking ship.
It certainly tells a story doesn’t it.. something about this entire situation feels off. It will be interesting when it all comes out as the lawsuit progresses.
Drama drama drama.
I think the judge tossing out the letter was the right move for the reasons he said – it felt irrelevant and wasn’t asking for any direct action from the court, especially as there is no real evidence that Taylor has been deleting text messages at Blake’s request (Taylor looks out for Taylor like Kaiser said and I mean that with zero shade – she has an empire to protect – and I’m sure if Blake asked her to delete anything Taylor immediately asked her attorneys. If this was February then the litigation was already happening and Taylor’s name was already dragged into it by then.)
But also, I think Freedman knew it would be stricken from the record and didn’t really care, because now its out there in the public arena.
I honestly haven’t been following this besides some headlines here and there at this point so I am way behind on the various filings etc but it really is just so messy and I wonder if Blake anticipated that. She might have and not have cared in order to be heard and present her case, but this is all very messy.
Also, the line about how Taylor and Blake are “not NOT friends” is….something else.
At this point I think Kaiser is completely right – if Taylor wanted to make some sort of show of public support for Blake, she would have by now. the fact that she hasn’t tells me she’s either laying low because her lawyers are telling her to stay out of it (so if she’s ever asked “have you discussed this litigation with Ms. Lively” she can say no and mean it), or because she’s not happy with being dragged into it at all and the friendship is on hold.
I think baldoni is the one more in the wrong here. I think he did all the things Blake lively said he did. And whether or not she may have had at some point some idea of taking over future movies in this franchise doesn’t take away the fact that he acted entirely inappropriately.
And as a lawyer and litigator, his attorneys actions in filing a letter with the court with the salacious allegations doesn’t change my mind. Every attorney knows that ex parte communications to the court cannot be considered evidence. If he really had the goods to back up the allegations that Blake asked Taylor to delete texts, then he would have filed a motion for protective order with the court asking for some kind of forensic examination of Taylor’s or Blake’s phones. The fact that he didn’t do that says to me that he wants it in the public sphere but doesn’t have any evidence sufficient to support emotion on this basis. This lawyer really sounds like a snake to me.
I deliberately didn’t say that either one was in the wrong, one way or the other.
And I said that I think he knew it would be stricken from the record and didn’t care because he wanted it in the public sphere, which it now is, so he got what he wanted.
I’m also a lawyer btw.
I agree, It Really.
You believe everything Blake said he did even though he has evidence that she lied that’s includes video and audio of a claimed incident on set?
That alone discredits her allegations.
The judge struck Freedman’s letter because it didn’t belong is his court because it was in regards to the Taylor’s subpoena that was served to her lawyers in D.C. , that’s not his jurisdiction. And Freedman only submitted that letter after Blake’s lawyers were trying to quash the subpoena in Lyman’s court..that didn’t belong there either . He didnt strike there letter cuz it wasn’t asked to be.
Taylor has not come out with a statement refuting what Freedman has claimed in a sworn affidavit. It’s been days, she’s not going to.
Taylor is done with Blake and I don’t blame her. She is not the friend she thought she was. She would rather use and extort rather than fess up to all the lies and harm she’s caused to the Wayfarer parties that did not deserve to have their lives and careers ruined because she stole their movie and couldn’t stand people not liking her.
@Becks1 I truly apologize if my post came off like I was criticizing your post. I was actually trying to agree with you, because I think you have a good take on this. I was just adding some color commentary of my own.
I also agree with your take that Taylor and Blake may be fine, but Taylor’s lawyers may have told her not to talk with Blake so no one can accuse her them of colluding on any testimony by Taylor in this lawsuit. I wonder if this lawyer is just trying anything possible to drag Taylor in for testimony to drive a further wedge between them.
I generally like your posts, you come off as a reasonable person with good things to say. I hope you have a great Friday and a great weekend.
Badonie’s lawyer might be totally sleazy. But he’s not stupid. Everyone keeps saying this was all totally made up. How would making up lies help his case? There has to be something there as a basis. Yeah it’s probably totally blown out of proportion. But he had to have at least a shred of evidence. None of this is going to end up good for Blake. I figure she’s going to lose her career and her marriage because of this.
His evidence is hearsay from an unnamed person, which is why the letter was thrown out (my secret sources in Swifts camp say no way! See how easy that is). The judge called him out for releasing the letter as purely for pr, which I thought there was a gag order of some kind. It’s also aimed at making Swift scared of a rat in her circle. Honestly, now that I’m analyzing it a little, it fits neatly with the abuse playbook- isolate the victim, ruin relationships they prioritize, or where they get help.
Totally agree!
I’m a lawyer and a litigator. He’s a total sleazeball and he doesn’t have any evidence or else he would not have sent a letter ex parte to the judge with these allegations, which any litigator can tell you is unethical, against the rules of procedure, and will be thrown out on its ear. It’s like lesson number one in civil procedure in law school.
This move tells me that he has no one who’s willing to go on record with the court saying that this happened, so he doesn’t have the grounds to file a motion to compel the production of any texts or for a forensic examination of their phones to determine if any texts were deleted. So what he’s really going for is the court of public opinion even though he knows this is a total loser in front of the judge.
Just watch these shenanigans are the kinds of actions by sleazy lawyers that make the judges end up issuing a gag order.
There is so much information being thrown out there. I thought he finally admitted that it was Taylor’s attorney that he spoke with. Taylor’s attorney implied that Blake attempted to blackmail her and that Blake’s attorney revealed that she was would release the private emails if Taylor didn’t publicly support her. Doesn’t that make Blake’s attorney a sleazeball? If Blake did tell her to delete they communication, what is she hiding? Since you’re an attorney, why hasn’t her attorney release a copy of the subpoena that was sent to Stephanie Jones? Explain why she filed in California then switch to New York and how the Texas lawsuit affects everything. If this is a federal lawsuit in New York, why are the parties filing court documents related to this case in state courts and other federal districts courts? It’s confusing. If there is a federal judge assigned to this case in NY, why does Blake’s attorneys reference California or state laws. How much does the other state laws affect the court case on the opposite side of the country? When will the discovery documents be released? If the subpoena for the text messages from the PR phone wasn’t legitimate, can the judge issue a judgment against Blake without a trial? When will depositions start?
@MsKrisTalk, this didn’t come from Taylor’s attorney. Where did you hear that? Justin’s lawyer said he got info from someone who heard it. Isn’t that hearsay? The judge called his lawyer out for this in a very clear language. Justin’s legal team said Taylor’s legal team is communicating with them, which is their job. If that info came directly from that, it wouldn’t be presented like a TMZ article.
@ Mrs Kristalk
You have asked a lot of questions and I’ll do my best to give you my take on all of them.
I haven’t seen anything that suggested that Taylor’s attorney said it was Blake who was threatening to release the texts. In any event, I find it very unlikely that an attorney would say that to another attorney in a case like this.
I’m not sure what your suggesting that Taylor is hiding if Blake didn’t tell her to delete all the texts. It’s very possible that Taylor just doesn’t want to be involved in the case, which happens with a lot of witnesses even when they’re good friends with one party or the other. Most people don’t want to be involved in litigation it’s not a fun process and they would rather stay out of it if possible. But I imagine that Taylor doesn’t want all her texts reviewed just because Mr baldoni is on a fishing expedition. In fact that’s often the subject of a motion for protective order when one side asks for personal texts from a third party witness that has little bearing on the case.
Blake did not file her lawsuit originally in California. She filed a complaint with the California civil Rights division which is an administrative agency. Filing a complaint alleging sexual harassment with an administrative agency either the federal EEOC or a state agency is required by law before you can proceed with a sexual harassment lawsuit in court. She may have filed their either because the film was made in California or because she was a resident of California at the time or because Baldoni or Wayfarer had connections with California. That doesn’t mean she’s required to file her actual federal lawsuit in California.
As for lawsuits being filed and other areas of the country, there are multiple lawsuits now involving multiple parties besides just Baldoni and lively. Some of those I believe were filed by Baldoni and others, in any event, those may be filed in other jurisdictions because that is where the events that led to the lawsuit occurred or because that is where the plaintiffs or defendants who live their reside or possibly their forum shopping but you can’t forum shop into another jurisdiction without there being some basis for putting the case in that jurisdiction such as the events occurred there or the parties reside there.
As for the subpoena and the Discovery documents, those are never ” released” to the public. Those documents are privately exchanged by the parties So that only the parties see them. They don’t even appear as part of the court docket unless one of the party’s attaches a document as support for motion or as a trial exhibit. I’m not sure why you think the fact that the public hasn’t gotten to see the Discovery documents in subpoena that it’s not entitled to see as part of the normal discovery process in any litigation is dispositive of this matter, but it’s literally what happens in every case.
As for isn’t a judgment against Blake for the text, there would have to be evidence submitted that she didn’t in fact ask to delete texts or delete them. It’s likely to be the subject of a hearing with witnesses and findings. The judge could and probably would penalize Blake if the judge found that that occurred. But it is a very high standard to meet such that is extraordinarily rare for a judge to issue an order finding a party guilty for expoliation or tampering with evidence. Usually if it occurs the judge would issue instructions to the jury about how to consider evidence that may have been in those text messages as an adverse jury instruction when that happens.
To be clear, I don’t think baldoni’s attorney has come close to the evidence that would be required to get a judge to issue that sort of order.
How would making up lies about the biggest popstar in the worldhelp his case? It distracts from the main point.
Buried under all this, is that when the movie came out, everyone associated with this movie would not be near Justin Baldoni. They didn’t want to speak about him or be within feet of him. That speaks volumes about what happened on that movie set. We then have text messages that show he hired a PR firm that said they were going to bury her.
Look what happens to public opinion when you distract them from the heart of the matter.
Others addressed why freeman would want to lie and try to lie more . So I’ll just remark thats So weird and threatening when People write and insinuate Lively will lose everything important to her, family and work, by standing by her original formal complaint she lodged. a grossly sly be silent or else message regarding victims of abuse. Abusers work in a vaccuum so it’s nice to see women feeling supported enough to pursue it fully in court.
Maybe potentially for others who face abuse and need help, to read such threats that only benefit the abusers not actually what would help heal the victim or make their lives easier, all these examples of High profile cases do change the system.
Their friendship is over IMO
What’s most deliberating the wording of Taylor wanting no part in this drama. If she believed the allegations were true she wouldn’t use drama as if it’s some high school fight. She would try and sound empathetic and throw in the word trauma not drama.
If she said what you said, Justin’s lawyers would use that against her. She doesn’t want to get involved in legal sh*t. She said that multiple times.
I am glad the judge also said this:
“The sole purpose of the Letter is to ‘promote public scandal’ by advancing inflammatory accusations, on information and belief, against Lively and her counsel…Counsel is advised that future misuse of the Court’s docket may be met with sanctions.”
That was the whole purpose of this: creating a big circus around the case through using Taylor’s name, which Taylor also stated previously through her rep. There is no way Taylor has a leak on her camp. She became very controlling about that after what happened with Kanye. But, all these don’t matter. Justin’s lawyers got what they want: headline news about the rift between Blake and Taylor.
I read the order granting Lively’s motion to strike the affidavit. The Judge is not amused and not only granted the Motion to Strike (Remove the document from the court record, as if it had never existed), he threatened the filer with sanctions if he filed anything else like it.
But the purpose of the affidavit was to punish Blake publicly. And so it was successful.
@ariel, this was headline news on reddit as well (the rift between Taylor & Blake). So, yes, Justin’s legal team got what they wanted. The judge’s remarks weren’t even trending anywhere. Blake’s lawyers also rejected these claims, yet I saw numerous posts about Blake not denying the accusation. Can’t wait in a few years people realize they got manipulated by bots again.
Indirectly, yes, Freedman is claiming Taylor is helping HIM:
“Freedman claims he has a source in Taylor Swift’s camp,…”
Because he claims that this information comes from TS, and he’s made it public, that is why people get the idea that TS is (indirectly via Freedman’s unnamed, unknown TS camp source) helping/ helpful to JB.
All of this because Blake stood up to a director who was sleazing on her.
Something needs to be done to stop letting abusers take over the court system to retaliate against their victims. There needs to be a very high barrier to suits of this kind and the allegations of abuse need to remain the primary focus of the courts.
As to Taylor and Blake. It’s sad and I think less of Taylor. That said, I’ve been in friend circles where there’s a fun messy friend everyone adores until it all gets to be a bit much. But dumping a friend because you’re catching strays from the guy who was sexually harassing her is never a good look.
I do agree with TS is going to look out for TS and has her own best interests at heart.
And we know she can be vengeful and have bad blood.
However, ITA that if she dropped BL after JB and other’s behavior towards BL and other women…that is really sad. BL’s body language in that video was as uncomfortable as TS’s in the picture where that sleazy DJ groped her. And making other friends choose who to be friends with also seems cruel.
I agree about the courts getting ahead of abusers.
Ironically I think ‘giving’ Lively co-director status, and more creative power, was a ‘move’ by the studio heads [ baldonis bosses] to do just that. A solution, Get ahead of baldoni as the director, using a movie set environment to control Lively, plus make amends to Lively at the time. She endured an abusive work environment. i think the studio offered her more power in this movie and any more movies to right the power imbalance back to the victim, salvage a movie and keep franchise going. I think it was a quiet deal meant to keep it from further litigation or movie loss.
I think baldoni had to go along with it, was probably happy about it at the time to keep his behavior unexposed publicly, jbut balked much later and from shear nervousness and lead a ghost PR hate campaign against Liveky, to cover his tracks if any one had curiosity about why he was not involved any more in his much talked about ‘passion project’.
Is it possible, just possible, that Taylor and Blake, are saying nothing, because this involves a legal matter? Duh! Baldoni’s sleazy lawyer will definitely use anything they say against them. And people will believe him.
Yes, agree. bc Nope. I believe none of this Article Sources and insiders. Hi freedman et al.
Lively threatening swift is made up nonsense. Taylor cannot show or look to show support now. Bc the text about dragons came out. She has to distance , regardless of where their personal relationship is at, so Lively can make it about facts in court now. About the ‘first’ problem. baldoni is pushing shade and spray meant to divert from the case proceeding forward in a straight line. The judge said it all.
Lively does not need help fighting baldoni in court, Baldoni first created a harmful workplace. Lively has all evidence she needs. baldoni and his billionare backer freaking out is all intended to make Lively stop proceeding in court. Adding in Hadid is just more spray. Let’s add more to the pile on to turn public opinion. True or not it is a side war baldoni is whipping up meant to divert Lively from proceeding with facts against him in court.
Saying nothing is 100% expected. What is drawing attention is the fact that they haven’t been seen together going to a football game or dinner or the gym or whatever since the fall.
They are too much of a heat score. And then their presence together can be ‘argued’ publicly for sure, legally pulled in by freedman, maybe [?] If it starts to look like they are in cahoots or colluding to ‘hurt’ baldoni’s ‘public image’ by frequently being seen together.
Baldoni is going for claiming Blake is lying about his directorial abuses, and hurt his reputation. And she did it for ‘spite and power of the franchise’.
Also Freedman and baldoni went after Ryan publicly bc of his ‘man bun’ guy. This is their playbook.
Wisest move ever, take yourself off the board, where you can, that baldoni is tying to create for everyone to play on. Let the facts be about the director’s abuse of power.
Just to correct you the phone call in february was between baldoni’s lawyer and his source, not between blake and taylor!!!
If Blake really tried to ask taylor to publicly support her via blackmail then that is the end of that friendship because asking taylor to support you is asking her to be pulled even further into this mess,like you would think that she would know that!!!
I’m not sure if blake anticipated that this lawsuit would forever ruin her life because i think if she had let it go, she would able to promote her new projects in peace instead of this lawsuit taking over two years of her life!was it worth it dummies?
If someone sexually harassed me and then tried to preemptively ruin my reputation to protect himself, yes, I would initiate and continue a lawsuit against him. It’s “worth it” not to let that be a winning strategy .
Weren’t we asking famous women why they didn’t speak out when they got sexually harassed during #metoo? 😭😭😭 I feel like I am taking crazy pills.
@ nick Lively does know that. As does swift. Hence they are low key not near each other. And listening to freedman say anything is pointless. He has taught us he conflates and fabricates.
Given the baldoni ghost, hate campaign against her I think Lively knew this would be a long road. Just working in his movie lively got a taste of how this person abuses. But also once baldoni smoke shows cleared and it was in court and the evidence in front of a judge is where she would be able to be heard. That is the only peace she will know until baldoni is by a court held accountable for his abuses. Baldoni would’ve continued to wreck havoc on her public image until she disappeared, bc that is the only way forward for an abuser who hides his abuses.
Actually female victim rarely gets believed in the public if she is not proven to be right in court. Lively has responded to baldoni each step. Baldoni creates his mountain and his downfall, and will take his billionaire backer with him
Honestly I don’t believe for a second that Blake tried to blackmail Taylor. This is a woman who was so thirsty for Taylor’s undying friendship that she made her the godmother to *all four* of her children which is a lowkey insane thing to do 😭😭. So I don’t think she would jeopardize that on purpose. But I do think she anticipated a very different narrative around the lawsuits.
In general, I think it’s fair to say that no one wants to be part of a lawsuit. Taylor will sit for a deposition; the questions will be strictly limited to the lawsuit. It should not be a big deal to just tell the truth. Especially as Taylor is a (possible) witness, she is not accused of wrongdoing.
Questions aren’t strictly limited during discovery, including depositions. Even if your lawyer objects to a question as beyond the scope, you still have to answer and the objections are addressed later.
Except lawyers in depositions can be huge assholes and intentionally make witnesses afraid or at least uncomfortable. I don’t know that one would do that to Taylor Swift but they do it. I’m a lawyer myself, though I never did trial law, and being deposed was an awful experience for me. It was just a small civil lawsuit involving a residential real estate sale, and the guy was out for blood.
Deleting evidence is a big accusation. There are serious consequences for it under the law. The fact that the Court struck the letter is also a big deal. The Court basically signaled that Baldoni’s lawyers are improperly using case filings to make press releases. Baldoni is also likely doing this through court filings because of litigation privilege — it’s hard to sue for defamation for statements made in court filings.
If Baldoni thought either Taylor or Blake spoliated evidence, then he would file a motion to compel a forensic inspection and a motion for sanctions. The fact that they haven’t, and they’re just tossing claims in letters filed on Pacer (that the Court is then striking) signals that their claims of deleted evidence are likely weak.
I think Taylor has distanced herself from Blake, but I’m (a) not surprised she hasn’t issued any press releases on this — if I were her lawyer, I would discourage it; and (b) what Baldoni is saying in court filings stinks to high heaven. He’s not following proper process and appears to be using the court filings as a smear tactic instead of a mechanism to obtain relief for an actual legal issue.
Great analysis.
How many times have these two women been seen together publicly together since Taylor’s connection was brought up?
I remember reading that Taylor had worked things out with Blake and they were on good terms. But I don’t believe it.
For how much Taylor has worked on creating, projecting and protecting her brand—Blake should have been more respectful. She shouldn’t have inserted Taylor into their movie mess. She and Ryan know that was inappropriate personally and professionally. I pray Taylor kicks her so-called friend to the curb. It might a little in the beginning, but it’ll save her a lifetime of pain.
People have alluded to Baldoni being a creep prior to this. Anyone have any links? I can believe anyone is capable of this kind of gross behavior, but it doesn’t make as much sense since his Jane the Virgin costars have supported him. But I suppose with more power comes opportunities to abuse it, so…. Either way, the lawyer for sure is gross. I do believe he and his team are waging a smear campaign.
No one has come out with allegations against besides Blake Lively..no one.
It doesn’t exist. He’s actually a good person and everyone that has worked with him in the past has spoken highly about him.
The only smear campaign that’s happened is against Justin.
I’m pretty sure the “Blake threatening to release Taylor’s correspondence” thing was all manufactured by Baldoni’s lawyer. That said, a true friend does support you through your lowest times and yes, some drama. It has to be reciprocal of course. I wonder how true their friendship was.
Telling your friend you are required by the court to release potentially relevant text messages is not “threatening to release”— it’s just giving a heads up regarding the reality of litigation.
I’m not informed enough to be Team Anybody and there’s too much fake nonsense going around, but this has just spiraled to the point that no one is going to benefit. If anything, I imagine this has probably effectively killed both of their “careers” regardless of who is victorious.
This is what I think, too.
I see it quite differently.
If Blake’s claims and evidence are proceeding then baloni and Steve the billionare, but mostly baldoni is already done. The spite and spraying everyone and the fake hate PR campaign agaimst a lead actress in your movie, under your employment, is not a good look.
Blake followed procedure, collected evidence as an employee. She stood up for herself and frankly anyone else impacted by baldoni and his ‘friends’ past present future on or off movie sets. Baldoni is a predator and everyone knows now.
She is still making movies. I think she has background support in the industry bc I think the studio heads know what they did by giving her upleveled director ‘co worker, or boss’ status to Justin versus she continues to be Baldoni’s ’employee’ once baldoni was exposed.
100% agree – whatever careers they had are now going be defined by this even if nobody remembers all the details. Whatever happened on that set, the fact that BL brought in her husband to do rewrites and shot an alternate ending does not convince me that all the blame lies on one side, though. It’s a mess.
What happened on set preceded all else.
With the studio being responsible for Lively having rewrite power. Why would the studio make such a move against baldoni? The power change did not happen in a vaccum between Lively and baldoni, with swift and renyolds as extras. Baldoni’s bosses chose this route.
Baldoni should be foccussed on that. Sue the studio.I speculate he agreed to this workaround for all parties for him to keep his ‘reputation’ at the time.
Baldoni is the one whom screwed himself by thinking he could hide a PR hate campaign against Lively . Then fabricated a lie that Lively ‘completely ‘ ‘ took over a film’ because she is so strong. Oh, maybe she isnt so strong , she just gave birth, but looky at Swift and Reynolds , they’re soo strong and money. So strong they 3 can wrest a movie away from a competent, not perverted, director without Studio approval ?
Well, this was entirely foreseeable.
Blake Lively did leverage her friendship with TS. It was proven by the text messages. Many of the claims that BL accused JB were a lie. They have been proven with actual evidence. It does say something that TS hasn’t come out to support her. I also think TS team would put a statement out if this wasn’t true.
As soon as Travis unfollowed Blake and Ryan on Instagram, we knew something big was brewing. People thought that might be a sign of Travis and Taylor breaking up but Travis was just being a supportive partner. They probably found out she was going to be subpoenaed and we know that pissed off Taylor royally given the statement from her camp that followed the subpoena. Given all the weird text messages Blake exchanged with Justin about Taylor being one of her dragons and leveraging her presence to get Justin to capitulate to her demands regarding the movie, it’s unsurprising Taylor would want to reevaluate the friendship and hit pause. I think anyone in that situation would. Taylor remembers having her name dragged through the press after the whole Kanye/Kim thing so being dragged into someone else’s legal drama is not something she is going to entertain. She’s been through it before and she is always going to protect herself.
I don’t disbelieve Blake, I do believe she experienced something very negative on the set of It Ends With US and was very traumatized by what she went through. But you can be a victim and also a s***tty friend at the same time.