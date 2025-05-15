Justin Baldoni’s lawyer: Blake Lively threatened to release Taylor Swift’s texts?!?

Last Friday, the announcement came that Taylor Swift was being subpoenaed as a witness in the on-going lawsuits between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. I expected Taylor to be called as a witness, if only to provide context to her presence at a meeting between Baldoni and Lively (at Lively’s home). Following that meeting, there was a flurry of texts and voice memos between Baldoni and Lively, one of which was the introduction of Blake-as-Khaleesi, where she called Taylor and Ryan Reynolds her “dragons.”
It’s worth noting that Taylor has not been in any kind of rush to send out supportive statements for Blake, nor have the two women been seen or photographed together since the lawsuits blew up over Christmas. Taylor’s rep issued a statement about the subpoena, but it was mostly Taylor covering her own ass, not covering Blake’s. I still believe the story that the whole Khaleesi-text situation was revelatory for Taylor, and she finally understood that Blake has been leveraging her name for years. I think that has caused Taylor to distance herself from Blake this year. But according to Baldoni’s lawyer, the reason why Taylor hasn’t cut ties with Blake completely is because Blake threatened to expose Taylor’s texts about It Ends With Us??
Justin Baldoni’s attorneys brought forth a bombshell claim in a new court filing, alleging that Blake Lively threatened best friend Taylor Swift to publicly support her in her It Ends With Us legal battle. A lawyer for Lively calls the allegation “categorically false.”
After pushback from Lively and Ryan Reynolds on a subpoena issued to Venable, the law firm that represents Swift, Baldoni’s lawyers responded in a letter to the judge on Wednesday, May 14, arguing why they believe the subpoena is necessary in this case.
“The Lively Defendants’ insistence that the Subpoena seeks irrelevant information is wrong,” writes Bryan Freedman in the letter. Freedman claims to have received a tip from a “source who is highly likely to have reliable information,” according to the letter. That anonymous source alleged that Lively asked Swift to delete text messages.
Another allegation included in the letter suggests Lively’s attorney contacted Swift’s attorney “and demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively” — as well as “intimating that if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively’s possession would be released.”
Freedman alleges that they were also informed that Swift’s lawyer responded to Lively’s attorney and “addressed these inappropriate and apparently extortionate threats….” He adds, “It is those communications that the Wayfarer Parties seek to obtain” as potential evidence of “an attempt to intimidate and coerce a percipient witness in this litigation.”
In a statement to PEOPLE, Lively’s attorney Mike Gottlieb says, “This is categorically false. We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality. This is what we have come to expect from the Wayfarer parties’ lawyers, who appear to love nothing more than shooting first, without any evidence, and with no care for the people they are harming in the process. We will imminently file motions with the court to hold these attorneys accountable for their misconduct here.”
It’s perfectly possible that Baldoni’s lawyers are just throwing sh-t to the wall and seeing what sticks. But here’s the thing: it actually is very important to Baldoni’s case to see the texts (related to It Ends With Us) between Blake and Taylor, and it’s also important to know if any of those texts have been deleted on either side. Like… Baldoni’s side has every right to subpoena Taylor as a witness (she was actually present at a significant meeting), but Baldoni also has the right to see any and all comms between Lively and Swift regarding It Ends With Us and/or the lawsuits. Now, if Blake actually threatened to release Taylor’s texts in a potentially retaliatory measure if Taylor didn’t support her… LMAO. Blake would be completely done. Taylor would go nuclear.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
This soap opera is getting crazier and crazier. What’s next?
Let’s see. Someone gets pregnant.
Or a long-lost sibling shows up.
Or a terrible accident with a long coma.
Or perhaps all of the above!
Amnesia!
Hee. Even Soapdish didn’t get this nuts. Though it sure tried… “Rod Randall was decapitated. How am I supposed to write for a guy with no head!?!?” 🤣🤣🤣
Evil twin! Oh wait, that’s Blake’s new movie.
Yes! Lean into it is the way to go! Demonic possession, perhaps? Great five comments here, guys. I think the AstroTurf needs mowing below.
Whatever’s going on it’s … interesting … that Baldoni’s team made a move that pits 2 women against each other. Though wouldn’t the relevant texts come out in discovery anyway?
As things go on, neither Blake nor Baldoni are looking good here with their moves. I suspect TS is going to continue to have her relationship with BL be – space.
exactly like any text between taylor and blake about this would be in discovery!he has access to blake’s messages so he would’ve seen taylor in her textbook and replies!also saying that she requested taylor delete their texts but then claims she threatened to leak them, like which is it?if baldoni’s lawyer made this up he should be charged with perjury
In regards to the releasing of text messages, it appears to me that everyone has the wrong impression. The article doesn’t say Blake would release texts Taylor made about It Ends With Us. The threat was “intimating that if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively’s possession would be released.”
Blake likely has years and years of personal nature type texts from Taylor talking about all kinds of things Taylor wouldn’t want known. It’s an extortion effort if Blake threatened Taylor with release of personal texts if she didn’t delete the texts about IEWU.
I wouldn’t be talking tomorrow standing up for someone who threatened to release private and personal texts either.
They’re in discovery right now. Baldoni’s team is trying to subpoena Taylor’s texts, while Lively’s team is trying to block it, claiming that the texts aren’t relevant. That’s what they’re arguing about.
Don’t provide common sense or context! Blake defenders hate that!!
I seriously doubt this story is true.
Same. Knowing that Baldoni hired JD’s team and is very obviously using their same playbook with astroturfing Anti-Blake bots and “leaks” on all of the social media sites, I don’t trust anything coming from his side whatsoever. I’ll wait until the actual trial to reserve my judgment.
Eh. This feels right out of the narcissist’s playbook. He’s trying to destroy her completely, and part of that is taking away her most powerful friends. I don’t think they even care if this is true. Getting the headline out there (especially after they haven’t been allowed to brief the press due to a judge’s order) gets this back into the news and gets everyone into a frenzy of hating Blake again. Which is JB and his team’s ultimate goal.
Agree
Yup and his team is taking this route because they know it works, sadly. Just Ask Amber Heard.
Agree it’s so similar. People love to hate on BL but it doesn’t mean her original complaint is t valid
Right: JB’s lawyer is stating that BL threatened to release TS’s texts to exonerate herself in the court of public opinion as opposed to law? And he knows this due to some unknown, unnamed source. And according to this info, which we need to take at face value TS is not talking to BL because of this?
JB is suing BL and keeps trying to influence public opinion before the trial. Right now, TS and BL have said exactly nothing, and they are or were friends. TS’s friends usually do not leak about her. Either way, this still doesn’t address the unsafe work environment that is the crux of this whole excruciating story.
Trump Playbook–look over there and talk about this other thing instead of the actual issue at hand.
Who originally has access to the text messages? The sender and the recipient, in this case BL or TS, have access to the texts. If a lawyer is swearing under oath to the court that he has the information from a very reliable source and it can only come from 2 people, who is it in this case? Well… TS has not filed an objection.
@Dentom, babe Taylor’s team briefed People earlier that Taylor doesn’t wanna be part of any legal sh*t, they said his lawyers are using her name for clickbait. You really believe, she is gonna work with Justin and his shady lawyers against Blake? If she says anything publicly, his lawyers are gonna cry to the judge that Blake’s big powerful friend is bullying Justin publicly. Blake’s lawyers already made a statement that it is all bullsh*t.
I don’t buy this for a second! Deleted texts are recovered in the discovery phase and if there were exchanges between the two he would have seen those when they got access to blake’s messages since taylor would show up in the replies!Also in what world would blake be dumb enough to threaten taylor!?because taylor hasn’t said anything about this case in public!so there was no public statement of support!
All i will say if this is just some bullshit by Baldoni’s Lawyer then this claim will destroy baldoni’s credibility , and if its true then Blake’s career will never recover never mind her friendship with taylor!
This letter by baldoni’s lawyer is very bizarre because he makes it sound as if taylor’s team is working with him but if that was the case there wouldn’t be a need for a subpoena!
If this never happen i do expect Taylor’s team to publicly deny it and maybe even sue Brian freedman for perjury if he’s openly lying in a letter to the judge!Also the whole, i heard from an anynomous source like come on!something is fishy here!
Agree. And I don’t think lively and swift are fighting, I think Swift and Lively agreed to protect Taylor and get Swift public distance ftom baldoni the monster. . In hopes to avoid baldoni from stalking swift. To Let the case speak for itself in court on the primary issue of a ‘dangerous workplace’.
‘Sure ,come on set and from out of nowhere be allowed to get up into Livelys genitalia. No problem bro. ‘ no one will question it, I’m the director’.
I think baldonis backer the billionaire is using baldoni as a shield in the dangerous workplace issue and they have to spray Swift to make it look like Baldoni is the weaker party who was victimized ‘first’ by Lively then Reynolds and now Swift. Baldoni created this mountain first. Baldoni used his movie set to sexually and otherwise intimidate, harrass, abuse workers. I doubt this was their first foray in abusing workers under the guise of ‘artistry in movies’. These sets ‘benefitted ‘ Baldoni’s “friends” [ including the billionare steve]. I think steve wouldve bailed on baldoni if the evidence or accusations “bothered “him. except i think he is also culpable, and must pay to silence Lively.
Didn’t his Wayfarer company file for bankruptcy? Is he just trying to drag her under with him?
Either way — I trust no one that has Candace Owens defending them. Not. Eva.
No one should be listening to Candace Owens point blank.
Wayfarer closed down its charitable foundation but did not file bankruptcy.
And Justin Baldoni’s partner in Wayfarer Studios is billionaire Steve Sarowitz. What seems more likely: a billionaire couldn’t find the money to keep a modest charity running? Or the team liked the look of headlines that said “Blake Lively forced us to stop doing charity work”?
“Baldoni also has the right to see any and all comms between Lively and Swift regarding It Ends With Us and/or the lawsuits.” Whoa what?!?!?! Someone needs to explain this or just the american justice system in general if it is true. Why does he have any rights to those texts?
No one has unlimited rights to someone else’s texts, but parties to a lawsuit have a broad right to seek evidence relevant to the case during the discovery period, including the opposing party’s texts, as long as they are not privileged. The standard for relevancy is low and requests for electronic information, including texts are commonplace and usually granted.
Unpopular opinion, but the more baldoni keeps making things public, the more I dislike him.
I don’t care for Blake, but if my close friend or family drop my name on occasion, I wouldn’t care. I would have their back. Ride or die.
Like I said, unpopular opinion.
I don’t think it’s an unpopular opinion to dislike him. And it’s not at all an unpopular opinion to be incredibly tired of him. I really think his team is mishandling this in making it his only identity every single day. The saturation just means whatever the outcome, he’s just tiresome at this point.
Let’s see; any role he would be cast in, can I think of another handsome white actor between say 30 and 45 without the baggage? Oh look, I just instantly thought of twenty possibilities just to start.
Directing? Ummm, the movie was poorly reviewed. No one’s after him for a Marvel movie.
He has a right to have his say in a court of law but this relentless PR campaign has been beyond ill advised.
So far, this is all anonymous sourcing so meh.
Let’s get to trial already.
I’m sick of the entire thing. Settle and all of you go away, no one is going to win this.
Taylor did go nuclear. The very reliable source would have to either be BL or TS (or their reps). Well, its not BL, now is it?
I don’t know what really happened and it all sucks but both sides need to drop it and move on or neither of them will have a career.
Baldoni hired the same PR team that Johnny Depp in his legal troubles with Heard. I don’t trust anything he says it’s the same slander and putting women down that Depp used and it’s harmful and shameful that anyone is buying this crap.
What are your thoughts on Harvey Weinstein coming out and supporting Blake? Or that Blake’s PR person was Harvey Weinstein publicist and he financed her pr company and she supported him during the sexual assault claims and charges? If ppl are guilty by association what exactly does that mean for Blake?
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
@Jab, did Blake welcome Harvey’s support? What are you talking about? @NG_76 is talking about Justin using the same tools as Depp because Depp used the same PR team. It isn’t about association, it is about using the same tactics. Bots, flooding social media with negative comments are very similar to Depp-Heard case.
This is such BS. All those social media posts supporting Baldoni and against Lively, 80% are ‘inorganic’. It’s 80% this story is false too.
If Taylor comes out with a statement supporting Blake (which would encourage swifties to support Blake loudly), wouldn’t Justin’s lawyers use this as an example of Blake using her powerful friend to go after Justin? When Taylor made a public statement about the sale of her masters, the swifties sent death threats to the investors who facilitated the purchase. Now imagine what they would do to protect Taylor and her friend.
If a source is telling that Blake threatened Taylor about anything, the lawyers should share the name of the source, otherwise I don’t think this is credible. Taylor’s rep said his lawyers are using her name for tabloid clicks.
I saw Justin’s bots and fan girls were rejoicing about this news, because Justin is finally gonna “take down” Blake, like she is a dictator. People are really dumbasses sometimes.
Last week I was hopeful that this mess could be settled out of court and preserve whatever is left of their reputations. Now Mr. Baldoni has really crossed the line, pissing off Taylor Swift. No room for settlement now, I fear.
Can’t wait for this to go to court. If I was Justin I wouldn’t settle or back down till these bullies got their comeuppance