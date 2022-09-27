“Jennifer Lopez’s new Netflix movie ‘The Mother’ looks good!” links

Jennifer Lopez’s new movie looks fun! I wish Angelina Jolie still made movies like this, she would be good in them. [LaineyGossip]
I’m so excited, it looks really good!
She’s a really versatile actress and she really excels in these gritty roles.
She’s great in gritty roles. She’s not good in romantic comedies and should stay clear of them.
I disagree, she has a really relatable quality to her that really works in romcoms, Marry Me worked because of her hence it’s fresh score on Rotten tomatoes.
I agree. I’ll re-watch pretty mediocre romcoms because of her… Mother In Law, Maid in Manhattan, Wedding Planner. There is something endearing about how she approaches those roles.
I love watching Jlo movies even when they are awful she manages to salvage them somehow.
She assassinated that eyeliner.
Listen, I can’t WAIT for the Quantum Leap reboot. I loved those reruns; one of the most underrated shows ever. Al was my favorite.
It premiered two weeks ago. I didn’t like it at all…and I used to watch the original series as a kid…they were good !
I saw the first episode and it just seemed kind of flat to me. Part of it may have been the focus on the relationship/connection between Ben the leaper and his guide – which fell flat for me- instead of the urgency of the situation he leapt into. (Plus the kind of OTT crime gang vs interpersonal stakes)
OG QL had a lot of heart, and it’s corny earnestness and sometimes goofy future technology was part of the charm. Ep 1 seems like it focused on the last 2 but didn’t quite hit the first one.
I’ll give it a couple of episodes to see if it warms up. But mostly it really made me appreciate and miss the amazing Dean Stockwell all the more. And Bakula, IMHO was at his career best playing opposite him.
ETA – I’m giving them a little slack because some things baked into the original series don’t really translate to 2022.
For example in the original, Al’s key tech gizmo was a handheld device that could pull up decades of historical information and current details in seconds by accessing an incredibly powerful sophisticated secret government project supercomputer. Wow! Impressive!
In 2022, that translates to:
“Al has an iPhone and can access the internet”
I love that she didn’t have to transform physically, she’s as believable as actors can be in action parts. I totally buy that she just walked onto the set and did pull-ups. Love Angelina but never bought the physical stuff. The thing they have in common is the charisma to make a mediocre movie better.
Yes! Love Angie but JLO can credibly kick your butt, her body is STRONG!
It’s funny, I would agree 100% but my husband and I went down an Angie worm hole and watched “Salt”, “Wanted” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” and I watched very closely to see how convincing she was and she was really good at the action, much better than I could recall, especially in “Wanted”.
I hope people realize that Kanye is talking about his mom when he says he “lost his queen”. It has nothing to do with his ex-wife.
Also, I really tried liking the reboot of Quantam Leap but I just found it boring. I watched the first two episodes and it just isn’t good. There is so much more they could have done with it.
I think Rihanna might be recording some songs for her superbowl half-time show. Maybe for a promotional commercial or something? She’s in there recording music. Not a whole album, but something new for us. Just watch.
“I think Rihanna might be recording some songs for her superbowl half-time show.”
My thoughts, too.
Rihanna’s fan base is called Navy. You’re thinking of BTS and ARMY.
Given that she was just announced as the Super Bowl halftime performer this weekend, she may at least be cooking up a greatest huts album with a couple new tracks?
The internet is full of examples of people being really demanding and unreasonable, often using their children as an excuse. IDK. Are these always real? Let’s face it, we love laughing at these messages, they get clicks, so I’m not sold that faking them isn’t a thing now.
I honestly don’t know anyone who’s ever said the things those parents texted (if they texted). It’s absurd.
And the theme is suspiciously common. The details change, but it’s typically “I’m a single parent and my kid wants this for their birthday/holiday/school thingy” etc. Bit sus.
Towards the end of RiRi’s halftime show, I want Tom Holland to prance on stage and they break out the ☔.
– The only movie I ever liked with JLo was Out of Sight. And maybe Selena. Her rom-coms make me cringe.
– Quantum Leap should be a great reboot… am sorry to see the comments that it isn’t good.
– Yes, 100% agree that Diane Kruger has lost her style mojo. A loss for the fashionistas.
– I usually think Amal looks very polished, but that red lace jumpsuit is, uh, tacky.
Enough 2: I’ve really had enough now.