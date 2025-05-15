Cannes: Tom Cruise got a lengthy standing ovation for his last ‘MI’ film

Cannes Day 2 was all about the huge premiere event for Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning. Tom Cruise hasn’t done a Cannes rollout since 2022, when he premiered Top Gun: Maverick at the festival and that film “saved” the movie theater industry. Tom was so pleased to bring the MI folks to Cannes, he was soaking it all up and making sure everyone got a photo and everyone got a handshake. This is his last go-around as Ethan Hunt, and the Cannes audience gave Tom a five-to-seven-minute standing ovation. Which really isn’t that long? The Cannes audience would give a roast beef sandwich a five-minute standing O.

Tom Cruise said goodbye to "Mission: Impossible" at #Cannes as 'The Final Reckoning" earned a five-minute standing ovation.https://t.co/cwsNOXV0IC pic.twitter.com/HValuPY0ca — Variety (@Variety) May 14, 2025

Tom also loves having female costars – he loves nothing more than “presenting” an actress for photos, and whispering in his costar’s ear on the carpet. On this MI film, he had plenty of ladies to present to the photographers: Hayley Atwell, Angela Bassett, Hannah Waddingham and Pom Klementieff. Of that group, he has the most affection for Hayley and Pom. He treats Angela with respect, like his equal and beloved colleague. I would assume he didn’t want to pose with Hannah because she’s so tall?

Some fashion notes for the ladies. Hayley wore Giambattista Valli, a striking red look with an exaggerated peplum. I like that she wanted the dress to be the drama and she went subdued with hair and makeup.

Angela Bassett wore Burberry – so much fringe! I think the fringe works on the skirt but not on the sleeves.

Hannah Waddingham in a custom Pamella Roland – I think tea-length was wrong for the Cannes premiere. She should have gone with a full-length gown. She has the figure for pretty much anything, so I don’t know why she’s doing tea-length so much right now.

Pom Klementieff’s Loewe gown actually had great movement, and it was sexy from certain angles. But from other angles, it just looked bad.