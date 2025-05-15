Cannes: Tom Cruise got a lengthy standing ovation for his last ‘MI’ film

Cannes Day 2 was all about the huge premiere event for Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning. Tom Cruise hasn’t done a Cannes rollout since 2022, when he premiered Top Gun: Maverick at the festival and that film “saved” the movie theater industry. Tom was so pleased to bring the MI folks to Cannes, he was soaking it all up and making sure everyone got a photo and everyone got a handshake. This is his last go-around as Ethan Hunt, and the Cannes audience gave Tom a five-to-seven-minute standing ovation. Which really isn’t that long? The Cannes audience would give a roast beef sandwich a five-minute standing O.
Tom also loves having female costars – he loves nothing more than “presenting” an actress for photos, and whispering in his costar’s ear on the carpet. On this MI film, he had plenty of ladies to present to the photographers: Hayley Atwell, Angela Bassett, Hannah Waddingham and Pom Klementieff. Of that group, he has the most affection for Hayley and Pom. He treats Angela with respect, like his equal and beloved colleague. I would assume he didn’t want to pose with Hannah because she’s so tall?
Some fashion notes for the ladies. Hayley wore Giambattista Valli, a striking red look with an exaggerated peplum. I like that she wanted the dress to be the drama and she went subdued with hair and makeup.
Angela Bassett wore Burberry – so much fringe! I think the fringe works on the skirt but not on the sleeves.
Hannah Waddingham in a custom Pamella Roland – I think tea-length was wrong for the Cannes premiere. She should have gone with a full-length gown. She has the figure for pretty much anything, so I don’t know why she’s doing tea-length so much right now.
Pom Klementieff’s Loewe gown actually had great movement, and it was sexy from certain angles. But from other angles, it just looked bad.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Hayley Atwell, Tom Cruise attends the “Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France.,Image: 999105439, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
-
-
Greg Tarzan Davis, Hayley Atwell, Angela Bassett, Festival Director Thierry Frémaux, Tramell Tillman, Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Cannes President Iris Knobloch, Hannah Waddingham and Esai Morales attend the “Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France.,Image: 999106039, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
-
-
Greg Tarzan Davis, Hayley Atwell, Angela Bassett, Festival Director Thierry Frémaux, Tramell Tillman, Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Cannes President Iris Knobloch, Hannah Waddingham and Esai Morales attend the “Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France.,Image: 999109185, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
-
-
Pom Klementieff attend the “Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France.,Image: 999109539, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
-
-
Hayley Atwell, Tom Cruise attends the “Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France.,Image: 999115867, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
-
-
Celebrities arrive for the premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Featuring: Hayley Atwell
Where: Cannes, France
When: 14 May 2025
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Celebrities arrive for the premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Featuring: Cannes, 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 – evening 2 – Red Carpet premiere of the film “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” In the photo: Angela Bassett
Where: Cannes, France
When: 14 May 2025
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Celebrities arrive for the premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Featuring: Hannah Waddingham
Where: Cannes, France
When: 14 May 2025
Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
I have been a fan of Tom Cruise movies for years, since Risky Business. And I am always impressed by how his co-stars speak of him. The cult aspect of his Scientology life is scary for me.
I was listening to an interview with Rosie O’Donnell just yesterday and she talked a little bit about her famous love for him. She was asked what she thought about the Scientology aspect of his life and she said while she would love to find a way to get him out, it’s not her decision, which I thought was a good response. You could tell she has serious concerns about him but also feels like it’s not her place to judge or berate him for it.
yeah, that’s fine if he’s hurting himself and no one else but he is leading a cult that enslaves and makes so many people’s lives absolute hell if it doesn’t actually end them
hard pass from me on anything supporting him
Since Angela and Hannah will be in the final MI, I’ll definitely be watching!!
Everyone looks good here. I like that Hannah’s dress is cocktail length because it lets the train shine.
Pomme’s dress is great — she takes some fun risks with her style and always looks so cool.
Love seeing all of these ladies really. AB looks stunning, esp. the necklace. I don’t mind Hannah’s tea length. Love the red on Hayley. Pom’s is unique and dreamy.
Never gonna watch a movie of his. he’s in a cult. Dressing him up with great actresses doesn’t make it any more palatable for me.
Same. I always remember how he demanded one actress that Scientology set him up with file her teeth down so that they would suit his preferences. Unreal!
Have not watched his movies in 30 years. Will never support a person who co-runs a cult that makes people disappear.
+10000000 @Paintergal
He really does treat his female costars very well. I mean, he’s said to treat all of his costars and crew very well, but he’s especially generous and respectful to the ladies. I’ve never heard any of his leading ladies (or minor-star ladies) say a bad word about him or how he made them feel.
Right. If you’re a movie actress that is appearing in a film key to his public image, he will treat you well. If, however, you are a child stuck in SeaOrg, or a gay teen or person struggling with mental illness trapped in the cult that is Scientology, Tom Cruise is the manically grinning face on the front of an organization that says “screw you and get back to scrubbing”.
co-sign @JW. The glossing over of the torture and abuse bc this guy is some famous movie star stuns and appalls me
I didn’t say we should canonize him. I didn’t even say he’s a good person. I simply stated a fact, that he treats his costars well. In this day and age of powerful men regularly being revealed as horrible misogynists, rapists, and sexual harassers, it’s fairly notable when one isn’t.
I wasn’t giving him all the flowers, just saying he treats his coworkers well.
Tom looks sloppy and could use a haircut.
Love the color of Poms dress.
I didn’t realize this was the last Mission Impossible movie! I just figured he’d keep making them until he dropped dead. Is he finally feeling the effects of ageing and his body can’t keep up anymore and can’t deal with the amount of stress and ridiculous stunts? After doing further research, it’s being marketed as the last movie but Tom hasn’t explicitly come out and said I’m never playing Ethan Hunt again. He was cagey at Cannes so who actually knows if he’s hung up his Ethan Hunt running shoes for good (my guess is no). I don’t think the Mission Impossible franchise will end completely. I could see it coming back with a new main character at some point. It’s like James Bond, you just choose a new actor every few movies. But Tom Cruise will hold on to that character for dear life and it will have to be pried from his cold dead hands.
Yeah, my thought on seeing the headline is that it’s his last one if he decides to ride off and meet Xenu or something. Movies are his real life, I can’t see him quitting them while he’s still mobile, and he thinks he is Ethan hunt. Who are they replacing him with? Renner was supposed to be taking over, don’t know if that’s the case now.
nah blurgh tom is dead to me as the whole head of the abusive scientology cult
Tom Cruise is one of the last of the leading man “movie stars” — the type where just the name attached will sell a film. It will be interesting to see where his career goes when he ages out of action hero.
Agreed. He is one of the last movie stars around, I mean Brad Pitt would never be able to fill theaters with a movie, like Tom did.
Also the man can act, he was amazing in Magnolia.
Now for the scientology part…
were they cheering because it’s the last one?? I know I’m not the only one who’s perfectly happy to see TC sail off into retirement land.
I always find it odd how he’s still so popular after the whole Katie Holmes stuff. Did we not all watch that mess? And you know, the cult stuff. Hollywood loves toxic men, and so do the public.(Yes, costars love him and he’s nice to everyone)
I still have hope he will wake up one day and leave Scientology. But he’s #2 to the midget. And how do you walk away from being treated like a God. And he fervently believes in the misguided message. Since he isn’t treated like the others. Other than sacrificing Suri for the good of the ’cause’.
As I have read. Others that were ordered to disconnect from their suppressed person (SP) children were upset he wasn’t doing that with Katie being labeled an SP. Anyone connected to Katie would be labeled an SP also, with Suri, her parents etc… With how she deftly left and publicly embarrassed Tom. With the blindside of the divorce. With the help of her parents. Her dad is a lawyer.
Also, I gotta say, I wonder if he went under the knife with Lindsay Lohan’s plastic surgeon. For 62 he really does look good. Better than he has in years for this press junket.
I have seen the photos from Cannes (Lainey’s) and can say that there were a select few of the actors kept behind the “main line” of actors. Expected more from TC…