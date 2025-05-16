Does King Charles want to meet up with Prince Harry later this month in NYC?

Just after Memorial Day here in the US, King Charles will be in Canada for the opening of Canada’s Parliament. Charles was invited by the newly-elected Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, and this is all part of the larger move to show Donald Trump that Canada is not for sale and that Canadians want no part of America’s methhead politics. Well, because Charles plans to be in North America, obviously people are trying to make his visit have something to do with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to NewsNation’s gossip girl, “insiders” claim that there might be plans afoot for Charles and Harry to meet during the trip. An insider also claims that Charles has “refused chemo,” yikes.

Prince Harry really stepped in it this time. The perennially wronged prince had jaws dropping on the floor earlier this month when, after losing his court battle for taxpayer-funded protection in the U.K., he told the BBC, “I don’t know how much longer my father [King Charles] has to live.” While much was (rightly) made of the shocking comments — my royal insider said, “Unforgivable; health matters are sacrosanct. You do NOT mention health, ever” — Harry does have a point. ”Charles is indeed a sick man, and he does have cancer,” my insider said. “He also refused chemotherapy and decided on a less invasive treatment. While Harry and his dad aren’t speaking, Harry would be aware of all of this via back channels.” And while no one in the royal family trusts Harry, much less his wife, Meghan Markle, it is known that Charles would like to see his son and grandchildren. And there is an opening. The king is visiting Canada May 26 and May 27 to deliver a “throne speech” to open the Canadian parliament … leaving a door open to visit the United States and possibly even see his errant son, Harry, and his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet. I have been hearing that palace officials have been seen in New York City this year, although no confirmations were forthcoming, and it was unclear whether they were in the city for official business. The word was that the officials were scoping out a potential visit — something that seemed unlikely until now. ”There is no way King Charles could visit the United States without visiting Canada,” a source told me a month ago. But now that the king and queen are coming to Canada, could there be a trip south? ”The king has not been formally invited,” an official told me. If President Trump invited the king, another source said, “Of course, he would come. He is a powerful diplomatic tool, and he and President Trump get along.” One insider said, “There is a way he could make a discreet visit with Harry if he comes to the States.” But even if father and son were physically reunited, would Harry and Meghan be able to keep their mouths shut about it? That’s the real question.

First of all, Buckingham Palace has never confirmed what kind of cancer Charles has, nor have they ever said what kind of treatment Charles is undergoing – we only know (officially) that he is still being treated for cancer and that he still has cancer, roughly sixteen months after his diagnosis. I actually believe that Charles is not having any kind of traditional chemotherapy, and I believe that because of the palace’s months of squirrelliness around Charles’s “treatments.” And I believe that because Charles’s sons are both acting like Charles doesn’t have much time.

As for the idea that Charles is going to pop into New York and somehow meet up with Harry… lol. I don’t see it happening. Mostly because that would involve Charles speaking to Harry and asking Harry to fly to NYC to meet up, and I don’t see Charles making that call or wanting that call to be made. The stuff about Trump is a sideshow – Charles could easily make a “personal visit” to Montecito, with his staff merely informing the American government that he’s making a brief stop privately. Charles wouldn’t do that either.