Princess Kate’s Victoria Beckham suit ‘was not gifted & was very much her own call’

Trendspotting: there’s a growing gossip sub-genre of “designers who aren’t that pleased when the Princess of Wales wears their designs.” Alessandra Rich gave an interview several years ago, back when Kate was seen regularly in some of Rich’s fussiest designs, and Rich was complimentary… up to a point. Mostly, Rich seemed to feel like people should not judge her designs by the pieces Kate picked out, and she wanted to emphasize that her clothes are meant to be worn with a sexy wink (Kate does not wear clothes with a sexy wink). Well, now “sources close to Victoria Beckham” are backing away from any suggestion that they worked with Kate to dress her in that horrible olive suit. Team Beckham wants to make it clear: that was ALL Kate.

Princess Kate’s show of support for Victoria Beckham at a recent fashion event is indicative of the “mutual respect” between the fashion designer and the future Queen, a source close to the Beckhams has revealed. The Princess of Wales donned a new piece from Victoria Beckham’s spring 2025 collection for the British Fashion Council event, which saw Kate award designer Patrick McDowell the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Kate opted for an olive green patch pocket blazer with matching trousers from Victoria’s new collection, and a source close to the Beckhams said they thought it was “really great” that the Princess had chosen to support the brand and that it was Kate had made the move of her own volition. “The Princess of Wales has worn Victoria’s designs before and it’s really great to see that she’s wearing one again, especially as the outfit was not gifted and was very much her own call to wear it,” they explained. “Both couples support each other’s charities and David and William are friends too, so there is a great deal of mutual respect there.”

“Especially as the outfit was not gifted and was very much her own call to wear it.” That’s what Rich said too – she had never met Kate, and that Kate purchased her pieces full price (without Rich’s knowledge). Basically, Victoria is like “don’t blame me for this, I would not have recommended this suit to Kate, she bought this herself.”

Meanwhile, the Times of London has a new piece calling Kate “the queen of style” and praising her for championing British brands. The Times also lied their asses off and claimed that this suit sold out instantly (it did not). Additionally, this VB suit was one of the few “new” pieces she’s worn in the past year – there have been just so many repeats, it’s difficult to get excited about Kate’s style-queendom when it’s clear that her budget has been dramatically slashed.