Cannes: Halle Berry wore a tragic & puffy Celia Kritharioti mullet dress

Here are more photos from Cannes Day 2. So far, I haven’t been too impressed with the glamour or fashion, which adds to my theory that Cannes is in its Bummer Era these days. It doesn’t help that many women probably have to wear their backup dresses, because Cannes organizers announced (on the eve of the festival) that there is a new ban on big, voluminous dresses and sheer/body-exposing fashion. Halle Berry even said that she had to change plans for her look on opening night. Well, I don’t know if she also had to change her planned outfit for Day 2, but holy sh-t. She wore this Celia Kritharioti Couture which is… AWFUL! I’ve seen a lot of commentary about Halle’s wacky style these days, but what’s crazy is… she still has that incredible figure, she’s still an extremely beautiful woman who looks much younger than 58. But she’s lost her style mojo and now she wanders around red carpets in sh-t like this.

Eva Longoria in Elie Saab. I love this? Beautiful color, glamorous, well-styled. I could nitpick the tailoring, but overall, one of the better looks I’ve seen at Cannes.

Irina Shayk in vintage Yves Saint Laurent – while this is somewhat better than her previous Cannes looks, it’s still not great? Her styling is still tragic – my hair looks like this ten minutes after washing it. Irina looks so tired!

Zoe Saldaña, the reigning Best Support Actress Oscar winner, turned up with her husband. Zoe wore Saint Laurent – an incredibly basic black dress, jazzed up with a black leather jacket worn off the shoulder. Blah – but I wasn’t impressed with her style during the awards season either.

Heidi Klum in Elie Saab. Nope. Unflattering! It doesn’t fit her.