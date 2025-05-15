Prince Harry & Meghan went to a James Taylor concert in Santa Barbara

When I was much younger, I was obsessed with James Taylor! One of the great American songwriters and performers. Angelic voice and reportedly a lovely man. James Taylor is still an extremely popular touring artist, even at the age of 77. Well, Taylor’s latest tour is taking him through California, and he performed in Santa Barbara this week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were there, and Meghan posted some lovely photos on her Instagram with the caption “in my concert era” and thanking James. Harry and Meghan got to meet him backstage too:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid James Taylor a visit backstage on Tuesday, May 13. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared a series of photos taken backstage on Instagram on Wednesday, May 14, writing, “In my concert era ❤️🎶 Thanks James!” In the first photo, Taylor, 77, is seen signing copies of his pop-up lullaby children’s book Sweet Baby James, which was published in 2018. The book takes its name from Taylor’s 1970 breakthrough album of the same name. The six-time Grammy winner previously revealed that the book and accompanying song, which he referred to as a “cowboy lullaby,” were inspired by his young nephew James, who was named after him. The sweet gesture may have been a surprise for some little readers, as Meghan and Harry, 40, are parents to Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

[From People]

Super-cute that she asked him to sign his children’s book. Meghan was likely wearing one of her favorite sweaters, the Brochu Walker cashmere sweater in navy. Her earrings are Bottega Veneta.

Also: Meghan has been active on As Ever’s Instagram this week as well. She posted two new photos, which I’m including below. The way she wears her wedding rings has inspired some discussion – I’ll admit, I usually see women wearing the band closest to the knuckle, then their engagement ring on top of their band. But Meghan wears her engagement ring first, then two bands on top. It could be that her engagement ring is a bit loose on her finger and she uses the bands to hold the diamond ring in place.