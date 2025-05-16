The Sussexes’ dinner party included Paramount’s CEO AND the Peltz-Beckhams

This Beckham story has become THE gossip of the week for the British tabloids and perhaps the entirety of the British media. Even the Telegraph got into it, and the Telegraph is supposed to be a staid, sober newspaper. But they got one of their royal reporters, Vicky Ward, to write “How the Royals were dragged into Brooklyn Beckham family feud.” I don’t know what is crazier – acting as if the Beckhams are the secondary royal family of the UK, or acting like the Windsors had to be “dragged” into anything. It’s clearly a battle royale between the Beckhams and the various royal courts to see who can brief the hardest against the Sussexes. Anyway, there was some new information in this Telegraph story, so enjoy some highlights:
The Sussexes & the Peltz-Beckhams: With both couples engulfed in bitter public rifts with their families, and Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham, increasingly close to the King and Queen, [the Montecito dinner invitation] has prompted great intrigue. Only adding to that intrigue is the fact that the Princess of Wales happened to attend a fashion industry event this week dressed head to toe in designs by none other than Victoria Beckham.
The dinner invitation: A source told the Telegraph that the Sussexes’ invitation had been extended before the fallout. They said: “Brooklyn and Nicola were invited prior to David’s numerous global birthday galas, so the timing is pure coincidence. While it was an intimate gathering, there were several additional guests, including VIPs and film executives. Brooklyn and Nicola had a wonderful time and found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous.”
The blame falls on the American women: Both couples are increasingly estranged from their UK-based families, the blame laid by some squarely on the shoulders of Nicola and Meghan, the American wives for whom their devoted British husbands appear to have sacrificed everything. No surprise then, that the two women found “a lot of common ground” during last week’s extraordinary dinner. The Duke, too, acutely aware of how isolating it feels to live more than 5,000 miles away from your family amid a bitter, ongoing rift, offered his “unwavering support” to Brooklyn Beckham, according to The Sun. The two couples reportedly swapped numbers, perhaps aware that few others had walked in their shoes.
The dinner party: Around 18 guests are said to have been at the dinner, including Paramount CEO Brian Robbins and his wife Tracy. Nicola was reportedly invited through a mutual friend who was also at the dinner.
The Beckham rifts: Meanwhile, sources said to be close to the Beckhams have described their own family rift as “terribly sad”, and say the dispute has been “going on for a long time. [David and Victoria] adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn’t talking to them,” one insider, said to be a long-standing friend, told MailOnline at the weekend.
It strikes me that this story has become one of those moments where the British media has zero self-awareness and they don’t understand how crazy they look to everyone else. Brooklyn and Nicola are not children, they are both adults and they’ve been married for three years. They’re building their lives and careers in America from the start. They are not beholden to Brooklyn’s parents in any way. The Sussexes have lived in America for over five years – they are not concerning themselves with Beckham or Windsor melodrama on a daily basis. Painting Nicola as similar to Meghan is bonkers, as is acting like Brooklyn is the Harry of the Beckham clan. All of this is just asinine.
One thing I do enjoy is hearing about the dinner though – that must have been a lovely dinner at Casa de Sussex, full of executives, power brokers and billionaires. I bet that’s the most difficult part of all of this for the British media – having to admit that Harry and Meghan live in a lovely mansion and they throw dinner parties for all of their powerful friends. And one of their powerful friends invited the Beckham dauphin and his wife (who is the daughter of a billionaire). That’s almost definitely the most painful part, right?
But Kate supposedly wore a VB pantsuit to “support Victoria in her troubles with her son” and that’s A-OK.
Which she paid for 😂
VB does NOT need Lazy’s support. It’s so patronising and yet another example of Lazy wanting to be the centre of attention.
“Enough of the Beckhams…what about me???”
“Engulfed” ….. literally the royal “feud” is pretty one sided at this point.
The Sussexes look unbothered. They have worked the grey rock system like champs.
The left behind windsors are “engulfed” because they can’t get headlines without making their whole lives about the Sussexes and an abuser/toxic family is always mad when someone escapes and does not stay within the family’s fake reality.
Bless their hearts.
I don’t get the beckhams.
I wonder if they will hate all their sons’ wives if they take their dear boys “away”.
It is literally a sign of successful parenting if your kid grows up, leaves, and puts his immediate family (now his wife) first.
The Windsors and the Beckhams found out the hard way they can’t control their adult children with money.
As someone who also went no contact with parents, I think we are seeing a cultural shift where us adult kids feel like we don’t have to take the shit anymore. And parents who refuse to listen to our concerns at best or, at worst, totally dismiss them to your face, are acting the victim like they have NO IDEA why their kids are not talking to them.
There is a cultural shift towards not suffering in silence in the face of toxic abuse whether it’s toxic masculinity, toxic parenting, etc.
The discussion over intergenerational trauma coupled with toxic parenting has been a revelation. That Harry can talk so openly now about the effects of tabloid reporting on his mental health without the overwhelming mockery is a good thing in the right direction.
Anywayyyy…Tracy Robbins celebrated her 50th birthday this week — I’m assuming Meghan put together a lovely gift basket for her friend.
She’s so considerate then. Meghan would have invited Nicola based on this.
Funny that Brooklyn can attend her 50th but not his dad’s. That must be the 🔥
Brooklyn really must consider his parents as toxic and controlling.
Blogger every stupid article about this has said that Nicola and Brooklyn weren’t invited to the party by Harry or Meghan. It was someone else who was invited who brought them in addition. So no Meghan didn’t invite her because at least we know from these articles and past articles, they don’t know this young couple personally. In fact, it has to be said that in every article the UK media has written about Harry and Meghan’s “friendship” with the Beckhams there has never been any confirmation or proof that any such relationship has ever existed between the two couples or even any of the four people individually. Besides the Beckhams going to their wedding, where other people who were involved with royal charities were also invited, there is nothing else that connects them to each other. There certainly isn’t anything that would imply they there was this friendship between them that oddly never produces any photos of them outside of their wedding or a couple of royal engagements from before Harry had a beard.
@nerd they didn’t gatecrash so I suspect Meghan would have extended an invitation to them perhaps through Tracey if she was organising her 50th.
As in, “Hey Meg, can Nicola and Brooklyn come along?”
“Sure thing.”
@Thatgirlthere and @Blogger
Except the tabloid stories claim the dinner happened weeks ago, before David’s birthday celebrations in Miami and London. 🤷🏽♀️ Nothing to do with Tracy’s birthday that you say is this week.
The only reason we heard of this dinner at the Sussexes is because of the Beckham’s. There is no telling how many dinner parties of this kind the Sussexes have hosted. Speaks to the people this couple surrounded themselves with.
I think this is what is killing the toxic british media. They really don’t know what the Sussex’s are doing from day to day anymore. There are no leaks. They probably entertain on a very regular basis and this never gets talked about. This Beckham thing is the best the media can do to whip up a tiny froth of scandal. It’s just sad at this point.
This. Also, the Sussexes get to throw amazing soirées because (1) Meghan has friends, unlike Kate, and (2) they aren’t being hamstrung by what Dad Chuck and Stepmom Cam want.
I wonder what Kate would have been like if she’d married a normal rich guy? I bet she would have been able to keep friends around, because there wouldn’t have been any courtiers to treat her like England’s Prizewinning Chav and social climber.
The tabloids are lazy and desperate. This Sussex / Beckham manufactured drama is not cutting it. Its boring. 🥱
Well summarized Kaiser.
The Beckham family dysfunction has veered off to absurdity for full on entertainment now. Sane people see it but for the crazies this Sussex angle is a lavish course of bilge to satiate their appetite. Oh well 🤷🏽♀️. There is a lot of insanity emanating from all media now. Stay sane out there people. Don’t let the filth mess with your brain.
The nugget for me was that Brooklyn stopped talking to his parents. He’s more like Meghan in that regard, not Harry.
As for this:
“the American wives for whom their devoted British husbands appear to have sacrificed everything”
Sacrifice? Brooklyn moved up in the world. His wife’s an heiress!
Harry is financially independent, he can’t be controlled by Chuck or Willy’s purse strings. He has two children and lives in a mansion with 100 bathrooms! What a sacrifice! 😂
What does that make British wives? Do we look to the Lazy Mattress for inspiration? Legs wide open and an empty brain with no work ethic? 😂
That caught my attention too. Sacrificed WHAT exactly?!
Sacrifice being the punching bag for the tabloids?
Harry is living the dream in Montecito, and I can imagine the same for Brooklyn in Florida.
Brooklyn’s in-laws are richer than his parents AND Chuck.
So many Brits have left because of the toxicity of the tabloids for America: Adele, Orlando Bloom, annd even that slutty eldest daughter of a duke who was into threesomes. No title’s worth the scrutiny of a toxic tabloid culture.
Both Meghan and Nicola had money before they met their husbands, not to mention they are both talented and beautiful. I’m not worried about Harry and Brooklyn at all.
Exactly, Brooklyn hasn’t sacrificed anything there is nothing for him in the uk except a life as a reality tv star. Harry has sacrificed a lot. He took a big leap of faith leaving everything he knows but I’m sure he believes it is worth it for the freedom he has now and the peaceful life he has created for his little family.
I agree. Harry took (is still taking) a tremendous risk, and he did sacrifice a lot, but what exactly did the 23yo Brooklyn sacrifice when he married an heiress? I’m trying to figure that out.
I read that as “once a national treasure of British boyhood joins himself to a Yankee bride, he is dead to us.” At least they were restrained enough not to bring up the fact she’s Jewish.
David Beckham’s Jewish. Though I don’t think he observes.
So mazel tov to the lucky couple.
5,000 miles away from their families? Actually not. Both men are living with their families here in the States. And once again we get the “poor British men kidnapped by conniving American women” narrative. They’ve sacrificed it all! In fact, they’re thriving, apparently.
I’d rather have the menu leaked than the guest list. But either way, Meghan was no doubt a warm and gracious hostess and made Brooklyn and Nicola feel welcome. Bc that’s who she is. It’s wild to watch this get twisted into something negative. At this point, people are starting to sound jealous that Brooklyn and Nicola got to see a glimpse of the “16 billion” bathrooms in Montecito.
You don’t have to adore the person marrying your adult child, but as long as that person treats your adult child with love and respect, you have to welcome that person. Or else you’re the one who’s going to be on the outs.
The sooner the Beckhams figure this out, the better. Running to the press to trash Nicola and spout nonsense about Meghan SUSSEX isn’t the answer.
Also, H&M really have created a good life and a circle of powerful friends.
Now i want to know who brought these kids to Meghan’s house. How did the tabloids find out ? What was on the Menu
Quickles!
I mean, who invites people to a dinner they’re invited to? That’s so nervy.
I want to know too. Sounds like this was a sit-down dinner party (although 20 would be huge for me) so it’s probably not like they already had a huge buffet laid out for dozens. Bringing two extra random people was rude because it might have made the Sussexes’ staff scramble for more chairs and food. And why bring the Beckham-Pelz couple, were they doing something with Paramount? The whole thing is odd.
Who keeps leaking this news if it is indeed news…and clapping back via people. Mag?
Nicola is a pretty girl….I never paid them.any attention until this. Sometimes its hard to break away from the control of your parents. Good luck to them.
Nicola is growing on me because of this.
I thought at the time of her marriage to Brooklyn, she was a spoilt brat a la Ivanka and Tori Spelling, and Brooklyn was younger than her so she probably dominated him. She had several relationships already and I thought she probably rebounded on Brooklyn so she wouldn’t be left on the shelf.
I was surprised though, that her parents supported this marriage because really, she could have married someone who was wealthier, didn’t come across as a himbo etc.
But looks can be pretty deceiving. Her big fuck you wedding paid by her father must have been a big signal then to the Beckhams that they may be British rich, but they’re not American rich.
Brooklyn may be similar to Harry in that way. The tabloids do like to create this narrative of dumb, young and full of cum; and maybe Brooklyn is showing the spine that has hitherto been hidden.
Any man that chooses to defend and protect his wife from a toxic relatives and cut them off is a keeper. They are a rare breed
The Telegraph doesn’t really add to this story but it shows how dependent the British press is on Harry and Meghan for revenue.
So they went to a dinner party and that has turned into the Sussexes have taken sides against the Beckhams? So stupid.
It sounds like a fun dinner party and I’m sure it was beautiful. This is definitely a situation where once again the British media is using the Sussexes just living their life to drum up clicks for their articles. We see you, Daily Mail and your ilk.
The only topic worth discussing is the menu. Meghan loves to entertain and by all accounts is good at it. The food, beginning to end, would be fabulous. Hopefully someone who attended will leak this info for those of us who need to know.
1. The Royal fam
2. The Beckhams
3. The Rooneys
Given the DM made an article saying David and Harry had a fall out, having Brooklyn, the B List heir meeting the A list spare HAS TO make them crazy!
Are my words prophetic or what lol. I posted this yesterday in regards to the People story: “Maybe they were getting ahead of a story and making it clear that their attendance was pure coincidence and a last minute thing and that Harry and Meghan were lovely to them? So that it didn’t all degenerate into a comparison of “look at these two American-British couples bonding over and trashing their toxic families!” and compare Nicola to Meghan as British-stealing wives.”
The tabloids are SO predictable. Brooklyn and Nicola barely know Harry and Meghan and I doubt they will continue to socialize in any meaningful way given Harry and Meghan are significantly older. The only two things Nicola and Meghan have in common are that they are both American and married British husbands. Not a super rare phenomenon, plenty of American women have married British men. Nicola grew up in the lap of luxury on the East Coast while Meghan had a more middle class upbringing and worked for everything she had living on the West Coast. They could not be more different.