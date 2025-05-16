The Sussexes’ dinner party included Paramount’s CEO AND the Peltz-Beckhams

This Beckham story has become THE gossip of the week for the British tabloids and perhaps the entirety of the British media. Even the Telegraph got into it, and the Telegraph is supposed to be a staid, sober newspaper. But they got one of their royal reporters, Vicky Ward, to write “How the Royals were dragged into Brooklyn Beckham family feud.” I don’t know what is crazier – acting as if the Beckhams are the secondary royal family of the UK, or acting like the Windsors had to be “dragged” into anything. It’s clearly a battle royale between the Beckhams and the various royal courts to see who can brief the hardest against the Sussexes. Anyway, there was some new information in this Telegraph story, so enjoy some highlights:

The Sussexes & the Peltz-Beckhams: With both couples engulfed in bitter public rifts with their families, and Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham, increasingly close to the King and Queen, [the Montecito dinner invitation] has prompted great intrigue. Only adding to that intrigue is the fact that the Princess of Wales happened to attend a fashion industry event this week dressed head to toe in designs by none other than Victoria Beckham. The dinner invitation: A source told the Telegraph that the Sussexes’ invitation had been extended before the fallout. They said: “Brooklyn and Nicola were invited prior to David’s numerous global birthday galas, so the timing is pure coincidence. While it was an intimate gathering, there were several additional guests, including VIPs and film executives. Brooklyn and Nicola had a wonderful time and found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous.” The blame falls on the American women: Both couples are increasingly estranged from their UK-based families, the blame laid by some squarely on the shoulders of Nicola and Meghan, the American wives for whom their devoted British husbands appear to have sacrificed everything. No surprise then, that the two women found “a lot of common ground” during last week’s extraordinary dinner. The Duke, too, acutely aware of how isolating it feels to live more than 5,000 miles away from your family amid a bitter, ongoing rift, offered his “unwavering support” to Brooklyn Beckham, according to The Sun. The two couples reportedly swapped numbers, perhaps aware that few others had walked in their shoes. The dinner party: Around 18 guests are said to have been at the dinner, including Paramount CEO Brian Robbins and his wife Tracy. Nicola was reportedly invited through a mutual friend who was also at the dinner. The Beckham rifts: Meanwhile, sources said to be close to the Beckhams have described their own family rift as “terribly sad”, and say the dispute has been “going on for a long time. [David and Victoria] adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn’t talking to them,” one insider, said to be a long-standing friend, told MailOnline at the weekend.

[From The Telegraph]

It strikes me that this story has become one of those moments where the British media has zero self-awareness and they don’t understand how crazy they look to everyone else. Brooklyn and Nicola are not children, they are both adults and they’ve been married for three years. They’re building their lives and careers in America from the start. They are not beholden to Brooklyn’s parents in any way. The Sussexes have lived in America for over five years – they are not concerning themselves with Beckham or Windsor melodrama on a daily basis. Painting Nicola as similar to Meghan is bonkers, as is acting like Brooklyn is the Harry of the Beckham clan. All of this is just asinine.

One thing I do enjoy is hearing about the dinner though – that must have been a lovely dinner at Casa de Sussex, full of executives, power brokers and billionaires. I bet that’s the most difficult part of all of this for the British media – having to admit that Harry and Meghan live in a lovely mansion and they throw dinner parties for all of their powerful friends. And one of their powerful friends invited the Beckham dauphin and his wife (who is the daughter of a billionaire). That’s almost definitely the most painful part, right?