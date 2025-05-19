“Alexander Skarsgard looked super-cute in Cannes” links

Cute photos of Alexander Skarsgard in Cannes. He’s in Cannes to promote Pillion, but his new show Murderbot just premiered last week, and it’s so good!! [Socialite Life]
Michael B. Jordan came out to support Tom Cruise & MI. Cruise posted his praise of Sinners several weeks ago, so MBJ was returning the favor! [LaineyGossip]
Eurovision recap – bonkers in Basel! [Pajiba]
Ella Purnell’s leather look. [Go Fug Yourself]
Erykah Badu’s advice for women in music (it’s not ”call Tyrone”). [OMG Blog]
Bella Hadid’s multiple looks to promote her perfume. [Just Jared]
Halle Berry wore a Chanel suit in Cannes. [RCFA]
Michael Che apologizes to Scarlett Johansson. [Seriously OMG]
Unexpected star McKayla Adkins got remarried. [Starcasm]
More photos from the Cannes film festival. [Hollywood Life]
People detail the perfectly understandable reasons why they got divorced. [Buzzfeed]
I don’t know if I’d say cute… hot as f? Yea that’s more like it
See The Northman. And his Tarzan movie. OMG
Agreed. He has a “tall drink of water” vibe about him.
Ditto. This man.
He’s a dream but those Kanye boots are hideous..
Skarsgård’s Tom of Finland t-shirt print so on point!
I learned this weekend that his last name should be pronounced scars-gourd….not guard. Never knew that!
Eh, at least the Nordic countries are rather forgiving of our tendency to mispronounce their vowel sounds.
Honk.
He’s so good in Murderbot!
Eric Northman forever! Yummmm!
Hot Hot Hot!!! Yes please…
Re Alexander Sarsgård…. I spend quite a lot of time in Scandinavia, particularly in Sweden… and it’s like a petting zoo. Men who look actually this delightful roam free. It’s not fair.
Re Alexander Skarsgård…. I spend quite a lot of time in Scandinavia, particularly in Sweden… and it’s like a petting zoo. Men who look actually this delightful roam free. It’s not fair.