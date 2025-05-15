Princess Kate’s Victoria Beckham suit ‘was not gifted & was very much her own call’

Trendspotting: there’s a growing gossip sub-genre of “designers who aren’t that pleased when the Princess of Wales wears their designs.” Alessandra Rich gave an interview several years ago, back when Kate was seen regularly in some of Rich’s fussiest designs, and Rich was complimentary… up to a point. Mostly, Rich seemed to feel like people should not judge her designs by the pieces Kate picked out, and she wanted to emphasize that her clothes are meant to be worn with a sexy wink (Kate does not wear clothes with a sexy wink). Well, now “sources close to Victoria Beckham” are backing away from any suggestion that they worked with Kate to dress her in that horrible olive suit. Team Beckham wants to make it clear: that was ALL Kate.
Princess Kate’s show of support for Victoria Beckham at a recent fashion event is indicative of the “mutual respect” between the fashion designer and the future Queen, a source close to the Beckhams has revealed. The Princess of Wales donned a new piece from Victoria Beckham’s spring 2025 collection for the British Fashion Council event, which saw Kate award designer Patrick McDowell the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
Kate opted for an olive green patch pocket blazer with matching trousers from Victoria’s new collection, and a source close to the Beckhams said they thought it was “really great” that the Princess had chosen to support the brand and that it was Kate had made the move of her own volition.
“The Princess of Wales has worn Victoria’s designs before and it’s really great to see that she’s wearing one again, especially as the outfit was not gifted and was very much her own call to wear it,” they explained. “Both couples support each other’s charities and David and William are friends too, so there is a great deal of mutual respect there.”
“Especially as the outfit was not gifted and was very much her own call to wear it.” That’s what Rich said too – she had never met Kate, and that Kate purchased her pieces full price (without Rich’s knowledge). Basically, Victoria is like “don’t blame me for this, I would not have recommended this suit to Kate, she bought this herself.”
Meanwhile, the Times of London has a new piece calling Kate “the queen of style” and praising her for championing British brands. The Times also lied their asses off and claimed that this suit sold out instantly (it did not). Additionally, this VB suit was one of the few “new” pieces she’s worn in the past year – there have been just so many repeats, it’s difficult to get excited about Kate’s style-queendom when it’s clear that her budget has been dramatically slashed.
The Princess of Wales attends a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, where Her Royal Highness presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
The event celebrated the impact of young British creatives and the UK’s thriving fashion industry, and recognised designers who are leading the way in sustainable practices and making a positive impact on the environment.
London, UK. 13th May 2025.
The Princess of Wales attends a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, where Her Royal Highness presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
The event celebrated the impact of young British creatives and the UK’s thriving fashion industry, and recognised designers who are leading the way in sustainable practices and making a positive impact on the environment.
London, UK. 13th May 2025.
HRH Catherine – The Princess of Wales arrives at 180 Strand in London, England, UK on Tuesday 13 May, 2025 to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
HRH Catherine – The Princess of Wales departs 180 Strand in London, England, UK on Tuesday 13 May, 2025 after presenting the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
HRH Catherine – The Princess of Wales departs 180 Strand in London, England, UK on Tuesday 13 May, 2025 after presenting the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
180 Studios, London, UK. 13th May 2025.
The Princess of Wales attends a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, where Her Royal Highness presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
180 Studios, London, UK. 13th May 2025.

The Princess of Wales attends a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, where Her Royal Highness presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

The event celebrated the impact of young British creatives and the UK's thriving fashion industry, and recognised designers who are leading the way in sustainable practices and making a positive impact on the environment.
180 Studios, London, UK. 13th May 2025.
The Princess of Wales attends a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, where Her Royal Highness presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
180 Studios, London, UK. 13th May 2025.

The Princess of Wales attends a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, where Her Royal Highness presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

The event celebrated the impact of young British creatives and the UK's thriving fashion industry, and recognised designers who are leading the way in sustainable practices and making a positive impact on the environment.
The Princess of Wales presenting Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to designer Patrick McDowell (centre) accompanied by his mother (left) at the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in central London, where she will present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Picture date: Tuesday May 13, 2025.
The Princess of Wales at the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in central London, where she will present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Picture date: Tuesday May 13, 2025.
The Princess of Wales at the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in central London, where she will present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Picture date: Tuesday May 13, 2025.
The Princess of Wales and Caroline Rush, outgoing CEO of the British Fashion Council, speak to designer Clio Peppiatt (right) during a visit to the British Fashion Council to presents the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, at the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in central London. Picture date: Tuesday May 13, 2025.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in central London, where she will present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Picture date: Tuesday May 13, 2025.
Oh my goodness that suit gets uglier every time I see it.
😂😂😂 it won’t age well.
Huh. I absolutely love it! It’s tailored perfectly, and even has some beautiful details that are not buttons. I’d be delighted if she did throw in a sexy wink — c’mon, a low-cut blouse would drive Wills incandescent with jealousy — but altogether I’m a huge fan of the look. Not a prairie tradwife, boring coat dress, or button fetish in sight. I mean, people who are ugly on the inside can absolutely still dress well occasionally.
I believe you have to have feelings for someone in order to feel jealousy.
I really like the suit, as well. I’ve had plenty of criticisms for members of the BRF over the years, but this suit on Kate isn’t one of them.
I like the suit too. I didn’t like the color at first glance, but the more I looked at it the more I liked it. And it looks decent on Kate, much better than 90% of her wardrobe.
I have a problem with the pockets.
Patch pockets on the front of a pair of tailored trousers is a choice-if you’re 21 years old. In this instance it suggests that she’s wearing them backwards.
Also, the pockets on the blazer don’t go with the pants. they’re fighting with each other-trying to decide of those are flaps or not.
Like the suit hate the color. It’s a color that works or doesn’t on certain people. It doesn’t work for Kate.
She’s so lanky. And it’s all so blah not to mention more autumnal than spring. I could go on, but won’t.
Still snickering over (Kate does not wear clothes with a sexy wink). No, no sexy wink there.
Lanky is too polite a word to describe someone who has starved herself into a walking skeleton.
The color isn’t great for her, but it’s one of the better designed suits she’s worn in a long time. At least the emphasis is not on buttons.
ITA. My quibbles with this suit are 1. The color, 2. The blouse, and 3. Kate’s being scarily underweight.
That last bit is not the fault of the suit–I think it’s nicely tailored.
VB had a very polite response to this suit being worn by K.
Does Can’t have *any* friends??
“Both couples support each other’s charities and David and William are friends too, so there is a great deal of mutual respect there.”
So the two men are friends — but not the two women.
And Posh can’t even send a flunky out to say Can’t looks nice in my suit, I’m glad she likes it!
Mean girls, everywhere you look over there.
@ML — Oops, I’m sorry, my comment was meant for the main thread. I didn’t intend to contradict you.
The jazz hands, the bizarre expressions, the constant playing with the 3kg of fake hair, the photoshop. There’s a lot to dislike. I don’t care much about her clothes because she’s such an ugly person.
Well, VB would not criticize a customer, especially one who as access to oodles of money and also, likes to cosplay her VB fan SIL, who she’s obsessed with trolling.
If she’s the queen of style, I have some snowballs i found on Miami Beach to sell you.
It’s interesting that the fictional story about the suit selling out and the leak about Nicola and Brooklyn dining with the Sussexes both happened in Murdoch publications. It’s almost like they are flattering Victoria in order to persuade her to leak more information about the feud with Nicola. The British press is not normally this complimentary about Victoria’s designs.
LOL! Love that VB is throwing Doolittle under the bus for choosing to wear that hideous suit!
Oh wait?! Are they talking about her clothes again? 🤣
I can’t with the color and those pockets. Sold out? I don’t think so.
I had this suit with the ugly pockets in 1976 when I was 16. I hated it then, and apparently my taste hasn’t changed.
“Both couples support each other’s charities and David and William are friends too, so there is a great deal of mutual respect there”
Sounds like David has thrown in the towel on getting a knighthood from Charles and is focusing on his chances with William as King. That story never stops making me chortle at his desperation and grovelling so I’m here for it!
They support each other’s charities? I have seen David supporting W&K. Have yet to see anything where W&K are supporting any of the charities the Beckhams are involved in.
I thought Kate was not concerned about fashion now she is concerned out the outdoors life and the Seasons.
Every time I see that suit it reminds me that in this part of Texas we call that color “baby poop green.”
“Baby’s First Blowout” was the very first thing that came to my mind seeing this suit.
Can’t is NO STYLE QUEEN!! She is a copy queen and she does that poorly. She knows buttons and wiglets and she does those poorly as well.
The trousers are almost sold out, but not the jacket. I think it’s fine that she’s “queen of style” in the UK – she’s going to be the actual queen pretty soon, anyway. And supporting British designers is the least she can do, so that’s fine, too.
“The trousers are almost sold out, but not the jacket”
The VB trousers are almost sold out because VB makes phenomenal trousers.
VB jackets can be problematic for some wearers as they are tailored yet oversized..
As a British person I can say that she is not the Queen of Style in the UK. I’m around the same age as Kate and I don’t know anyone who takes style inspiration from her. As much as the press try to push it the majority of the public do not care about her fashion. Of course she has her fans but she’s not a style icon nor does she set trends.
Hopefully we will see her in clothes from the designers that were awarded and that attended.
Won’t happen. They were all a little too avant-garde for Katiekins.
There’s a reason why the British tabloids are lying about the selling out. That reason is because saying ” pants are almost sold out but the jacket isn’t” after 2 days since Kate wore the suit is not good enough and is not a good look as far as they’re concerned. The British tabloids and their minions have washed and rinsed this mean-spirited woman so much so that in their eyes she has become a saint; and it irks them that other people don’t see their saint as such. Add that to the fact that everything Meghan wears sells out within hours, and you get what I am trynna say. They will continue to lie because this makes their saint Kate fit a certain narrative that she is actually not.
It would be okay if she were “the queen of fashion” in the UK, but she isn’t. The UK media saying it and her quasi fans saying it doesn’t make it so. She is known simply for always wearing coat and prairie dresses and the UK isn’t overrun with women walking around wearing coat and prairie dresses. Any time she has stepped away from wearing coat dresses or prairie dresses it is her copying the style and fashion of other women. You can’t be the “queen of fashion” by copying other women’s fashion. That’s just her copying other queens of fashion and trying to pass it as her own.
Part of the issue is that to dress like Kate you have to be severely underweight to wear her stuff, especially when it is closely fitted, and most women aren’t that underweight to pull it off.
The pocket placement on those pants would accentuate any woman who doesn’t have a concave belly. And hips would ruin the look too.
That doesn’t even get into the colour, which won’t work on most white women. Including Kate.
Is this the designers distancing or just wanting it to be known that it wasn’t gifted as a freebie? That actually is a good thing for the royals. To not be associated with gifts. Has the green suit sold out yet?
Not so sure this is distancing from Kate, so much as saying, “hey, she chose us!” No love from me for Kate or the pantsuit (patch pockets are the cheapest way to make pockets), but this might actually be self-serving PR from VB while giving Kate some friendly PR about buying her own clothes.
“Well, now “sources close to Victoria Beckham” are backing away from any suggestion that they worked with Kate to dress her in that horrible olive suit”
Really??? WHO CARES?????
This is all so ridiculous. Who cares if Cathy Wales “bought” the suit, was “loaned” the suit or “gifted” the suit. However, she came to posses the VB suit it doesn’t matter because in the end it was the wrong suit for Cathy.
There is nothing wrong with this suit in-and-of-itself. This suit is just a poor choice for Cathy as the color does nothing for her, she looks like she is swimming in the suit as slouchy clothes do not work for Cathy and the frilly Charles II blouse just looks ridiculous with a tailored but oversized suit meant to look casual-slouchy. Victoria Beckham (and others) can do casual-slouchy but Cathy cannot.
Cathy only really looks good and fashion-forward in sporty outdoors ensembles.
I think she needs to go back to her coat dresses. I mean, they were twee dresses at times but at least the comparisons were with a late princess Diana or late queen Elizabeth II. But this her stalking of Meghan and other royal women is not doing her any favors. She needs to go back to her coat dresses and stick with that fashion IMVHO.
The suit isn’t bad, the color choice is no bueno for her. It does nothing.
I just can’t believe she wore Ralph Lauren to a British Fashion awards event. And she’s such a champion for British designers but has never been to British Fashion Council Awards show or British Fashion Week.
She (and/or her team) are thick AF… your post reminded me of that time she took a Chanel handbag to a Holocaust memorial a few months ago 🫢😑
So she couldn’t get away with the suit in RL but wanted to make sure she wore something. Yikes. On so many levels.
I know I’m in the minority but I actually quite like Kate’s suit. I do not like the white blouse she is wearing underneath it though…
In my head I read the comment as “very much not a racist suit.”
The suit could have looked great with a shell beneath it and more modern jewelry. But Kate manages to ruin even good outfits with her terrible styling.
How is a source close to the Beckhams is the source for why Kate wore that poop colored pantsuit? Shouldn’t the source for why Kate did something be from sources close to her? As Kaiser said yesterday, the better option would have been for her to either wear one of the winner’s designs or another lesser known designers design that was at the event to help bring more attention to their collections. Other than David (and sometimes Victoria) showing up to any Royal charity to finally get that much desired royal honor, what charities does Kate have that they’ve supported? And when have Will or Kate ever supported anyone else’s charity when they barely support their own?
That suit would look better on someone else with a better blouse. It is not a good suit on Kate because the colour makes her look sallow. And that Seinfeld pirate blouse is bad styling.
Once upon a time, anything Kate wore sold out. Now she’s the anti Christ when it comes to designers. If that’t not sad.
I don’t know how the colour looks on Kate in person, because the colour varies on screen, and it’s a very difficult colour to wear and not everybody can wear it well. However, I think the suit fits Kate and she looks as polished and professional as she can. I think she looks. I think the blouse is inoffensive and I don’t think it’s overly fussy. A lot of women wear a soft blouse under a tailored suit- I don’t think there’s anything inherently “wrong” about it- it’s just a style choice. I pity the poor winner of the award, who seems to have gotten less publicity than VB’s suit. I honestly thought Victoria was getting an award at first, and kept looking for pictures of Beckham to see what she wore!
She has no style of pant suits, she copied Meghan’s style of pant suit added on her own terrible styling.
The color of this VB suits was not bad, just not compatible for K’s coloring.
Some people on SM said this was a suddenly added event for K to attend after the “not-receiving-well” Mother Nature video. So, she bought a currently in stock famous English designer’s cloth, not the awarded designer’s. Umm, it’s a possible scenario.
Just curious, do you think kate actually believes that she is the Queen of Style ? Does she believe all her fawning pr? So sad, what a travesty of a position and platform that she could use to achieve good things.