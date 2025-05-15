Cannes: Halle Berry wore a tragic & puffy Celia Kritharioti mullet dress

Here are more photos from Cannes Day 2. So far, I haven’t been too impressed with the glamour or fashion, which adds to my theory that Cannes is in its Bummer Era these days. It doesn’t help that many women probably have to wear their backup dresses, because Cannes organizers announced (on the eve of the festival) that there is a new ban on big, voluminous dresses and sheer/body-exposing fashion. Halle Berry even said that she had to change plans for her look on opening night. Well, I don’t know if she also had to change her planned outfit for Day 2, but holy sh-t. She wore this Celia Kritharioti Couture which is… AWFUL! I’ve seen a lot of commentary about Halle’s wacky style these days, but what’s crazy is… she still has that incredible figure, she’s still an extremely beautiful woman who looks much younger than 58. But she’s lost her style mojo and now she wanders around red carpets in sh-t like this.
Eva Longoria in Elie Saab. I love this? Beautiful color, glamorous, well-styled. I could nitpick the tailoring, but overall, one of the better looks I’ve seen at Cannes.
Irina Shayk in vintage Yves Saint Laurent – while this is somewhat better than her previous Cannes looks, it’s still not great? Her styling is still tragic – my hair looks like this ten minutes after washing it. Irina looks so tired!
Zoe Saldaña, the reigning Best Support Actress Oscar winner, turned up with her husband. Zoe wore Saint Laurent – an incredibly basic black dress, jazzed up with a black leather jacket worn off the shoulder. Blah – but I wasn’t impressed with her style during the awards season either.
Heidi Klum in Elie Saab. Nope. Unflattering! It doesn’t fit her.
Ugh. That gingham silk is tragic.
Gingham?? In CANNES??? Quelle horreur!
Stephanie Seymour wore it better in the November Rain music video by GNR.
The style is very Christian LaCroix from the 80s
It’s giving bedspread. Her head looks nice, I’ll say that.
I hate all of these except Eva Lomgoria’s.
I actually love Irina’s dress, but her hair is tragic and I think the stark long sleeved black top deserves some kind of necklace or statement earrings to balance it out.
It looks to me like she’s saying, “You want modest? I’ll give you modest.” I mean, the bedraggled hair, no makeup, shiny black stockings, wrinkled dress like it just came out of a cedar chest – a far cry from her usual outfits.
I’m with you. Halle Berry doesn’t need to be making a spectacle 🫣 of herself on red carpets. You got the gig, Halle! Chill.
Halle’s wig has got to go! It wouldn’t drive me crazy if her hair team would at least style it and handle the frizz and fly-aways.
Irina’s dress looks SO much like my prom dress from the 90s! Except my skirt had large polka dots.
That was my first reaction…”look at all these retro prom dresses…”
A dress that makes Heidi Klum look dumpy is a bad dress.
Once again, Eva looks fantastic.
Sexual assault in various forms has been in the news in France this past year. Gerard Depardieu was just found guilty and last year, Gisele Pelicot became a hero in (southern) France. Personally, I think this is part of Cannes’s reset toward shifting away from nudity (the French aren’t prudish) and overflowing ballgowns: they want to return to common courtesy and elegance. I realize this is a clunky description, but I hope you understand what I’m trying to express.
I can see this reaction and line of thinking. At the same time, I can see the counter-argument that restricting women’s clothing puts the responsibility for their safety on them, rather than on the men.
The counter argument is not untrue. Women are far more likely to have their clothing policed by society than men, and they are usually far more likely to be expected to adhere to a dress code. I totally agree!
I just think that this year, there’s an attitude that things have gone too far and they want to return the conversation to elegance and decorum (behavior) instead of shock and individual attention. I can’t exactly explain what I mean in words.
@ML: “they want to return the conversation to elegance and decorum (behavior) instead of shock and individual attention”.
I get what you’re saying and I can understand it. I just find it very limiting in what people can wear on the red carpet now. It’s also disappointing because I love to view fashion as art and I have no words for this round of outfits other than they’re hideously dull and do nothing for the women wearing them.
@ML – I think you’ve explained it very well. All these events have a spoken and unspoken dress code and sometimes things get out of balance. Cannes is a film festival, not a fashion show. Of course, they want the attention and glamour of the red carpet, that’s an integral part of the film industry. But they don’t want the conversation to be hijacked like Bianca did with her naked dress at the Grammys.
In the late 80s, we had to attend a fancy work party and I had a dress somewhat like Halle’s only the skirt was white and short all around. The bodice was basically a long tube top.. I gave it up to a preschool dress up box later. 🤣
I think Halle is all out of effs to give. She’s almost 60, getting laid on the regular, and I suspect her kids are close to 18. She’s having fun doing what she wants.
I don’t get what Zoe is trying to do with the leather jacket. Either wear it or don’t. I still like her look, she has a nice silhouette.
I like Halle’s dress until I saw the close up of gingham.
Everyone else looks a mess.
Zoe looks like she’s had a little “work” done? Just a tweak, but it’s good work. Something looks a little different?
I think Halle Berry might simply be choosing the outfits that are available.
It’s a struggle to find anything good to wear nowadays. If she’s dressing weirdly, I guess I don’t blame her. The fashion being presented to us to buy is really terrible. Maybe nepo babies are now designing all the clothes….
I keep wondering why the stars look bad these days but then I realize the rest of us look pretty bad too, with what we’re left to choose from haha.
Eva’s dress is gorgeous. I wonder if her dress is a cut above because she can afford it. She is successful and she’s married to a very rich man. I know that doesn’t explain Lauren Sanchez or Salma Hayek on a bad day. At any rate I’m rooting for Eva to produce many more movies.
Why oh why is Halle DRESSED UP LIKE A TABLECLOTH.