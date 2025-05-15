Hilaria Baldwin: A ‘very famous’ actress undermined my parenting!

Hilaria Baldwin has written a memoir called Manual Not Included, or Manual No Incluido. Personally, I think Hilaria and Alec Baldwin need to chill out – they are rubbing their insane situation in our faces too much these days. They have a TLC reality show which is bonkers (loca) and now Hilaria is trying to rewrite her narrative and background to Fake-Spanish-splain her lengthy history of lies? Well, that’s not all. Apparently, Hilaria’s memoir is full of lots of blind items about all of the famous people who have said or done terrible things to her or about her. Apparently, a very famous actress undermined her parenting!
Hilaria Baldwin was left stunned after a fellow celebrity undermined her in front of her daughter. In her new memoir Manual Not Included, the yoga instructor, 41, shared how a “very famous” actress “undermined” her parenting while at dinner with her daughter Carmen, now 11, and husband Alec Baldwin.
Hilaria wrote that her oldest daughter used to love bread, so much so that she would get worried that Carmen would fill up on bread before eating the rest of her meals. In her memoir, the author recalled her daughter was eating piece after piece of bread while they were out when she decided to ask her to stop so she would have room for her food when it arrived.
“When it got to slice five or so, I said to her in Spanish, ‘Carmen, would it be okay to stop eating bread until after dinner? Then, if you’re still hungry, you can have more,'” Hilaria wrote in her memoir. “She got upset with me, and the people nearby took notice. I repeated it in English because I was insecure and I didn’t want people to think I was being mean,” the now mom of seven added.
Hilaria explained that her daughter became angry as she tried to quiet Carmen down.
“Then a very famous actress interjected with ‘Oh gosh! Children know what they should eat and are very in tune with their bodies, so trust their wisdom and let her eat bread!’ ” Hilaria continued. “She had spoke with such loftiness. Then she picked up the breadbasket and offered Carmen another piece.”
Hilaria said she got “very quiet” and was “stunned at being undermined in front of my daughter at the very moment I was trying to parent.” In response, Carmen took a piece of bread and ate it. When she was done, the actress asked Carmen if she wanted more bread.
“By this point, my toes were digging into Alec’s legs, my just-given-birth hormones roiling, and I whispered to him, ‘Will you please take Carmen inside and I’ll bring Rafa?’ ” Hilaria recalled. “As I walked away, I defensively said to the actress, ‘I don’t have a problem with her eating bread, I just want her to eat other things too. I don’t want her to feel sick.’ ”
In retrospect, Hilaria now believes the bigger problem was that she couldn’t find her own voice in the moment. “The problem wasn’t even that she’d gotten involved in a private mom-and-child moment. The problem was that I didn’t have the confidence or know-how to stand up for what I felt was right,” she wrote. “I gave my power away to her because I saw her as having a higher status. I should have looked the actress in the eye and thanked her for her experience, and then removed my kids from her presence. The experience was a lesson in stepping into my self-confidence as a mother, and knowing that I must be the captain of my ship.”
I think it’s Salma Hayek. Salma and Alec are friends (they worked on 30 Rock together) and this seems like something Salma would do, encourage a little girl to eat whatever she wants in front of the girl’s crazy mother. I’m not getting involved in the actual incident – Hilaria has the right to parent her own children, obviously, but she’s also an unreliable narrator, to put it mildly. I imagine Hilaria’s memoir is full of these kinds of stories: someone famous did something terrible to Hilaria, but Hilaria was brave, wise, humble, beautiful and classy enough to deal with the situation in a heroic way.
Right, it probably was Salma. Remember a few years ago when Salma decided to nurse someone else’s baby? There were photos.
Hilar(ious) is nevertheless a fame-seeking wanna-be-martyr, misunderstood by all.
Her toes were digging into his leg? Was she prancing about a restaurant barefoot?
Lol. Lost in translation, maybe.
That’s what I want to know–where were they that to escape this intrusive famous actress they want to take the kids inside. Inside where? And why is she barefoot? And are his legs bare? And slices of bread or breadsticks, which is it? And five, really? I believe nothing Hillary writes or says and I cannot wait until CMBC takes on this book!
I call BS. I wouldn’t believe anything out of this woman’s mouth. If she said the sun was shining, I’d look out the window.
That said, neither she OR her easy to anger husband would sit by and let someone (even someone they knew), say or do this. She is definitely a “DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM??” kind of Karen.
Mixed feelings. The comments she described sound like standard mom shaming. But I did watch the reality show, and her whole relationship with the older daughter is pretty sus. She kept her 10 year old daughter out of day camp so she could care for the baby. That’s unpaid labor shaming.
“I repeated it in English” ahahahaha I love this story! She’s so hilariously obtuse about how her constant need to lie about “I am Spanish” makes her stories not make sense heehee. There was no need to suddenly repeat this in English (not that I believe she had this conversation in Spanish to begin with), except that she’d got herself in a narrative knot in this story of why would a famous actress intervene if you were speaking in Spanish (which the actress probably didn’t understand)?
If it really was Salma Hayek, then it’s even more hilarious. Salma is Mexican. Does that mean they speak Spanish to each other with fellow bilingual Hilaria? Lol Maybe Salma didn’t understand her regional accent hahahhah
OMG, that’s friggin’ hilarious. If it is Salma, and she was like “I had to repeat it in English,” just wut?
I read the Kindle sample of her memoir, and I couldn’t stop laughing. The way that she goes about defending herself is hilarious.
As much as re-writing the narrative, i am guessing the Baldwins need money coming in. Same reason they are doing a “reality” show.
They pay an army of nannies, and have an expensive house and an expensive lifestyle.
And i am sure between Alec’s criminal charges related to the death of Ms. Hutchins, (the armorer is certainly to blame, but the gun was in Baldwin’s hand when it fired/he fired it), and his rage issues- he is not as “bankable” as he once was.
Right, will he ever work again? He’s her cash cow. I’m sure Baldwin by now has the kind of money that makes its own money, but as you say, they do have an expensive lifestyle.
Why would she speak in Spanish to her child in front of others and then backtrack and say it in English so they wouldn’t think she wasn’t being mean? I bet she did say something mean and she did it in Spanish so nobody would know what she said. “Hilaria was stunned when a fellow celebrity “ I stop there because she isn’t a celebrity she just married one. She should rename her book how you say The Book of Lies!!
I think we have yet to hear her string two sentences together in Spanish. If she has ever been recorded actually speaking the language with any fluency, please give us a link.
Something I thought I would never say; I feel sorry for Alec Baldwin.
I don’t understand the logistics here. Was this “famous actress” part of their dinner party, or did she get up from her seat at another table to offer bread to Hilaria’s daughter? If she was at the same table, did Hilaria just pick up the family and abandon her at the restaurant? If so, I don’t think she needs to worry about “finding her voice.”
Well, isn’t she just… special.
Maybe it was Kim Basinger who said it to her ha. What a non story.
She is not doing her daughter any favors using her in her “tell all”.
Particularly using a story about food. She’ll pass on whatever body & food issues she has to her daughter.
Exactly.
In the bottom pic the tallest girl is standing mimicking a red-carpet pose which may suggest that she’s already very self-conscious/aware when she’s out in public. Who knows what was actually going on in her. head but I have no trouble believing these kids are not being brought up in a healthy environment.
It will be a wonder if the kids don’t up with eating disorders under Hillaria’s and Alex’s influence. Famous actress had the right idea to demystify the bread, if it did happen.
Whatever part of this is true, if any, it seems like Hillary is already creating food & body issues with her daughter. I get the don’t fill up on bread thing, I do, but–did she grab the bread out of her hand? Say something like ‘you don’t need that’?
Agreed. Even just a ‘don’t fill up’ line coming from body-image-obsessed Hillaria would be unlikely to be neutral. Can’t they just get a doggy bag if it turns out she is not hungry for the rest of the meal?
Ok, I have to go there, I can’t help myself:
What’s the over-under on how many derangers will decide the “very famous actress” must of course have been HRH Meghan Sussex?
Mentirosa mentirosa pantalones en llamas. And honey, it’s time to give your coconuts a rest.
I would have found that incredibly rude as well. I have the same rule for children and pets: never offer food without their parent or owner’s permission!
Yeah, if true, that was wrong. If true. And I can’t see the kid actually accepting the additional bread, she would have been uncomfortable seeing a woman contradict her mom like that. And she has to go home with her mom who told her no.
I was thinking that the story was made up.
The personality disorders are strong with this grifter. I expect to see this book at the Dollar Tree in a few months. Who is the supposed to be the target audience for this nonsense?
I’m puzzled why anyone gave her a book deal. For…what?
Maybe the bread at the restaurant was really good and Carmen was starving. Does she deny bread at home?
I assume Hilaria won’t give the girl bread at home because it is too “fattening. ” So the girl ate bread at a restaurant, not expecting her mom to reproach her in front of other people. Maybe she said it in Spanish so the gringos at the other tables wouldn’t understand.
She’s setting up her kids for disordered eating later on (maybe just the girls). I’d be surprised if there were any carbs in their house.
I read her book title as Manuel Not Included
She should have called it “How you say…cucumber?”
This is actually a situation where I can empathize with Hilary somewhat. Nobody likes to be undermined in front of their kids by a fellow adult. But her continued fake Spanish shtick and the way Alec handled himself in the wake of Halyna Hutchins dying because he accidentally killed her — I have no patience for either of them.