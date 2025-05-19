Now they’re claiming that QEII told off Duchess Meghan over the wedding menu

Today is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s seventh wedding anniversary. I’m so happy for them, happy that they had each other’s backs, happy that Harry prioritized his wife and children over his toxic birth family, happy that they got the hell out of there. Meanwhile, the British media has gone especially buckwild around the anniversary, churning out repetitive old stories with newish twists. One of their new favorite things to do is “use the dead queen to bash Meghan.” Suddenly, in the past two years and nine months, we’re hearing all kinds of weird stories about Queen Elizabeth II yelling at Meghan over the gardening staff in Windsor, or QEII bitching about Meghan’s white wedding gown. Now this – QEII sniped at Meghan over the wedding catering.
Some brides remain calm in the run-up to their wedding, while others become obsessed with even the smallest of details. Meghan Markle was seemingly part of the latter group.
In the weeks before her wedding to Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel on May 19, 2018, it has been widely reported that the bride-to-be had a falling out with Catherine, then Duchess of Cambridge, over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress.
But according to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, sources say Meghan did not just clash with her sister-in-law ahead of the royal wedding. In her book The New Royals, Nicholl wrote: ‘On one occasion in the run-up to the wedding, Meghan went to Windsor Castle for a menu-tasting and ended up having a tense exchange with a member of staff, according to one source. Meghan was at the castle to taste some of the dishes, and told one of the caterers she could taste egg,” said the source. “She got quite upset, saying that the dish was meant to be vegan and macrobiotic.”‘
The bride-to-be’s ‘direct approach’ with the staff member allegedly came to the attention of Queen Elizabeth II – who was known for treating aides like family, even buying them Christmas presents every year. So it is no surprise that Her Majesty had some stern words of advice for Meghan, according to Nicholl’s inside source.
‘Suddenly the Queen walked in and said: “Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that.”‘
We’ve heard variations of this story before, because I remember the detail about Meghan being able to “taste egg.” To be clear, Meghan was not on a macrobiotic diet nor is she vegan. They always bashed her as being “woke” and being on some wacky “Californian” diet, meanwhile Meghan was roasting chicken and eating (bad) calamari. I’ve always thought the root of this particular story was that Meghan wanted vegan options for her wedding guests, and some of the Windsor Castle chefs lied to her and said “oh, this dish is vegan” and Meghan said “no it’s not, I can taste egg, what are you doing?” I also don’t believe QEII was all that worked up about any of this.
Meghan was in the wrong.
She was supposed to point her finger, throw things at them, or scream at them.
That’s how the rf family does it.
I was looking for this! 🎯
I thought Meghan slapped the queen in the face after she sniped at her?
“Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that.”‘ So how often did QE say this to her children who have ALL been rude to people? To her husband when he made his many “gaffes”? To her grandson Will? And this is the Queen who kept on Angela Kelly after she physically assaulted another employee?
There is a story about Charles choking one of his aides and it isn’t hearsay, the man himself told the story in a TV interview. They are full of sh*t. If Harry didn’t correct tiara story in Spare, I am sure we would still get many versions of it too.
Please, QE2 has more important things to do than be gauche like this.
Plus I’m sure QE2 has done and seen a great many thing – so needless to say I’m sure nothing shocked her any more at this point
So it was ok with her then about Andrews behavior
This story came from Katie Nicholl. She works for VF now but, back in the day for The Daily Fail (ANL). And is one of those implicated in Harry et al’s ongoing court case re: ANL (unlawful information gathering).
She is also a shameless, flat-out liar.
KatieN has been a hired Middleton hack for 20 years. You always know the root/lies come from keen Carole if she’s involved
“‘Suddenly the Queen walked in and said: “Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that.”‘
Ok aside from all the stories of physical abuse of various aides by people like Charles, I am SCREAMING at the idea that anyone really believes the Queen ever said anything like this in her life, ever. 🤣 Also the “and everyone clapped” vibe of the whole story lmfao.
And then Meghan knelt before the Queen, grasped her hand and said, with tears in her eyes, “Sir, thank you for making England great again.”
Personally, my favourite part of this story is that the monarch was apparently just taking a stroll around the palace grounds, alone presumably, and then came upon this scene in the kitchens, listened carefully to the whole argument without being detected, and then burst in “suddenly” to scold Meghan. A 90-year-old ninja.
Okay, ha! when you put it like that it gets sillier and sillier. Ninja warrior moves.
Yes Jais and also remembered to put her hearing aids in because 90 year olds have great hearing .
Such a load of made up crap .
Isn’t the exact same story as last week but it was a gardener? QEII had to step in when Meghan was ‘rude’ to a gardener? Also, I wouldn’t be surprise to find out that people told QEII lies about Meghan.
Yes, last incarnation was the gardener.
Yup, just a geriatric QEII sneakily patrolling the royal estate but ready to suddenly spring into action like the freaking Kool aid mascot whenever and wherever Meghan raised her voice above a whisper. Totally happened.
Right?! It’s not even a believable lie. Sure, the Queen is wandering the halls and eavesdropping. Right, the woman famously known for being conflict avoidant would do this? Please. At the end of the day, they were just staff. Not family (and the family treated them worse). Sounds like a staff fantasy that wanted Meghan scolded like a 2 year old when she wanted them to do their actual jobs.
I’m shouldn’t be surprised that in their eagerness to hit Meghan they’re revealing, yet again, that the actual problem was that the staff weren’t listening to her and were lying that vegan dishes had egg. So much bullshit that Meghan had to deal with.
I don’t believe the Queen said a thing to her about anything. I don’t think the Queen gave a flying fig about how anyone spoke to or about staff. Her entire family treats people like shit and she did nothing, so yeah…. This is just more made up shit.
It goes with the Queen supposedly saying ‘ I don’t own anything at all. I don’t own these paintings all I have is my name’ (when talking about them using Lillibet) I would bet a million bucks she never said this. Like the Queen would wander down to the kitchen to defend her staff when it’s known her family treats the staff like shit. Come on.
The staff are supposed to be invisible. Seen, but not heard. They’re not supposed to even look, glance at the monarch.
100% agree
Poor QE2, they really feel they can say anything , now that she has passed away , ‘cos no one is going to say anything about what she could have said. What a horrible family legacy she has left
Many of these stories were circulating while she was alive and she couldn’t be bothered to correct them.
Charles, in this family we don’t rip sinks off the walls and then try to strangle our valets.
Oh yes Mummy we do! 😹
Those gutter rats are left with resurrecting the Queen to bash Meghan because nothing they say about her resonates much any longer. So their old holy dead Queen is the battering ram they are pulling out. This too will not resonate with her supporters and many people because it is so transparent. The Sussexes marriage has stood the test of time. They appear deeply in love, enjoying their lives, building community all while raising two children. So they resurrect the dead Queen for commentary. Pathetic both of losers.
Happy 7th Wedding Anniversary Harry and Meghan. I want to know what marvelous gifts you gave each other.
“Treated aides like family… Even bought them Christmas presents.” IIRC it has long been reported that said presents consisted of… a traditional fruitcake, which was subsequently degraded to a supermarket version when the Queen was claiming she needed more taxpayer money to fix BP.
And if the notoriously conflict – averse QEII ever walked into a room to upbraid anyone let alone a bride – to – be of her favorite grandson, I’ll eat my (hideously brightly colored) hat.
I’m getting extremely bored of these “QEII told Meghan off/didn’t like her/whatever else” stories. Regardless of anything else, they’re using a dead woman as cover for their own pathetic hatred/need for clicks. Also, on this occasion, I do not believe someone as old-school as Liz would EVER have done anything as ‘gauche’ as dress down a member of the family in front of the staff.
The reporters should be down on their knees giving thanks for Meghan every day. Without her, where would their clicks come from? Princess Buttons McKeenery? I think not…
The rats are shameless to drag a beloved, long-serving queen through the mud for their agenda.
You’re right it would have been gauche if it were true. The Late Queen was never that, whoever wrote this nonsense is insulting the Queen.
Unfortunately, @Emma, I think this is all that the royal rota have at this point – dredging up their old favourite stories and spinning them into increasingly unbelievable fan fiction. Did you ever have a doddering uncle who had a favourite war story, but over the years it became exaggerated until he was singlehandedly taking out scores of the enemy? I think it’s like that – the rota is fondly looking back at their own glory days when Meghan Sussex wasn’t an ocean away. Alas!
This makes no sense the queen going on over menus and yet harry could not get an appointment with her
Yes, because QE2 likes to make herself available for tasting menus.
It doesn’t have to make sense, it was written for the entertainment of Daily Fail readers.
It’s also a big freaking deal for people with allergies. It reflects poorly on all of them that they were trying to sneak eggs into something they were calling vegan. Again, why is Meghan the problem in this story?
The takes on this story were so confusing and didn’t make sense. Meghan hired three Michelin-stars chef Clare Smyth did their wedding banquet, so what caterers were they talking about. Sure, they held two receptions, but did RR and people expect the quality of food not up to high standards were fine?
They always gave Meghan the angry-black-woman narrative, but now the RR are willing to make QE2 a bitter, snobby, no dignity woman who was upset on smaller nothing, wow.
They’re making Her Late Maj sound like Charles.
Putting words in a dead woman’s mouth should cause a curse to fall upon the writers.
Meanwhile Meghan is playing LL Cool J, raunchy song, busy in their garden cutting roses.
By the way LL Cool J, reposted her post.
Using the deceased queen to bash Meghan. Derangers are off the wall
They’re trying to see what type of mud would stick.
This mud is…7 years old. WW1 and WW2 was of shorter duration but the Firm’s war against the Sussexes continue.
Yeah, people are getting bored by it. It doesn’t have the same pull as it once did. Meghan having her own IG is really helping as well.
Many of the online derangers were threatening to physically assault their “beloved” queen when QE2 “allowed” Lilibet to be added to the line of succession. Nothing is sacred to them if they use it against Meghan
These stories always have Queen Elizabeth available to just pop out of the hallway to stick her head in to yell at Meghan. I seriously can’t believe even held at Windsor Castle that she was around for a menu tasting. She didn’t come across as the type of person that would be there and care about that for own kids let alone her grandchilds fiancee.
All of these stories about Meghan around this time seem to have the same general thread. Someone in her employ as the future Duchess of Sussex couldn’t believe her audacity in questioning them as a long time member of the staff. Not because she was rude but because they literally seemed to think they ” out ranked” her. These people have weird relationships with these jobs, and I’m sure more than a couple were also racist and xenophobic and her daring to question them was too much.
She outranks them, they’re supposed to be in service to her but no, they thought they were better than her.
But they’re not. Anyone who has a Palace on their CV better make sure they have a back up plan because they come across as unprofessional gossipers who’d sell their employers to the tabloids. Who’d want to hire them?
All of which have a ring of truth to them, but for the insertion of the queen. The rota still don’t understand how stupid they are making that entire family and staff look with these stories to the rest of the world. Meghan looks like the only competent one in the bunch. They freaked out when she sent emails early in the day or overnight because the staff feel entitled to be both lazy and to complain about someone asking them to do their jobs. Same for the incompetent chef. I am certain she would have brought in the Soho House caterers if she could have and then had none of the incompetence, drama and leaking she had to tolerate.
And to drag the dead queen into all these stories, including Angela Kelly’s high handed and incompetent bitchiness just makes the queen look like she was happy being surrounded by peoplw who didn’t know what they were doing. Idiodic!
Yes, that’s my feeling too. This makes the palace look bad. They’re the ones putting egg in vegan dishes and then complaining when Meghan says no to the egg.
I’m laughing really hard at the image of the Queen’s head just “popping in” suddenly all over the palace grounds to issue rebukes to Meghan. The woman was nearly 90 and had a full royal calendar. Not a chance in hell that she was randomly toddling down to the kitchens to busy herself with Meghan’s tasting menu.
they’re rehashing these stories because stories about Meghan sell, and because QEII isn’t around to correct them (if she even would have, which is unlikely.)
We have heard this egg story before but that doesn’t really mean anything because Katie Nicholl could literally just be repeating something she read in whatever tabloid. But I do think staffers were annoyed at Meghan every time she asked for something* and that’s where a lot of these leaked stories come from – once it was clear that it was open season on her, all these stories came out because there was this sense of “oh yeah, I had a run in with the bullying Black American actress too!!! You’ll never believe what she said to me!!!!”
*annoyed because they didn’t think she belonged there or had the right to ask for anything.
THIS! I have always believed that the crux of the “bullying” allegations was that the staff and personnel didn’t like having to take orders from a biracial American and no one can tell me different. With the KP staff they also were not used to work a normal 9 to 5 on top, so Meghan being a precise, punctual type probably sent them in a spiral.
I also wonder if Meghan felt maybe even gaslit and wondering why these people could not follow normal instruction and follow-up on things as requested and any kind of request of explanation was considered “bullying”.
Katie Nicholl is a Middleton hack and it’s way more likely these are stories about Kate or Carole being rude to the gardener and staff. We know the couple who left Sandringham to be at Anmer went right back because Kate and Carole were asking them to do everything and Carole in particular acted like it was her house.
As long as people continue to comment on these articles, the tabloids will continue to post them.
There are bots and derangers available to comment on them
That doesn’t matter to tabloids. Clicks are clicks and articles that drive traffic to their sites generate more revenue than bots.
“She got quite upset, saying that the dish was meant to be vegan and macrobiotic.”‘
Fuck off rat. You wish she said that.
Putting words in deceased QE2’s mouth because she is not alive to refute them (but she is not alive to support them). The rota rats and BM are mad the Sussex marriage is in its 7th year and counting. They were banking on their hit pieces and commentaries to sink the union, get Meghan to file for divorce, and Harry come crawling back to the UK.
Even if they did get divorced he wouldn’t leave his children.
Their children . I don’t think there will be an “even if.” And he won’t leave his wife. the sad part is that divorce was wished on them before they even got married.
Also, it occurs to me – I don’t think the general public really thinks about the Queen anymore (as a historical figure yes, as a tabloid object of interest no) so these stories just don’t land the way they are hoping imo.
@Crystal, I’m with you. I’m not British, and I’m sure it’s diff if you are, but they’re acting like the Queen is… a beloved grandmother we’re all actively in mourning for when instead she feels like a historical figure from a distant time—like she’s been dead 20 years instead of just a few. Making her the focus of these stories seems weird, like—who’s clicking these rage bait stories outside of truly obsessed monarchists? If you’re normal, ie, not obsessed, seeing yet another “what the Queen REALLY thought” story only elicits a ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
They have taken themselves far too seriously, always describing her as the nation’s grandmother. She was not, and it’s weird that they are acting like we should all be up for another scolding from a beloved dead family member. She’s just history now.
Bower claimed the queen called Meghan evil. And the queen was deceased when he claimex this He’s the derangers idol. He should be sued.
Yup. Lawsuits are overdue.
I wish Harry and Meghan sued all these royalists rats.
This makes the staff sound incompetent though. Putting egg in a vegan dish. It’s possible a staff member was embarrassed by the fact that Meghan could tell there was egg in a dish. And angry that the she said something. And then the smear campaign signaled to everyone that it was time to put Meghan back in her place. I don’t even believe the part about the queen. Could a staffer have complained about Meghan after the fact? Maybe but I don’t believe the queen was even in the room. Anyways, these stories are silly and lame. Are we going to have to hear about the eggs again next year on their anniversary?
But they are…incompetent.
I mean, how can you have 60 people in the KP office?
How can you have some ex-nanny be placed in charge of Meghan’s wedding?
How can you have Willy’s aide submit a truncated email as evidence in court?
The tales of their incompetence are so plenty…if Anna Wintour was in charge of the Firm she’d get rid of these people and bring some professionals in.
That’s the thing about these stories though. They’re often intended to make Meghan look bad. But she doesn’t and instead everyone around her looks incompetent and petty. There’s a real lack of perspective in these stories. Like the writers have been spending too long in royal circles and up becomes down and down becomes up.
Pretty much. The more they bitch and whine about her the more it comes across:
1. Have you no lives?
2. Don’t you have work to do?
Or has been pointed out, Meghan is an industry in her own right now so these are the hangers-on.
The tabloids and the Palaces look so awful – and grossly incompetent – after they treated the Sussexes. It’s vile and you wonder how much longer will the public fund this circus. The stars have left the country. And I’m sure taxes to fund this family can be better spent on cleaning up sewerage and funding the NHS.
“…if Anna Wintour was in charge of the Firm she’d get rid of these people and bring some professionals in.”
🤣🤣🤣🤣 The Devil Wears Prada sequel everyone would want to see. I’d pay much for house seats to that.
@Deering can you imagine Anna watching Lazy’s Spring video and describing it with utter disdain? 😍
I like the fact that when Anna went to get a gong from Chuck earlier this year, the tabloids were printing that Anna was considering putting Lazy on the cover. And Anna shut that down very quickly saying it was “curious” that this rumour was going around when she landed in London.
So take that KP!
They had an ex-nanny in charge of Meghan’s wedding? Wow. Not that nannies aren’t skilled but it’s an entirely different skill set. I always assumed part of the plan was to make it so difficult hoping Meghan would call it off but they were way too obvious about it. They’re incompetent in their planned incompetence.
Exactly!!
so many of these leaked stories that are meant to make Meghan look bad just make the staff look incompetent. “she asked me……to do my job!!!!:
(incompetent and racist)
Right, the only part of this story that I believe 100% is that Meghan can taste egg in what should be a vegan dish!
When are these people going to let that old lady rest. They keep digging her up to bash Meghan over the head, so the royalists can clutch their pearls.
I don’t know why nobody finds it suspicious that with all of books and articles about Meghan, everyone has the same stories. Everyone has told about the dresses, the food, etc with mostly the same details and never a new a situation.
I am sure the source is the same, that is why there is no new info, it is all the same negative stories published by different reporters, newspapers. When H&M correct the story, then they go back to the source and again tweak it to turn Meghan into the villain again. We heard the same tiara story many times, on that one, they shut up when Harry corrected it. But, it might be also Charles kicked that woman out of the palace and made her sign a new NDA. So, the tabloids lost the source of that story.
Source is probably the Rottweiler. Can’t contradict the bitch while Chuck is still alive.
Wow! first off, happy anniversary to Harry and Meghan Sussex!
Another sneaky proof of the clickbait power of Harry & Meghan, in an otherwise innocuous article in the pretending to be “liberal” newspaper about Toronto’s love for salads, especially the salad bowl, the author inserted this:
“The kale craze, buoyed by the adjacent green juice revolution, coincided with the villainization of carbs, the demise of the sandwich (RIP the panini) and the rise of the bowl. Salads were an obvious beneficiary here, but there were also burrito bowls, açai bowls, grain bowls, smoothie bowls, protein bowls … In 2015, noted lover of culinary indulgence Nigella Lawson declared that she would like to eat everything out of a bowl. In 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted for “bowl food” for their royal wedding — a choice considered scandalous by British etiquette experts who suggested their rejection of the flat plate’s formality served as an ominous sign.
There is something humble, comforting and intimate about eating from a bowl. It invites abundance and specificity, feeding our collective obsession with add-ons, optimizations and you-do-you individualization. Your bowl, your choice.”
Er…the sandwich and panini are “dead?” What did I miss? 🤪🤪🤣🤣😎😉😎
I’m waiting for someone to explain that to me like I am a toddler. The sandwich (aka panini) will never die as long as there are people who need to eat a meal quickly or on the go.
Everyday the British media manages to give me reasons not to like Elizabeth II. I don’t know if they think she is beyond reproach or what?
But between lobbying the government to be excluded from the equality act, and all these racist Meghan attacks, I hope she is in hell.
And nobody, better tell me that her approving the marriage, means anything. Because it doesn’t. She had no choice but to approve it, lest the commonwealth revolt.
So, I won’t be shocked if the next story is that she was hoping for a divorce.
To me, this story sounds like Katie Nichol heard it from the kitchen staff. They may have overheard M say she could taste eggs and that sent everyone off the deep end. It’s been noted before that the staff, courtiers, etc., did not like serving a Black American woman. They were there to serve the (white) BRF, not some tacky actress. And M told them to their face (!) that the vegan dish has egg in it?! How dare she!
Just a PSA:
Katie Nichol used illegally acquired materials writing her articles whe she worked in UK tabloid, and Byline Times has named sources proven she did. Don’t believe anything she wrote.
Hmm – Katie Nichol. Sounds like Harry’s ANL lawsuit w/b informative. BTW don’t trust articles in “New Scientist,” acquired by Fail owner. https://bylineinvestigates.com/2019/11/27/exclusive-mailbomb-pt-1-top-mail-journalist-katie-nicholl-used-illegally-obtained-info-in-stories/
Another recycled story. I think the main problem is that Meghan had agency and her own ideas for her wedding and the staff didn’t like that. I wish the press would just admit that and stop pretending that Meghan was such a bad person.
It’s always interesting to me how there are so few stories about the lead to the Wales wedding. Maybe there were at the time idk? While I get that they don’t want to say anything that would make the pow look bad, it’s still weird. Did Kate have any say over her wedding besides the dress and the make-up?
I think she did, or at least the press pretended she did. Remember she had Jo Malone candles placed throughout the Abbey (although when Meghan did the same thing it was a huge scandal of course) and I think they tried to give her credit for the trees etc placed throughout the church (which I thought ended up looking very pretty so maybe that’s why Kate got the credit?)
but I also think generally speaking at the time Kate was so happy that the wedding was even happening that she probably went along with whatever the palace wanted.
@Jais: I don’t believe Kate had any control over her wedding and that’s probably why she felt she had to pull rank on Meghan regarding the bridesmaids’ dresses.
Okay, I had to look up these trees bc I didn’t remember them! They weren’t bad. My sparkly heart might have added some twinkle lights but that might have gotten campy. Anyways, then I found a bbc article from 2011 about the wedding. And it was pretty funny. There has actually been a somewhat consistent narrative of Kate just being an English country girl. Which is interesting considering she was in London stepping out of cabs for much of the dating years. But anyways here’s some quotes that made me laugh.
Artistic director of flowers, Shane Connolly, said: “The theme is that everything is from the estates, that everything is English, that everything is seasonal, and all along Catherine has asked that it’s just all neutral colour-wise.
“The aim is the abbey looks unpretentious and simple and natural and that it reflects the fact that Catherine is a country girl at heart and that the couple are the best of British.”
“ Catherine is a country girl at heart and that the couple are the best of British.”
Lazy doesn’t ride. Real country girls do – like the Rottweiler. And Jecca. Or Zara. Lazy cosplays whatever she thinks would win her brownie points.
If they are the “best of British”, I dread their definition of the worst.
It sure doesn’t sound like she had much control if all she ever asked for was that everything was neutral color-wise. Talk about not making waves. I mean its cutesy wedding propaganda but the rota is really missing a trick if they haven’t connected Kate’s seasonal Mother Nature videos back to fact that she had trees in the church. See, this country girl at heart who is the best of British has always been about the trees.
“The aim is the abbey looks unpretentious and simple and natural”
The Abbey looks unpretentious? Have you seen the SIZE of the place? It’s HUGE!
That humble brag quote has to have come from Ma Middleton PR.
They’re all lying.
They all deserve to die painful deaths. Their lies should mean something. They should deserve exactly what they want.
All these liars should get what they say. That would be terrific. I just want them to suffer a lot
The Fail have been making up stories about Meg’s brief time in the UK forever but recently they have ramped up the nonsense and continually hide behind the dead Queen. They prefer to write trash about Meg as the 2026 court case approaches: Baroness Lawrence and PH and others accuse the Fail of illegal surveillance. It is all tiresome, made up BS. Honestly they remind me of Alice Evans constantly banging on about her ex husband who left her 5 years ago. Fail also showcase Evans endless lies about her ex husband to help her continue to abuse him.
The queen should have visited royal lodge and scolded wayward andrew
To hear the royal stenographers tell it, Queen Elizabeth was a two-faced, disingenuous bigot who not-so-secretly disapproved of Meghan. This explains her passive refusal to shut down the tabloid abuse, but it begs the question of why she allowed the wedding in the first place.
It was obvious to me at least that the Queen and Philip supported Harry and Meghan. She wanted them to have security; she planned security for them to visit and bring the kids. He said that he was facetiming his grandparents all the time to see the kids when he was on James Corden. We found out the Queen had a burner phone so she could talk to him. When Meghan did that engagement with her, the two of them looked like they got along great. Should I believe my own eyes and ears or all these stupid retro lies and stories. Get lives Rota, get lives.
This is a good point about the Queen inviting Meghan to do an engagement with her, something she never did with Kate until nearly a year AFTER her engagement with Meghan. If the Queen was so disgusted with Meghan’s behavior prior to the wedding, why on earth would she want to give Meghan the honor of doing a royal engagement together? She didn’t have to do that – no one would have questioned it if she never did one, especially since she had not done so with Kate. The only reasonable answer is that she was genuinely fond of Meghan and enjoyed spending time with her. I feel like this point alone should blow up any narratives about the Queen supposedly disapproving of Meghan.
And not just an engagement but they took the train together, which would mean the Queen would have to be around Meghan for more than just a brief engagement.
That the Queen never did this with Kate tells you she tolerated her but didn’t feel comfortable around her. And let’s not forget how she iced Kate at the end of the Covid choo choo tour.
This is why I’m glad for every day and every hour Meghan and her children stay away from that hell hole.
Anytime she spends in the presence of that place either behind doors or in front of camera is full of nasty people selling exaggerated stories and mistruths about her and they would DEFINITELY do it to her kids. That’s why I don’t give a damn if Archie and Lilibet never meet their cousins. There will just me media stories about how jealous or mean or stansoffish they were to one of the wales kids. Even if it weren’t true they’d be used for stories in their beloved papers and be gossip fodder for the 1000 royal experts to get on tv to earn some money.
Yes and I don’t think these stories are really making anyone but the royal family look bad. I saw on Meghans instagram that she is now at 3 million followers.
They’d be completely vile to the Sussex kids. Compare them unfavorably, make fun of their appearance and behavior. Please no. I hope they don’t meet until they’re adults and can fend for themselves and flip the rats.
“Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that.” Stupidest fake quote ever given how Charles was having a hissy fit about a pen.
This nonsense about Meghan demanding vegan and “macrobiotic” meals worked a lot better in 2018 when she didn’t have a huge Netflix series that showed how she really eats.
I also think it is hilariously outdated for the BRF to think that having meal options for vegans (or people allergic to eggs) is some big fuss. In 2018!
Wait and see how much chattier and quotable Charles becomes after passing…
1.) That’s disgusting to misquote dead people who aren’t here to defend themselves.
2.) “Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that.” Had…the Queen never met her own children?
This story makes the late queen look like a total jackass.
These days all thoughtful hosts and responsible caterers accommodate allergies and dietary needs of guests. How is making sure her vegan guests have something to eat at her reception a bad thing? These people, whoever they are, simply show themselves to be incredibly ignorant if not downright stupid. I remember Katie N. claiming that Harry saw Meghan on Suits and fell in love with her character. Harry debunked that in his book. Is she the “reporter” Harry was referring to as the one who always got things wrong?
Very hard to believe that a chef employed by the late Queen didn’t know that you don’t put eggs in vegan food, This story makes no sense.
That comment refers to Camilla Tominey but it fits for both of them.
@Tamsin
Katie N clearly mixed up the brothers. It was William who saw Meghan in Suits and fell in love.
He couldn’t hide his desire even in official photos when Meghan was next to him, even though she was pregnant. He fought with Harry that he should leave her, and he himself couldn’t control his desire around her. Meghan is mine, Harold.
I can imagine William’s shock when Harry introduced him to his girlfriend, whom William had long sighed over. I’m afraid he still hasn’t come to terms with it.
Will they never tire of trying to take this woman down? Funny how all this stuff comes out after the queen is no longer around. “Let’s just make shit up so we can continue to cash in on hatred!”
Two things occur to me immediately on reading this.
One is that they DO talk to people in an offensive way. Where do they think that Harry picked it up and spoke to Meghan in such a way that she asked him where he had learned it? He spoke to her in an unacceptable way because that’s all he’s ever seen.
He didn’t know any better until he met her.
The second is that no one questions why the queen would be going to the kitchens. She was an old lady when they married and quite possibly not doing too well physically so I doubt she’d be rambling around the palace popping into rooms. And why the kitchen? That’s a staff area. Was she popping in for a buttered crumpet because her staff-summoning bell didn’t work?
Same reason she was lurking in the bushes to hear Meghan be rude to a gardener, I guess.
This is one of the worse deranger fan fiction. They have no common sense and can’t keep their lies straight. Just move on; you lost and Harry & Meghan won in life and love.
Have they actually reheated the old nasty story that a nasty American woman wanted to make an English church smell good? Horrible !!! What an affront !!!! Until it became clear that Kate had done this on a much larger scale?
Go baby …. write. Quick …clickbait ….Hate money as a reward. Devil against angel. So primitive.
Is this supposed to make Meghan look bad because she insisted that food ingredients be listed accurately? Because if a dish that was supposed to be egg-free contained eggs, someone could have gotten sick.
To me, if this is even true, it’s evidence of how much Meghan cares about her guests.
You know what (actually true) story I want about Meghan and the Queen? How her dog Guy ended up riding with the Queen to Windsor before the wedding.
Was Guy the only dog in the car or were there corgis too? How and where did Guy and the corgis meet? How and where did Guy and the Queen meet?! When and how did the Queen offer to do this? Did Guy visit occasionally or was this just for the wedding?
So many questions! It’s such a lovely, positive story (and is in line with inviting Meghan on the Royal Train) but of course we can’t have that. It shows how these other stories were absolute bullshit.
It doesn’t even make sense, because Windsor culinary staff already make vegan, gluten free, allergen-free, and all sorts of other special foods every day, for every event. They deal with Hindus with religious objections to meat, Mormons who can’t have anything with coffee or tea, and even the Queen just not liking the taste of garlic. Vegan dishes aren’t new. Charles has been having events with environmentalists who eat vegan since the 70s, ffs.
This isn’t 1880. There’s licensing and oversight. A chef at a government facility who puts eggs in vegan dishes loses their food handlers qualification and can be charged with poisoning if there’s an allergy.
Like Meghan probably said, “Hm, I thought I tasted egg. Can you please double check that they made the vegan version instead of the regular one?” And they said, “Of course! We’ll check right away” And she said, “Thank you so much!” And everyone was super happy except a random aide from Harry/William/Kate’s office who was still mad Meghan sent her one nice email before 8am three weeks ago. And that aide called up the Mail and talked sh*t.
That sounds far more realistic.
The tabloids want Harry and Meghan tarred and feathered for talking about the royal family to reporters . . . but the tabloids make a living out of repeating gossip about the royals from people who supposedly know them. When are they going to demand that THOSE gossipers be brought to justice? And themselves as well? They report more cr@p about the royal family than Harry and Meghan ever did.