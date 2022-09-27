Nicholl: QEII didn’t like that Meghan Markle wore white to her second wedding

The royal tea in Katie Nicholl’s The New Royals is so lukewarm. It’s not that surprising – Nicholl made a name for herself in her early days as a de facto talking head on behalf of the Middletons. Nicholl would simply write whatever Kate, Carole and Pippa wanted her to write. Nicholl still keeps up with her Middleton connections, and I believe she also has sources within Kensington Palace’s staff operations too. All of which makes The New Royals very carefully written and, as I said, lukewarm. There’s also a lot of “the Queen thought this” and “the Queen didn’t understand that,” all from fussy old biddies who clutch their kerchiefs when a divorced woman comes into the room. Some highlights from the Daily Mail excerpt of The New Royals:
Kate hated Meghan on sight: There had been persistent rumours about tension between the Sussexes and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as Kate and William were then styled, from the earliest days of Harry’s relationship with Meghan. Harry had hoped that his sister- in-law, Kate, would show Meghan the way, that the two women would become friends. It seems, however, there was a coolness between them from the off – a ‘personality clash’ was how it was put to me by someone close to the Princess of Wales. Harry’s complaint was still more personal: that he didn’t truly have the endorsement he really craved from his brother and Kate, the ‘sister [he’d] always wanted’, as a source put it. William did have concerns, in fact – not least that his brother’s relationship with Meghan had progressed too quickly.
William “had reservations” about Meghan: ‘It’s probably a bit strong to say he didn’t like Meghan from the start, but William had reservations,’ confides one of the Prince’s oldest friends. ‘He was obviously happy for Harry but he was also cautious, as he always is about people getting close very quickly to his family.’
Queen Elizabeth hated Meghan’s white wedding gown: The wedding day was a great success, although the Queen had reservations about the pure white of Meghan’s Givenchy dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller. According to a source: ‘The Queen was surprised that Meghan wore pure white on her wedding day. Perhaps it’s a generational thing, but she believes if you’ve been married before, you wear off-white on your wedding day, which is what the Duchess of Cornwall did.’
The royal fast track: So anxious was the Queen to include her new daughter-in-law, in fact, that she put Meghan on a Royal ‘fast track’, granting her the patronages of the National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities, which she had held herself for 45 years and 33 years respectively. It amounted to a very public endorsement. In March 2019, she elevated the Duchess still further, appointing her vice president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to work alongside Harry, who was already serving as its president.
Jealous Peggington: These were plum roles for the Sussexes, so significant they made William ‘slightly jealous’, according to one source. ‘[The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust job] was a role William had rather fancied for himself,’ said the insider.
Frogmore Cottage: When Harry and Meghan announced their wish to move out of Kensington Palace, the Queen offered them Frogmore Cottage in Windsor Great Park as their new home. This was not the suite of apartments at Windsor Castle they had hoped for. It was a generous gesture nonetheless, recalled Lady Elizabeth Anson, who died in 2020. ‘The cottage was a big deal,’ she said. ‘The Queen’s entrance into the gardens is right next to their cottage. It is essentially her back yard, her solitude, and her privacy. She was giving that up in gifting Harry and Meghan Frogmore Cottage. We all thought it was very big of her. She said, ‘I hope they’ll respect it.’ ‘
What’s funny about the “William had reservations” conversation is that William and Kate have always wanted to have it both ways – they want to say that they gave Meghan an honest-to-God “chance” and that Meghan ruined it and they also want credit for knowing immediately that Meghan wouldn’t “work out” as part of the family, therefore they were completely justified in treating her like sh-t from the word go. Pick one, it can’t be both. The “reservations” conversation is also about William’s racism and how he was likely the one telling Harry not to get serious about Meghan because of what their children would look like.
As for the stuff about the wedding gown… God knows. QEII’s generation was like that, so it wouldn’t surprise me if she had thoughts. It should be said that Camilla did NOT wear off-white to her second wedding though, she wore a crisp white dress and coat to the civil service, then she changed into a pale grey-blue and gold ensemble for the wedding service at Windsor Castle. When Nicholl gets details like that wrong, it makes you think, huh.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
THE CAUCASITY!!!!!!
Everyone: Let the British Media and the Royal Family DESTROY the late Queen’s legacy. When they finish with ad-libbing what she said after death without her ability to set the record straight she will look petty and racist. So, sit back and let them destroy her legacy as they attempt to continue to punish Harry.
Definitely think we’ll see more and more royal reporters writing the queen actually thought this about Meghan. She’s not here anymore so nothing is stopping there lies and insinuations. Although, nicholls would have written this prior to the queens passing but can still see the RR trying this.
But, didn’t Princess Anne wear white at her wedding to her second husband?!? Hmm..
They can lose this nonsense about what the women wear until they come up with something that details the groom’s status. The white wedding dress was actually popular because of Queen Victoria and had nothing to do with previous weddings or virginity anyway.
I mean if the queen didn’t like it she could have simply forbade meghan to wear it. As head of the Church of England she had the final say over the dress.
Which leads me to believe that the queen actually had no complaints at all about it. Not about the fact that it was white nor about it being off shoulder.
The white is supposed to signify purity – ie virginity. I think we can safely say that Waity Katie was no virgin underneath her snow white wedding dress – or, frankly, any other modern royal bride since Diana so this is, once more, nonsense trotted out to attack Meghan.
The white thing is nonsense. Queen Victoria was the first royal to wear white at her wedding and it wasn’t to signify purity it was to signify that she’s royal and she can afford to wear white. Other rich folks started following suit and it became a thing because most people couldn’t afford to wear white because of keeping it clean and most people didn’t have multi-dress wardrobes. Somewhere along the line it became about purity. I don’t thing QE2 gave a rats butt and people feel they can now make up things because she isn’t here to say anything.
Thanks, Mel. I did not know this!
Nicholl is so gross. I never believe a single thing that she says or writes. Also, the Queen didn’t “gift” H&M FC in the sense that she gifted other properties to the family. She let them rent a rundown house and in the end, didn’t lift a finger to help when they were pressured into paying back what was necessary to make it livable.
If Frogmore Cottage was literally in the Queen’s backyard, let’s remember that it was once staff housing, so her grandson was no more privileged than staff. And is this the same Katie who put out the story that Harry was in love with the girl from suits- one that Harry contradicted in his engagement interview?
Princess Anne wore white to her second wedding. I don’t recall eyebrows being raised then. Come off it, Katie. Your racism is showing loud and clear.
Nicholl is a joke and she’s not doing the Wailes any favors. If this sells it would be a miracle.
Of course Kate hated her on sight. Meghan was getting all of the attention of her wing bro-in-law in Harry. Not to mention black, brilliant and beautiful. As for Will, he was probably attracted to Meghan along side his prejudice.
And yet Waity wore white.
Right?!? After she and W had been living together for years.
Unpopular opinion but I sort of understand William’s view at the end of the day Harry and Meghan are adults but I get his view. I always wonder what Harry promised Meghan for the marriage because everything I like about Meghan makes it apparent that marrying into the royal family doesn’t make sense.
She said the firm promised they would protect her. Even Harry was duped because he sounded excited about their partnership and future work during the engagement interview. If Harry didn’t know the family and institution (esp the family) would turn on Meghan, Meghan wouldn’t know. He was respectful and supportive of Kate and Camilla in public so he thought they would extend the same.
No i don’t mean in regards to media, I mean giving up your life to do what the royal family does its not exciting, despite their privileges its not a life I would want and very view can honestly adapt it seems more of a nightmare. Listen I like Meghan, but everything she appeared to work for does not correlate with the royal family, that’s why I was wondering if Harry promised her more.
Say what now? You understand William view? William doesn’t get to voice his view to Harry , a grown ass man about his life choices unless Harry asked for them and even then William should be able to be supportive and say I can see how happy she makes you so I support you. Just because William waited 10 years to Marry Kate because he still isn’t sure , doesn’t mean Harry had to do the same to Meghan when it came his way. William was with Kate forever and yet he can’t stop cheating on her, so what was the point in waiting all those years for? Harry promise Meghan to be a devoted, loving supportive husband and that’s exactly what he is. This is exactly why she married him, and took all the racist abusive shit that came with it, because if their love for each other.
I don’t know about promises, but, apart from being in love with Harry, maybe Meghan saw that Harry was able to do good, substantial work within the RF structure, like Sentebale, Invictus, WellChild, etc. And maybe she envisioned a life with Harry, sharing their charitable goals and amplifying those goals through the perceived power of the monarchy. The projects she was able to do while with the RF aren’t so different from what she’s doing now. What she didn’t get was that the marketing of the RF as working for the public good is just a sham.
So there’s a very real chance that William’s view at the time was being concerned about the skin color of their future kids. Personally, that kind of invalidates William’s views at the time bc they were all likely filtered through a lens of casual racism. Not that there’s anything casual about racism. Like I don’t really believe that William was concerned for Meghan bc she was such a competent person that she was going struggle within the confines of the RF. Harry and Meghan are in love and want to be together. What should she have done? Not marry him? Given him an ultimatum that he must leave the RF to be with her?
Well she couldn’t very well wear the same color her sister-in-law was wearing, now could she?
Lol
I LOVE that so many of us had the same reaction to that part 🤣🤣🤣
Anne wore white to her second wedding (Timothy Laurence) as well. I’m not sure QE was fussed about that—I get the feeling that some jealous “source” had issues with Meghan in general. I had forgotten how much QE did for Meghan (and Harry) in a relatively short amount of time. Clearly, the queen was impressed by Meghan’s capabilities, because she did not do this out of the bottom of her heart.
Betty also wore white to Chuck’s second wedding just to be petty.
These people have such small lives. It would be sad if they didn’t have a million chances to be better and chose violence instead.
I don’t know why but this whole issue with the white dress seems like an issue that Angela Kelly would have. While she was the queens dresser, her opinion is not the queens. Have no idea if it was AK but just seems like a thing she would say.
I’ve grown to really like Meghan’s wedding gown. Anyone else kind of meh on it at first, and now really like it? I wonder what THE QUEEN thought about Khate wearing cream to her brother-in-law’s wedding…
There is no ‘royal fast track’. Meghan wanted to keep working not laze about in KP. It’s kind of obvious now that The Queen preferred Meghan over Khate and why.
I’m the same. At first I was just ok with it, and she’s gorgeous of course. But because of its classic and simple look, it can look good in any era and I’m in love. Everytime I see it on my Twitter timeline it’s just more gorgeous.
I’m kind of wondering though if she had a different design in mind or settled on this one because now we know she had so much difficulty trying to get palace staff to do even simple stuff.
I absolutely adore her wedding dress! I just wish it had fit her better – it was too big
She was losing weight because of her idiot Father, greedy siblings and all the stress they were putting her under.
“ These were plum roles for the Sussexes, so significant they made William ‘slightly jealous’, according to one source. ‘[The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust job] was a role William had rather fancied for himself,’ said the insider.”
TRANSLATION: William was apoplectic with rage and stomped around Kensington Palace screeching “Mine! Mine! MINE!”
“ ‘It’s probably a bit strong to say he didn’t like Meghan from the start, but William had reservations,”
TRANSLATION: William worried that Harry’s children would come out “darkies” with ginger Afros. “Imagine the family portraits!”
“ ‘The cottage was a big deal,’ she said. ‘The Queen’s entrance into the gardens is right next to their cottage. It is essentially her back yard, her solitude, and her privacy. She was giving that up in gifting Harry and Meghan Frogmore Cottage. We all thought it was very big of her. She said, ‘I hope they’ll respect it.’ ‘”
TRANSLATION: Here’s an unlivable dump that will take millions to make inhabitable. You should appreciate that I’m letting you live anywhere near me.
Your post is hilarious but also accurate. If this is how PW responds with a big-time hate campaign when he is just “slightly jealous”, I pity anyone he really envies.
Oh, so Burger King wanting to ship Harry and Meghan off to live in Africa is only “slightly jealous”?
Ummmmm…. wasn’t Frogmore Cottage used as staff quarters previously? As I recall, it had been divided up into multiple apartments for these purposes. I’m wondering if the queen’s solitude was disrupted by that, Katie Know-Nothing? Do tell!
Camilla is a known whor(s)e and Waity Katy was no virgin on her wedding day. If we’re going to be strict traditionalists, they shouldn’t have worn white on their wedding days either. And that goes for Cam’s first marriage too. See also: Anne.
Yes!
And yes Camilla DID wear white to her wedding with Charles. Underneath that coat thing is a white dress. In pictures that aren’t toned gold/beigish, it’s white.
Both Anne and Camilla wore white at their second weddings so I’m sure the Queen didn’t have a problem with Meghan wearing white. I can think of a few reasons why Kate hated Meghan on sight. These people are just terrible.
Meghan couldn’t wear off-white because Kate already was and she didn’t want to match.
Good one!
William wanted Harry to wait and be sure of his pick because William waited a decade and to this day is still unsure of his pick. Let me rephrase that: it wasn’t a pick as much as a “only woman willing.”
I bet Pegs and Mumbles would still be jealous and tell Harry to slow down, even if Meghan wasn’t biracial. Even if she’s white, let’s look at her achievements and compare these to ALL of the royals who have resources:
– Northwestern grad
– self-made millionaire
– series regular
– proven long-term philanthropist and volunteer work including for the military community (this is Harry’s heart!)
– can speak 3 languages
– diplomatic and PR experience
– exceptional public speaker
And then of course, she’s beautiful, intelligent and kind. Seriously?! The royal fools couldn’t compare! Harry thought he struck gold, being able to meet, fall in love and marry someone who he thought the firm would be delighted to have. Alas they’re so stupid.
Yeah because Kate deserved to wear the virginal white too right???
One son married his mattress, both sons were buddies with sex offenders, but Meghan wearing white to her second wedding? The horror! But it seems to fit with the rest of the f*cked up thinking of this family. They are like spraying perfume on a garbage dump, you just can’t hide the fact that they stink. I hope this is just idle gossip from Katie No Nothing’s usual sources. As for Kate the Friendless and Baldemort, who cares how they feel or what they think.
Also re: Frogmore – these past few weeks are the first I’ve heard that H&M wanted an “apartment of rooms” at Windsor Castle. It seems to me they would much prefer having their own house (i.e. Frogmore) than rooms in the castle. Is this a lead up to W&K moving there (or just William), to make it seem like its normal and expected for the other royals to have rooms there?
Meghan and Harry were quite clear that they were offered an apartment at KP or Frogmore, and they picked FC bc it would be ready sooner and the renovations would cost less. Nothing about WC in their own statement.
Maybe it’s so that PW can look important because he could get what they couldn’t? It doesn’t make sense to me either.
According to Harry, his grandmother QEIi was always kind and decent to them. Whatever her flaws, the fact that these vultures are using a dead woman’s supposed “opinions” as a cudgel to beat her grieving relatives is…distasteful
Is it me or is Cams slyly flipping the bird in the middle picture????
Wouldn’t put it past someone who wore white to bully Diana on her wedding day …
Didn’t Liz have to approve the wedding dress? If the color was such an issue, wouldn’t she have said so? This is so stupid
Hogwash. I HIGHLY doubt the Queen would have been such a purist about something like that. And Nicholl is a joke, and a flagrant liar. I remember how she said Prince Harry crushed on Meghan and watched her on Suits for 2 years, and then Harry said during their engagement Interview that he hadn’t known who she was until their date.
“I HIGHLY doubt the Queen would have been such a purist about something like that.”
Agreed. Even for the Queen’s generation the white dress symbolism lot meaning a long time ago. It has nothing to do with “second wedding”, the white symbolized virginity and chastity…soooo, forgive me but the vast majority of us (including the royals) shouldn’t have been wearing white at our first wedding either! 🤣
What nonsense this “author” is.
Iirc, this is also the book which recounts the story of Meg “chastising” the chef for the wedding because he didn’t do his job and put egg in the vegan dish. Apparently TQ just suddenly popped in while Meg was making sure the chef got his job right and told her “we don’t speak to people that way in this family.”
That’s such fan fiction I don’t believe a word Nicholl says.
Yes, TQ was so upset she invited Meghan to accompany her on an overnight trip on the royal train barely a month later, something she hadn’t ever done for Kate in the seven years she’d been married to William.
Why does Kate get to wear white to Meghan wedding but Meghan couldn’t?
The wedding dress comment annoyed me, but only if she did not express the same shock at Kate wearing white. She and William were basically common law married by the time they made it down the aisle. Neither of them were virginal brides for goodness sakes. Ridiculous.
You all do know that william waited to the last minute, to announce he would be best man. See video of willy and harry talking about it, during the visit the three of them made at the church, for remembrance day, before the wedding, right after louis birth.
I think all these reporters are causing a lot of fatigue reading about Meghan Markle. I wish she had dropped a new archetypes podcast today because she would have blown all these people out of the water. I hope she gets back to it ASAP because it was nice to be reading and hearing straight from her.
I always get a kick out of anyone saying that William thought Harry was moving too fast with Meghan. He wanted everyone to apply the William standard: no less than ten years dating before marriage. Harry and Meghan took about the average length of time before marriage.
Slightly O/T all this talk about white dresses but, Diana the one royal bride who could have worn white chose to wear ivory! I wonder what TQ said about that? 😆
sometimes i wonder if the Queen actually said anything, or if it was someone else saying something to her and the Queen just nodding.
I think the Queen was amongst the nonsense, but she had a job to do.
Did anyone see this weekend’s Daily Mail article about Angela Kelley and the rats?
I took it to mean shots fired in case Kelley plans to spill any tea.
Are we really surprised. Eliz was someone who insisted people didn’t say the word “pregnant” around her; it had to be “I am expecting”. Apropos of nothing really, I loved the colour of Camilla’s dress – that gorgeous grey/green. And her hat. As for Camilla the person, no thanks.