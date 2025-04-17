“The trailer for ’28 Years Later’ is here & it’s very disturbing” links

The trailer for 28 Years Later. I’m so excited for Ralph Fiennes in this, but wow, this looks so incredibly dark and depressing! [Pajiba]
Nope don’t need anything more to be depressed about so this is something I will not watch. I need comedy now. Lots and lots of comedy.
Me too. I couldn’t even get through the trailer.
Also could use a superhero movie right now…anything where the good buys defeat the bad guys, tyranny, dictators, etc. I’ll take anything right now.
Sorry I meant good guys not buys.
Damn Lenny Kravitz’s Parisian crib is so perfect. It seamlessly reflects both his entire rock star aesthetic and arty Parisian décor. Very dramatic and rich but not fussy or overwrought. Love it.
Re 28 Years Later – saw the trailer last night at the theatre and it was terrifying.
I’m not sure I’ll be able to stomach the movie either.
And I say that as someone who, although I don’t like horror movies generally, absolutely LOVED 28 Days Later, especially the message that by the end some of the surviving humans were just as terrifying as the monsters.
28 Weeks – the beginning with Robert Carlyle and his wife was brilliant suspense and the ending (the last scene) was too – but the movie itself got a bit too jingoistic for me.
28 Years Later is kind of happening now except the zombies are maga.
Lenny’s home is so beautiful and luxurious but seems to really reflect him. Lenny would have a full size mirror as his headboard wouldn’t he? 🙂↔️
Khloe needs attention so she’s bringing up Lamar?
I’m so sad for Michelle Trachtenberg.
I think I spotted RFK Jr in the cast of zombies, no?