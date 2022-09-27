“Jennifer Lopez’s new Netflix movie ‘The Mother’ looks good!” links
  • September 27, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jennifer Lopez’s new movie looks fun! I wish Angelina Jolie still made movies like this, she would be good in them. [LaineyGossip]
Seriously though, were people asking for a Quantum Leap reboot? [Seriously OMG]
Kanye West to British peeps: He feels like he “lost his queen too.”. [Dlisted]
IMO, Diane Kruger lost her style mojo when she got with Norman Reedus. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Misusing Alison Janney is a capital offense! [Pajiba]
Why does Rihanna keep visiting the recording studio? Y’all know you aren’t getting any new music, sorry Navy. [JustJared]
George & Amal Clooney finally looked like they went to the same event. [GFY]
These parents are completely unhinged. [Buzzfeed]
God, I hope Val Demmings beats Marco Rubio. [Towleroad]
Steph Curry signed a billion-dollar lifetime contract with Under Armour. [Egotastic]
A Teen Mom wedding! [Starcasm]
Lingering questions about Don’t Worry Darling. [Gawker]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to ““Jennifer Lopez’s new Netflix movie ‘The Mother’ looks good!” links”

  1. DiegoInSF says:
    September 27, 2022 at 12:36 pm

    I’m so excited, it looks really good!
    She’s a really versatile actress and she really excels in these gritty roles.

    Reply
    • ME says:
      September 27, 2022 at 2:28 pm

      She’s great in gritty roles. She’s not good in romantic comedies and should stay clear of them.

      Reply
    • DiegoInSF says:
      September 27, 2022 at 3:41 pm

      I disagree, she has a really relatable quality to her that really works in romcoms, Marry Me worked because of her hence it’s fresh score on Rotten tomatoes.

      Reply
      • mia girl says:
        September 27, 2022 at 5:06 pm

        I agree. I’ll re-watch pretty mediocre romcoms because of her… Mother In Law, Maid in Manhattan, Wedding Planner. There is something endearing about how she approaches those roles.

  2. Noki says:
    September 27, 2022 at 12:40 pm

    I love watching Jlo movies even when they are awful she manages to salvage them somehow.

    Reply
  3. K says:
    September 27, 2022 at 12:51 pm

    She assassinated that eyeliner.

    Reply
  4. Sweet Tooth Unicorn says:
    September 27, 2022 at 1:16 pm

    Listen, I can’t WAIT for the Quantum Leap reboot. I loved those reruns; one of the most underrated shows ever. Al was my favorite.

    Reply
    • ME says:
      September 27, 2022 at 2:27 pm

      It premiered two weeks ago. I didn’t like it at all…and I used to watch the original series as a kid…they were good !

      Reply
      • North of Boston says:
        September 27, 2022 at 3:08 pm

        I saw the first episode and it just seemed kind of flat to me. Part of it may have been the focus on the relationship/connection between Ben the leaper and his guide – which fell flat for me- instead of the urgency of the situation he leapt into. (Plus the kind of OTT crime gang vs interpersonal stakes)

        OG QL had a lot of heart, and it’s corny earnestness and sometimes goofy future technology was part of the charm. Ep 1 seems like it focused on the last 2 but didn’t quite hit the first one.

        I’ll give it a couple of episodes to see if it warms up. But mostly it really made me appreciate and miss the amazing Dean Stockwell all the more. And Bakula, IMHO was at his career best playing opposite him.

      • North of Boston says:
        September 27, 2022 at 4:04 pm

        ETA – I’m giving them a little slack because some things baked into the original series don’t really translate to 2022.

        For example in the original, Al’s key tech gizmo was a handheld device that could pull up decades of historical information and current details in seconds by accessing an incredibly powerful sophisticated secret government project supercomputer. Wow! Impressive!

        In 2022, that translates to:
        “Al has an iPhone and can access the internet”

  5. Emmi says:
    September 27, 2022 at 1:24 pm

    I love that she didn’t have to transform physically, she’s as believable as actors can be in action parts. I totally buy that she just walked onto the set and did pull-ups. Love Angelina but never bought the physical stuff. The thing they have in common is the charisma to make a mediocre movie better.

    Reply
    • DiegoInSF says:
      September 27, 2022 at 3:42 pm

      Yes! Love Angie but JLO can credibly kick your butt, her body is STRONG!

      Reply
    • LBB says:
      September 27, 2022 at 5:59 pm

      It’s funny, I would agree 100% but my husband and I went down an Angie worm hole and watched “Salt”, “Wanted” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” and I watched very closely to see how convincing she was and she was really good at the action, much better than I could recall, especially in “Wanted”.

      Reply
  6. ME says:
    September 27, 2022 at 2:24 pm

    I hope people realize that Kanye is talking about his mom when he says he “lost his queen”. It has nothing to do with his ex-wife.

    Also, I really tried liking the reboot of Quantam Leap but I just found it boring. I watched the first two episodes and it just isn’t good. There is so much more they could have done with it.

    I think Rihanna might be recording some songs for her superbowl half-time show. Maybe for a promotional commercial or something? She’s in there recording music. Not a whole album, but something new for us. Just watch.

    Reply
  7. Natalie_K says:
    September 27, 2022 at 2:24 pm

    Rihanna’s fan base is called Navy. You’re thinking of BTS and ARMY.

    Given that she was just announced as the Super Bowl halftime performer this weekend, she may at least be cooking up a greatest huts album with a couple new tracks?

    Reply
  8. bettyrose says:
    September 27, 2022 at 3:51 pm

    The internet is full of examples of people being really demanding and unreasonable, often using their children as an excuse. IDK. Are these always real? Let’s face it, we love laughing at these messages, they get clicks, so I’m not sold that faking them isn’t a thing now.

    Reply
    • Mabs A'Mabbin says:
      September 27, 2022 at 3:54 pm

      I honestly don’t know anyone who’s ever said the things those parents texted (if they texted). It’s absurd.

      Reply
      • bettyrose says:
        September 27, 2022 at 5:58 pm

        And the theme is suspiciously common. The details change, but it’s typically “I’m a single parent and my kid wants this for their birthday/holiday/school thingy” etc. Bit sus.

  9. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 27, 2022 at 3:53 pm

    Towards the end of RiRi’s halftime show, I want Tom Holland to prance on stage and they break out the ☔.

    Reply
  10. NEENA ZEE says:
    September 27, 2022 at 6:03 pm

    – The only movie I ever liked with JLo was Out of Sight. And maybe Selena. Her rom-coms make me cringe.
    – Quantum Leap should be a great reboot… am sorry to see the comments that it isn’t good.
    – Yes, 100% agree that Diane Kruger has lost her style mojo. A loss for the fashionistas.
    – I usually think Amal looks very polished, but that red lace jumpsuit is, uh, tacky.

    Reply
  11. AppleCart says:
    September 27, 2022 at 6:58 pm

    Enough 2: I’ve really had enough now.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment