Robert Kennedy Jr: Autistic people will never hold a job, pay taxes or write a poem

The whole “vaccines cause autism” lie was the gateway drug for like three generations of dangerous wingnuttery. Robert Kennedy Jr. was an early adopter of the lie, and that was the beginning of his larger anti-vaccine movement which has left thousands of dead people in its wake. Now Kennedy is Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary, and Kennedy is using the office to cancel flu shot research and encourage the spread of measles. On Wednesday, Kennedy gave a speech about autism which was full of dangerous lies and misinformation.
In remarks laced with scientific inaccuracies, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said on Wednesday that autism was preventable while directly contradicting researchers within his own agency on a primary driver behind rising rates of the condition in young children.
Mr. Kennedy made his comments at a news conference, responding to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing that rates of autism had increased to one in 31 among 8-year-olds, continuing a long-running trend. Blaming environmental risk factors for the uptick, he accused the media and the public of succumbing to a “myth of epidemic denial” when it came to autism. He also called research into the genetic factors that scientists say play a vital role in whether a child will develop autism “a dead end.”
“Genes don’t cause epidemics,” he said. “You need an environmental toxin.” Mr. Kennedy vowed that under his leadership, the health department would focus on looking into certain substances, like mold and food additives, and parental obesity to try to reverse rising rates of autism in children.
“These are kids who, many of them, were fully functional and regressed because of some environmental exposure into autism when they’re 2 years old,” he said. Scientists have not ruled out the possibility that both genes and environmental factors could influence whether a child develops autism. Still, there is no evidence to suggest that autism can be avoided, and researchers immediately criticized the suggestion. Dr. Eric Fombonne, who is a longtime autism researcher and professor emeritus at Oregon Health & Science University, called Mr. Kennedy’s claim “ridiculous.”
“Autism is not an infectious disease. So there aren’t preventive measures that we can take,” said Dr. Joshua Anbar, an assistant teaching professor at Arizona State University who helped collect data for the C.D.C. report.
Though Mr. Kennedy did not specifically mention vaccines in his remarks on Wednesday, he has previously sought to tie childhood vaccinations to rising rates of autism. Dozens of studies have failed to establish a link between autism and vaccines. Nevertheless, the health department recently hired a discredited vaccine skeptic to examine the theory.
Beyond the dangerous lies and bad science, Kennedy used his platform to engage in sweeping ableism towards people with autism, saying outright that autistic people can’t work, earn a living or pay taxes, and that autistic people and children are burdens on society. It’s perfectly clear (to me) where all of this is heading.
RFK JR: And these are kids who will never pay taxes, they'll never hold a job, they'll never play baseball, they'll never write a poem. They'll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted pic.twitter.com/8T3hcYYn9O
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2025
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
Cripes. He is an insane jackass.
Also, don’t they think Mozart had autism?
Elon Musk, who is in this administration, has autism. I do NOT find him a typical neurodivergent representative, but I DO think that RFK needs to square this with other members of Trump’s government and stop there.
This is NOT okay!!!
Oh. Wow. You’re right. I forgot about him (lol!).
Noted about Elon not being “a typical neurodivergent representative” His behavior over the last decade has everything to do with drug abuse and having his brain warped by money and power and nothing to do with being neurodivergent.
We don’t know for sure if Elon is autistic. Even if he was, it’s no excuse for any of his monstrous behavior.
I think ML’s point is just the hypocrisy of it all. It’s like screaming about “merit-based hires” while stacking his cabinet with unqualified toadies. It’s like fuming about immigrants while allowing a guy from South Africa to run our country. It’s like alienating our European allies even as Trump is married to a woman who was born in Europe. It’s just their utter fucking exceptionalism. It’s not even cognitive dissonance–it’s just that their own ideological rules never apply to them.
I don’t know if Musk is autistic or not but if he is, he should be offended by this. But he won’t be because he’s a Special Billionaire™ completely insulated from the worst policies of his administration.
My niece has autism and a PhD!
This is terrible and frightening.
As mother of an autistic son, this is indeed frightening. My son was diagnosed aged 16, almost 20 years ago now. The headmaster of his primary school freely admitted that, during my son’s years there, autism was not something anyone really thought about, it is only through research and education that more children are being diagnosed, and so getting the help they need.
And please note, Mr. Secretary, my son lives in his own home, drives his own car, works in an administrative position, cooks, cleans, plays saxophone, goes running with the athletic club, is a volunteer at the animal shelter and regularly visits the gym. Oh yes, he can also use the toilet by himself.
Get your facts straight Sir.
Right. The increased diagnoses is simply due to the fact that we understand autism more now and we’ve broadened the definition to include a wider spectrum.
My bestie’s son is neurodivergent and just made Dean’s list for his freshman year in college. It’s so gross to describe autistic folks as if they cannot have fully-functional, rich and productive lives. He’s a fucking monster.
Yes. It is frightening. My son was diagnosed when he was very little. It was clear almost from day one of his life that he experienced the world a little differently than most typically developing kids. He has a master’s degree and recently did his taxes on his own, imagine that.
He enjoys exploring new places, works out diligently and is full of laughter and fun. His life has been full of challenges, which he handles with determination and grace and it is no “less” than anyone else’s.
Eugenics. That’s the common thread for all of these horrible members of the regime. It’s disgusting and leads nowhere good for sure. As for this brain-wormed mf’er, he is singlehandedly destroying whatever good was left of his family’s name. His father by the end of his life was the polar opposite of his horrible namesake. It’s tragic that this is how most people will remember him.
It really is. And they’re not even subtle about it.
When the therapists explained my son was on the spectrum they told me, “if you ever need brain surgery, you better hope your surgeon is on the spectrum. If you get on a plane, you would be fortunate if the last mechanic was on the spectrum because everything would be meticulous. This will require seeing the world differently and it’s your job to prepare him for a world that doesn’t always understand hyper fixation or the need for order or linear emotions, but he has a place and value in the world and don’t let anyone tell you different”. I realize many kids are unable to live alone and require far more care but dammit – they are of no less value. Do NOT put your ableist racist crap on the back of our beloved family members.
Former orthopedic RN here.
Two of the orthopedic surgeons at the practice I worked at were on the spectrum. Absolutely brilliant people with outstanding success rates. Those are the kind of brilliant minds you want analyzing your diagnostic imaging and performing your surgery.
Was their bedside manner their strongest skill? No. But that’s where I came in, and the PAs assigned to each of them. We took care of the patient communication, that’s our best skill.
@gilly thank you for this. Most of my favorite people are nurses and they really make the medical world go ’round – you are right that everyone has their skill set and we fill in the gaps for each other. I appreciate your compassion and support for persons on the spectrum and recognizing that their particular passions make the world a better place.
As a tax-paying business owner and published poet with autism, it’s not my limitations that concern me.
I hate to even engage in the “look at this important autistic person!” Conversation because the truth is, all people are important. I have A lot of differently abled family members and our family learned patience, humor, and perspective from each. I’m a better person for having them in my life.
That said, Temple Granger anybody? She quite literally changed an entire industry.
I have a conspiracy-nut uncle and I still remember to this day when he made a comment about my brother being autistic (as well as developmentally delayed) because of vaccines. Well, joke’s on you, Uncle Idiot, because my whole family was flaky about vaccines for our whole early childhood, and my brother had had not one single shot.
But we did have measles and chicken pox and whooping cough.
But that’s a side note. Uncle Idiot was momentarily shaken, but not ultimately swayed from his commitment to ignorance. Neither will these people be able to process anything that doesn’t support their bigotry.
I’d like to go on about all the wonderful and talented students I’ve had with ASD, but I’m mentally paralyzed. The “useless eaters” rhetoric is here, and I’m terrified (some more) for where the US is going.
So his thought process is that it is better to not vaccinate your child and have them die of a preventable disease than to have autism? It is wild to me that any parent would think that way. Who will be in his sights next? Older people who require care, no longer pay taxes and live longer so are a drain on social security (according to Musk)?
Yeah, we see exactly where this kind of rhetoric is heading. I always found this argument to be a strange one – there’s no convincing evidence that the MMR vaccine causes autism, but even if there were, I would still prefer that my child was protected against a deadly disease like measles.
Also, for what it’s worth? RFK is trying to “prove” that people with autism are in some way less valuable as human beings because they “will never pay taxes, they’ll never hold a job, they’ll never play baseball, they’ll never write a poem”. You know who that describes perfectly? His boss, the tax-avoiding, orange nepo baby himself. He’s never been hired to work a real job. I would bet my life that he’s never played a team sport. Do we think he’s ever been inspired to write a poem? Of course, being on the spectrum doesn’t actually prevent you from doing any of those things (as I know from my own family), nor does it mean that your life isn’t worthwhile. I just thought it was interesting that Agent Orange himself would fail this “test”.
My daughter is on the autism spectrum. Like most women she was diagnosed later as her symptoms were not the same as boys and men and chalked up to other things or ignored. She works, pays taxes, and just got her license. RFK Jr comes from a family that took differently abled people out of the dark and brought them into the light. His aunt established the special Olympics. RFK jr. Is not a trust fund baby he is truly giant piece of garbage who will make day world better when he leaves it.
This angered me.
My son is in his 20s. He is dual diagnosed autism and mental illness.
He has a job. He pays taxes. He played baseball. He has a girlfriend.
I know his family doesn’t talk to him, but he could open up a website and see his Aunt Eunice founded the Special Olympics where kids play baseball.
Has RFK, Jr done any of those things? Has he ever come by a job (and held it for a significant period of time) without using the Kennedy name? Has he paid his taxes honestly? Do I even have to ask if he’s ever written a poem?
Jeez has he ever met an autistic person? In the end all the government is worried about is having citizens who can’t pay taxes.
…while destroying the IRS, so it’s the weirdest of statements anyway.
This is the frog in a slow boiling pot of water analogy. This isnt just an idiot spouting nonsense. This is strategic and planned dehumanization. This is just one part of the overall plan to dehumanize anyone who isn’t white, male, heterosexual, cis gendered, and able bodied. Kamala Harris tried to tell everyone, but they didn’t want to listen.
We’ve been here before and people need to keep screaming about that, they are not being subtle in their work and assuming they can keep steamrollering through while people shrug and complain about the price of eggs.
Its the ‘first they came for’ principle in action and it’s terrifying.
It’s not even a slow boil anymore. A crackhead eugenicist who is obsessed with AI now has full access to the names, adresses, medical, and school records of millions of people thanks to his band of snot-nosed hackers and the scammer in the White House who gave him free reign. History tells us exactly what they are going to do with that information.
I know people who have non verbal autistic children that voted for Trump. Make it make sense!
Also, this is very Germany in the 1920’s. Perfect humans is the goal and anything less is to be destroyed. Very dangerous rhetoric.
We are in a fight or flight situation fam. Please make sure you, your families, and your friends are preparing yourselves within your capabilities for what is needed to do one of those two things.
This is scary because it goes back to Trump’s idealogy that everyone who isn’t a rich, draft-dodging pervert is a “loser.”
Losers don’t pay taxes and enrich him & his ass kissing billionaire frenemies. They will double down on these “ideals” they hold.
I know privatized healthcare has ruined all of us. But if our government would fund our healthcare our medical records would be less private than they already are. How do we keep maga from searching our med records for evidence of “losers” and denying them services or claims based on that bias?
I wish only bad things for RFK Jr. Truly I wish him only pain and misery. He is disgusting and dangerous.
Well congratulations to the thousands and thousands of employed and productive adults on the spectrum who no longer have to pay your taxes I guess. /s
This “epidemic” is so clearly advances and awareness in diagnosis there should be no debate. Those of us old enough remember. These kids were always there. They were, and I will be frank, the “weird kid in the back of the classroom”. Those who were low functioning were branded with the r-word and in separate classes. Anyone over the age of 40 who can’t put this together as is either lying or stupid.
I’m autistic. I work, pay taxes, I’m married, have kids, wow omg I’m composing this post right now!! Shock! And I got all my vaccines WHAT?? Quit using your own hatred to spread lies about my community.
Say good-bye to Autism and the entire IT industry will disappear. We wouldn’t have modern technology without autistic folks. There’s a reason why my husband’s brain works like a computer (he likes to say he is Linux in a Windows world).
RFKJ is a eugenicist, just like Eloon.
Eye contact is considered a threat by almost every member of the animal kingdom, except for neurotypicals.
Methinks they are the unnatural ones and RFK Jr is a monster.
Medicaid and Medicare are not private. It is very scary to think that Doge or others could be reading medical records and deciding who should live or die.
My 11 year old autistic daughter, who is also years above her peers in academics, was showing repetitive behaviors as an infant. So no, she wasn’t “normal” and then became autistic suddenly at 2 years old. Many autistic children develop slower than peers so it’s around 16 months to 2 that you can really start to see the lag in motor skills and speech. Of course many kids mask or don’t have signs that seem significant until older or were once just considered quirky. Also there is no acknowledgement that the rates went up when they changed to one umbrella diagnosis of autism for things that were called Asperger’s or PDD NOS in the past.
Also notice he blames the parents saying many are obese (I’m not) or they somehow expose just that one child to harmful environmental issues but not their other children? Quack nonsense said by a man who is not a doctor or a scientist!!!
I’m enraged.
As an Autistic tax attorney, I hate this guy.