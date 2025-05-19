“Alexander Skarsgard looked super-cute in Cannes” links
  • May 19, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Cute photos of Alexander Skarsgard in Cannes. He’s in Cannes to promote Pillion, but his new show Murderbot just premiered last week, and it’s so good!! [Socialite Life]
Michael B. Jordan came out to support Tom Cruise & MI. Cruise posted his praise of Sinners several weeks ago, so MBJ was returning the favor! [LaineyGossip]
Eurovision recap – bonkers in Basel! [Pajiba]
Ella Purnell’s leather look. [Go Fug Yourself]
Erykah Badu’s advice for women in music (it’s not ”call Tyrone”). [OMG Blog]
Bella Hadid’s multiple looks to promote her perfume. [Just Jared]
Halle Berry wore a Chanel suit in Cannes. [RCFA]
Michael Che apologizes to Scarlett Johansson. [Seriously OMG]
Unexpected star McKayla Adkins got remarried. [Starcasm]
More photos from the Cannes film festival. [Hollywood Life]
People detail the perfectly understandable reasons why they got divorced. [Buzzfeed]

14 Responses to ““Alexander Skarsgard looked super-cute in Cannes” links”

  1. Normades says:
    May 19, 2025 at 1:26 pm

    I don’t know if I’d say cute… hot as f? Yea that’s more like it

    Reply
  2. LOLA says:
    May 19, 2025 at 1:31 pm

    Skarsgård’s Tom of Finland t-shirt print so on point!

    Reply
  3. Felicity Fox says:
    May 19, 2025 at 4:34 pm

    I learned this weekend that his last name should be pronounced scars-gourd….not guard. Never knew that!

    Reply
    • FlamingHotCheetos2021 says:
      May 20, 2025 at 3:20 am

      Eh, at least the Nordic countries are rather forgiving of our tendency to mispronounce their vowel sounds.

      Reply
  4. Sister Carrie says:
    May 19, 2025 at 4:40 pm

    Honk.

    Reply
  5. #24 says:
    May 19, 2025 at 6:31 pm

    He’s so good in Murderbot!

    Reply
  6. Chrissy says:
    May 19, 2025 at 6:56 pm

    Eric Northman forever! Yummmm!

    Reply
  7. butterflystella says:
    May 19, 2025 at 9:28 pm

    Hot Hot Hot!!! Yes please…

    Reply
  8. Mustlovedogs says:
    May 20, 2025 at 5:17 am

    Re Alexander Sarsgård…. I spend quite a lot of time in Scandinavia, particularly in Sweden… and it’s like a petting zoo. Men who look actually this delightful roam free. It’s not fair.

    Reply
