Princess Kate’s Victoria Beckham suit ‘was not gifted & was very much her own call’

Trendspotting: there’s a growing gossip sub-genre of “designers who aren’t that pleased when the Princess of Wales wears their designs.” Alessandra Rich gave an interview several years ago, back when Kate was seen regularly in some of Rich’s fussiest designs, and Rich was complimentary… up to a point. Mostly, Rich seemed to feel like people should not judge her designs by the pieces Kate picked out, and she wanted to emphasize that her clothes are meant to be worn with a sexy wink (Kate does not wear clothes with a sexy wink). Well, now “sources close to Victoria Beckham” are backing away from any suggestion that they worked with Kate to dress her in that horrible olive suit. Team Beckham wants to make it clear: that was ALL Kate.

Princess Kate’s show of support for Victoria Beckham at a recent fashion event is indicative of the “mutual respect” between the fashion designer and the future Queen, a source close to the Beckhams has revealed. The Princess of Wales donned a new piece from Victoria Beckham’s spring 2025 collection for the British Fashion Council event, which saw Kate award designer Patrick McDowell the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Kate opted for an olive green patch pocket blazer with matching trousers from Victoria’s new collection, and a source close to the Beckhams said they thought it was “really great” that the Princess had chosen to support the brand and that it was Kate had made the move of her own volition.

“The Princess of Wales has worn Victoria’s designs before and it’s really great to see that she’s wearing one again, especially as the outfit was not gifted and was very much her own call to wear it,” they explained. “Both couples support each other’s charities and David and William are friends too, so there is a great deal of mutual respect there.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

“Especially as the outfit was not gifted and was very much her own call to wear it.” That’s what Rich said too – she had never met Kate, and that Kate purchased her pieces full price (without Rich’s knowledge). Basically, Victoria is like “don’t blame me for this, I would not have recommended this suit to Kate, she bought this herself.”

Meanwhile, the Times of London has a new piece calling Kate “the queen of style” and praising her for championing British brands. The Times also lied their asses off and claimed that this suit sold out instantly (it did not). Additionally, this VB suit was one of the few “new” pieces she’s worn in the past year – there have been just so many repeats, it’s difficult to get excited about Kate’s style-queendom when it’s clear that her budget has been dramatically slashed.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

52 Responses to “Princess Kate’s Victoria Beckham suit ‘was not gifted & was very much her own call’”

  1. ThatGirlThere says:
    May 15, 2025 at 8:44 am

    Oh my goodness that suit gets uglier every time I see it.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      May 15, 2025 at 8:48 am

      😂😂😂 it won’t age well.

      Reply
    • SquiddusMaximus says:
      May 15, 2025 at 9:51 am

      Huh. I absolutely love it! It’s tailored perfectly, and even has some beautiful details that are not buttons. I’d be delighted if she did throw in a sexy wink — c’mon, a low-cut blouse would drive Wills incandescent with jealousy — but altogether I’m a huge fan of the look. Not a prairie tradwife, boring coat dress, or button fetish in sight. I mean, people who are ugly on the inside can absolutely still dress well occasionally.

      Reply
      • atorontogal says:
        May 15, 2025 at 10:15 am

        I believe you have to have feelings for someone in order to feel jealousy.

      • Peanut Butter says:
        May 15, 2025 at 10:58 am

        I really like the suit, as well. I’ve had plenty of criticisms for members of the BRF over the years, but this suit on Kate isn’t one of them.

      • SpankyB says:
        May 15, 2025 at 11:35 am

        I like the suit too. I didn’t like the color at first glance, but the more I looked at it the more I liked it. And it looks decent on Kate, much better than 90% of her wardrobe.

      • maisie says:
        May 15, 2025 at 12:07 pm

        I have a problem with the pockets.

        Patch pockets on the front of a pair of tailored trousers is a choice-if you’re 21 years old. In this instance it suggests that she’s wearing them backwards.

        Also, the pockets on the blazer don’t go with the pants. they’re fighting with each other-trying to decide of those are flaps or not.

      • Louise177 says:
        May 15, 2025 at 1:32 pm

        Like the suit hate the color. It’s a color that works or doesn’t on certain people. It doesn’t work for Kate.

    • KC says:
      May 15, 2025 at 12:22 pm

      She’s so lanky. And it’s all so blah not to mention more autumnal than spring. I could go on, but won’t.

      Still snickering over (Kate does not wear clothes with a sexy wink). No, no sexy wink there.

      Reply
      • Jaded says:
        May 15, 2025 at 1:06 pm

        Lanky is too polite a word to describe someone who has starved herself into a walking skeleton.

  2. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    May 15, 2025 at 8:45 am

    The color isn’t great for her, but it’s one of the better designed suits she’s worn in a long time. At least the emphasis is not on buttons.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      May 15, 2025 at 8:56 am

      ITA. My quibbles with this suit are 1. The color, 2. The blouse, and 3. Kate’s being scarily underweight.
      That last bit is not the fault of the suit–I think it’s nicely tailored.
      VB had a very polite response to this suit being worn by K.

      Reply
      • IdlesAtCranky says:
        May 15, 2025 at 9:45 am

        Does Can’t have *any* friends??

        “Both couples support each other’s charities and David and William are friends too, so there is a great deal of mutual respect there.”

        So the two men are friends — but not the two women.

        And Posh can’t even send a flunky out to say Can’t looks nice in my suit, I’m glad she likes it!

        Mean girls, everywhere you look over there.

      • IdlesAtCranky says:
        May 15, 2025 at 10:02 am

        @ML — Oops, I’m sorry, my comment was meant for the main thread. I didn’t intend to contradict you.

      • Canterbury says:
        May 15, 2025 at 10:25 am

        The jazz hands, the bizarre expressions, the constant playing with the 3kg of fake hair, the photoshop. There’s a lot to dislike. I don’t care much about her clothes because she’s such an ugly person.

      • Chrissy says:
        May 15, 2025 at 6:18 pm

        Well, VB would not criticize a customer, especially one who as access to oodles of money and also, likes to cosplay her VB fan SIL, who she’s obsessed with trolling.

  3. Indica says:
    May 15, 2025 at 8:47 am

    If she’s the queen of style, I have some snowballs i found on Miami Beach to sell you.

    Reply
  4. Julia says:
    May 15, 2025 at 8:47 am

    It’s interesting that the fictional story about the suit selling out and the leak about Nicola and Brooklyn dining with the Sussexes both happened in Murdoch publications. It’s almost like they are flattering Victoria in order to persuade her to leak more information about the feud with Nicola. The British press is not normally this complimentary about Victoria’s designs.

    Reply
  5. Chrissy says:
    May 15, 2025 at 8:49 am

    LOL! Love that VB is throwing Doolittle under the bus for choosing to wear that hideous suit!

    Reply
  6. JanetDR says:
    May 15, 2025 at 8:49 am

    Oh wait?! Are they talking about her clothes again? 🤣
    I can’t with the color and those pockets. Sold out? I don’t think so.

    Reply
  7. Lady Esther says:
    May 15, 2025 at 8:53 am

    “Both couples support each other’s charities and David and William are friends too, so there is a great deal of mutual respect there”

    Sounds like David has thrown in the towel on getting a knighthood from Charles and is focusing on his chances with William as King. That story never stops making me chortle at his desperation and grovelling so I’m here for it!

    Reply
  8. somebody says:
    May 15, 2025 at 8:55 am

    They support each other’s charities? I have seen David supporting W&K. Have yet to see anything where W&K are supporting any of the charities the Beckhams are involved in.

    Reply
  9. Tessa says:
    May 15, 2025 at 8:55 am

    I thought Kate was not concerned about fashion now she is concerned out the outdoors life and the Seasons.

    Reply
  10. Kaye says:
    May 15, 2025 at 8:58 am

    Every time I see that suit it reminds me that in this part of Texas we call that color “baby poop green.”

    Reply
  11. Susan Collins says:
    May 15, 2025 at 9:00 am

    Can’t is NO STYLE QUEEN!! She is a copy queen and she does that poorly. She knows buttons and wiglets and she does those poorly as well.

    Reply
  12. Eurydice says:
    May 15, 2025 at 9:03 am

    The trousers are almost sold out, but not the jacket. I think it’s fine that she’s “queen of style” in the UK – she’s going to be the actual queen pretty soon, anyway. And supporting British designers is the least she can do, so that’s fine, too.

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      May 15, 2025 at 9:08 am

      “The trousers are almost sold out, but not the jacket”

      The VB trousers are almost sold out because VB makes phenomenal trousers.

      VB jackets can be problematic for some wearers as they are tailored yet oversized..

      Reply
    • Julia says:
      May 15, 2025 at 9:15 am

      As a British person I can say that she is not the Queen of Style in the UK. I’m around the same age as Kate and I don’t know anyone who takes style inspiration from her. As much as the press try to push it the majority of the public do not care about her fashion. Of course she has her fans but she’s not a style icon nor does she set trends.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 15, 2025 at 9:41 am

      Hopefully we will see her in clothes from the designers that were awarded and that attended.

      Reply
    • Lawrenceville says:
      May 15, 2025 at 9:54 am

      There’s a reason why the British tabloids are lying about the selling out. That reason is because saying ” pants are almost sold out but the jacket isn’t” after 2 days since Kate wore the suit is not good enough and is not a good look as far as they’re concerned. The British tabloids and their minions have washed and rinsed this mean-spirited woman so much so that in their eyes she has become a saint; and it irks them that other people don’t see their saint as such. Add that to the fact that everything Meghan wears sells out within hours, and you get what I am trynna say. They will continue to lie because this makes their saint Kate fit a certain narrative that she is actually not.

      Reply
    • Nerd says:
      May 15, 2025 at 11:00 am

      It would be okay if she were “the queen of fashion” in the UK, but she isn’t. The UK media saying it and her quasi fans saying it doesn’t make it so. She is known simply for always wearing coat and prairie dresses and the UK isn’t overrun with women walking around wearing coat and prairie dresses. Any time she has stepped away from wearing coat dresses or prairie dresses it is her copying the style and fashion of other women. You can’t be the “queen of fashion” by copying other women’s fashion. That’s just her copying other queens of fashion and trying to pass it as her own.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        May 15, 2025 at 7:01 pm

        Part of the issue is that to dress like Kate you have to be severely underweight to wear her stuff, especially when it is closely fitted, and most women aren’t that underweight to pull it off.

        The pocket placement on those pants would accentuate any woman who doesn’t have a concave belly. And hips would ruin the look too.

        That doesn’t even get into the colour, which won’t work on most white women. Including Kate.

  13. Jais says:
    May 15, 2025 at 9:04 am

    Is this the designers distancing or just wanting it to be known that it wasn’t gifted as a freebie? That actually is a good thing for the royals. To not be associated with gifts. Has the green suit sold out yet?

    Reply
    • Me at home says:
      May 15, 2025 at 9:08 am

      Not so sure this is distancing from Kate, so much as saying, “hey, she chose us!” No love from me for Kate or the pantsuit (patch pockets are the cheapest way to make pockets), but this might actually be self-serving PR from VB while giving Kate some friendly PR about buying her own clothes.

      Reply
  14. BayTampaBay says:
    May 15, 2025 at 9:06 am

    “Well, now “sources close to Victoria Beckham” are backing away from any suggestion that they worked with Kate to dress her in that horrible olive suit”

    Really??? WHO CARES?????

    This is all so ridiculous. Who cares if Cathy Wales “bought” the suit, was “loaned” the suit or “gifted” the suit. However, she came to posses the VB suit it doesn’t matter because in the end it was the wrong suit for Cathy.

    There is nothing wrong with this suit in-and-of-itself. This suit is just a poor choice for Cathy as the color does nothing for her, she looks like she is swimming in the suit as slouchy clothes do not work for Cathy and the frilly Charles II blouse just looks ridiculous with a tailored but oversized suit meant to look casual-slouchy. Victoria Beckham (and others) can do casual-slouchy but Cathy cannot.

    Cathy only really looks good and fashion-forward in sporty outdoors ensembles.

    Reply
    • Lawrenceville says:
      May 15, 2025 at 9:58 am

      I think she needs to go back to her coat dresses. I mean, they were twee dresses at times but at least the comparisons were with a late princess Diana or late queen Elizabeth II. But this her stalking of Meghan and other royal women is not doing her any favors. She needs to go back to her coat dresses and stick with that fashion IMVHO.

      Reply
  15. Mel says:
    May 15, 2025 at 9:09 am

    The suit isn’t bad, the color choice is no bueno for her. It does nothing.

    Reply
  16. Amy Bee says:
    May 15, 2025 at 9:21 am

    I just can’t believe she wore Ralph Lauren to a British Fashion awards event. And she’s such a champion for British designers but has never been to British Fashion Council Awards show or British Fashion Week.

    Reply
    • Tarte Au Citron says:
      May 15, 2025 at 12:34 pm

      She (and/or her team) are thick AF… your post reminded me of that time she took a Chanel handbag to a Holocaust memorial a few months ago 🫢😑

      Reply
    • Calliope says:
      May 15, 2025 at 5:05 pm

      So she couldn’t get away with the suit in RL but wanted to make sure she wore something. Yikes. On so many levels.

      Reply
  17. E says:
    May 15, 2025 at 9:29 am

    I know I’m in the minority but I actually quite like Kate’s suit. I do not like the white blouse she is wearing underneath it though…

    Reply
  18. lamejudi says:
    May 15, 2025 at 10:23 am

    In my head I read the comment as “very much not a racist suit.”

    Reply
  19. QuiteContrary says:
    May 15, 2025 at 11:07 am

    The suit could have looked great with a shell beneath it and more modern jewelry. But Kate manages to ruin even good outfits with her terrible styling.

    Reply
  20. Nerd says:
    May 15, 2025 at 11:18 am

    How is a source close to the Beckhams is the source for why Kate wore that poop colored pantsuit? Shouldn’t the source for why Kate did something be from sources close to her? As Kaiser said yesterday, the better option would have been for her to either wear one of the winner’s designs or another lesser known designers design that was at the event to help bring more attention to their collections. Other than David (and sometimes Victoria) showing up to any Royal charity to finally get that much desired royal honor, what charities does Kate have that they’ve supported? And when have Will or Kate ever supported anyone else’s charity when they barely support their own?

    Reply
  21. Nic919 says:
    May 15, 2025 at 12:03 pm

    That suit would look better on someone else with a better blouse. It is not a good suit on Kate because the colour makes her look sallow. And that Seinfeld pirate blouse is bad styling.

    Reply
  22. KC says:
    May 15, 2025 at 12:23 pm

    Once upon a time, anything Kate wore sold out. Now she’s the anti Christ when it comes to designers. If that’t not sad.

    Reply
  23. tamsin says:
    May 15, 2025 at 12:42 pm

    I don’t know how the colour looks on Kate in person, because the colour varies on screen, and it’s a very difficult colour to wear and not everybody can wear it well. However, I think the suit fits Kate and she looks as polished and professional as she can. I think she looks. I think the blouse is inoffensive and I don’t think it’s overly fussy. A lot of women wear a soft blouse under a tailored suit- I don’t think there’s anything inherently “wrong” about it- it’s just a style choice. I pity the poor winner of the award, who seems to have gotten less publicity than VB’s suit. I honestly thought Victoria was getting an award at first, and kept looking for pictures of Beckham to see what she wore!

    Reply
  24. Square2 says:
    May 15, 2025 at 3:22 pm

    She has no style of pant suits, she copied Meghan’s style of pant suit added on her own terrible styling.

    The color of this VB suits was not bad, just not compatible for K’s coloring.

    Some people on SM said this was a suddenly added event for K to attend after the “not-receiving-well” Mother Nature video. So, she bought a currently in stock famous English designer’s cloth, not the awarded designer’s. Umm, it’s a possible scenario.

    Reply
  25. Valerie says:
    May 15, 2025 at 5:06 pm

    Just curious, do you think kate actually believes that she is the Queen of Style ? Does she believe all her fawning pr? So sad, what a travesty of a position and platform that she could use to achieve good things.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment