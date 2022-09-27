Prince William & Kate finally made their first visit to Wales with the Welsh titles

Well, the new Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales have made their first official visit to Wales now that they’ve secured the PoW bag. I wondered why their first trip wasn’t to Wales as soon as QEII passed away, mourning period or not. The mourning period didn’t keep other royals from traveling to Belfast, Manchester, etc. William and Kate’s first stop was a local RNLI Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, where they lived early in their marriage. They’ll also visit the Holyhead Marine and Cafe Bar and do a walkabout. Nothing strenuous, no wall-to-wall schedule.
As for fashion… Kate is wearing red for Wales. That is LK Bennett’s “Spencer” coat, which retails for £599. She bought it because of the name, right? Wearing a Spencer coat on the new Princess of Wales’s visit to Wales. Her staffers don’t know how to be subtle! Plus, this coat has THIRTEEN shiny gold buttons for the Princess of Buttons. Don’t forget that weird gold chain on the pockets too, my God.
As for actually becoming the PoW formally, plans are already being made to keep the investiture pretty simple:
The visit comes as Kensington Palace said there were no plans for Prince William to have an investiture “anything like his father had” as Prince of Wales.
A petition calling for the Prince of Wales title to be scrapped has gained more than 35,000 signatures. Following King Charles’ announcement that William would take on the title, there was delight for some but uncertainty from others, with one politician labelling it divisive.
The king’s investiture as Prince of Wales in 1969, held at Caernarfon Castle, was watched by a TV audience of millions around the world.
Kensington Palace said it currently had “no plans for anything like” the King’s investiture in 1969. It added: “Right now is about deepening trust with the people of Wales and representing the dynamic Wales that there is today. There are no plans for the investiture yet.”
It’s still kind of remarkable to me that one of King Charles’s first acts was to hand the PoW titles to Will and Kate. I still think that was a mistake – it’s not something which needed to be decided right away, and it would have been much more diplomatic to perhaps wait and do some kind of listening tour through Wales? A lot of Welsh people simply want to see the title retired completely. Anyway, the investiture will probably happen after the coronation, and we still don’t have a date for that either.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales at the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station, in Holyhead, Wales, where they are meeting crew, volunteers and some of those who have been supported by their local unit. Holyhead is one of the three oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast and has a remarkable history of bravery, having received 70 awards for gallantry.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Wales, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 27 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
They just look soooooo happy…..like, can you at least try to not look ecstatic?
Lipstick on a pig
Kate sure does look happy. And the video is frozen on Wills listening but his facial expression shows nothing but disengagement and disinterest.
As for wearing the correct colors (I’m referring to the other article about Meghan wearing white to her wedding) – should the newly titled POW be wearing red so shortly after QE2 died????
She took her medication.
It’s not like she died in waves of blood. Why not wear red?
I think because they’re technically still in mourning? Isn’t it “protocol” to wear at least a blank armband for a year? Lol, maybe just in Victorian England.
Yes, it is true..the queen died peacefully and she was 96 years old… however, in my culture, we avoid bright colors for at least a month as a sign of mourning and grieving…. I made my comment based on my cultural beliefs..I don’t know what Brits do in similar situations.
Because traditionally the mourning period lasts a bit longer. I read QE2’s court mourned her father for 16 weeks.
Regardless the POW, who rarely puts a foot wrong, could have chosen a more subdued color. Chuck better take note, the mourning for him will be even shorter.
And I hate to do this, but we all know what would be published if Meghan wore red so shortly after.
I was ready to comment this! I mean, the queen died 3 weeks ago and she’s wearing red ? I think she could have chosen a less bright color even if it meant not cosplaying for the Wales… anyway, we properly expect too much from the woman who wore purple in 9/11 memorial in new York…
It was hot pink, not purple. Which is even worse.
William isn’t wearing black either. I think post-funeral it is fine to wear whatever you want.
The dragon on the Welsh flag is red, so maybe she was trying to dress like a flag again.
Sooooo many endless possibilities with dragon – I need to behave and not show my mean girl side.
I think this is one of her best looks that I can remember. Her hair looks good too-I like it shorter.
Cut is good. Color is… Not. Weird yellow ochre/muddy brown steaks that don’t work with her pink undertones.
It’s frustrating to see how she STILL can’t get it together. It could be pulled off: a charming personality quirk, like the anti -fashionista who can never get it right but it’s funny and relatable.
Instead it’s desperate, amateur, wannabe with no sense of self.
Nevermind. It’s on brand
The coat is gorgeous. That it’s called the Spencer… ultra cringe. Kate just can’t help herself.
At the present the titles are bright and shiny like the gold-plated buttons, which will wear off with time.
After the euphoria is gone, back to pulling rank for a living.
It’s interesting that they chose not to go to Cardiff or to meet the First Minister on their first visit to Wales as Prince and Princess of Wales. Plus Kate has a number of red coats was it necessary to get a new one for this visit?
But, were the other coats made by “Spencer “?
This story is in the Fail under the caption Harry and Meghan. The Wailes can’t get any ink unless the Sussex name is somehow attached. ALL of today’s royal stories in DM are under this caption.
omg, she really wore a coat called “Spencer” to Wales as the Princess of Wales.
Someone on here had a great comment last week about this….basically how creepy it is (which we all know) but how the press has normalized it into a “tribute.” but if this was anyone else copying anyone else like this, it would be seen as problematic and quite likely sick. Like imagine if Carolyn Bessette had worn pillbox hats a lot or always wore a double strand of pearls. That would have been creepy and yet with Kate it’s celebrated.
Lol, it’s so weird.
She actually looks really nice and the most modern you going to get out of her.
William’s lips always look dry and ashy and like he pinches them hard when he kisses.
I do like Kate’s jacket. She’s still a snooze in it, though, poor old oatmeal lady.
It’s like they only have a limited amount of (personality) seasoning and they have to dole it out in tiny amounts to make it last 50 years … just like their ancestors, funnily enough.
The coat actually fits her nicely and the proportions of this outfit work. Often when she wears trousers and coats like this the proportions are off and that’s why the outfit doesn’t work. Here it works.
I wonder what the derangers have to say about her trousers considering they are always quick to hate when meghan wears similar trousers. Calling it ill fitting.
They absolutely love that she wears pants now.
Now more coat dresses… she now dresses like Meghan! I wonder how Meghan feels to be so blatantly copied by that mediocre woman; imagine being criticized for something and having a white woman like this one just trying to replicate you …
I suspect that they’re mostly well-dressed white women who never liked Kate and knew that she looked silly, but they had a racist meltdown when Meghan entered the picture. Fawning over polyester day dresses is just cover for their truly wild feelings about her poor SIL.
Why not scrap the PoW title and call him Crown Prince instead? It’s essentially what he is anyway.
Dull and boring!
Aren’t they just.
Hyena grinning back again. Strange that, if that is her sincere happy look. Wow, and by the way her hair looks dry and somewhat harsh, maybe she should ease up on the dying.
The gurn is to detract from her eye bags but it just makes them worse. She tries to lift her face by grinning like that. Thing is, on one of the DM photos she looks really old. They don’t often let the true photos through. Kate will be almost completely grey by now. She had grey roots after George was born. The amount of dye and touch up going on must be continual. Add the stress to her hair of clipping in fake hair. She is stuck in a cycle of hair pain!
All that money on cosmetic procedures yet the result is Katie having the eyebrows of a 90s cartoon villain will never not be funny to me.
William probably wants to be Prince of Wales in money only, not even in name. He doesn’t care what state the monarchy is in when it’s his god-given “turn,” only that all the money is left behind for him. Kate, the Wicked Witch of Wales, wants the pomp and subservience. She’s spent her life thinking she’s better than everyone else and wants to prove it to the world that she was right. Deeply insecure pick-me girl. Can we do a new version of Taming of the Shrew and Kiss Me, Kate, and base it off Catherine and call it Pick-Me Kate?
I don’t think they get any money from the title, but I could be wrong. The money comes from being Duke of Cornwall, with the billion dollar property portfolio. He gets the profits only from that, and can’t sell anything. But still a good chunk of change.
Not living with William looks great on Kate, she’s looks happy and rested.
In the video, it looks like only one white-haired lady actually curtsies to them. Maybe some public officials don’t want this meeting to come back to haunt them, if the anti-investiture movement gains steam.
I would never curtsey and I would never call them “highness”. They are not at all special or elevated. It is all so anachronistic in this day and age.
I understand that the schedule is not being published in advance. They’re not giving anyone time to organize a protest or even for individuals who might object to a British PoW to show up where they are.
Oh, save us. Whenever I see her smiling like that I hear “here comes the sun” in my brain but it’s “here comes the gurn”! And now people on here have helped me see the wiglet, I can’t unsee it. I found some amazing photos of her online where it bunches up like a hat when she wears high collar coats. I got to thinking why I’d lost track of her “big” hair and it’s because she was socially distanced from her wiglet during lockdown. Kate has never had thick hair; long hair but not very thick. And her natural hair was back during the pandemic. See her garden centre photos where she has bunched it as much as she can in a low pony. And for that poster who thinks Kate is a great beauty, those garden centre photos are the reality of an attractive woman who is prematurely aged. Nothing more, nothing less.
Could someone please get William a better (properly cut) pair of trousers and decent shoes?
Is it the suit or does he go commando or wears boxers when he really should be wearing briefs/boxer briefs with certain trouser cuts?
I would just be happy if he stopped trying to make those last fourteen strands of hair into a combover.
If someone were to tell me that these people lost and buried their grandmother a couple weeks ago, I would say stop telling lies.
I don’t know when last I have seen two people this happy to finally be getting everything. They really need to work on their we are still grieving and full of sorrow face and stop looking like a bunch of pirates just delivered them trunks and trunks of jewels and gold
I always felt Kate would be relieved the day the queen wasn’t around to judge her lack of work ethic any longer. K’s upset during the funeral was about how lovely Meghan looked and how well she was received despite the hate campaign.
Call me “petty Betty” but, I notice a distinct lack of jewellery. After the Tomb Raider appearances we saw during the official mourning period I thought we would at least have an OTT bling brooch! Even her earrings are more subtle than her recent choices. I have to admit I do think she looks nice, going casual suits her far more than the “look at the price tag” outfits she normally favours.
Apart from “visiting” did they do anything to promote the RNLI or was this just a photo op? I mean I thought Charles told us they were going to work hard to promote welsh causes/charities. Obviously I misunderstood. 😉
I can see the Holyhead Marine from my bedroom window. I’m currently in Canada but as a Holyhead-er I can guarantee you that our town will not be super excited about this. The older generation maybe..
I’m convinced Charles gave them the titles abruptly in order to control/stall William from making their separation official. A “dook” is more likely to bolt than a prince. (Charles is a hypocrite. Do as I say, not as I do.)
They really using those faces?
Are we gonna speculate whether William is pegged when he goes on these walkabouts. His face begs for an explanation. Look at him. Look.
Ha ha! The day that story broke was so fun. I can’t look at either of them too much, esp today. I hate gold or silver metal on coats, and I don’t like red and black together. LK Bennett always blings up its clothes – they couldn’t just leave the gold at the buttons, which is bad enough, they had to add it across the pockets.
Oh I have no doubt he made them PPoW immediately to start his reign by banishing memories of Diana.
There is a new Princess of Wales now and it happening immediately starts his reign off “fresh”.
I’m sure William was shocked which is why they jumped the gun on updating their social media to say Cornwall.
After almost three years of pandemic all I can do watching that video is cringe at them shaking bare hands from one person to the next to the next.