Lauren Sanchez had her bachelorette party in Paris, with Katy Perry & Kim Kardashian

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian rocked up to court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds, all to testify against the group of people who robbed her in the city in 2016. I thought Kim and Kris Jenner would be eager to leave Paris after Kim’s testimony, but no – they’ve been seen out and about all week. Now we know why: they were hanging out in Paris because they were waiting for Lauren Sanchez to get there, because Lauren had her bachelorette celebrations in the city.
Lauren Sánchez is ready to walk down the aisle! The former news anchor, 55, celebrated ahead of her wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 61, with a bachelorette party at Lafayette’s in Paris on Thursday, May 15.
“The atmosphere was very relaxed and very Parisian,” a source exclusively tells PEOPLE of the event.
“It was a pre-wedding all-girl party for 13,” the source says, with a guest list that included Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry and Eva Longoria.
At the restaurant, the women drank “espresso martinis and everybody got up and danced when Lauren asked for ‘Earth, Wind and Fire,’ ” the insider says. Their meal concluded with a surprise vanilla meringue cake for Sánchez.
The source tells PEOPLE that Sánchez wore a white double-breasted coat with gold buttons. Kardashian, 44, donned a bronze lace corset and leggings, while Perry, 40, sported a pink Empire-style dress with a corset top.
The children’s book author posted photos on Instagram alongside her friends, celebrating the occasion. She included several black and white snaps of the group of women on a scenic rooftop, as well as a couple of photos inside the dinner. The post ended with a photo of her, Perry, Kardashian and Jenner, 69, posing together. After the festivities, she added to her Instagram Stories a picture of the menu they enjoyed during the celebration.
PEOPLE previously confirmed that Bezos, 61, and Sánchez sent out their wedding invitations, and they’re planning to marry in Italy off the coast of Venice on their $500 million yacht named Koru in June. The highly anticipated nuptials are expected to have a star-studded guest list.
While I think Lauren is one of the tackiest women I’ve ever seen, I have to admit that I would have accepted if I received an invitation to this kind of bachelorette celebration. Especially if Lauren was paying – come on, a trip to Paris, eating a nice meal, dancing with your girls, having a great cake? That’s a nice bachelorette party. Now, the bachelorette fashion was terrible. Kim looks like a horse’s ass in that outfit (especially pairing leggings with a fur stole). And Katy Perry is basically cursed!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
Looks like a coven of witches. Lauren’s mouth is a reminder of why Jeff likes her so much. Must be in the pre-nup. 👄
Does this mean these women are her bridesmaids, including Chris Jenner???
When you have to buy “friends” they tend to not stay bought, or look sincere. Coven is right…or a meeting of high price call girls with KK in the role of dominatrix.
HEY! do not denigrate witches that way please.
I was thinking a parade of horribles. What a collection of nothingness. Except for the plastic, gotta give it its due.
KK’s outfit is terrible.
Looks like an info for the don’ts of aging and plastic surgery!
She always dresses for the body she wishes she had (a tall model) than what she has and it always ALWAYS looks… bad. and wrong.
I thought it looked exactly like a Bianca outfit.
I just know it stank in there.
😂
Another TACKY display of wealth complete with plastic people.
Nightmare blunt rotation.
lmao
I’m stuck on: They ate cake???
I’m with you. Pics or it didn’t happen.
Think of it – all that money among this group and not a bit of class, intelligence, morality, or taste. Absolutely incredible.
A thousand times yes.
All that was needed as a perfect accompaniment to the party would have been Countess Luann singing “Money can’t buy you class.” And the dress code was obviously Parisian Dominatrix!
Omg, you are so right. I would not trade my life for any of them.
„Very Parisian“ – Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian are the least Parisian people I can think of, lol.
I couldn’t agree more.
It’s crazy to think what their faces would look like without all the fillers.
And filters. Even the pap photos look filtered & retouched. Artificial from head to toe, all of them.
Wow. Just wow.
In the immortal words of Gossip Girl “tights are NOT pants!”
Idiots from the US coming tho Europe and thinking they are the latest shit. Behind their backs everybody is laughing about their stupid outfits, cloned faces and shallow characters.
They treat Europe like their personal Disneyland. No wonder the Europeans despise these types.
Absolutely!
Since when is a tube top a ‘bronze lace corset’? And a surprise meringue cake at the end! Dear reader, I giggled.
Eat the rich. That’s all I got.
Don’t worry, the French people they likely terrorized know the difference between class and trash.
this is a photo of people who think that sucking up to this woman is going to save them from the armegeddon that her fiance has helped create…they will not be saved. Hope that cake was good.
They deserve to suffer like the rest of us are being made to.
I hope they had a lovely time. But this looks as authentically “Parisian” as Emily in Paris.
You would go to her party? WTF
Yikes! Disappointing.
Battle of the boobs.😬
Hysterical comment.
A vapid, hedonistic lifestyle flaunted as so much suffering is becoming more and more commonplace under the current regime.
Definition of clueless.
Ho s on parade
I wonder what these photos would look like if everyone had their real faces?
Also, I have a friend that has worked for high profile events (think oscars, emmys, grammys, big events and uber parties for people like Bezos), and said that Lauren Sanchez is so, so tacky and gross in person. At a party my friend was working, Ms. Bride here changed into another dress, and then came up behind Baldy Bezos who was sitting on the couch. She lifted up her skirt, lifted her leg and started rubbing her hoo-hoo on the top of his head– in front of everyone! And Bezos just sat there like no biggie while she glazed his head like a f’ing donut. But my Friend said, the wait staff and caterers were all looking at each other like, “W…T…F is going on here????” These are people who’ve seen a lot, but this was just next level. Friend said that they ALL went back to the kitchen at the same time because everyone was grossed out and disgusted by it. Also, said that the guests were not fazed in the least.
🤯🫣😱🤣
OMG, @solarbeanbag. I am speechless. 🤮
They’re a parody. Kim and Kim 2.0. As little as I feel for Kim, it’s nothing to the disgust I feel for Kris. She’s every Greek bad mother wrapped up in one overdone package.
Do these women actually know each other or just picked for their money and fillers?
Oh my word. Kim looks horrid, and looks as thirsty as she ever has. I usually have no attention or words for her mom, but just this once. Chris actually looks nice and tasteful, and I really like her skirt. She looks nice. The bride? I just never have any words for her because I am so stunned.
Ghouls.