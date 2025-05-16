Lauren Sanchez had her bachelorette party in Paris, with Katy Perry & Kim Kardashian

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian rocked up to court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds, all to testify against the group of people who robbed her in the city in 2016. I thought Kim and Kris Jenner would be eager to leave Paris after Kim’s testimony, but no – they’ve been seen out and about all week. Now we know why: they were hanging out in Paris because they were waiting for Lauren Sanchez to get there, because Lauren had her bachelorette celebrations in the city.

Lauren Sánchez is ready to walk down the aisle! The former news anchor, 55, celebrated ahead of her wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 61, with a bachelorette party at Lafayette’s in Paris on Thursday, May 15.

“The atmosphere was very relaxed and very Parisian,” a source exclusively tells PEOPLE of the event.

“It was a pre-wedding all-girl party for 13,” the source says, with a guest list that included Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry and Eva Longoria.

At the restaurant, the women drank “espresso martinis and everybody got up and danced when Lauren asked for ‘Earth, Wind and Fire,’ ” the insider says. Their meal concluded with a surprise vanilla meringue cake for Sánchez.

The source tells PEOPLE that Sánchez wore a white double-breasted coat with gold buttons. Kardashian, 44, donned a bronze lace corset and leggings, while Perry, 40, sported a pink Empire-style dress with a corset top.

The children’s book author posted photos on Instagram alongside her friends, celebrating the occasion. She included several black and white snaps of the group of women on a scenic rooftop, as well as a couple of photos inside the dinner. The post ended with a photo of her, Perry, Kardashian and Jenner, 69, posing together. After the festivities, she added to her Instagram Stories a picture of the menu they enjoyed during the celebration.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Bezos, 61, and Sánchez sent out their wedding invitations, and they’re planning to marry in Italy off the coast of Venice on their $500 million yacht named Koru in June. The highly anticipated nuptials are expected to have a star-studded guest list.