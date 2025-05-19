Now they’re claiming that QEII told off Duchess Meghan over the wedding menu

Today is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s seventh wedding anniversary. I’m so happy for them, happy that they had each other’s backs, happy that Harry prioritized his wife and children over his toxic birth family, happy that they got the hell out of there. Meanwhile, the British media has gone especially buckwild around the anniversary, churning out repetitive old stories with newish twists. One of their new favorite things to do is “use the dead queen to bash Meghan.” Suddenly, in the past two years and nine months, we’re hearing all kinds of weird stories about Queen Elizabeth II yelling at Meghan over the gardening staff in Windsor, or QEII bitching about Meghan’s white wedding gown. Now this – QEII sniped at Meghan over the wedding catering.

Some brides remain calm in the run-up to their wedding, while others become obsessed with even the smallest of details. Meghan Markle was seemingly part of the latter group. In the weeks before her wedding to Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel on May 19, 2018, it has been widely reported that the bride-to-be had a falling out with Catherine, then Duchess of Cambridge, over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress. But according to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, sources say Meghan did not just clash with her sister-in-law ahead of the royal wedding. In her book The New Royals, Nicholl wrote: ‘On one occasion in the run-up to the wedding, Meghan went to Windsor Castle for a menu-tasting and ended up having a tense exchange with a member of staff, according to one source. Meghan was at the castle to taste some of the dishes, and told one of the caterers she could taste egg,” said the source. “She got quite upset, saying that the dish was meant to be vegan and macrobiotic.”‘ The bride-to-be’s ‘direct approach’ with the staff member allegedly came to the attention of Queen Elizabeth II – who was known for treating aides like family, even buying them Christmas presents every year. So it is no surprise that Her Majesty had some stern words of advice for Meghan, according to Nicholl’s inside source. ‘Suddenly the Queen walked in and said: “Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that.”‘

[From The Daily Mail]

We’ve heard variations of this story before, because I remember the detail about Meghan being able to “taste egg.” To be clear, Meghan was not on a macrobiotic diet nor is she vegan. They always bashed her as being “woke” and being on some wacky “Californian” diet, meanwhile Meghan was roasting chicken and eating (bad) calamari. I’ve always thought the root of this particular story was that Meghan wanted vegan options for her wedding guests, and some of the Windsor Castle chefs lied to her and said “oh, this dish is vegan” and Meghan said “no it’s not, I can taste egg, what are you doing?” I also don’t believe QEII was all that worked up about any of this.





