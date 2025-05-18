QEII thought Duchess Meghan’s wedding gown was ‘too white’ for a second marriage

Monday, May 19th is the seventh wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Seven years ago, everything worked out beautifully on Meghan and Harry’s wedding day. The Thomas Markle melodrama was put aside, Harry was brimming with pride at his bride, Doria Ragland was regal and emotional as she watched her baby marry a prince, and the two wicked witches of Windsor (Camilla and Kate) were left reeling by how Meghan pulled it off despite their behind-the-scenes efforts to derail the wedding.
Obviously, people still like to talk about Meghan’s wedding gown. Her Givenchy gown has grown on me over the years – back in 2018, I thought it was pretty, but I wasn’t in love with the boatneck or the fit. I didn’t complain about the color of the gown though – Meghan wore white for her second wedding, and apparently, Queen Elizabeth took issue with that. We heard that back in 2022, in Katie Nicholl’s book too – Nicholl reported (straight from Angela Kelly, I’m sure) that “The Queen was surprised that Meghan wore pure white on her wedding day. Perhaps it’s a generational thing, but she believes if you’ve been married before, you wear off-white on your wedding day, which is what the Duchess of Cornwall did.” Well, it looks like Ol’ Angela is still telling people that QEII hated Meghan’s gown:
In the classic fairytale the beautiful princess marries her prince and the two ride off in a carriage to live ‘happily ever after’. For American girl Meghan Markle, her life changed overnight when she married the British Prince Harry and in her wedding speech she described it as a ‘modern fairytale’. But unlike Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, who were fresh-faced teenagers when they met their Prince Charming, Meghan had been married before. And unlike the fairytales which end at ‘happily ever after’, the Sussexes’ love story took a sharp turn after their wedding day when the duchess realised the cheering crowds and beautiful palace weren’t all they were made out to be in the books.
The city-girl-turned-duchess wore a Audrey Hepburn-inspired floor-length gown crafted by French fashion house Givenchy and Clare Waight Keller, their first female artistic director. The gown featured long sleeves and a bateau neckline, which was a nod to the iconic Givenchy dress in the 1957 movie Funny Face, and cost £100,000. The gown referenced the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy, showcasing the expert craftsmanship of its world-renowned Parisian couture atelier which was founded in 1952.
True to the heritage of the house, the pure lines of the dress were achieved using six meticulously placed seams, focusing on the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully framed her shoulders and emphasised her slender sculpted waist. Meghan added a personal touch, stitching a piece of blue gingham fabric from the dress she wore on their first date in the hem. But instead of singing mice and birds, the duchess’s dress involved the work of 50 people and took 3,900 hours – including eight dress fittings over the course of four months.
Ingrid Seward, one of the most prominent and respected writers on the British Royal Family, discussed the nuptials in her book, My Mother and I. The royal biographer wrote: ‘The Queen never voiced her true opinions except to her close confidants, such as Lady Elizabeth Anson, or Liza as she was known to her friends. She told me that the Queen had made only one remark about Meghan and Harry’s wedding and that was that Meghan’s Givenchy wedding gown was “too white”.’
‘Those two words embraced everything she felt about the dramas in the run-up to the marriage and the Disneyesque spectacle of the day itself’, according to the royal expert. ‘In the monarch’s view, it was not appropriate for a divorcee getting remarried in church to look quite so flamboyantly virginal.’
[From The Daily Mail]
For what it’s worth, Camilla DID wear white to her second wedding, the civil service which was done locally in Windsor. Camilla wore a creamy white suit/coatdress to that civil wedding. Then she changed into a pale blue dress for the “blessing” at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. You know who else wore white for her second wedding? Princess Anne. Anne had to marry Tim in Scotland, but she wore a white suit as well.
As for Meghan’s white gown… the problem all of these people had with Meghan then AND now is that she pulled it off, despite all of their attempts to derail her and destroy her. They were trying to chase her off before the wedding, they were trying to make her miserable before and during the wedding, and they’re astounded that they failed so spectacularly, and that Meghan and Harry’s wedding was so iconic. Anyway, I wouldn’t be surprised if QEII – or anyone from that generation – had thoughts about Meghan wearing white. What no one mentions is that QEII seemed to have a lot of affection for Meghan and she genuinely thought Meghan would be good for the Firm.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
According to H&M, the royals are the ones who insisted on the large spectacle wedding. Having done that, why would anyone think she wouldn’t wear white? I suppose she could have gone with some off-white color, but really why? The protocol that only applies to Meghan? Maybe Anne’s doesn’t count because it was a short dress? And what about men? How do they get marked as “having been married” before with their attire?
How about, I thought Kate dress was too white for Meghan’s wedding.
Looks like it’s slow news and slow click weeks so they’re bringing back the sussexes because they bring in the dough and the clicks, unlike lazy willie and katie – for which it’s slow day everyday.
This. ☝🏽
Thank you 😆! If the Queen really had an issue with Meghan’s wedding dress being too white due to old traditions and wedding protocols, what exactly did the Queen think about Kate wearing white to another woman’s wedding? Everyone, regardless of where you are from or how old you are, knows that traditionally it is considered disrespectful and classless to wear white to another woman’s wedding, the best example of disrespectful and classless would be Camilla at Charles and Diana’s wedding.
I don’t think it’s true because, as shown with receipts here and elsewhere, wearing pure white at a second wedding wasn’t an issue previously for the Queen. We also know that Katie Nichols is one of the journalists part of a lawsuit for unlawful information gathering with Daily Mail. She’s also horrible at the job because she was either completely unknowingly wrong or she knowingly lied when she kept telling the story that Harry told a friend that he previously knew who Meghan was before he met her because he had a crush on her character on Suits and that is how they met. It turns out as per Royal trash media usual means of reporting, it wasn’t Harry, but William who knew of her character and had a crush on Meghan.
It was butter yellow.
It was gaslighter white. With a sour puss face.
@Nic919, hahaha. You made me choke on the potato chip I’m eating.
Even the rota described waity’s dress as off white when she wore it another time. But butter yellow – good try. That was the lie they tried to save her with along with photoshop and some yellow in her hat. Sour milk is Kate’s colour.
The royal rats (and their sniveling sycophants) love to present the story that MEGHAN married up when she joined that family of unattractive, inbred oatmeal people with their stupid ribbons and made up orders to justify over a thousand years of siphoning money off the people to fund their grift.
I think it has been made abundantly clear (by the stories we’ve all watched over the years and the ramshackle state of the left behinds and their flailing efforts to justify their continued existence) that it was HARRY who married up.
The institution is toxic, destructive and vampiric. It’s time for it to go the way of the Queen, herself.
@Yup Me – wow tell us how you really feel, JK 😀. Just another made up story by DailyFail, except weirdly now they’re saying her dress cost £100,000, when past DF stories pegged it as high as £400K+. Whatever. More made-up DF lies on lies. From Prince Harry: Spare, p 318 “No one mentioned that everything she [Meghan] wore, down to the flats and button-down shirt, had been pre-approved by the Palace.” If Betty didn’t want Meghan wearing white at her wedding, it wouldn’t have happened.
Kate’s dress is absolutely not any shade or yellow. It just isn’t. It’s ivory or cream at best, both of which are inappropriate to wear to another woman’s wedding.
@Yup Me – perfect comment, no notes
The queen has the final say over the wedding gowns so must not have bothered her that much.
And her own daughter, Princess Anne, was divorced and wore white when she married Tim Laurence in 1992. Make it make sense.
A bigger question is why is this nonsense is coming up seven years after the fact? And of course Liz isn’t here now to defend her own statement, even if it’s true.
Because the press has absolutely nothing else to talk about but apparently talking about harry & meghan still gives them more engagement than william and kate.
So the press is left with writing about fantasy feuds with the beckhams and rehashing stories about wedding and bridesmaids dresses 7 years after the fact.
Pretty much. The Firm is full throttle on the Meghan hate fest this week.
Do they think the more hate articles published against Meghan, the more people will hate her?
She’s been made into an underdog as a result of this firm-backed hatefest. And the public likes an underdog. Like Diana.
Because they need something to distract from Global Statesman Willy making Edward go to the Pope’s installation so Willy can do footie.
Not that she would…never complain/explain yada yada unless accusations of baby Botox or fashion are involved.
The Queen bless her is dead. Even if she was alive she would not have addressed the rumors. Convenient for a smeared campaign
Yes, the Queen had final say on the wedding gown and not only would she have known about the style and color of the dress beforehand, she would have vetoed whatever she didn’t like beforehand, like the color.
Queen Elizabeth and her meddlesome racism is tarting to get on my nerves. Was her obsession with Meghan a way to pretend her kids weren’t child rapists and money launderers?
Smh. Everyday, we here how she was obsessed by the black woman.
What the heck did she think of her son’s provoclivity to sleeping with trafficked minors?
When will we hear what she thought about that?!
The queen is gone so writers like bower and derangers make these claims about her. The queen. Is not around to refute it.
It’s seance time!
That’s exactly what needs to be in the forefront of any stories about the Queen and her thoughts about Meghan, Harry or their children. They rarely mention the Queen since her passing, except to try and paint her as a very mean girl like their future queen consort. The Queen made Meghan Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust of course with Harry as the President, so it’s obvious how the Queen had an affection and respect for Meghan that the royal family and media have had an issue with from the beginning.
To be fair to the Queen, if she really thought Meghan was bad news, she had the right to ‘turn down’ the marriage. But the Queen and Meghan seemed to have had a warm relationship and she allowed it. (an aside: I honestly think if she had said no to the marriage, it would have hastened Harry’s departure from the BRF even sooner. In reading Spare Harry was desperate to get Meghan down the aisle).
QE2 showed through her actions that she approved of Meghan and the marriage. I don’t know why people believe anything some royal reporter is writing she said. Meghan wouldn’t speak so highly of her if she made her feel like that.
Less than a month after the wedding, TQ invited Meghan on an overnight trip on the royal train for an engagement together, something she’d never done for Kate (and which must have made Kate ballistic). There’s pictures of the two chatting with TQ laughing heartily at something Meghan was saying. It’s very clear how much she enjoyed Meghan’s company on the trip (see link below). Even if she had a question about whether Meghan should have worn white, she obviously got over it quickly. Don’t believe the history rewrites going on now that QEII is gone.
https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a21488583/meghan-markle-queen-elizabeth-ii-sweet-moment-photos/
QE2 knew and giving them the Commonwealth gig was another show of support. As did their walk for her jubilee. She was not going to make the same mistake as she did with Diana.
Meghan had been involved in charity work before she met Harry, the late Queen had to nag Kate to do any.
For even QE2 to be even heard of saying “What does she actually do?” should have been mortifying for anyone that was going to join the firm, but Lazy took that as a compliment and is now producing Four Season videos 😂
It would be hilarious in the tone-deafness scale of Lazy but she is paid by the taxpayer to do fuck-all. The Middletons truly are shameless. They got their meal ticket with pussy-whipped Willy.
During that solo trip with the Queen there was also the very sweet private moment where the Queen shared her blanket in the car with Meghan. It was people who were taking videos of their departure on their phones from up above in office buildings that we see video proof of the Queen’s sweet gesture. It’s insulting to the Queen how the royal family has allowed their media friends to continue trying to make the Queen into a mean person. This reflects poorly on the Queen, not Meghan. No one has everyone like them or what they wear, so them claiming the Queen didn’t like what she wore doesn’t reflect negatively on Meghan or her dress.
Blogger another show of support was the very intimate and sweet photo of Archie just days after his birth with his parents, grandma Doria, the Queen and Prince Phillip.
@Jennifer — First, the Queen was not “obsessed” with Meghan. She enjoyed her company, her intelligence, and her often self-deprecating sense of humour. Second, the Queen’s “kids” are not child rapists. Andrew forced himself on a trafficked 17 year-old from his good pal Epstein and no doubt accepted cash for access, citizenship and titles. Charles was friends with pedos but was not accepting gifts of children from Epstein or anyone else. He also accepted bags of cash for the supposed renovation of Dumphries House in Scotland, he wasn’t laundering dirty money. I’m in no way defending the BRF but your hyperbole is a little OTT.
There is no proof that I know of that he knew of Saville’s activities.
@sunnyside up — yes, all the awful, predatory stuff came out after his death. On the other hand, Charles knew about Bishop Peter Ball’s first caution from the police but thought it was a “monstrous wrong”. He later said he’d been “deceived about the true nature of Ball’s activities”.
It’s odd they don’t realise how these ‘tales’ are a stain on Lizzie’s legacy.
I think they might realize…and are willing to stain her legacy to prop up Charles William and Kate.
@Jais, lol, it would take a LOT more than stories about the Queen’s old opinions to salvage any of the leftovers at this point! They’ve become so irrelevant so quickly.
The queen passed away so these writers claim she said things. Camilla wore bright white to her actual wedding to Charles in registry office.the queen would have told Meghan to wear off white if she did not want her to.
Agree with this comment. Everything the Queen did was with protocol in mind. And because of that, she didn’t even attend Charles and Camilla’s wedding.
The Queen attended Princess Anne’s first AND second wedding where Anne wore white wedding dresses at both weddings. It seems part of the reason the Queen didn’t attend Camilla’s and Charles’s had nothing to do with so-called protocol about white wedding dresses.
Some commentators and rota rats REALLY want to make out the late QE2 as a bitchy, bitter old woman dont they? I was never a huge royalist or fan of hers, but even I cant quite believe that she would have spoken about Meghan in that tone to anyone. If she did, then how petty, mean and unchristian she really was. Still, it could have been worse, both Camilla and Kitty could have worn off-white/cream to the Weddings of their rivals at one point in time ………. oh wait!!!
That’s an old and outdated rule, only first time brides wear white. Younger women who no longer financially need to stay in an abusive relationship will later on in life remarry and consider it their first real marriage. Wearing white is acceptable now.
White wedding dresses weren’t even a purity thing originally, they were a “I’m so rich I can afford to purchase white material and keep it clean” thing. I have one friend who remarried in a red and white polka dot dress and another friend who got first-time married in black and they both looked fabulous!
I got married in a Kenneth Cole summer outfit of pale grey leggings and a grey and white sleeveless chiffony top. In my condo. With 2 guests. I thought I was the luckiest, happiest girl in the world.
A yellow suit with a black blouse.
The white is supposed to represent virginity so in fact the white dress should never have applied to Sophie or Kate because they lived with their fiancé prior to the marriage.
They are using first marriage to exclude Meghan because it was never just that.
Exactly that NIC919. If the issue with a divorcee wearing a white dress were really an issue for the Queen, it has to do with virginity, part of the reason they chose Diana for Charles, so why was the Queen okay with Kate and Sophie marrying in white since we know neither of them weren’t virgins before marriage?
Meghan’s first marriage did not occur in the Church of England denomination, so technically I don’t think the church recognizes it. The Queen as head of church would have to regard this as her first marriage.
I don’t know what she thought about the color, she may very well had thought off white more appropriate, but she liked Meghan as demonstrated by her actions after.
If it hadn’t been a second marriage they’d still be throwing up their hands because she was in her 30s. Always going to find something about the wedding to complain about. At this point if anyone actually cares they need some therapy!
Everything they complain about is to hide behind what their real issues with her are so their complaints are always hypothetical because of what other royals have done in the past. Sophie was around the same age as Meghan when she married and was older when she gave birth to her first child, so even that complaint wouldn’t be valid.
So the BM is dragging that old chestnut with the wedding. A bride wearing white at her wedding use to mean she was a virgin as well as meaning she was a first time bride. If you go by that tradition Kate shouldn’t have worn white for her wedding because Kate had a body count (past hook ups and ex boyfriends) before she got to William. One story was Kate was dating another guy before she got involved with William. So miss me on this wedding dress foolishness. Diana was the only royal bride in recent memory who wore white in the traditional sense on her wedding day.
Sophie was living with Edward before the got married And she wore white
Yeah, it is hilarious they want to talk sh*t about Meghan using an ancient tradition rule while ignoring an important part of it: virginity. The color white represented virginity of the bride. A divorcee wouldn’t be a virgin, so it made sense women wouldn’t wear white on their second wedding. Nobody in that family is marrying as a virgin now. If QE2 was so traditional, she would ask any bride with sexual history not to wear white to their wedding.
It’s not even that ancient. White to a wedding was a trend starting with Victoria and it was because she just wanted to wear white.
Exactly. The white purity test was always about virginity. And a second marriage was a definite sign you weren’t.
But also kate would have been considered a royal mistress a generation before because of her past and openly living with William.
I’m midway down the Comments scroll, eagerly looking for someone to point out that Lady Diana Spencer *didn’t* select pure white for the BRF’s much anticipated wedding to the future king. Combined w/ my teenage memory that was society’s polite nod of approval that the bride-to-be had somehow been confirmed a virgin.
@Emcee3, oh I never noticed it wasn’t white. I probably thought the color was because of the old footage.
@sevenblue, Diana’s dress is described as Ivory silk taffeta. It’s fair to say the fabric reads differently in photos, depending on light reflection & color grading performed in post-editing. IMO, the softer pallet favors the Spencer tiara better than pristine white. I remember Sarah Ferguson’s wedding dress also appeared more ivory than white on the news coverage in those days.
.
As an aside: Jacqueline Bouvier’s wedding dress to JFK was also of an ivory colorway in order to to match the Norton heirloom lace wedding veil.
One story I read was that Willy was asking around for a girl he could shag who was discreet. And Lazy was it. Tested by the others for the heir’s specs. 😂
Yeah, the Mattress had quite the *history*. So did Princess Anne so where is the outrage about them wearing white? Before Queen Victoria, traditional wedding garb for the upper classes was black, but she wanted to marry Albert as a wife, not a monarch, so she chose white lace.
Didn’t Petty Betty complain about her wearing a veil too? I’m still “meh” on Meghan’s wedding dress. I know it was supposed to be all “elegant sophistication” but to me it was so plain it looked unfinished, like they were going to add other details but ran out of time. (And you could tell how badly the extreme stress was affecting her because it swamped her on her wedding day). The Stella McCartney halter dress she changed into later though- that look was a knockout!
I liked Meghan s dress a whole lot better than kates.
Yes, I’ll take “too plain” over “too fussy” any day of the week. Kate’s had a “granny” look to it for me too, probably all the lace.
Kate’s dress copied grace Kelly but added touches to make it have weird boob cones and it looked okay but not great.
It doesnt look like grace Kelly’s to me. More a direct knockoff of Isabella orsinis when she married prince edouard de ligne in 2009.
To this day, the bodice of Kate’s wedding dress gives me broken ribs / plaster cast vibes. I did like the skirt pleating & the way it gave the gown movement when in motion.
I liked both Kate’s and Meghan’s wedding gowns, even though they were so different from each other. They each suited the bride’s styles, imo.
At the time, I didn’t love how Meghan’s fit, but like Kaiser, it’s grown on me over the years and now I think it’s gorgeous.
(Also agree that had it totally been up to Meghan, she probably would have had more of a Carolyn-Bessette-style wedding dress, but she needed something “grander” for a royal wedding.)
I thought it was redesigned because the,spencers offered her the Spencer tiara. And the queen delayed offering Meghan a tiara. So Meghan had to change the veil
@Tessa: No the veil wasn’t changed. By the time the Queen offered Meghan a tiara it was too late to change the veil.
I liked the plainness, I thought it was elegant, but I did think that it could be a tad tighter. As for Kate’s wedding, I though Pippa’s dress completely outshone Kate’s and I felt really sorry for Diana when she got out of the coach and the dress was all crumpled, didn’t anybody think about the silk crumpling.
Can imagine how uncomfortable she would have been in that carriage surrounded by her train, and how heavy it would have been to walk down with it.
I don’t mind the lack of tightness. Bc the shape holds up. The pictures of her under the flower arch. The dress works in that it’s a simple shape that even without it being tight has such a princess-vibe while being modern at the same time.
Kate benefited from having Diana and Sarah having 80s dresses which were overly ruffled and haven’t stood the test of time.
But looking years later, Megan’s dress is much better in that she didn’t over do it and it is classy.
As with everything Kate’s was average but she got overpraised since it was over 30 years since the last major wedding.
@petty – Meghan’s Stella McCartney halter dress was stunning – one of the most beautiful dresses I’ve ever seen her in – and the aquamarine ring she wore was lovely.
I also was “meh” about Meghan’s wedding dress. I actively disliked Kate’s wedding dress with the strange boob dart thing going on…
I bet that was Meghan’s first choice for a wedding dress with the Carolyn Bessette vibes – after all her first marriage was a barefoot beach wedding.
But she needed something fancier for a royal wedding.
Haven’t we heard this story before? Most women who remarry were white nowadays. The Queen didn’t seem to have a problem when Camilla and Anne wore white to their second weddings? Was the real issue that Meghan wasn’t white?
Perhaps the late Queen didn’t say it, perhaps it was invented by the tea boy.
I believe that it didn’t happen either. She didn’t have an issue with the other two divorcees (Camilla and Anne) wearing white for their second weddings. According to the media the Queen had the power and knowledge beforehand to veto, so why didn’t she veto any of their white dresses? The Queen also appointed Meghan Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust beside Harry as the President and there were photos of Meghan’s dog Guy getting a ride to Windsor Castle prior to the wedding day. She also invited Meghan to a solo engagement with her by riding overnight in the Royal Train. Meghan talked about how their time on the train was then talking about her hopes of one day having children and the advice the Queen shared with her. The Queen even shared her blanket with Meghan in the car. Harry even said that his first time ever in the Queen’s dressing room was when she invited them for Meghan to try on tiaras. Too many confirmed signs that she liked Meghan.
Someone stone me, I agree with Queen Elizabeth. I raised an eye a close relevative when they wore white for their second marriage/ wedding. Ah, but lookit, it wasn’t my money paying for it in the end, so it was fine. Also, I think off white can look a bit dingy or too ‘creamy’, especially in variable UK weather so I can see why the designer and bride pulled the trigger on the colour and fabric that was chosen.
I don’t believe she said this
Bower claimed the queen disparaged Meghan and she can’t refute it since he claimed this after she died.
Sort of thing he would do.
Stone you, no. I do “raise an eye” like you did for your relative. What do you think men should wear or not wear then to indicate their status? The white thing is misogynistic since it ONLY applies to women.
I didn’t wear white or cream the first time – 30 years ago, I wore a coloured gown but it was an obvious wedding dress. To me the colour is meaningless. It’s just another way to subjugate/harass women imo. Does anyone police men’s attire?
I wore a dress made of arctic blue silk because I wanted to.
It did raise eyebrows, and some people thought it was a good idea to talk behind my back. Whereas I thought it was a good idea to no longer invite those people to family holiday get-togethers (there were other issues too), or stop being friends.
QEII died two years and eight months ago, but they’re coming up with this now, just because it’s M&H’s 7th Sussexversary tomorrow.
These sad creatures that can’t seem to find other royals, who really are problematic, to write about…
It’s so weird to hold someone to a British tradition that started in the 19th century and not even have that consistency for other members of the RF – like Anne who wore white for her second marriage, or Sophie, who’d been living with Edward before theirs.
Also, this is what people are claiming about a dead woman. By all accounts QEII adored Meghan, so the idea that she hated the dress color is silly.
This! They’re really desperate for any royal news, aren’t they? So they just make up anything to disparage Meghan in any way. Pathetic!
Yeah, it’s weird that they think that the former head of the COE had an issue with the color of one woman’s white dress because she was a divorcee but not the color of other royal wives who were divorcees because they committed adultery in their first marriages. She didn’t even have an issue with the now future queen consort who obviously wasn’t a virgin and had a propensity of falling out of cabs drunk.
Yeah, I’d be more interested in what these hacks think Elizabeth and Philip would have thought about the “Four Seasons” videos. As long as they’re just making things up to fill column inches.
Funny thing. The only time I see the word ‘hazard’ used in relation to Harry and Meghan it comes from derangers.
It is one of their favorite ways to denigrate harry, and is a general watchword that tells me who they really are. It is one of the ways they give themselves away, like using the name catherine instead of kate. Dead giveaway.
Yet another in the DMs “remember when” series of Meghan bashing. *massive eye roll*. I loved Meghan’s wedding dress, from the top of the tiara to the bottom of her shoes, I thought it was perfection!
‘But she was welcomed with open arms’ right?
First the tiara, then Kate bitching aboutCharlotte’s dress, now the color of her dress. Can them losers move on. It’s been 7 years.
They need to criticise Meghan to get the clicks, and they are struggling to criticise her for anything.
they’re gonna keep chewing this same old cud until all their bad English teeth fall out of their heads.
@Carty, right? It’s been 7 years and they need to pick a lane. Was she “warmly welcomed” by the entire family, or were they all making these sniping comments behind her back?
And let’s not forget the poisonous flower girl bouquet that endangered poor poor charlotte in her baggy dress 🙄
Boy they can’t handle the fact that in all categories the Wedding of the Sussex’s is the most pinned, googled or remembered.. WanKs doesn’t even make the list (unless it’s a British tabloid propagandist writer). If the Queen had issues with it she had every opportunity to deal with it before the wedding happened and she didn’t, this is just another ridiculous claim. Meghan’s dress was gorgeous, they can’t stand that she out classes them all in every thing she does and her elegance just comes naturally to her.
I’m thinking that there was a lot of behind the scenes coordination with the Queen from the group picture. The Queen’s outfit matches so well with the bouquets and Doria’s outfit.
Their wedding photo is my all time favorite wedding photos. Harry, Meghan, Mama Doria, the Queen, Phillip and the children were all so beautiful and happy. The colors of their clothes and the room matched perfectly. Alexis did an amazing job with all of their wedding photos. Harry and Meghan were obviously over the moon in love.
So are we going to get a repeat of this story every year on their anniversary? Lordy. Oh well, just another reason to post the gorgeous wedding pictures. It really was a beautiful wedding. Sunny day, Windsor castle, all the flowers and Meghan’s gleaming white dress. Almost fairy tale-Iike. For all the people who made the weeks leading up to the wedding difficult through their own meltdowns and tantrums, well, it must’ve been a shock. And even after everything that’s happened, it’s good to know that the Sussexes and their sweet kids are now safe in Montecito.
Despite all the pre-wedding drama and certain people wanting to make it about anything but the happy couple, Meghan and Harry looked gorgeous and happy on their wedding day. I’d say that Harry looked almost ecstatic to be marrying his love and so proud of her. Meghan looked serene and calm despite all of the drama with her Dad and the Windsor BS. The Sussexes won and the haters still can’t get over it!
Meghan appeared so calm and chill. Her poise! Love the detail she gives in the Netflix series about listening to going to the chapel while getting ready. Like me, she loves her Beyonce but also loves her oldies. Windsor was really such a beautiful setting for the wedding. The carriage ride after. The beautiful day.
@Jais; yeah, if they’re going to pull this nonsense every year, I’m just going to enjoy the stunning photos all over again!
I wasn’t offended that Meghan wore white….what offended me is that with all the money in the world and designers at her fingertips she ended up wearing an ill fitting white sack.
Except it was not an ill-fitting white sack, not in the least. You sound exactly like the vile derangers on Twitter.
That’s a pretty big leap. You’re free to like the dress, but it can look like a long white tube with sleeves to other people without them being “vile derangers,” and the too-loose folds that shouldn’t be there are plainly visible to everyone. Meghan was going through so much stress from all the problems with both families she probably had zero appetite in the weeks leading up to the wedding and it completely changed the fit of her dress too late to be helped.
But calling it an ill-fitted white sack is also a leap. One can think it should have been more fitted sure but no it wasn’t a sack dress, jeez. AJ just wore a beautiful “white sack dress” to Cannes and it was nothing like this. Meghan’s dress did have structure and you can clearly see how it moves in at the waist, even if it wasn’t as fitted as some may have like to see. So saying it is a sack is an exaggeration even if some didn’t like it. Personally, I think it is timeless af and definitely has shape. It goes in at her waist and then flows out but not too much. It wasn’t a mermaid, which I personally despise, or a ballgown, but idk somehow it created a really sweet shape around her. She strait-up looks like a fairy-tale princess in photos. imo anyways.
It was better than Kate’s titted gown.
….titted gown. Now there’s coffee everywhere.
Absolutely it was!!
Those boob darts were a fascinating design choice.
They had to make it appear that Kate had a bust. What little she actually had is long gone now.
Sarah Churchill – to imply that concerns people have over degrees of whiteness being related somehow to a woman’s ‘purity’ is the same as you personally disliking the style of Meghan’s dress is what is truly offensive. You’re trolling – shame on you.
She looked gorgeous and what’s more, she looked comfortable. Not everything has to be skin-tight. If all it takes is someone else’s wedding gown to offend you, you got problems.
Her dress was a classic and not a sack. It also has been copied the world over and the news story of the day was about her dress and not one of her bridesmaid’s ass.
Her tiara was also much nicer than any other to date except the Spencer tiara.
I love love the tiara Meghan wore. The bandeau with the sweet flower in the middle. The Spencer would have been cool to see. But I fr love the one Meghan chose.
Her dress was beautiful,classic, and fitted the way it was supposed to. It was based on a gown from the Givenchy archive worn by Audrey hepburn for a photo shoot. If you knew anything about design house history you’d know that.
Adding – the idiots who wrote this article got the givenchy reference wrong. Sloppy sloppy. As if they read there was something to do with hepburn and Givenchy but didn’t check anything.
If you’ve seen the film funny face you know Meghan’s gown is nothing like the wedding gown in that film. Nor is her gown based on the long white skirt worn with a pink top in that film.
Alteya, thank you for the clarification because I knew this article had the information wrong about the dresses inspiration, I just couldn’t entirely remember the actual inspiration.
Sarah Churchill, I’m not understanding how you can feel “offended” about what another woman wears to HER wedding? No one forced you to wear the dress she chose for HER wedding, so being “offended” seems weird.
How was that an offense to *you*?
Oh come on, even if you didn’t like it, it was not an “ill-fitted sack.” When I first saw it, I personally didn’t love how it fit, but still acknowledged that she looked gorgeous — and the fit has grown on me over the years. It’s a timeless dress.
Yeah, well, I’d say the Royal Family is too white for the 21st century.
After years of trying to speak with my much older and hard-of-hearing relatives, I’ve noticed I can say anything and they will say yes or nod agreeably. They can’t hear a damn thing but want to engage or respond. I am just speculating, but it seems possible to me that someone (Angela Kelly or the like) may have commented to the Queen that M’s dress was “too white” and the Queen smiled and nodded. As others have pointed out, Betty had some say over the final details and if the color was such a ghastly, embarrassing tragedy, I presume she would have mentioned it before the big day?
I totally agree.
Why don’t they bring up how the Queen hated the KP set up for Kate’s wedding dress and walked away in disgust. That was on film.
Yes they never mention the direct quote of ‘horrid’ from qeii caught by on film. Or that Kate and the kp staff tricked sprung the filming on her.
How did they trick/spring the filming on her? I hadn’t heard that.
Kate invited qeii to preview the exhibit with her privately. She had her kp staff there to surprise record it. Just as she had her photographer and videographer there for her disgusting stunt around Sarah everard.
Guess that batch of kp staff didn’t like Kate’s stunt so they leaked the video with qeiis comments intact instead of edited out. So many office staff have fled from w&k but we never hear about that either.
Indeed, but it wasn’t just that she hated the setup; as Alteya said, the Queen had been invited to what she had been told was a private viewing, so she had thought that only she and Kate would be there, only to enter and see a horde of photographers and a film crew in the exhibit room. They did indeed spring it on her, probably knowing that she would not have agreed to it. So the Queen made her displeasure known, right there on camera, just as she totally blanked the Cambridges at Windsor Castle after their Covid tour of Scotland, in full view of the cameras.
Even way back then *someone* had been attempting to spin the narrative of how “close” she and the Queen were – one can see how Meghan’s genuine closeness to the Queen must have infuriated this lot, especially after the royal train outing.
Excellent point, @Mrs. Smith!
I also didn’t know (or had forgotten) that the Queen didn’t know there would be a camera crew when she went to see Kate’s dress displayed. In fairness, I think the Queen’s issue with that was how creepy it looked with the veil sort of floating overhead on its own, making it seem like the bride was headless — not the gown itself — because it really was horrible how they put it together for that exhibit (or whatever it was).
I don’t think any of these racists actually thought the dress was too white. What they really mean (and show it all the time) is that Meghan is not white enough. And this obsession with bridal virginity is gross and archaic. I hope Harry and Meghan have a wonderful anniversary and many more.
Just so. They would have preferred a stoning to a wedding.
I loved Meg’s dress. I want something similar when I remarry.
I loved her dress too and I still love it – she looked so stunning, beautiful and graceful. And her mother Doria was perfection. I still rewatch their wedding video – their love-match energy infused their beautiful wedding with palpable magic. While the Windsors sat there and scowled, pouted and smirked – ugh.
“Ingrid Seward, one of the most prominent and respected writers on the British Royal Family”
😂🤣😅😂😅🤣😆
I laughed at this too.
More like
Ingrid Seward, one of the liars who was willing to make shit up about seeing the Sussexes’ Oprah interview before it was ever broadcast.
Who really are they trying to convince at this point?
But I suppose their audience remains the foursome. And maybe this is the Fail’s way of reminding Lazy and CarolE that they ought to continue treating Sewer as their “trusted” rat.
Sewer is respected as much as the Fail is. “Respect” must have a different meaning in the tabloid world – that is, if you get sued, you are “respected.”
Ingrid Sewage, one of the most prominent spewers of bile against the Sussexes.
Omg, right??? That was some funny ish.
@Blogger, I had the same exact reaction; I snorted at that line. What a joke.
How many times will these recycle this story? Same old same old.
Was going to say the same thing. They’re just finding ways to drag her now 🙄
So the writers are bored and dragging up nonsense from the past? Got it. Look, i don’t doubt that the Queen didn’t approve of Meghan wearing white. I think she probably disapproved of many of the brides wearing white but her disapproval of Meghan’s outfit is the only one people are talking about and we all know why(because the British press is awful and writing about the royals who left sells).
But as Kaiser said, Betty showed though many of her actions that she approved of Meghan and the marriage. People give the Queen a lot of crap but given what we know about her health and how she was controlled by her courtiers and son in her latter years, many of the actions she managed to take were supportive to Harry and Meghan.
The better question still remains why isn’t Charles half as supportive to his son and daughter-in-law as his mother was? Oh, I remember now, he is a petty, insecure, selfish, weakling.
I recall the queen made some negative comment at kates gown when it was on exhibit
I remember seeing them at that exhibit but Lazy mumbled so I don’t recall what QE2 said.
I have a hard time believing that the Queen disapproved of Meghan’s dress or any other royal wife’s dress just for the simple reason that we have always been told that the Queen has to be kept informed on the details of royal wives dresses and she has the final say as to what they wear down the aisle. So if she has final say about their dresses and had an issue with Meghan (a divorcee) wearing a white wedding dress for her second marriage, she would have had the same opinion about Camilla and Anne’s choices to wear white dresses to their second wedding. She would then gone a step further and would have prevented all of them from wearing white dresses. Another reason is that presumably the reason for not wanting a bride to wear white for her second wedding, is because it’s guaranteed that she isn’t a virgin at the time of her second marriage. So she not only wouldn’t have approved of Meghan wearing white, but she wouldn’t have approved or allowed Camilla, Anne, Kate or Sophie of wearing white at any of their weddings either. Being that all five of them wore white when none of them were virgins, that shows that the Queen didn’t care about the color of their dresses. Besides, wouldn’t she have also had an issue with Kate wearing white to Meghan’s wedding?
It’s generational, I implied that I suspected that she disapproved of many of the royal dresses. The bigger point is that she approved of Meghan and the press trying to use this story to imply she didn’t is ridiculous.
I do think that *used* to be how people viewed second-time brides wearing white, but it’s such an outdated concept, and has been for decades.
Sort of like not wearing white after Labor Day— that just isn’t a thing anymore; it’s archaic.
Before Queen Victoria wedding gowns in Europe was any colour a bride choose. Most times it was not a gown special made for that purpose. It was usually black as white and coloured dies were expensive.
Royals wore silver and or gold cloth generally
In my opinion only one thing is to say and do about the wedding dress: the palace staff pack it carefully and put it to a plane to Montecito to reunite it with its owner, who paid for it as far as I know. There two little ones should be able to see this dress.
And if that’s against their protocol… Who cares?
Agreed. If the whiteness of the dress offends them…7 years later…why hang on to it?
When will the rats/hacks get tired of rehashing these regularly repeated story lines, and write factual details about the Lazies? I guess when their paymasters decide that they are done with reiterating lies and innuendos, and toadying to the left behinds. It is sickening how they completely ignore the real news, and cover up the truth of what these gilded welfare snatchers are really up to.
Blah Blah Blah Blah🙄
Ingrid is no respected writer imo. She curries favor with the royals and like she did with Diana slams the sussexes.
Meh. It’s generational. My 70 something mother thought the wedding was lovely, but surprised Meghan wore white. Not really disapproving, just a bit of a raised eyebrow. Weddings have so many ridiculous customs and “rules” that they bring out the judgementalism in way too many people.
What is racist and ridiculous is bringing this up all this years later. À bit of a giggle over is she really wearing white is one thing, not shutting it down and letting it go fucking immediately is another.
Yesterday was the bridesgirl dresses, today her dress, what will tomorrow bring? Opening the car door by herself?
Meanwhile, Lazy appears once a week and that’s all good for this taxpayer funded family.
@Blogger, once a week? I think you’re being exceedingly generous to Kate! Very often, weeks and weeks go by (sometimes months!) where she’s nowhere to be seen.
I’m just curious what she thought about Kate wearing an off white dress to another woman’s wedding? Please know im not judging or criticizing your mother, im just wanting some perspective from someone who genuinely had an opinion based on wedding customs and protocol. My response, the moment Kate stepped out of the car was shock and from that point on I thought she wasn’t trustworthy or a good person. Similar to Camilla wearing white to Diana’s wedding. Both of their behavior during the service confirmed they’re both mean girls who shouldn’t be trusted.
Exactly. I’ll buy an off handed comment about changing rules but others hanging onto it and telling reporters about it — and including their own racist spin on it — is insane. QE2 clearly wasn’t offended by it and that’s what others are really mad about; that she liked Meghan (and Meghan’s dog!) and embraced her entrance into the family. Garbage people.
Does this make the late Queen Elizabeth looks good. Nope. It made her sound like a petty , small minded , gossiping person instead of being the defender of faith and the Queen of UK and the Commonwealth
Eh. It’s at best a 2nd or 3rd hand quote reported by people who want others to share their racist and negative views of Meghan — when the Queen can’t answer back. I reserve my disdain for the people spreading this publicly without caring about their inability to verify the truth. As others have said repeatedly, not only did the Queen consent to the wedding, she went out of her way to show Meghan affection and respect.
From the little that I know, the Queen wielded her soft power well — from her public dance with Nkrumah in 1961, to her train trip with Meghan. To my mind, the people who look petty and disgraceful here are Nicholl, Seward, Anson and Kelly. I wonder what they’re getting out of this.
You know what else is too white? The royal family. These people need to get over it and move on. They lost the best thing they had and it’s their own bloody fault.
I was looking at the group photo – never noticed Kate’s body language in it before – she is actively leaning away from Doria… Gee, I wonder why? /s
Kate being one of the racists about Archie’s skin should have been more obvious with that photo.
I noticed it at the time because as soon as she stepped out of the car for the wedding wearing that off white dress, I was suspicious of her. Her behavior during the service and how she made a point of separating her children from the other kids was also very obvious to me. I also questioned how she dressed for Archie’s christening with red accessories and a short skirt. Signs of who she is were there all along, we just all hoped for the best. I especially hoped she was better than she was letting it be known because of how Harry was gracious enough to welcome her into HIS family and stick up for her, but she couldn’t return the favor for him with his wife and children.
I remember that jumping out at me the first time I saw that group family photo! Those types of pictures are *so* precisely posed that it’s very obvious that Kate is purposely leaning away from Meghan. I hope she was embarrassed when she saw it, but I doubt it.
Kate really cannot control her behavior— not only for an hour-long mass, but she can’t even fake having proper manners long enough for one picture to be taken? She is so ill-suited to her role in every possible way.
The literal children in the photo managed to pose better.
I wonder if she thought Kate’s dress was too white for a woman shaking up with a man before marriage, lol.
It’s “shacking up”, not shaking up. And Kate and William “shacked up” before their marriage. This is just hypocritical nonsense to get clicks.
I’m going to guess JJP was referring to Kate.
Exactly, that’s why I literally typed “Kate’s dress”. lol. Not sure how that was unclear.
Oh, the hilarious irony of any Windsor calling something too white. If this is true, then Dead Betty was no better than any of the others. The credit that Harry gives her for being a good person is wholly undeserved.
I never understood why Betty didn’t shut down the racial abuse from the tabloids. One word from her could’ve changed everything. She could’ve paved the way for better treatment for Meghan. But no…
“What no one mentions is that QEII seemed to have a lot of affection for Meghan and she genuinely thought Meghan would be good for the Firm.”
I agree – I literally wept happy tears when they released that photo of the (real) Queen looking happily at baby Archie with Doria looking proudly on. I thought they were making a huge, deliberate statement about the future. Obviously it’s not panned out that way at all but it didn’t seem to me that QEII was the problem in all of this.
My comment wasn’t intended as a reply here – just a freestanding thought. Hit the wrong button – sorry!
I guess second wedding white is only appropriate protocol for adulteresses like princess anne and the cow consort 🤷🏻♀️
I’ve always loved how absolutely white Meghan’s dress was. It wasn’t cream or ivory or anything other than pure white. It was a vibe and it almost reflected in the sun. I’m not sure I would even look good in that white but Meghan did and it worked for the day. And let’s be real, the photos from that day are romantic and classic and affectionate. And iconic really. Which really makes some people mad.
@Jais, ITA! So many people can’t pull off such a pure, bright white and look better in slightly warmer ivory/cream tones, but Meghan absolutely glows in it. That entire day was perfection.*
*with the exception of Kate’s BS
Camilla‘s and Anne‘s dresses could be interpreted as off-white I guess. They are a shade darker. I think it is possible the queen said this, she was around 90 at the time of the wedding. But I don’t see this as a reason to make such a hookah, it’s rather like any grandmother saying she does not understand her grandchild‘s modern choices (skirts too short, hair too short). „In my time you could not wear white for a second wedding“, sth like this, sounds completely normal to me as comment of someone who was born in the 1920s upon a wedding in 2018. So the scandal is not that the Queen made the comment (if she did), but that the tabloids keep trying to make this into a story every few years. Regarding the dress: I must admit on the day itself in 2018 I did not understand it, I thought it was ill fitting and kind of bulky. It has grown a lot on me since, I think it is a true classic that will never be out of style.
If I recall correctly, both Anne and Camilla wore white to her second wedding ceremonies. Camilla wore white to Diana’s wedding, the Queen wore white to Camilla’s church blessing, Kate wore white to Megan’s wedding so perhaps it’s okay to wear white to a second wedding or to other people’s weddings as long as it’s not a “gown” or you’re a white royal. Meghan and Harry’s wedding was so blessed with such joy and promise. No matter how much pettiness, jealousy, racism or classism coming out of what has become a sad little island can take that away. I wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan lost a few pounds during the week before the wedding. The dress was a classic A-line and moved exquisitely. It will stand the test of time. I read that Meghan decided on pure white for the dress. When the sun shone on it, and truly Meghan and Harry were blessed with a perfect sunny day, the dress seemed to glow. The atmosphere of celebration and good will for the couple is unlike any other royal wedding and just seemed unique to this couple. They just seemed so fated to be together. Congratulations Harry and Meghan!
So who can blame Meghan for considering the backyard bit their real ceremony considering all this?
@Tamsin, I agree. Meghan positively glowed in that gown.
Meghan’s first wedding was not in church, she only had a civil wedding, which the church does not recognize, so for the church, her wedding with Harry was her first wedding. 🙂
Besides, the more time passes since Elizabeth’s death, the more words they try to put into her mouth.
Camilla and Charles registry wedding was recognized by the church they did get the church blessing
But we are not talking about Camila and Charles, but about Meghan, who had a civil wedding in the United States.
It is also hard to be surprised that the Anglican Church blessed CC’s wedding since the king/queen are the heads of the Anglican Church:))
Meghan had a legal wedding with her first husband. And Camilla first wedding was legal. She was married to her first husband for 22 years. Even though both wore white for their second marriages
Ingrid Seward was one of the royal ‘experts’ tricked into giving conclusions about Meghan’s Oprah interview before it ever happened. I’ll keep remembering Elizabeth and Philip’s happy faces greeting Archie with Doria, QEll having fun with Meghan on their first event together and QEll riding to Windsor with Meghan’s dog. Actions speak louder than words, even if she said it.
I’d phrase this a little differently – they weren’t “tricked” into giving conclusions about the interview, they were tricked into believing they were talking to what passes in the UK for reputable media sources. The four of them had absolutely no problem making statements about what they supposedly saw/heard in the interview – before that interview took place. And in exchange for a fairly puny amount of money, as I recall.
It’s incredible to me that their careers survived that. It showed their complete lack of integrity and willingness to flat-out LIE. I have no idea how any of them are still relied upon at all for even a single quote.
It’s funny how after many years of “sources” saying how Meghan breathing the same air as the queen was a slap to the queen and a threat to the monarchy. Now they say the only thing the queen critized was the wedding dress color. I think the queen was fond of Meghan. Remember their solo trip. She was jtired, old and alieneted from the game of thrones that was been played behind her back.
If true it’s still a non story. The Queen was an older, old fashioned woman. Shocking news. And if true it’s not like the Queen was beating them over the head or sniping to the press. And honestly, if the Queen had really strong negative feelings about it, the dress wouldn’t have been that color. It’s not like she didn’t know way in advance.
I think Anne’s was more of a cream. But if it was straight up white maybe the queen didn’t like it either. But it was a much more private affair so no one is doing any investigating about it. Maybe she thought Kate was tacky for her outfit to the wedding. Who knows.
The Queen obviously liked Meghan and vice versa. That doesn’t mean people like everything someone else does. Doesn’t make either person “wrong”.
There were a lot of Monday morning quarterback stories on the wedding but I remember reading an article that Meghan showed the Queen her wedding dress while it was being made and that she approved. This was in 2018 or 2019. There were so many stories about tiaras or the menu, or tights. I wouldn’t put much stock in this white dress story because we need to remember that for the Queen, this was Harry’s wedding. Also, remember all the fuss about tiaras and never once was the Spencer tiara mentioned, not until Harry put that info in his book. This is trying to still get traction from the wedding.
Lort. The Queen died nearly 3 years ago. Let the woman rest in peace and stop putting words in her mouth that she can’t refute. She seemed to make a good faith effort to welcome Meghan. She wasn’t one of the royal racists despite her age/generarion. She was an elderly woman in her 90s when the Sussexes married. Charles was running the monarchy behind the scenes at that point. He is responsible for evicting them from the home the Queen gave them and gleefully denying them adequate security and funding. He has also never lifted a finger to stop the media smear campaign that continues 5 and a half years after the Sussexes left the Uk.
My grandmother who was European would have said the same thing. My mother has a lot of beliefs like that too i grew up to her saying huh that dress is too white or needs to not be floor length for a second wedding…. But those thoughts would have been just that… huh she should have worn cream instead no? And thats it. Same way the queen made one commenttttttt and at the end of the day she didnt stop it which shows exactly that it was just a thought about traditions
I loved the simplicity and elegance of Meghan’s dress. A lace confection wouldn’t have suited her at all.
Who cares if it was white? Are we living in the 1950s? Those old rules are antiquated.
(I’ll admit I thought Meghan’s dress would be creamy only because she favors gold and I wasn’t sure what shade would be most flattering. But she absolutely glowed in that dress.)
Do they realize these stories would make the Queen look awful and mean and catty, or do they not care. Both the Queen and the Lady Elizabeth Anson (who was QE2’s party planner, apparently? And distant relative) are both dead. And Angela Kelly is a vicious, vindictive woman who liked to play games to make Meghan look bad/put her in her “place” — the tiara, those earrings in Fiji, not telling her about what colors would be worn. Awful woman. And now that I think about it, I remember reading rumblings that Camilla was irritated Meghan got the “big” wedding so they might be deliberately obscuring which Queen they’re talking about.
The hatred and cruelty and ownership they feel over Meghan is overwhelming and nonsensical. I’m glad they’re out of there.
LOL
Oh No She Didn’t! If QE2 didn’t like Meghan wearing a ‘white/too white’ dress, Meghan would not have. Meghan is not THAT girl. Eff off royal “experts” and BM. Find a different fight. I’m suuuuuurrreeee, QE2 was totally in favor of the heirs/Future Queen of whatever, showing her lady bits at every turn.
Beautiful, classy wedding. Happy and in love couple. Outdated complaints about what a bride ‘should’ wear, simply outdated. Loved H&M’s wedding outside of the nasties.
Meghan looked awesome. The majority of the attendants/aristos looked, ‘too white’, IMO.
Happy 7 year wedding Anniversary to Harry and Meghan. Wish them many more blissful years of happiness