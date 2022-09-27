Low: King Charles is ill-tempered, dysfunctional & he ‘falls under people’s spell’

Valentine Low’s Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown was excerpted in the Times. Most of the excerpts – and most of the headlines from those excerpts – were about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and “bullying” and the organized and unhinged smears against M&H. I wondered idly if that’s what the whole f–king book was about. Nope – it turns out that Low did cover/transcribe what then-Prince Charles’s courtiers said about him. After reading all of those ridiculous statements from Kensington Palace’s courtiers, would it surprise you to hear that Charles’s call-at-any-hour, workhorse energy is spoken about a lot differently than Meghan’s work ethic?
Charles is a demanding boss. Working for him is not a nine-to-five job. This, according to one former member of his household, is because he is very demanding of himself. “He is never satisfied with himself, or what he has achieved. People around him had to work hard to keep up. He had enormous stamina.” Another said: “He was demanding in that he is always working. Seven days a week. Never stops. At any moment he may want to call you about something. Working on his boxes, on his ideas, on his papers. The pace is pretty intense.” The phone calls could come at any time, from after breakfast until 11 at night, even at Christmas. In contrast to the conviviality of his grandmother’s household, Charles’s office is suffused with a ferocious work ethic: he is a man with a mission.
Oh, Charles has a temper, wow! “He would drive people hard. He was full of ideas, always asking people to go and do things. The workload as private secretary would be immense. He had strong opinions. He also had a proper temper on him, which was quite fun. He would rarely direct it at the individual. It would be about something, and he would lose his temper. He would throw something. He would go from zero to 60 in a flash, and then back down again. Things would frustrate him, especially the media.”
Charles can’t keep staff either, how weird: In the space of about seven years, Charles had five different private secretaries. Promotion, preferment, who’s in, who’s out: no wonder Charles’s household has been compared to Wolf Hall.
Charles’s office is full of dysfunction: In her book on Prince Charles, Catherine Mayer quotes a businessman who helped to set up an event with the prince’s household and later spoke “with amazement” about the “glaring flaws” in its organisational structure. He got the impression that aides used to obstruct planning so they could tell the boss of problems, which they would then solve. “There was a lot of backstabbing,” he said. According to another insider, some courtiers, though loyal and able, are also cunning and “involve themselves in the dark arts of undermining other people”.
Charles goes outside the palace walls for advice, to disastrous results: Charles was not always a good judge of who should have his ear. Jimmy Savile, the broadcaster and charity fundraiser who, after his death, was revealed to have been a serial sexual abuser, wrote a handbook for Charles on how the royal family should deal with the media after big disasters. Charles passed on his tips to the Duke of Edinburgh, who in turn showed them to the Queen.
Charles falls under people’s spells: One of Charles’s former members of staff said the most pernicious effect of his outside advisers was the way they suggested that his usual team were not doing a good job. “The prince is quite susceptible to new voices who tell him, ‘They are stopping you doing what you want to do. They are holding you back, the suits.’ He loves it when someone says, ‘Oh, they have got it wrong, sir, listen to me. I can see it better; I am outside of this.’ The prince falls under people’s spell. That could then lead to real problems for individuals.”
Low includes several stories of Charles bitching out various aides and keeping aides glued to their phones over weekends and holidays, awaiting his calls over non-urgent business. Low includes stories of Charles’s short temper and the real crisis of leadership and management within his dysfunctional office. It’s actually giving me a better sense of just how poorly Meghan was treated and how thoroughly she was scapegoated. As for Charles “falling under people’s spells” and, equally, being a terrible judge of character, welp, now he’s the king. It will only get a lot worse now.
/s But, but, but, Meghan!
Clearly the staff thought, “Who does she think she is? The Prince of Wales? She’s just the sixth-in-line-to-the-throne’s degree wife. No way we’re lifting a finger for that American straight outta Compton.” And then they racismed to their hearts’ delight.
“He was demanding in that he is always working. Seven days a week. Never stops. At any moment he may want to call you about something. Working on his boxes, on his ideas, on his papers. The pace is pretty intense.” The phone calls could come at any time, from after breakfast until 11 at night, even at Christmas. In contrast to the conviviality of his grandmother’s household, Charles’s office is suffused with a ferocious work ethic: he is a man with a mission.”
Oh, i wonder when they will open a complaint about Chaz bullying ways and hire a third party firm to investigate the claims?
Ah yeah, never! Chaz is not a biracial woman- got it!
Well, he did wait until “after breakfast” to be “genteel and civil”. But shouldn’t the clowns have been at work after breakfast? And his temper tantrums were “fun”.
I’m sorry, but he is know to THROW things due to his temper????? WTF. Anyone else would be fired. It is not cute especially on a person who thinks and believes it’s his Devine right to rule. And THIS is yet another reason why hereditary rule – whether symbolic or not – must GO. Charles has a great deal of power – look at how miserable he made his late wife and his youngest son and daughter in law.
Oh, but it was “quite fun.”
I’m just left dumbfounded that these people still hold influence and power. In 2022 no less.
Sounds like Bill inherited his temper from his dad.
The lack of organization and dysfunction sounds awful. No wonder they couldn’t deal with a powerhouse like Meghan. She must have gotten exasperated with the whole place.
QEII’s father was also known for having an explosive temper. It runs in the family it seems.
It’s time to break the cycle. William needs anger management therapy.
His fall will be spectacular.
Charlatan the Third’s reign looks to be short and dirty.
From your lips to God’s ears.
I read that as “third reich”.
I know that Valentine Low is a pos, but this is exactly how I imagine Charles to be. This is the other side of his humanitarian, forward thinking, environmentally enlightened ass.
What does he work at so ferociously? Acquiring bags of cash from questionable people?
I was wondering the same thing myself – where are the results of this work? I’ll wait…
I too am curious…..where are these magnificent ideas that he was working feverishly for at a pace of seven days a week? I haven’t seen anything new from KC3, have any of you??
And it’s not professional nor acceptable to be throwing things around at those that are your support staff.
My gawd man, get some therapy and work on your anger issues. Take your Incandescent of Wailing with you, maybe you two could get a discount for two, perhaps?? You both need it, desperately!!
When is the bullying investigation against Charles going to be initiated?
I think it was (along with Andrew, William and a few others). However, because the main object of their focus was found to be innocent of all charges, we were told the report will never see the light of day. 😉
Charles throwing things is totally cool and “fun” (??????????) but a non-white woman calling people a few times caused them to have a nervous breakdown? How very not racist as hell for sure.
So he’s a “man with the mission” and has a “ferocious work ethic” while Meghan is called a bully because of her work ethic. And then they’ll say they’re not racist.
Also reading about Charles falling under people’s spell kinda explains how Camilla got her hooks in him. She always knew what to say and how to keep his interest while Diana wasn’t interested in playing those kinds of games
“He had a proper temper on him, which was quite fun.”
Yeah nah, Meghan would never be described as fun for wanting things to be the way she wants them.
It’s hilarious how when it’s a man doing something, it’s passion and driven but when it’s a woman, especially biracial, it’s diva like behaviour, bullying and demanding….
Oh to be a mediocre white male🙃
This really shows that the bullying accusations against Meghan were based on racism, misogyny, classism and xenophobia. The Palace has a lot to answer for.
The housekeepers diary was banned in the UK because she recorded Charles temper tantrums imo
Was the book ever published outside UK?? Would love to get my hands on it.
I was about to ask the same thing. It’s interesting that the RRs don’t seem to mention it but, are happy to use Bower, Levin et el as legitimate sources.
It is available in the US for another portrait of the real Charles the books by Steven barry are recommended
I got a used copy a couple of years ago via Amazon.
Re: the bit about falling under people’s spells, @Tessa doesn’t she also talk about Charles confiding in and getting advice about his relationship with Diana from some old curmudgeon who worked on the estate?
“He also had a proper temper on him, which was quite fun.”
So, Charles being perpetually abusive is FUN!? But, Meghan being frustrated with incompetent employees means she’s a bully. Do these people not hear themselves?
I think Charles’s core would is that neither parent had much respect for him. But, he also the Queen Mum and Uncle Dickie gassing him up, inflating his ego. But deep down he’s a fragile insecure man baby who would fall for anyone who stroked his ego.
I’m waiting to see if we’ll see wall to wall coverage of this portion of the excerpt in all the media, including US ( looking at you Cosmo, Marie Claire, Elle, etc.) they way I did this weekend. The fact that someone could write specifics of someone’s behavior like this and describe it as fun, but Meghan’s the antichrist is infuriating.
I haven’t seen a word about Charles the Horrible in the US media even though my news feed all weekend was, Meghan, Meghan, Meghan! Part of this is the fact that Meghan draws clicks and who cares about Charles? Still, this is how Charles sails above it all as Meghan is demonized.
Yeah sure. Is William comforting the bullied staff? Where’s Jason and his email trying to put a stop to the bullying?
There have been stories about William exploding on his staff – but the RR hurried to say that he always apologizes, so it is all good./s
Charles is not a fun person by any stretch of the imagination the housekeeper observed Charles saying to Diana do you know who I am
So, the reason the investigation of the complaints about Meghan’s so-called “bullying” of staff focused on HR procedures instead of directly on specific bullying complaints — which would have allowed Meghan to directly address the complaints and clear her name — is because of what a true investigation would have revealed about Charles? And William? And Andrew? And even Kate? SMH.
Deeply miserable people create a deeply miserable work environment and continue to project their miserableness outward while the biographers take notes. I’m starting to understand why they maintain multiple large households.
An undercover reporter also outed Anne cursing out a staff member.
Now I’m wondering what Edward did during family dinners. Curse? Cower?
Prince Edward also has a bad rep among the royal staff. The only ones who had a good rep were the Queen and Prince Philip. In fact, Philips was the favorite among royal staff (because he wasn’t a complete jerk).
Was it Phillip who said Charles bears the imprint of the last person who spoke to him?
Didn’t they say that about Trump as well?
It’s obvious to everyone that the courtiers and people working for the royal family are incompetent. And apparently purposefully so. They couldn’t even get pens right lol.
Meghan expected the bare minimum, and was a “bully.”
To me this reads like a hit piece from a salty courtier. They are not praising Charles as much as praising themselves to have been able to cope with such a hard environment and demanding boss. And to bring up Jimmy Saville in connection to Charles… ouch!
this is something that I think most women can relate to – the man losing his temper is seen more as quirky, or “quite fun” even when he throws something, the woman wanting something corrected is an abusive terrifying bully.
Meghan faced so much racism, xenophobia and sexism from the start there that it’s really surprising she lasted as long as she did.
But seriously, how does Low write this stuff with a straight face and then write the passages about Meghan?
“But seriously, how does Low write this stuff with a straight face and then write the passages about Meghan?” The answer is Racism.
Yes. Racism out of the gate. Meghan was also very well accomplished and came in with an abundance of her own philanthropic work to boot. Meghan had what the other married-ins wish they had but they don’t. They had intended to bring Meghan down from the beginning, full stop.
Ah yes, it’s all fun when the men it that family act like the tyrants that they actually are, it’s all “quite fun”.
Honest question here. How can Low not see the hypocrisy and contradictions in what he wrote about Charles versus Meghan? Yes, I understand racism blinds people, but this book went through reviews, etc. and this garbage is what was printed?
Low can profit from Charles because he’s king. Low can profit off Meghan because she isn’t.
Anything negative about Kensington Palace? If not, those are the main sources of this book.
The courtiers “involve themselves in the dark arts of undermining other people”. No kidding.
So let me get this straight, Charles can have a temper, throw things and be an ass to staff but is fun, per Anne’s 70th birthday doc she can be demanding and downright rude to staff but she is hardworking, Andrew can just be a total ass and destroy property and be weird with stuffies and he is just Andrew being Andrew, Kate and William, according to Jobsen yell and scream at each other in front of staff, William can get heated with staff and both never put a foot wrong, but the REAL problem is Meghan?!? Right then…
“He falls under people’s spells” . Preparation to throw his consort under the bus for Diana’s mistreatment?
Will never happen. But I can bet you that many world leaders will be leery in meeting with Chuck Kung Un and his QC. Her lips flap the second someone isn’t within earshot. Too much gin and not enough statesmanship either.
The queen was right to have deemed Camiller unsuitable from the start. I agree that world leaders and native cultures will never have faith in her attempts at diplomacy. She blew it.
Charles because he is a privilege white man is just a fun fun bully, Just don’t forget to duck when he throws things your way.
Meghan, well she is black so she is clearly just a mean American bully.
The fact that low and others like him can’t see the hypocrisy and racism in their views and writings about Meghan, will forever astound me. But I guess racism blinds you to see us blacks or people of color as anything other than people they can continue to other.
I wish some enterprising reporter, maybe in the US would put these contradictions together but alas, I fear its a vain hope.
The tantrums, and double standards and hypocrisy re Meghan aside, there’s one big thing I also don’t get. How can someone who’s such a hard worker – and we know from Harry this is true, he said in one of the docs that they had to crawl over boxes of papers in Charles’ office to get to his desk to say goodnight – how can this person even tolerate the lazy uselessness that is William, while at the same time first, holding back, and later persecuting, the son that is obviously following in his footsteps (excluding the sleazy BTS financing)?
I get that it’s likely a toxic combination of cowardice (about dealing with Will’s shortcomings), jealousy, need for control, pettiness, “upholding the monarchy” and who knows what else, but boy, is KCIII a piece of work. (I get that racism was a factor once Meghan entered the picture, but we read in another article about how even before that Harry was being held back at KP because what he wanted to do was in essence overshadowing Will and Kate.).
What’s happening…how can anyone write with a straight face about his temper but call Meghan a bully? I cannot believe these “writers” are not aware of their bullshit. They can’t be stupid. They must be evil but they can’t be this stupid. I think they know but they want people to talk about the absurdity of it, and end up talking about the book on social media and maybe gain some traction in sales. Either that or there’s some weird curse on that island.
Not just a bully but a “narcissistic sociopath”. It’s nothing new though for white men to get a pass on being awful in business but a woman doing the exact same thing is called names. It’s hard to understand for those who aren’t xenophobic, racist and misogynistic. It’s why they praise Kate to the skies. She’s not ambitious or driven to work hard.
Yeah but they cannot be this stupid right? Whatever they wrote cannot withstand critical scrutiny by a real journalist. I can only conclude they’re trolling and trying to bait. Good thing we can tear them apart here without making them viral.
Tell me Peggy isn’t the media leak without telling me that Peggy isn’t the media link. Chuck, you better watch out, you in trouble…
For real, what do you give it before KC3 kicks the bucket and Peggy becomes King? I can see him “moving things along” before 2024.
The part that stands out me is the businessman who was “amazed”at the dysfunction. Literally, that’s prob how Meghan felt when she first started there. The description of aides obstructing planning so they could fix things and take credit while undermining others. My god. What Meghan must have gone through.
Yeah, that is truly horrific – especially given it’s mainly public or charity money they’re burning through to do this stuff.
“If you knew what I know”….I get the impression that what actually goes on behind the scenes is worse than even we Celebitches anticipate.
C’s anger has been known about for years. They really are the most childish bunch of people, probably from all the familial inter marrying as well as the enabling environment of being thought of as higher beings. I am sure William has either learned anger from his father or it’s perhaps in his nature. Charles is the one her sent a valet back to England from Canada because he had forgotten to pack C’s favourite shoe horn for a royal tour. He is also the one who writes memos to his staff all the time for the most minor of issues, probably because he’d get seething angry otherwise….and yet Meghan is the angry one…
How many bathrooms again?
The courtiers felt working for a black American TV actress was beneath them. They don’t mind being bullied by Charles because he is a blood Royal,
This is why I can’t take the bullying claims against Meghan seriously. It was a blatant smear. The palace staff didn’t want to work for Meghan but can put up with actual bullying behaviour from the fully white royals. Low downplays Charles’ behaviour either because of bias or because of the invisible contract.
@Merricat Love “Charlatan the Third”!
Interesting yet very revealing tidbits! KP, is that you?
First off WTF??? Good grief, what a “royal” cesspool. This sounds like a hit piece on then PC and of course on Meghan. Gotta sell this somehow so lets trash Meghan again while we’re at it. Damn, that woman is so strong to have survived this bs!
It sounds like Chuck went outside the palace to get some things accomplished as well. Which some courtiers are still salty about. Apparently, azz kissing is the most favored credential for him to accept advice. Nice job reminding us about the Jimmy Saville connection.
Throwing temper tantrums and hissy fits isn’t a good look on anyone, much less a grown ass man. And no amount of bs couched as flattery will change that. If the backstabbing and underhandedness of the courtiers was so obvious to an outside businessman, it does not bode well for his “reign” and is extremely troubling. And explains a lot! I don’t even think they had an actual HR dept before one was invented/created to cover their failure in helping Meghan.
It’s also a message to the outside world about what to expect when engaging in any business with now KC3. This is how the weak ass, vindictive and very dim king to be ran the household/Firm for years, and he is very susceptible to flattery, manipulation and bags of cash. Also, there’s no such thing as confidentiality nor professionalism in the RF “business” model so be prepared for the BM to eagerly splash any gossip about your corporation as “news” across its front pages.