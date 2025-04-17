Mail: King Charles ‘seems cold, a killjoy’ & ‘weak’ in his beef with Prince Harry

The only thing that shocks me at this point is when a British tabloid actually takes Prince Harry’s side in some way. On those rare occasions, the Sussex-sympathy is usually limited and couched in plenty of criticism, like “of course Harry is completely awful, but he’s not wrong.” Well, it’s happened again. Last week, Harry spoke on the record about his royal-protection case/appeal, and People Magazine spun those comments out into a more significant cover story this week, all about how Harry has been reaching out to both King Charles and Prince William, but his calls and messages have gone unanswered for the past fourteen months. Well, the Daily Mail’s Liz Jones has a terrifically bitchy column about all of this, and weirdly, Jones comes out on Harry’s side. Not only that, she’s really slicing and dicing the left-behind Windsors. Some highlights from “Why Prince Harry is NOT to blame for his ongoing family feud with Charles and William.”

The security issue, Charles vs. Harry: Part of the reason for Charles’s froideur is Harry’s current unedifying fight in the courts for his UK security to be upgraded; his own, privately-funded bodyguards are not allowed to be armed when here. Why this would anger Charles? Yes, his State visit to Italy was pushed off the front pages last week by images of his son striding warrior-like and painfully lonely into court. But it seems odd for the King to object to his son’s claim because, if he wins, Harry has indicated he and his family would visit Britain more often. Any father would welcome that. Particularly one who is head of the Church. It has been claimed that Charles cannot forgive Harry for comparing Camilla to a wicked stepmother in his memoir, Spare. But you don’t put a woman before your own child, surely? A weak king: A ruling is expected over the next few weeks, but could Charles not have greased the wheels of Harry’s bid for security. This makes Charles look unyielding and – if he cannot overrule the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (the body that decides on the levels of security) – powerless and weak. He might not want Harry here, but many do. Charles seems cold, a killjoy, unable to move on. The King has been trained to be a diplomat since birth, to set an example, yet it seems he cannot extend a hand of friendship to his son? Is he worried that a note, or a kind word, will make it into the public sphere via his loquacious second-born? Perhaps, but surely a photo opportunity showing a hug, a handshake, would speak volumes. William is worried that he’ll be overshadowed if the Sussexes visit the UK: There is no hand of friendship being extended by William, either. If he can forgive his father’s historic indiscretions – in 1994 he confessed to infidelity in a televised interview with Jonathan Dimbleby – surely he can forgive his brother for that Oprah interview and writing a memoir, however candid. Does he fear his and Kate’s life will be made a living hell, or that the Wales family will be overshadowed by the Sussexes? I think the latter. He must realise that high-profile visits from Harry and Meghan, Archie and Lilibet in tow, would enliven our interest and affection for the Royal Family. It would certainly be more fascinating, glamorous and fun than being drip-fed badly shot photos of Kate in a baker boy cap talking to Scouts on a windswept hillside. Charles should show leniency: The lack of trust in Harry from the Palace is remarkable. Again, if the King had any real intention to lead by example, he could overrule his lily-livered minions, put safeguards in place, show leniency. Isn’t a life-threatening disease supposed to put petty squabbles and past hurt into perspective? Harry is clearly trying – his fight to feel safe in his own homeland is a clear cry for reconciliation. It’s natural to want to show off his family here. An unearthed letter showed the late Queen wanted Harry to have ‘effective security’ even after he and Meghan left as working royals.

[From The Daily Mail]

This, more than anything else I’ve seen in recent years, shows that the British press and the Windsors are not on the same page regarding the Sussexes. For the most part, on most royal issues, the media and the royals work in tandem, with both sides accepting the rotten dealings of both. But this column clearly shows that the British media knows it’s in their best interest to have the Sussexes spend more time visiting the UK, and they also understand that the Windsors are simply too petty, jealous and short-sighted to encourage the Sussexes’ visits. This was such a burn, I fear Kate’s gopher wiglet got scorched: “It would certainly be more fascinating, glamorous and fun than being drip-fed badly shot photos of Kate in a baker boy cap talking to Scouts on a windswept hillside.” OOF!!! But yeah, Charles looks weak and small and like he’s a dogsh-t father being led around by Camilla, and the British media knows that too.