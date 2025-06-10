Robert Kennedy fired the 17-member Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices

Robert Kennedy Jr. has a dead brain worm in his skull. He also loves to swim in creeks infested with bacteria, raw sewage and E. coli. In recent months, Kennedy has used his position as Secretary of Health and Human Services to spread lies about autism and people with autism. He’s spread misinformation about the MMR vaccine, and he’s overseen a significant spike in measles cases in the US. He’s also changing people’s access to the covid vaccine, and I’d be willing to bet that there won’t be a new flu shot this fall. Well, something new: Kennedy has now fired all seventeen members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday dismissed an expert panel of vaccine advisers that has historically guided the federal government’s vaccine recommendations, saying the group is “plagued with conflicts of interest.”
The entirety of the 17-member Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the vaccine schedule and required coverage of immunizations, will be retired and replaced with new members, Kennedy announced in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. The HHS secretary has authority to appoint and dismiss ACIP members, who typically serve four-year cycles. But removing the entire panel prematurely is unprecedented.
Kennedy said that a number of the panel’s members — traditionally pediatricians, epidemiologists, immunologists and other physicians — were “last-minute appointees” of the Biden administration. “Without removing the current members, the current Trump administration would not have been able to appoint a majority of new members until 2028,” he wrote.
ACIP members are not political appointees. However Kennedy, a longtime critic of federal vaccine policy and vaccine safety, argued that the current group is rife with conflicts of interest. ACIP had recently published details on conflicts and disclosures for its members from 2000 through 2024. Kennedy also said ACIP not been transparent in its vaccine recommendations. The committee recently considered narrowing the recommendations for Covid-19 vaccinations among children. Kennedy announced last week that the vaccine schedule was updated — without ACIP’s input.
One just-dismissed ACIP member told CNN they did not receive a termination notice until after Kennedy’s op-ed published.
“I’ve never seen anything this damaging to public health happen in my lifetime,” the adviser said. “I’m shocked. It’s pretty brazen. This will fundamentally destabilize vaccination in America.”
The adviser also said that that ACIP “has the most rigorous conflict of interest policy of any organization that I know of. Kennedy knows better.”
In his confirmation hearing, Kennedy pledged (to the Republican committee chairman) that he would consult with the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee whenever he filled key roles on vaccine advisory boards, and that he would maintain the ACIP without changes. So, Kennedy lied to the chairman and the committee. He’s fired a bunch of actual immunization experts and he’s going to replace them all with whackjobs and wingnuts from the online Horse Dewormer Wars. American health policy will never be the same.
Omg, I’m terrified for this country!
My advice is get as many vaccines now as you can. This maniac is trying to kill us all.
Same here. We’re asking our pediatrician how we can get our kids Covid and flu shots this fall. I’m already looking in to traveling to Canada just to get my family shots.
Everyone write your congress people about this! Democrats and Republicans! They need to know the American people see this administration is threatening our lives!
This is beyond infuriating. An addict with a long history of terrible personal health decisions who spent YEARS injecting the worst possible poison into his veins, an admitted brain worm infested sex addict who regularly drinks raw milk and swims in sewage is making major healthcare decisions for this country that will allow previously eradicated and nearly eradicated diseases to spread and kill countless children which are completely vaccine preventable.
This man and this entire administration is morally reprehensible. We are doomed.
And it’s just a matter of time before the next pandemic hits us like a ton of bricks and we will be completely unprepared for it because this moron and this corrupt administration will cover it up and the feckless press will be complicit in the cover up.
The damage being done to this country is unfathomable.
And yet way too many people seem to accept what is happening. I hope people show up in huge numbers this Saturday for the No Kings rallies. Because it is true, as someone here said last week, that they are trying to kill us all.
Does anyone know why these f*ckers are so hell bent on dragging the US into some dark ages and deliberately putting my them on the back foot for decades to come?
Why do they want to kill their own people? There won’t be anyone left to pay the Pharma companies with these sorts of policies.
It’s a nihilistic approach because they don’t want to tackle climate change which requires cooperation from other countries. They’ve become contrarian and anti-scientific in their approach. Reminds me of how the Church prosecuted Copernicus, Galileo etc
I would be interested if there’s any self-respecting medic out there who would ever treat this idiot.
@JD: I’ve asked myself this question many times. Why are they so hellbent on killing us all, including their own supporters? My best guess is that their belief in eugenics is driving the death cult. They are literally trying to create a master race which survives whatever nature throws at them. Of course, this is bonkers. You might survive one pandemic and die in the next. There is no such thing as a master race and these freaks are not going to wish one into existence.
The Spartans did that already – weak newborns were sacrificed.
Then they died out because of inbreeding.
It is much easier to be isolationist if you kill off the educated – shut down the universities – enslave people into low paying factory jobs and cull the elderly and less hardy young to trim the fat from your ‘entitlement’ programs.
An unhealthy, barely literate, and incurious constituent doesn’t care that they can’t vote.
ETA: see also, American’s not being allowed to travel – it is easier to keep people stupid if they never get to see outside the fishbowl.
It’s two way as well. Academics from other countries are being banned from arriving. Harvard, especially, seems to attract academic bans from other countries.
On the bright side, COVID taught us different ways of working so long may that continue under this Administration.
Can the raw sewage hurry up and do its number on this deluded fucking prick, please?
And this is only the stuff making headlines. I worry about what’s going on in Congress and the Senate that we aren’t hearing about. Not only do they want to kill our health, they have destroyed the Consumer Protection Bureau, several states are actively decimating child labor laws (so they can take over those jobs from the illegal immigrants they’ve kicked out), would love to sell off federal park land (those poor downtrodden developers you know), etc.
And people, we are not even SIX months into this yet.
Get your vaccines now before insurances won’t cover them anymore.
My dad survived polio and lived with the aftereffects including post polio syndrome for nearly 70 years until his passing. Not all childhood diseases kill, but many leave life altering after effects.
And when this country single handedly brings back illnesses that had been beaten into rarity by vaccination rates…who is going to know how to take care of the sick?
I’ve been a nurse for 20 years. I’ve never taken care of a patient exposed in utero to rubella. I haven’t taken care of a patient that went into sepsis from measles (give it time, sigh). I’ve only seen post polio in my private life and I have watched my father’s doctors have to research how to approach his complicated care (orthopedics, podiatry, cardiology, etc).
The March of Dimes was originally founded to support children with polio. It has evolved to premature babies etc because vaccines eliminated polio from the United States. Will it have to de-evolve now?
This is so bad. So very very bad. And this is just what we know about.
There are groups pushing back! You can check out Voices for Vaccines or Grandparents for Vaccines which are organizing educational and advocacy pushes. We’re going to have to do a lot of work to make sure people still have access to vaccines this fall.
THANK YOU for publishing this. CDC employees (I’m one of them) are pushing back too. We’re going to protest today. Dismissing the entire ACIP membership is an outrage.
Are we able to go to canada to get vaccines? I never imagined that vaccine tourism would become a thing, but here we are.