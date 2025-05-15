Princess Kate was actually sending a message of support to Victoria Beckham

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden is practically foaming at the mouth this week because he gets to talk about the Beckham family, the Waleses and the Sussexes all at once. To recap, the Princess of Wales stepped out this week in a Victoria Beckham suit, a rare moment when Kate actually wore something new-to-us. Simultaneously, Victoria and David Beckham have been waging a pretty public campaign against their daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, who is married to Brooklyn Beckham. This week, we also learned that Nicola and Brooklyn were recently in Montecito and they had dinner with Prince Harry and Meghan. What do we get when we throw all of these gossip items together? The latest Eden Confidential column:
The Duke of Sussex cruelly suggested in his memoir, Spare, that his brother, Prince William, had married Kate Middleton because she fitted the ‘mould’ of the Royal Family, rather than solely for love. ‘For so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with,’ Prince Harry wrote.
This depiction of The Princess of Wales as a weak character whom the Windsors and their courtiers can shape in every which way they choose has always been far from the truth. Just how wide of the mark this notion really is was vividly illustrated this week when she made a powerful statement, not with words but by her actions. In this case, through her choice of clothes for a royal engagement. She appeared at a fashion industry event to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in an olive-green, £1,340 trouser suit by Victoria Beckham.
Kensington Palace sources said her decision to wear the sharply tailored two-piece suit was to demonstrate her support for British designers in general. A friend of the Princess’s suggested that there was, however, more to it than that. And what they told me was fascinating.
‘Kate wanted to show her support for Victoria Beckham,’ the friend claimed. ‘She’s aware of what Victoria and David have been going through.’ A Kensington Palace spokesman declined to comment. What the Beckhams have been ‘going through’ is a family saga that has temporarily managed to knock the Windsors’ own difficulties off front pages.
While William has become estranged from his brother, the Beckhams have become distant from their eldest son, Brooklyn. In both Harry and Brooklyn’s cases, the problems started after they married older American women. Brooklyn, 26, married Nicola Peltz, 30, daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, in 2022, while Harry, 40, had exchanged vows with actress Meghan Markle, 43, four years earlier.
Today, it is reported that the Sussexes are ‘secretly’ supporting the Peltzes. According to The Sun newspaper, Meghan and Harry invited Brooklyn and his wife to their mansion in Montecito, California, for dinner last week. It was a highly significant invitation as relations between the Beckhams and Brooklyn and his wife are said to be at rock bottom after the couple’s no-show at David’s various recent 50th birthday celebrations. The rift is said to come down to a struggle for Brooklyn’s affections between his doting wife – who is, according to those in the know, the ‘boss’ in the relationship – and his equally doting mother.
One long-standing friend of the Beckhams told my colleague Alison Boshoff: ‘Victoria is fairly open among her close friends about what a viper Nicola is and how she feels betrayed by Brooklyn, so the mask has fully dropped. This is a takeover situation and it is all about the relationship between Victoria Beckham and Nicola. In some ways, Brooklyn has married his mother in Nicola.’
Kate’s very public gesture to Victoria this week may be seen as a further blow to the Sussexes, who once considered the former England football captain and his wife to be part of their ‘court’ across the Atlantic.
“Who once considered the former England football captain and his wife to be part of their ‘court’ across the Atlantic…” Except the British tabloids have been screaming for YEARS that the Beckhams hate the Sussexes and want nothing to do with them. Similarly, there are claims that David was basically given an ultimatum: give up his friendship with Harry or else Beckham will never get a knighthood. As for drawing connections between the Peltz-Beckhams and the Sussexes… my god. Both British guys married American women and their British families turned extremely toxic about it! That’s it. That’s the whole connection. I’ve read Nicola’s interviews over the years, and I feel like she was probably really thrilled to meet Meghan especially. They have friends in common – Serena Williams is tight with the Peltz family (they’re neighbors). Anyway, it’s funny that this is a five-alarm emergency in the British press, to the point where Kate is trying to send bitchy messages to American women by wearing a terrible baby-poop-colored suit.
This makes Kate look incredibly petty. “Striking a blow at the Sussexes” may or may not be what Kate intended when she went to a British design thing wearing clothing from one of the designers. Actually I wouldn’t put it past Kate. But Maureen isn’t doing Kate any favors by claiming she’s stooping to involve herself in the nasty and embarassing Beckham-Pelz catfight.
Just goes to show that Lazy avidly reads the tabloids and desperately wants to be part of the story.
“Victoria! I support you! Look at me!”
To center herself in some other families issues is sickening. Good grief these petty idiots need real jobs so they have something other than this to contribute to the public. Cant blame the British men that choose American women when British ones are like Kate.
I feel bad for the designer who got the award. Their award and accomplishments are totally overshadowed by Kate looking like she’s trying to score cheap points. She should have worn that designers clothes. The royals always put their petty grievances and slights above everything else. Immature and selfish. She should mind her business and focus on her job.
“This depiction of The Princess of Wales as a weak character whom the Windsors and their courtiers can shape in every which way they choose has always been far from the truth. Just how wide of the mark this notion really is was vividly illustrated this week when she made a powerful statement, not with words but by her actions.”
Lolololol ahahahaha I cannot with these silly royal reporters! What on earth is this?? Kate wore a Victoria Beckham suit, which is *clearly* proof that William married her for love?? That she’s a rebel who doesn’t fit the “royal” mould?? The way these people cannot calm down and just report things halfway normally is so funny to me.
That Kate, such a revolutionary, practically the female Che she is, what with her suits and nature walks and staying in remote villages!
🙄 this rat sure likes to exaggerate.
It’s so strange, I don’t even know what Maureen is trying to imply. The way this is written suggests that the “Windsors and their courtiers” were opposed to her wearing a Victoria Beckham suit, but that brave and independent Kate did it anyway! Which is actually super rude to Victoria Beckham to suggest! lol
It remains ridiculous how they pretend that broaches and outfits send messages because god forbid Kate uses actual words.
Also Kate is exactly how Harry described her. He’s seen her in action since the early 2000s.
LAZY Kate is cluecless enough to really believe that she IS revolutionary and saying that she is going to do things “her own way” or “take her own path” make her revolutionary. What she thinks makes her different and revolutionary is actually just her being LAZY.
They’re always seeing signs & hidden messages. They’re probably staring into their teapots every morning trying to decipher the leaves.
I don’t know why wearing a VB trouser suit is a sign of a strong character, it seemed a very normal trouser suit by a British designer. I didn’t like the pockets on the trousers, seens a silly place to put them, putting your phone into one of them would make it difficult to sit down.
“In both Harry and Brooklyn’s cases, the problems started after they married older American women.” What???? Three or four years difference, that’s it. You would think that they were in their 20s marrying somebody in their 60s. Talk about hypocrite, what about Charles marrying Diana over a decade younger? I just can’t with these people ….
Charles also married an older woman. After she had ousted Charles’ wife, who was 14 years younger, and cheated on her own husband.
Her husband was supposed to also be playing away.
Anne is 5 years older than Tim Laurence. So if it is a no-no to marry a woman who is older she broke the rules first.
If the age gap was reversed no one would say anything because three or 4 years is not anything if both parties are over 18. What nonsense.
Maureen, Lazy has no friends so this must be Carole.
As for this:
“Brooklyn has married his mother in Nicola.”
Nicola is a daughter of a billionaire, Victoria of a millionaire. And I bet if Brooklyn ever cheated on Nicola, he’d be out that door before he could even say Sorry.
So Brooklyn married someone better than his mother.
Victoria needs therapy.
The royals just keep outing themselves as extremely petty and full of rage lol.
Welp the circus continues and a royal clown has decided to step in it. She isn’t helping because most people know she has had a very large part in the Harry and Meg story. So her having the minions say she understands what the Beckhams are going through is a bit much because she is causing problems with her own family!
She just has to centre herself with everything. Like Sarah Everard.
So she sees Victoria as a fellow kinswoman who both tolerate their husband’s infidelity.
Wait until one of her kids decide to marry an American. Oh the fury she will then feel.
The Sarah Everard business was awful, truly shameful. KM used a large public vigil for a murdered woman by centering herself without a Covid mask for the cameras.
Unquestionably a photo op, unquestionably despicable.
Shit stirrer in chief Richard Eden is at it again, concocting a tale based on snippets of other tabloid stories. He needs to fill tabloid real estate with gossip (that’s his trade) and yes this is like him hitting a lottery jackpot – Sussexes | Windsors | Beckhams 🤯. I expect he’ll spin a lot more takes with this jackpot he has landed. Sussex’s name sells in this clickbait world of ‘journalism’. Media overall has become so tabloid now it’s hard to separate the hacks from real journalists, which makes Richard Eden feel important I guess. 🤷🏽♀️
I wouldn’t put it past Victoria to have briefed the press about this off the record, at the same time she was briefing about how she didn’t give Kate the pantsuit. Presto, an insider source who’s a “friend” and not just another anonymous courtier, “former courtier” (Jason of course) or “insider” (Carole?). The Waleses love rewarding sycophants who do their dirty work against Meghan and Harry, just ask Jason Knauf.
Once again, the Waleses come across as being 24/7 obsessed with Harry and Meghan. Maureen is a sh!t-stirrer for sure, but whether or not it’s true, he’s doing Catherine no favors by making her look mean and vindictive.
Victoria saying it wasn’t free means that having Lazy wear her label isn’t the flex that Lazy thinks she’s giving Victoria.
Lazy needs to butt out of Victoria’s affairs.
Kate doesn’t support other women. This was more of her sending a message to Meghan than about supporting Victoria Beckham. I can’t with this whole narrative of rival courts. It just sounds ridiculous and 15th century, but I don’t think the Sussexes have ever really been friends with the Beckhams and we’ve heard for years how they don’t hang with the Sussexes. Also, the Beckhams lived for several years in the US, their kids went to schools there, they still have homes there so why are they surprised their kid married an American? Maybe it’s the fact she comes from money? It’s not old establishment money but it’s real money. Anyway, Kate’s gesture is more self serving than supportive of anyone.
Neither Victoria nor David come from old money.
But it’s the level of wealth that Nicola’s father has which places him in a different sphere.
So Brooklyn married above expectations. He’s punched above his weight. There’s jealousy between father and son.
Whoever is out here telling Richard Eden that Victoria thinks Nicola is a viper but then Brooklyn married someone like his mother…isnt that calling Victoria a viper too. So how is this source even a friend of the beckhams? I’m guessing they’re not. Richard Eden is a liar. But again, I’m gonna say if the beckhams aren’t briefing against Nicola then they should shut it down. And if Nicola is briefing against the beckhams, she should shut it down too. You know who’s benefitting though? Charles. The monarchy. Less talk about him being a shitty dad who can’t protect his own son if the tabs are talking about the rifts in david’s family. And if Kate or her staff picked a VB to fuel the Beckham family rift in the news, that’s kind of gross actually.
This gives me so much second-hand embarrassment for Kate. The article reinforces that the only way Kate ever expresses an opinion or “shows support” is by wearing clothes, whether to support VB or to pay respect to a country (by dressing like their flag). Kate has so little substance that her clothes must be lauded as a comment. My god. Can you imagine if someone lauded any of us for making such mundane “statements”?
“Roo showed her wholehearted support for the athleisure industry by working from home in her tshirt and sweatpants”
or “Jais clearly signaled support of the American cookware industry by using a spatula while cooking.”
They try to create gravitas for her where none exists, never existed, will never exist.
Oh that’s class, Roo 😂😂
Could we continue with the praising statements for us?😂
🤭
But why are the shoes so bad? Why why can’t this women find a stylist?! That awful dark tan with this suit! Maybe a bold cranberry T-strap or menswear inspired pump? So many better choices here.
Is this what will get David his knighthood? Create family drama to get the Windsors “off the front page”?
It wouldn’t surprise me!
Certainly feels like it.
‘Hey look over here, we similarily are mad too. Talk about us more. Oh it so cool to Be mad at family for being happily married and doing their own thing. Our stories are soo common, soo many people are like us’.
It’s in poor taste to mimic Charles or William and be bratty about family members who mind their own business lEspecially if this is only to ‘save’ Charles, William, from Harry’s BBC interview outing them as liars. And then Kate pops up and trails into the discourse. Man that must have been one excitable meeting amongst them W, C and K to make this narrative happen.
Is this a deal between Charles William Kate and David ,Victoria. Or just that Victoria and David can’t put a stop to this and say it’s not because it would humilate Charles and William. Is the king throwing Brooklyn under a bus and David is allowing it. Or the opposite Is this going to make David stand up to Charles and William. If it’s sources sources, is Victoria actually briefing against her daughter in law, or just the royal writers made this up, and Victoria can’t stop them. This feels like william and charles using David and his famiky as the spare.
I’d believe Kate was sending secret messages if I thought she could hold two ideas in her head at the same time.
She never struck me as an abstract thinker.
I LOL’d at this: “In both Harry and Brooklyn’s cases, the problems started after they married older American women.”
It’s just so stupid.
And this: “This is a takeover situation and it is all about the relationship between Victoria Beckham and Nicola.”
I need an AITA query from Nicola. Or VB. Either one. It would be fun.
They did not have dinner with the Sussexes. They had dinner AT the Sussexes. It’s called going to a dinner party along with other guests. BFD!
If I was Kate, I’d be mortified to be dragged into the Beckham drama and would have not worn a Victoria Beckham design to the fashion event. But she didn’t have a problem being used by the Palace and press in the smear campaign against Meghan so maybe she loves this.
It was an interesting moment to choose a VB design for sure. There’s a lot of things over the years that I would be mortified about, like the copy-keening. And yet, it’s brazenly done. I’m waiting to see the Wales out on a date night with the Beckhams and yet somehow mysteriously papped, lol.
Wonder if I’ll find something in my price range by googling baby-poop-color blazer..?
Tell me again how they were not going to discuss Kate’s wardrobe?
Kate can wear VB every day of the week, nothing will ever be as iconic as the pic Meghan wearing the blue VB dress, standing under an umbrella with Harry.
My God! Anytime Kate or William take a shit they’re “serving a blow to the Sussexes”
Let’s assume this is true (which I don’t believe it is!) So Kate made a conscious effort to wear clothes that would strike a blow at the evil California duo. She wore this lovely vomit colored suit to an official engagement, thereby distracting from the purpose of the engagement because she wanted people to focus on Sussex Hatred and not the actual “good works” she was performing by showing up somewhere and making small talk. And articles are praising her for this show of loyalty to her friends? Can we say petty, obnoxious and stealing focus away from a worthy cause? Do these so-called journalists not realize how often they “praise” the Keens when in reality they are making William and Kate look petty and mean-spirited? Might be better for the royal duo to focus on meaningful work and provide positive things for people to write about. Probaby not going to happen, however.