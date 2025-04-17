“The trailer for ’28 Years Later’ is here & it’s very disturbing” links
  • April 17, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The trailer for 28 Years Later. I’m so excited for Ralph Fiennes in this, but wow, this looks so incredibly dark and depressing! [Pajiba]
I love Lenny Kravitz’s Paris home. [OMG Blog]
Sydney Sweeney wore a wedding dress (for Euphoria). [LaineyGossip]
Khloe Kardashian: Lamar Odom was the right person at the wrong time. [Jezebel]
A dude asked a design question and the internet roasted him. [Buzzfeed]
Kevin Bacon found a dead body on the Wild Things set?!? [JustJared]
Daisy Edgar Jones in a cute top! [Socialite Life]
Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death revealed. [Hollywood Life]
Anthony Anderson bombed when he first tried stand-up. [Seriously OMG]
Alexandra Daddario is insanely pretty. [RCFA]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to ““The trailer for ’28 Years Later’ is here & it’s very disturbing” links”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    April 17, 2025 at 12:30 pm

    Nope don’t need anything more to be depressed about so this is something I will not watch. I need comedy now. Lots and lots of comedy.

    Reply
  2. Kitten says:
    April 17, 2025 at 12:43 pm

    Damn Lenny Kravitz’s Parisian crib is so perfect. It seamlessly reflects both his entire rock star aesthetic and arty Parisian décor. Very dramatic and rich but not fussy or overwrought. Love it.

    Reply
  3. Mtl.ex.pat says:
    April 17, 2025 at 12:45 pm

    Re 28 Years Later – saw the trailer last night at the theatre and it was terrifying.
    I’m not sure I’ll be able to stomach the movie either.
    And I say that as someone who, although I don’t like horror movies generally, absolutely LOVED 28 Days Later, especially the message that by the end some of the surviving humans were just as terrifying as the monsters.
    28 Weeks – the beginning with Robert Carlyle and his wife was brilliant suspense and the ending (the last scene) was too – but the movie itself got a bit too jingoistic for me.

    Reply
  4. ThatGirlThere no says:
    April 17, 2025 at 12:52 pm

    28 Years Later is kind of happening now except the zombies are maga.

    Lenny’s home is so beautiful and luxurious but seems to really reflect him. Lenny would have a full size mirror as his headboard wouldn’t he? 🙂‍↔️

    Khloe needs attention so she’s bringing up Lamar?

    I’m so sad for Michelle Trachtenberg.

    Reply
  5. KateS says:
    April 17, 2025 at 1:16 pm

    I think I spotted RFK Jr in the cast of zombies, no?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment