Does King Charles want to meet up with Prince Harry later this month in NYC?

Just after Memorial Day here in the US, King Charles will be in Canada for the opening of Canada’s Parliament. Charles was invited by the newly-elected Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, and this is all part of the larger move to show Donald Trump that Canada is not for sale and that Canadians want no part of America’s methhead politics. Well, because Charles plans to be in North America, obviously people are trying to make his visit have something to do with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to NewsNation’s gossip girl, “insiders” claim that there might be plans afoot for Charles and Harry to meet during the trip. An insider also claims that Charles has “refused chemo,” yikes.
Prince Harry really stepped in it this time. The perennially wronged prince had jaws dropping on the floor earlier this month when, after losing his court battle for taxpayer-funded protection in the U.K., he told the BBC, “I don’t know how much longer my father [King Charles] has to live.”
While much was (rightly) made of the shocking comments — my royal insider said, “Unforgivable; health matters are sacrosanct. You do NOT mention health, ever” — Harry does have a point. ”Charles is indeed a sick man, and he does have cancer,” my insider said. “He also refused chemotherapy and decided on a less invasive treatment. While Harry and his dad aren’t speaking, Harry would be aware of all of this via back channels.”
And while no one in the royal family trusts Harry, much less his wife, Meghan Markle, it is known that Charles would like to see his son and grandchildren. And there is an opening. The king is visiting Canada May 26 and May 27 to deliver a “throne speech” to open the Canadian parliament … leaving a door open to visit the United States and possibly even see his errant son, Harry, and his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.
I have been hearing that palace officials have been seen in New York City this year, although no confirmations were forthcoming, and it was unclear whether they were in the city for official business. The word was that the officials were scoping out a potential visit — something that seemed unlikely until now.
”There is no way King Charles could visit the United States without visiting Canada,” a source told me a month ago. But now that the king and queen are coming to Canada, could there be a trip south?
”The king has not been formally invited,” an official told me. If President Trump invited the king, another source said, “Of course, he would come. He is a powerful diplomatic tool, and he and President Trump get along.” One insider said, “There is a way he could make a discreet visit with Harry if he comes to the States.”
But even if father and son were physically reunited, would Harry and Meghan be able to keep their mouths shut about it? That’s the real question.
[From NewsNation]
First of all, Buckingham Palace has never confirmed what kind of cancer Charles has, nor have they ever said what kind of treatment Charles is undergoing – we only know (officially) that he is still being treated for cancer and that he still has cancer, roughly sixteen months after his diagnosis. I actually believe that Charles is not having any kind of traditional chemotherapy, and I believe that because of the palace’s months of squirrelliness around Charles’s “treatments.” And I believe that because Charles’s sons are both acting like Charles doesn’t have much time.
As for the idea that Charles is going to pop into New York and somehow meet up with Harry… lol. I don’t see it happening. Mostly because that would involve Charles speaking to Harry and asking Harry to fly to NYC to meet up, and I don’t see Charles making that call or wanting that call to be made. The stuff about Trump is a sideshow – Charles could easily make a “personal visit” to Montecito, with his staff merely informing the American government that he’s making a brief stop privately. Charles wouldn’t do that either.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
Dear British tabloids- stop trying to make “fetch” happen! Its never going to happen.
Sure sounds like someone’s pipe dream. Harry does not live in NYC he lives in Montecito, five hours away by plane. Charles is pushing himself to journey to Canada sick as he is. He doesn’t have the strength for a USA detour to meet Harry. 🤦🏽♀️
They have to try to spin something.. facts never are important for these people. What a joke this entire article is and still somehow in this world of make believe they have created Meghan is still the problem. Just disgraceful, England sorry but your King is a petty and useless coward and also a horrible human being.
It might be a setup to say look Chuckles wanted to meet with Harry but Harry snubbed him. Chuckles should be careful because Harry will push back if that’s the case.
Can’t wait for another Harry press release: “Father said he was too busy. I understand.”
And Meghan posts a photo on Insta. Sucks to be Chuck.
It’s always a set up to make Charles appear to miss his son, when he is the one who actively ignores his son.
This is what I think. Charles’ team is reacting to the bad press over the last few weeks re: his role as a father. So they’re putting this out there so they can then insist it was harry who refused a visit.
Except if they try that, Harry will just deny it like he did before, soooo 🤷♀️
Why shouldn’t Harry be concerned about his father’s health, what he actually talked about was that his father wasn’t even keeping him briefed on how long he has to live. How selfish can the man be. Harry wouldn’t tell the public.
First red flag for toxic relationships: SECRETS. You must keep secrets, and especially our family’s secrets, our secrets as a couple, we have secrets and YOU MUST NEVER TELL OUR SECRETS. The BRF has lied about health for generations. Harry broke that code because he isn’t willing to particpate in toxic bs anymore.
Also, Charles refusing chemo I read as….he’s near the end? Like, I’m tired of looking and feeling like shit, screw it, let me enjoy the little time I have left. Or, maybe he’s relying on his witch doctors for homeopathic “treatments”? None of the possible options sound good….
It just now occurred to me that my mother’s favorite phrase was “we don’t air our dirty laundry in public” is in fact the command to keep secrets.
Charles may be on immunotherapy — it can be as effective as chemo for certain types of cancer as it’s a type of biological therapy that doesn’t kill of healthy cells while killing off cancer cells. But this is all total conjecture and I doubt he’d just give up and enjoy what little time he has left — believe me that is not something you can enjoy.
This isn’t happening. Lol.
And I think this is just a way for sources to snitch on Charles not getting chemo.
Laughable that they are trying to say it would be Harry and Meghan who would let the cat out the bag as if CHARLES’ aide isnt SOLE reason we know he met Lilibet and Archie!
“Can Harry keep his mouth shut,” asks the anonymous palace source who is definitely not keeping his or her own mouth shut. And the leave behinds have no sense of irony at all. Very sad for them.
😂 the palace minions are hardly the souls of discretion.
So he does not want Meghan to come along if he visits Harry and the grandchildren. Harry should not allow this, it is disrespectful to Meghan. The article does sound bogus though. Because notably there is an “insider” saying ‘nobody” in the royal family trusts Harry.
The insiders are not trustworthy, unless of course they really are being briefed by the King and William, C & W aren’t trustworthy either, by not admitting that it is they who are briefing the press. Harry is the most honest one.
Exactly! No mentioning of Charlie wanting to see the mother of his grandchildren. This is so disrespectful.
You know what was unforgivable rats and the grey men?
Chuck kicking out the Sussexes from their home in the UK.
Chuck disclosing their location in Canada.
Chuck pulling their security.
And Harry mentioning his father’s mortality is unforgivable? You all hide and won’t put your names on these stories. Cowards, all of you.
You can always tell when it is a slow news day for those gutter rats. Now there is a possibility that Charles and Harry will meet up in New York. Pirw nonsense.
Let’s see, Charles evicted Harry from Frogmore, removed his security, and either leaves town or decides to host a garden party any time Harry is in the UK. No, Charles continues to ignore his son.
“It is known that Charles would like to see his son and grandchildren.” Bullshit. In fact, the opposite of that is known. It is known that Charles evicted his son and grandchildren from a safe location and blocked their chance at having security in the uk. So thus, it is known that Charles would not like to see his son and grandchildren and apparently has no issue with putting their lives in danger.
After Chuck’s silence when Archie was called a monkey; no rats, Chuck doesn’t want to see his grandchildren.
His actions always speak volumes.
There will be no meeting. Charles is a pitiful excuse for a father and couldn’t be bothered going out of his way to make this happen. He is also much too busy doing his King work plus Camilla would never let him go to such a meeting.
I still don’t get the pearl-clutching over “I don’t know how much longer my father has left”. As the daughter of a healthy 84-year-old father — no cancer, no heart problems, mind still sharp enough to continue occasional pro bono work — I still have the exact same thought virtually every day. While I’m admittedly a bit neurotic, and sometimes it even becomes an actively intrusive thought, I think it’s a perfectly normal concern for the child of any aging parent, much less one who is seriously ill.
At least Harry was speaking from a place of GENUINE concern and — amazingly, after all his father has put him through — real love. William never actually says “I don’t know how long my father has”, but ghoulishly feeds the RR stories about what he’s going to do when his father dies (with the word “FINALLY” being implicit).
William will want the power the job will give him but he won’t want the work.
Exactly.
It’s a perfectly reasonable thing to think and say about aging parents. I think that about my mum and my husband’s grandmother too. I don’t know how long they’ll be around so we have to love them and spend time with them while we can.
It’s not a shocking or disrespectful thing to say at all. It comes from a place of love and concern.
Even if it were to be a possibility, Harry should not agree to meet up with Charles and bring the children for him to see unless Meghan is to come and be there too! From the article it sure sounds like the Firm and K&C will only “grant” Harry a meeting, to see him and the children, not Meghan. Harry should accept to see his father perhaps alone, without the kids. If Charles wants to see his grandchildren he has to accept their mother!!
“He also refused chemotherapy and decided on a less invasive treatment. While Harry and his dad aren’t speaking, Harry would be aware of all of this via back channels.”
This is so weird. What kind of insider does this person who wrote this article (I am not calling this person a journalist) use? And what back channels? This is a family not a secret institution (or perhaps it is).
Saying this “…decided on a less invasive treatment…” sounds actually believable. My partner had cancer and he was offered different options of radiotherapy, high invasive treatment over 1 1/2 year and less intensive treatment over a period of 3 years. The less intensive treatment is used for vulnerable patients such as elderly or people with other underlying health issues.
If I were Harry and all I had to go by was how awful Charles looks lately I’d say he’s fighting death too.
Another point: The same “insider” who deemed it appropriate to divulge what sort of treatment Charles is undergoing also said “health matters are sacrosanct” in regards to Harry’s concern for his father’s condition.
So, um, which is it?
The UK knows very well if King Charles comes to the US and sees Prince Harry that Harry “snitching” is the least of their concerns. If family reunion were to occur, Trump would announce it to the world and take credit for bringing them together. IF a reunion were to happen, it wouldn’t be here.
I’ll take “Things that will never happen for $500, Alex”: Charles visiting Harry and his grandkids.
To borrow from another meme, of all the things that will never happen, this will never happen the most.
And what Harry said about his father is something I’ve heard elderly relatives say about themselves. They’re self-aware enough to know that time is precious. If only Charles had an ounce of self-awareness …
If Charles really wanted to meet with Harry, and even with his family, he’d invite them all up to Canada. He could meet with the family briefly and with his son for a longer one-on-one. Easy-peasy. All this stuff about meeting up in NYC, or fishing for invites from Trump, is just hand-waving and red herrings, and proves Charles has zero interest in finding obvious and practical ways to meet up.
All these royal commentators/correspondents are deluded. Why would Harry fly to NYC when Charles can take a private jet to Montecito if he wants to see Harry? The fact that Charles is still having weekly treatments means he’s not doing well so for the press and royalists to be upset about Harry stating a fact is ridiculous. And given that Meghan has not talked about the Royal Family since December 2022 and when the British press tried to get her talk about them on the eve of the coronation she refused, the belief that Meghan can’t be trusted is offensive and micro-aggressive.
Chuck doesn’t want to see Harry; in fact, I could see Chuck doubling down on his spiteful behavior. Not even death will persuade Chuck to do right by his family.
Harry is wrong for saying he doesn’t know how long he has left- you don’t talk about health stuff!! Then goes on to talk about health stuff and say he’s not doing chemo. William leaks daily of his plans to be king and how his dad should hurry up and die already. “But even if father and son were physically reunited, would Harry and Meghan be able to keep their mouths shut about it? That’s the real question.” They say Harry and Meghan can’t be trusted to not leak a meeting, while telling us there could be a meeting. How do Royalist read this and not see how stupid it is?
Newsnation desperate for clicks.
What would Harry leak, exactly? That Charles condescended to meet Harry and/or his family? Charles is a big boy doesn’t have to say anything to Harry that he doesn’t want to say. They can talk about George, Charlotte, Louis, and the weather. Harry can fill Charles in on Archie and Lilibet. You’d think that meeting Harry and/or his family would be positive PR for Charles and his own team would be the first to leak or even publicize that.
There wouldn’t be anything worth leaking if the leftover royals behaved properly, so their concern is because they know that they won’t behave or treat him fairly. That has always been the issue. There wouldn’t be anything to worry about being leaked or written about if they would have treated him, his wife and children appropriately. As a parent I don’t have fears or concerned about what my children might tell others because I know that nothing that I’ve done or said is anything to worry about. Most parents and family members are the same way that I am. The royals reveal who they are by being afraid of people knowing who they really are behind closed doors.
Somehow Harry saying something as common as “I don’t know how much longer my father has” is forbidden but we’ve heard from sources close to the palaces that Chucky has “refused chemo” and that KKKate was dealing with postpartum issues after having Louis and that’s why she was a royal bitch to Meghan and leaked the lie that caused Meghan to become suicidal and lose a child. If I recall it was one of the Royal Rota who confirmed that during the time that Meghan tried to seek help at KP for mental health struggles and Suicidal ideations he and other media were told of her mental health struggles. That led to the articles about her mental health. There were even articles of William talking about how concerned he was with Harry and his mental health after he broke down during a WellChild speech. So it’s okay if the media talk about the left behinds health issues and about Meghan and Harry’s mental health but not okay for Harry and Meghan to say something as common as any child would say about concern with time left or joking about baby brains.
This is all speculative nonsense. Charles is still sore from that ass whoopin Harry delivered in that BBC interview. William’s job is trashing Harry and Charles’ job is avoiding him.
Here’s a wild possibility — Harry attends the opening of the Canadian Parliament as a guest.
This is only the third time that the monarch has attended the opening. Elizabeth did twice (1957 and 1977). Usually the Governor General represents the crown. The historic nature of the opening might make it attractive to Harry. He might even find it valuable as a father to take his children to witness this unique moment in their grandfather’s life.
Harry might be shunned by his father. At worst, it’s a repeat of the Coronation for him.