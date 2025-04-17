Mail: King Charles ‘seems cold, a killjoy’ & ‘weak’ in his beef with Prince Harry

The only thing that shocks me at this point is when a British tabloid actually takes Prince Harry’s side in some way. On those rare occasions, the Sussex-sympathy is usually limited and couched in plenty of criticism, like “of course Harry is completely awful, but he’s not wrong.” Well, it’s happened again. Last week, Harry spoke on the record about his royal-protection case/appeal, and People Magazine spun those comments out into a more significant cover story this week, all about how Harry has been reaching out to both King Charles and Prince William, but his calls and messages have gone unanswered for the past fourteen months. Well, the Daily Mail’s Liz Jones has a terrifically bitchy column about all of this, and weirdly, Jones comes out on Harry’s side. Not only that, she’s really slicing and dicing the left-behind Windsors. Some highlights from “Why Prince Harry is NOT to blame for his ongoing family feud with Charles and William.”
The security issue, Charles vs. Harry: Part of the reason for Charles’s froideur is Harry’s current unedifying fight in the courts for his UK security to be upgraded; his own, privately-funded bodyguards are not allowed to be armed when here. Why this would anger Charles? Yes, his State visit to Italy was pushed off the front pages last week by images of his son striding warrior-like and painfully lonely into court. But it seems odd for the King to object to his son’s claim because, if he wins, Harry has indicated he and his family would visit Britain more often. Any father would welcome that. Particularly one who is head of the Church. It has been claimed that Charles cannot forgive Harry for comparing Camilla to a wicked stepmother in his memoir, Spare. But you don’t put a woman before your own child, surely?
A weak king: A ruling is expected over the next few weeks, but could Charles not have greased the wheels of Harry’s bid for security. This makes Charles look unyielding and – if he cannot overrule the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (the body that decides on the levels of security) – powerless and weak. He might not want Harry here, but many do. Charles seems cold, a killjoy, unable to move on. The King has been trained to be a diplomat since birth, to set an example, yet it seems he cannot extend a hand of friendship to his son? Is he worried that a note, or a kind word, will make it into the public sphere via his loquacious second-born? Perhaps, but surely a photo opportunity showing a hug, a handshake, would speak volumes.
William is worried that he’ll be overshadowed if the Sussexes visit the UK: There is no hand of friendship being extended by William, either. If he can forgive his father’s historic indiscretions – in 1994 he confessed to infidelity in a televised interview with Jonathan Dimbleby – surely he can forgive his brother for that Oprah interview and writing a memoir, however candid. Does he fear his and Kate’s life will be made a living hell, or that the Wales family will be overshadowed by the Sussexes? I think the latter. He must realise that high-profile visits from Harry and Meghan, Archie and Lilibet in tow, would enliven our interest and affection for the Royal Family. It would certainly be more fascinating, glamorous and fun than being drip-fed badly shot photos of Kate in a baker boy cap talking to Scouts on a windswept hillside.
Charles should show leniency: The lack of trust in Harry from the Palace is remarkable. Again, if the King had any real intention to lead by example, he could overrule his lily-livered minions, put safeguards in place, show leniency. Isn’t a life-threatening disease supposed to put petty squabbles and past hurt into perspective? Harry is clearly trying – his fight to feel safe in his own homeland is a clear cry for reconciliation. It’s natural to want to show off his family here. An unearthed letter showed the late Queen wanted Harry to have ‘effective security’ even after he and Meghan left as working royals.
This, more than anything else I’ve seen in recent years, shows that the British press and the Windsors are not on the same page regarding the Sussexes. For the most part, on most royal issues, the media and the royals work in tandem, with both sides accepting the rotten dealings of both. But this column clearly shows that the British media knows it’s in their best interest to have the Sussexes spend more time visiting the UK, and they also understand that the Windsors are simply too petty, jealous and short-sighted to encourage the Sussexes’ visits. This was such a burn, I fear Kate’s gopher wiglet got scorched: “It would certainly be more fascinating, glamorous and fun than being drip-fed badly shot photos of Kate in a baker boy cap talking to Scouts on a windswept hillside.” OOF!!! But yeah, Charles looks weak and small and like he’s a dogsh-t father being led around by Camilla, and the British media knows that too.
Whoa. I don’t know what the ulterior motive is for this absolute arse-kicking of the Windors in the Mail, but I am here for this.
Yes something is up? Chuckles is a weak and evil man. They even went after the wicked stepmother.
Ouch, ouch, ouch. And she went to the Dimbleby interview. Ouch, ouch, ouch!
Liz used to delight in ripping into the Sussexes. What on earth has she seen or heard about the RAVEC court case to suddenly change her tune? This is such an about face for her, it’s kind of shocking.
Not going to hold my breath we’ll see more echoes of this from other tab rats, of course.
I wondered the same, but she called the current case “unedifying.” Maybe that’s the problem. They were hoping for something exciting to come out of the case, but nothing new. The well has run dry and there’s nothing more to bitch about with H&M. Meghan’s new ventures are succeeding, Harry’s doing just fine and the rest of the world seems to like them. And W&K have exposed themselves as lazy, stupid and boring. What’s a money-hungry tabloid to do?
I think she just delights in ripping into the people. She seems like an equal-opportunities hater. I’m sure she’ll be ripping into the Sussexes again soon enough. She wants them back more so she can do just that, as the rest of the tabs do. But she’s right that Charles could do something about his son’s security and he won’t for all the pathetic reasons listed.
i think its pretty obvious what’s going on in this article – she says “he may not want harry here, but OTHERS DO.” and then the barb about William and Kate being overshadowed by H&M and their children.
the press wants H&M in the UK. to destroy them and tear them down? sure. but they don’t need them in the UK to do that. A new picture of H&M entering Westminster Abbey or going to a show on the west end or whatever would absolutely be on the front page of every paper in London and those papers would fly off the shelves.
that’s what this is about. The left behind royals are both lazy (well W&K are) AND they’re boring. Kate prancing around the countryside with the scouts isn’t exciting or glamorous. William at yet another Villa game with George isn’t exciting.
If they made a bargain with the press regarding coverage and access, they aren’t keeping up their end of the bargain.
And if the Waleses wont give them content and if what content they do give the press doesn’t sell papers, then the press is going to want royals who do.
The Dimbleby interview and book should really be brought up more. Charles staying mad at Harry for sharing when he himself overshared about his affair and his feelings towards his parents, which were much harsher than Harry’s, is the height of hypocrisy. Whenever anyone cries about Harry how betrayed the RF, I’m just like unless you consider Charles a betrayer for the same thing, then no Harry did not.
‘But you don’t put a woman before your own child, surely?’
Ah but Charles does
Which is part of why is why he’s an awful father
It has been reported in multiple places that both his sons “begged” him not to marry the mare. Yet he did anyway. He knew how Harry felt about her before he ever put pen to paper in SPARE. As a reason for Charles’ resentment, what Harry wrote about her is not persuasive.
This kind of truth telling probably won’t last, but, in the meantime, it’s a positive development. And Charles is both unyielding AND weak and powerless? That’s quite the hat trick!
In other words, a stubborn coward. I particularly enjoyed her use of the term “lily livered”.
Well happy Thursday, they actually printed an article that called out the weak king, the jealous and lazy WanK who have no glamour or style and also the Lilly-livered staff of the firm.. I had to pinch myself to make sure I wasn’t dreaming 🤭
Desperate times calls for desperate measures, I guess! All the rats are losing a ton of money and they’re finally admitting the truth as a last resort! The ball’s in Chuck’s court now!
As Kaiser says, Liz Jones is speaking for the British press here. They find the Royal Family is boring and are desperate for Harry and Meghan to return to the UK.
Yes! Plus they want to be the members of the press who are front and center at Sussex events. They recognize style, charisma, philanthropy, hard work, and an interesting family life and want to be the major players reporting on it all. While Kate sorts through her wiglets, and Will obsesses over Harry, H&M are living their best lives. They are happy with each other, and fulfilled by their work. William is like a pouting child who begs and begs for a certain toy, gets it and discovers that it’s not much fun, then does his best to break it. If the BP want to even have a monarchy to report on they need to have more reporting like this. They need to pressure both Chuckles and Peg to show some true leadership, become the diplomats that they claim to be, and give the British public a monarchy to take pride in. But, gee whiz, that might entail the royals actually doing hard work and we know how they feel about cutting into vacation time by actually thinking, working, or doing for others.
Absolutely. They are not getting anything out of the remaining rf members. There is nothing interesting or glamorous about any of them. Harry was always the star. The Wales kids are bit players, and Will and Kate are the worst leads of all time.
Wow, what a barn-burner of an article. I have mixed feelings about Liz Jones—she was one of Meghan’s few supporters until last year when she jumped on the hater bandwagon over something trivial. But this article is giving the facts and speaking the common sense that are so rarely seen in the UK tabloids.
She was never a Meghan supporter.
I think the tabloids are trying to find a way of being critical about the left behinds without supporting the Sussexes. To be frank, they have painted themselves into a corner in their approach of all hate for the Sussexes and all admiration for the rest. Now they are setting themselves free and I love to see it.
Charles never cared about his sons, he could have had the best of both worlds but he chose to abandon his family to be with his mistress 😳
This lady makes some very good points. I must say i have learned moreabout the Royal fimily sime Meghan joined. Living in the UK i didn’t pay them much attention Since Diana Died. But now Im definitly Team Harry & Meghan. There actions over the last 5 yrs has not done them any favours. And Yes the greatest fear is them un aliving either of them. Even if KCIII is deluded in thinking no one will take note or be affected if something happened to Harry or his Family he needs to wake up fast. It is one of life’s grown Ironies a Grown man a King is feuding with his son.
Yeah, I’m not buying the sentiments behind this piece. They want the Sussex family back so they can milk front pages of them- they sell better than Charles, William and Kate combined. They want their milk cows back as people don’t give a fig about the Royals left behind.
H&M should continue starving them until they’ve overplayed their “think” pieces on the left behind royals.
But the sentiments behind it are almost irrelvant in a way. The great thing about it is that now, these refreshingly savage criticisms are out there in public, and the BM is STILL not going to get what they want out of it because Harry and Meghan are too smart to fall for the fake sympathy and indulge them with access.
Yup. These tabloids are transparently territorial. They know that eventually a candid photo or video of Prince Archie and Princess Lili will BREAK. THE. INTERNET!!!!!
It will either be taken by Misan Harriman or (gasp) an AMERICAN. It will be likely released in an exclusive People Magazine article. This is all about being angry over clicks and cash.
Of course that’s why the press wants them back. I don’t even think she’s being subtle about it in this article. It’s not some ulterior motive. she flat out says that the Sussexes are more glamorous and would get more attention than the Waleses.
the stuff about how Charles should want them back bc he’s a father etc – that’s just an attempt to manipulate CHARLES and its like what I said yesterday – for pure PR purposes alone, Charles should want them back.
The gloves are off for the Rottweiler – Tampon Chuck is pussywhipped and the Daily Fail is reminding him how absurd he looks.
“He might not want Harry here, but many do. Charles seems cold, a killjoy, unable to move on.”
Chuck and Rottweiler are deeply unpopular. So yup. Gloves are off.
“being drip-fed badly shot photos of Kate”
The rats are pissed by the skiing holiday and Lazy’s PR cover up. Got it.
The “being drip-fed badly shot photos of Kate in a baker boy cap talking to Scouts on a windswept hillside” I’m not over that line. Being drip-fed is really what they’re doing to the press, patronizingly releasing a month-old video to cover up the fact that they’re on a long vacation. It’s less slick than they think it is, lol.
The Windsors are really defined by pettiness and stupidity. They had Princess Diana and Meghan marry into that family and blew it both times. Imagine having Harry and Meghan coming back for events etc how much better would the Windsors appear to the world? How many more people would be paying attention to them? I’ve loathed the BRF for 30 years yet Harry and Meghan had me paying attention again for the first time since Diana. Now I’m back to ignoring them. The media knows if Harry loses this case Meghan and the kids will likely never step foot in the country. I used to think the press was ok with that since they have the Wales kids and in a few years they would get access to them but it seems like William and Kate are not going to provide much access (frankly good for them) so the press is really going to starve. Soon the royal family will just be videos of Kate in the woods and William at soccer games. Oh well.
Tina – sadly I think the Wales kids will be about as interesting as their parents. They’re a product of their environment.
Archie and Lili would be a much more modern family portrait of today and the colour and diversity of the commonwealth. Prob more fun and cool too.
Even when William and Kate was giving the press more access, they were desperate for information on Harry and Meghan. As Liz Jones says they’re more glamorous and interesting than William and Kate. The press like the Palace never believed that Harry and Meghan would leave and that wouldn’t want to return to Royal life.
Maybe the df is better a reading the room as the majority of the British don’t hate the Sussexes. The ‘not my king’ movement is growing daily and, maybe they are getting mad at the obvious laziness of the Wales. The df will never be 100% positive about Harry and Meghan, but I believe they understand that they are on a slippery slope with their hate campaign.
I think the biggest issue that the media has gone to great lengths to cover up, but is really interesting that Liz comments on (though she doesn’t draw the right conclusions) is in relation to the Queen’s communications about Harry’s security. This is usually presented as the Queen loved Harry, see Charles is an uncaring parent, etc. But, that’s not the point. Her communication demonstrates that Charles *does* have the power to intervene and make his position known to RAVEC. The Queen did exactly this. And no one would dare suggest that the Queen was interfering or overstepping or whatever. It shows that Charles and his “sources” are lying about his authority to influence RAVEC.
Very good point, thank you for pointing that out. I don’t think many were fooled that the king is powerless in the Ravec decision but it’s good that she put it in print.
Exactly. I don’t think there’s really any question that no one believes Charles in terms of his control over Ravec. It’s more that the Queen’s communication is direct *evidence* confirming that it is not true. I think that’s why the media is treading so carefully around the clear implications of the Queen’s interventions on the topic of security. It contradicts in writing what Charles is claiming.
Right. And Charles lack of intervening in Harry’s behalf just demonstrates what a cold uncaring father he is. Chuckles may think of himself as an international diplomat, but what the world sees is a horrible father, a weak husband, and selfish asshole of a man. Plus all the Windsors commit the unforgivable sin of being boring, boring, boring.
I was surprised to see that article too. And pleased!
Is the boycap sold out? lol there’s no way lol
Willie and kate are pussy petty scared of the Harry & Meghan megan mega shine… so is the jealous king and drunken mistress queen
I think the sentiments are real but not necessarily noble if that makes sense. At the end Jones talks about Harry showing off his family in the uk. That is what the press wants. For Harry to regularly visit with his family so they can write about them. They know he’s not coming back so that’s the next best scenario. Doesn’t mean they’re going to write anything nice about them and I shudder to think of the sussex kids near any of that. But at the end of day the Sussex family should have the right to visit either way. And Jones is correctly assessing why the left-behinds are preventing this from happening.
Edit-sorry meant this in response to @Jesi above!
Invictus Games ’27 will be in Birmingham and the BM would make a mint if all the Sussexes were there. Archie would be 8 and Lili would be 6 at that time and the photos will be filling the pages. They are upset about the loss of millions, and the BRF can’t make up the slack.
As I wrote above, the Windsors commit the unpardonable sin of being boring, and the Sussexes are royals who have shown that they are charismatic and fascinating.
This is a rare moment of honesty from the DF. Though it is not a lack of trust in Harry that causes Charles to act in this disgusting manner, it is his desire to hide his guilt. Charles knows any thawing of relations would be interpreted as an admission of guilt in all his bad faith actions.
The overshadowing is also a consideration. Ever since Harry and Meghan’s charitable engagements just days before the Queen’s passing, the royal family does not want them engaging with the British public on their turf. I believe this was the real reason why Frogmore was taken away. Charles didn’t want Meghan attending the queen’s funeral and he hated that she was already there because Frogmore provided them with security.
I refuse to register on their site so I can’t read the rest but I love this for the left behinds.
I used to read their site but gave up when they put it either behind a paywall or agree to adverts. I refuse to pay to read the lies and adverts are so boring.
It seems that the tabloids are frustrated with Charles and William’s attitudes of “holier than thou” over Prince Harry and Meghan. But do not mistake this as a change of hearts over the Sussexes. They are motivated by what sells for the papers.
No one should be delusional enough to think that this isn’t about the money, the hate articles are not selling with the greater public and Harry & Meghans popularity is soaring while the BRF can’t draw a crowd (unless the “not my king” protesters show up) or hold a front page unless they are hospitalized..
Hindsight is 20/20 but it was completely foolish on the press’ part to team up with the Windors to gang up on the Sussexes. Cause now they’re begging a petty, jealous King, his heir and their wives (and courtiers) to not be who they’ve always been. Press has no access to the actually interesting Prince/Princess and the left behinds are criminally boring. Terrible business decisions were made.
i am going to say that Meghan’s Instagram videos and photos have something to do with this. Everyone now sees the real Meghan and family without the press narratives. You saw this last weekend. Articles about Harry not liking the children on Instagram than Meghan shows Harry and the kids on Instagram getting ready for breakfast. That lie from the press blown up. You see this adorable family and pieces of their life put out by them. Meghan’s Instagram shows that they are a happy family just living their life.
I suspect all this BP leaking about Charles not responding to Harry’s calls and letters actually means that Harry is the one not answering the phone. After what Harry learned in the closed part of the hearings, he’s done and whatever he heard was about Charles more than William. Harry’s briefing after the court hearing was a direct “I know the full extent of what you did” message to Chuckles.