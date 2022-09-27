Nicholl: Prince William & Kate’s royal ambition is ‘to be new Elizabethans’

Katie Nicholl’s The New Royals features a lot of embiggening for the new Prince and Princess of Wales. You’d almost think that Nicholl was simply publishing the talking points she had been issued from Middleton Manor and Kensington Palace. In some new excerpts published by the Daily Mail, Nicholl – hold on, I’m laughing as I type this – writes about how Prince William and Kate are the “new Elizabethans” and they’re also leaning into their star-power and glamour, as evidenced by Kate’s 40th birthday portraits. LMAO. Some highlights:
The long game: The Princess of Wales, meanwhile, has notably grown into her role. Rebecca Priestley, her private secretary for six years, told the Daily Mail that Kate ‘knows every decision is for the rest of her life, everything is for the long game’, and Kate’s playing it accordingly.
Kate’s 40th birthday portraits. The images were confident, bold even. It’s no overstatement to say they heralded a new age of Kate. Taken by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, they showed Kate in two Alexander McQueen frocks and in jewellery from both the Queen’s and Diana’s collections. It was a significant contrast to her debut on Vogue’s cover in 2016, when she was dressed in a brown country coat and a green fedora. William had been wary about her doing things that could be seen as too showy. At that time, he didn’t want her to do anything that might be compared to the famously sexy yet sophisticated portraits of his mother by Mario Testino.
William has mellowed about Kate’s consumption glamour: A former aide says: ‘William has always been very firm that his role is about duty, not celebrity, but he recognises in today’s world that he and Kate can use their global profile as there is a huge amount of interest in them. There is always something meaningful behind a red-carpet moment.’
This is what they’re teaching their kids? That is the point for the Prince and Princess of Wales, and it is what they hope to impress on their children. The family already has a unique global platform, and following the departure of the Sussexes, they no longer have to share it.
The New Elizabethans: ‘[William] certainly models himself on the Queen’s sense of duty,’ says one of his long-standing former aides. ‘There are also elements of his father’s duty that he takes into close consideration, but the values he most looks up to are his grandmother’s. ‘He knows that the institution has to be genuine, it has to be authentic, relatable, and really make a difference to people’s lives.’ That’s their Royal ambition: to be new Elizabethans. The monarchy is theirs to fashion as they see fit.
The Wales kids in the spotlight: ‘We’ve seen the children performing in front of the cameras in a way that cannot have been part of the original plan,’ observes Royal historian Robert Lacey. ‘We know that William and Kate want to bring up their children in relative seclusion and privacy, but the children have had to become a prominent part of the show.’
When Meghan was the star of that ‘Fab Four’ talk for the Royal Foundation: Nicholl claims Meghan’s first public appearance as a board member of the Foundation was a ‘wake-up call’ for Kate and William. She quoted a source who said: ‘That was a wake-up moment for William and Kate when they realised that Meghan was very impressive, very confident and very capable.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“He didn’t want her to do anything that might be compared to the famously sexy yet sophisticated portraits of his mother by Mario Testino…” I mean, it would have been hilarious for Kate to try to copykeen Diana’s gorgeous Testino portraits but Kate, as we know, doesn’t have the range. Her range is “happy when QEII dies” to “OMG buttons” to “Victorian nanny.” Speaking of, that’s always been Kate’s default – not glamour, not glitz, but Victorian and dated. Her default is to copy someone else, even if that someone lived 120 years ago.
As for the kids… again, people act like William and Kate *have* to bring their kids out, like they’re being forced to exploit their children. It’s William and Kate’s choice to hide behind their kids. This is also curious: “It is what they hope to impress on their children. The family already has a unique global platform, and following the departure of the Sussexes, they no longer have to share it.” Ah, yes. William and Kate ran a destructive hate campaign on Harry and Meghan so that they could teach their children the valuable lesson of not sharing a spotlight.
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Lol but these two have no sense of duty and what exactly are they teaching those children scheming against harry and Meghan those portraits of Kate are so bad
9 almost 10 months in after those birthday portraits and all the promises that were made then have still not come to fruition. It’s simply never going to happen.
And on a personal note: i found those portraits incredibly disappointing
It’s very easy to have your life decisions mapped out for, er, life, when you have no plans and no ambition other than to keep doing as little as possible.
Once again announcing they’re going to do something without ever doing anything. Weren’t these portraits supposed to go on an exhibition tour? I guess the venues noped out by saying we’re booked until 2025. We’ll call you if an opening occurs.
They looked like glorified sweet sixteen glamour shots.
The Elizabethans were originally about the people of Elizabeth I’s time.
In the more elite circles, this meant highly educated, can-do types with a ferocious work ethic.
Elizabeth I spoke many languages (even told off an ambassador with too much of an attitude in Latin at her elder age) and had a wide education in other things.
As many people know, she grew up under intense pressure and damger, but managed to survive being all that by being cautious and astute.
So, what is the resemblance?
Exactly- there may be a huge amount of interest on the roles that Will and Kate have but it’s generally disappointing to realize (upon closer examination) that there’s no there there with them.
That’s what I thought she was talking about at first, and it made no sense to me LOL.
The resemblance: inflation, a wide wealth gap, poor sanitation regarding lack of sewage systems (in streets instead of waterways).
They are ridiculous. I particularly loathe that they force the boys into wearing shorts because that was ” how it was done” back in the day.
Their mission is truly to bring us back to the 19Th century, right- and everything that this entails. PoC knowing their places, Middle class women walking two steps behind their husbands, etc
Will and Kate are a joke. A big fat joke. Except they aren’t in the least bit funny.
Note to lacey why must those children be part of the show
Because harry and meghan left. Not only is the firm left with very little working royals, they also face a star power problem. The glamour moved to california and the only ones that get huge amounts of attention (and goodwill) are the kids
Can these people ever write anything about the Cambridges without bringing the Sussexes into it? And thanks for confirming once again, the DoNots were intimidated by Harry and especially Meghan and needed to be exiled. Perhaps one day the notion will sink in that status/rank has nothing to do with popularity.
That’s what’s so funny about them not having to “share the spotlight”. Nobody writes about them without bringing in H&M.
When I look at Kate’s style over the years, she sure has gone from fun, sexy and relatable to closed off, prudish and I hate to say it, frigid. I’m dying to know what happened, was it Williams cheating? Was it something else? I often thought that after George was born that she was struggling with post-natal depression but obviously I don’t know for sure.
“ ‘That was a wake-up moment for William and Kate when they realised that Meghan was very impressive, very confident and very capable.’
And it was at that moment, they both agreed “We must destroy her. She’s making us look bad.”
They keep hyping themselves up so much, they will inevitably fall short. Couple that with their inherent laziness and their incompetent, trust fund baby staff, they will spend many years falling on their faces. They are not prepared for this moment.
@Snuffles, exactly! They went into attack mode after seeing how she raised the bar and outshone them.
yeah, interesting tidbit there, right? “That was a wake up moment for William and Kate” – what kind of wake up moment? I don’t think they “woke up” in a good way.
This little titbit in the middle of the general hagiography from KN is incredibly telling because, yes, exactly that – Meghan being “very impressive, very confident and very capable” can only be a wake-up call for someone who is NOT those things. Katie stuck some real shade in here because she effectively wrote “Kate and William are not very impressive, very confident or very capable”.
A normal “firm” would be finding the best way to use that. They are making the case that they did sabotage Meghan with the employees to slow her down.
Everything you said there. The green eyed monsters woke up and said nope, Meghan and Harry by proxy but especially Meghan has to go . We don’t do anything and can’t have her reminding people about the fact that we are lazy and don’t do anything.
That interview was like seeing the green-eyed monster wake up in real time. The faces on Kate and William were just gobsmacked and uncomfortable. They were so visibly uncomfortable by her shine.
All I’m getting from this is Kate has no agency and she and William have always viewed Meghan as a threat.
They always tell on themselves don’t they? I mean what institution so great than family. I know it is from that they survive but what’s the point of having a family if the institution is so important. Geez, some people go to bat for others who r not their blood relatives but your flesh n blood? For what? To keep a stiff upper lip and act like snob for a few sneers from deranged fans and supposed superiority. This family should know had not being for the abdication of the queen’s uncle, they wouldn’t be where they r now. They would have been an after thought of history. SMDH
Those portraits of Kate still seem as though she used an inferior body double; they just don’t look like her at all. As to her styling, I always see someone who tries to cosplay the 1940s. Grandfatherly types are really keen on her look.
God those portraits are just awful, apologies to Kate but they just creep.me out !!!
Yes! Every time I see them I’m like ugh the creepy-ass portraits! They are SO WEIRD. And somehow look even more indulgent now we see how little fanfare their was for Will’s 40th.
I wonder if they will take more vacations now they have been promoted
Elizabethans?? Hahahaha, more likely late Victorians… Seriously though, can this pair do anything right?
My first thought is that Kkkeen is issuing a threat to Peggington through her named, on the record, private secretary: “Kate ‘knows every decision is for the rest of her life, everything is for the long game’, and Kate’s playing it accordingly.”
To me this is Kkkeen saying she’ll never agree to a divorce. Not that Peggington needs her to agree, but she’s letting him know he can go ahead and stick his peen anywhere he wants and she’ll be waiting at home, drenched in some Elizabethan jewels. That’s her trade off.
I guess that’s how things probably have been for Peggington his entire life, but it’s funny to me that they think they can wow a global audience simply by saying they want it. It should be obvious to anyone with a brain that no one, globally, gives two poops about these two colonialists when Harry and Meghan so much as breathe or step outside. Peggington was virtually invisible with most of the queen’s death coverage. It was Meghan, Harry, and then Chuck and his temper tantrums.
I hope it burns him so badly to be an afterthought to his brother 😏 The Other Brother, indeed.
Kate’s life goal is to leach off of the royal family till her last breath. There is a reason why she was nicknamed “the limpet” (a marine mollusk with a shallow conical shell and a broad muscular foot, found clinging tightly to rocks. Used in comparisons to refer to people and things that cling tightly.)
Those portraits are still so weird to me – first, because there’s such a “civil war widow” vibe to the one or something (maybe just a Victorian widow), and second because William isn’t part of them AND we got no such portraits for William’s birthday, considering he is actually the heir. It really makes it seem like this was something Kate’s team commissioned on their own without input from William.
When CP Mary of Denmark had her 50th portraits done, there is one portrait that includes her husband. Not only is william completely excluded from Kate’s, but there was nothing similar done for his 40th, which makes Kate’s birthday extravaganza all the weirder.
As for “the new elizabethans” – assuming Katie N. means they’re going to be like his grandmother – well, for that to happen, they have to actually work. So we’ll see.
Not even her children. You would think she would include them.
Khate’s birthday photos ARE so weird and so sad. I would think she would just copy-paste CP Mary’s portraits because those are so traditional and Mary is a brunette but…the photos just reveal her poor taste.
Third photo down in the black button outfit. If they do yet another remake of Rebecca could she please play Mrs Danvers.
Elizabethan, Victorian, whatever they want to call it, all I get are contant dogwhistles to the extreme conservative right, “family values” crowd. It’s scary.
Thought they were the standard bearers for the new modern monarchy. They aren’t? Instead, they are going to harken back to the 1800s. For real? What a load of bs! No one believes (well, there are those that do) the new P/P of Wales are hard-working, dedicated people. Those two probably break out in hives at the thought of working more than 4 hours a day. It’s too taxing for their little brains. All they care about is their image and the perks afforded by their titles. Be it women or money. Other than deference by syncopants, that’s all those two have going for them.
Seriously Kate ‘s picture looks nothing like her at all. The only thing that might prod a person to recognize her at all is the ring of doom she constantly flash n flaunts. Also I’m not surprised she has become bitter n scheming cos having to suppress your inner light and energy not to upset the “love of your life” and he constantly treating you like she is nothing without him, makes one bitter Viper.
Kate dear, Queen Elizabeth being whatever she is, didn’t take all the wealth to her grave neither did it guarantee her a place in heaven. Try as much to be happy and live your life without fear, if your in laws can’t deal with your light and energy, that’s on them. Be your authentic self and let them eat chips n fish….
Wheeew… wipes brow.
***gets off my soap box *
Cheese and bread. It’s just the same, empty doublespeak over and over again. Not once do they ever announce anything concrete. Not once do they reveal something substantial they have been working on for months and that will have a genuine impact in helping others. They are literally surrounded by people showing them how that’s done – Anne, Charles, Camilla, Diana, Philip, The Queen, Harry and Meghan. ALL of them are/were out working, making things happen, raising money, raising profiles, making an actual difference. Even when they are given the opportunity on a plate to step into a worthwhile role, as William was with the Prince’s Trust, they turn it down.
I would kill to know what the other genuinely working members of the RF think of this feckless, lazy pair. No wonder there continue to be multiple stories about how William needs Harry, how he was counting on him to be his ‘wingman’ as no other monarch has ever apparently needed.
The huge danger for the future of the monarchy is that William is not far off the top of the tree and, as dictated by hierarchy, no-one can outshine him. His jealously and pettiness coupled with his power within the Firm means that anyone who threatens to outperform him – which is basically everyone – has to be torn down because he refuses to step up. Charles is the last person left who could kick his arse into gear and there’s no sign that he will. As such, the RF are on a race to the bottom.
Even Earthshot. However we might sneer at it, it’s still a substantial prize for the winners and there are important and wealthy names behind it. But William had to screw things up by spending over a year’s worth of prize money on a single awards event. It’s no wonder the entire project suddenly became a “separate entity.”
I wouldn’t call William a danger for the monarchy, just the future of the monarchy. He’s the heir and, to paraphrase Jane Austen, he is what he ever was. The time to do something about the danger is long past.
I may have this wrong but I thought Earthshot was devised by others and Wills stepped onto it? I didn’t think it was originated and set up by him?
It may have been, I don’t know – but it was the major asset of Will’s foundation. Once the financials were published, suddenly Earthshot became a separate non-profit.
I went off to google Earthshot and in doing so found that Wills did his big speech (that was originally trailed as effectively being at the UN) DAYS ago. Haven’t seen a thing on it in the news. I know it got downgraded to a video call but still…lol.
I thought the picture with the red dress was Rose. He has a type.
I am beginning to question why Alexander McQueen makes such hideous clothes for Kate . Like does she draw her own design and send it to them? Or cut out pictures from historical books and say yes, yes, make me look like I came from the era before indoor plumbing.
Those portraits accentuate her chinlessness. Was that the point? Did she say, “Make sure I don’t have a double chin, just one single chin. You know what, better yet, let’s be in the safe side and do no chin. None whatsoever.”
Who advises Kate? It can’t only be her mother? I would feel sorry for her if she wasn’t so vile. These portraits are every kind of fake. I’ve named them:
Home sewing pattern 1940s
Granny’s feminine hygiene wash
Saving the box my virginity came in
A good Aesthetician goes a long way. Kate’s got the money and the time – there’s no reason for her skin to look so sallow.
Think of the wardrobe fun if Kate goes from Victorian to full Elizabethan – giant neck ruffs! Lead based face makeup to make her even paler (and more contrast with glowing Meghan)! Many layers of underclothes, so no need for skirt weights! We MUST make this happen.
Plus if wills goes along with this I think there could be codpieces involved!