People: Prince Harry & King Charles haven’t spoken since February 2024

Last Friday, Prince Harry gave exclusive comments to People Magazine and the Telegraph. The comments were the same, and I don’t know if Harry emailed them or he spoke to the two reporters at the same time, but it was interesting. Harry spoke about his royal-protection appeal and the shocking things he learned throughout the years-long case against Ravec and Britain’s Home Office. That’s something I think people are missing – Harry has been engaged in various legal actions about this for three years or more. None of this is a new situation! The only thing that’s changed, significantly enough, is that Harry’s grandmother died and his father became king. That seemed to shift the case, because (wouldn’t you know) King Charles wants to maintain some kind of control over the Sussexes, at least as far as their travel to and within the UK. Which is why Harry believes Charles could change his family’s security, which I think is true, Charles could absolutely intervene. Buckingham Palace regularly lies about that though, and Harry’s security case has been cited for the past eighteen months or so as “the reason” why Charles refuses to speak to Harry. All of this is background for this week’s People Mag cover story:
Strained relations between father & son: As Prince Harry’s long-running legal fight over U.K. security reaches a pivotal moment, the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with his father, King Charles, remains strained — a sign that the wounds within the royal family are far from healed. “I don’t think there is any rapprochement,” a source close to the palace tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Nothing has changed.” Adds another source: “They are distant.”
This case matters most to Harry: This isn’t just a legal appeal for him — it’s a fight to protect Meghan and their children Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, and perhaps a final chance at reconciliation with his father. The courtroom tensions mirror the personal rift between father and son. Charles’s advisers are directly tied to RAVEC, the government’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee, which is denying Harry’s protection.
Controlling the Sussexes: One of Harry’s core beliefs is that the removal of official security was a calculated attempt to control him and Meghan, 43 — and to deter them from stepping away from royal life and starting a new chapter outside the U.K. But in Harry’s view, the decision only revealed the lengths to which the palace was willing to go — and became his final straw. He admits that this realization “was difficult to swallow” and has deepened an already raw rift. Amid the tumult, Harry feels his father — who serves as the ceremonial head of state — could easily intervene and have his security reinstated, though the palace has consistently denied this.
There’s been no communication between Harry & Charles in over a year: [There] have been no private father-son conversations since [Harry visited the UK last year, after Charles’s cancer diagnosis]. Sources close to Harry say his calls and letters continue to go unanswered. The estrangement is so profound that Harry learned of his father’s March 27 hospitalization — related to complications from treatment — through the media. Friends note that during each of Harry’s last three U.K. visits, Charles has been unavailable —including this month, despite Harry’s court date having long been scheduled and known ahead of the King’s overlapping state visit to Italy. Harry also remains in the dark about his father’s current condition and prognosis.
Charles is deliberately keeping his distance: Those close to Harry believe the King is deliberately keeping his distance, in part to avoid being drawn into discussions about security. “[The legal battle] puts Harry in direct contact with the people who are carrying out the King’s orders,” royal author Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE. “If his father was to say something even seemingly innocuous, it could end up landing in the middle of the court case.” Still, another source with close palace ties pushes back, saying a distinction between personal life and official duties could be made, “but things have been febrile for a while.”
The situation with William: The same is true of Harry’s fractured relationship with his brother Prince William, 42, who also hasn’t responded to calls or messages from Harry. While Harry still hopes for reconciliation, trust remains a major hurdle. The fallout from Spare, Harry’s candid memoir that exposed private conversations and long-held tensions, continues to weigh heavily on their relationship. “These are things that would have been considered confidential,” Bedell Smith notes.
The state of Harry’s appeal: Following the hearing, a source close to Harry’s legal team said they were “cautiously optimistic” about the outcome. A ruling is expected in the coming weeks. Regardless of the outcome of the legal case, Harry said, he is “driven by exposing injustice” and a desire to “get under the bonnet and fix” what’s broken. His determination is deeply personal: If anything were to happen to Meghan or their two young children, he could never rest. Says a source close to the situation: “He feels very strongly this is something he must fight for.”
Honestly, I wish Harry would make his peace with cutting off his family entirely. I know he can’t and I know that he truly wants some kind of connection to his father especially. But he’s a 40 year old man who left an extremely toxic and dangerous situation for a reason. I’m not saying it’s an easy thing to just acknowledge that there’s no way back in any form, but Harry is a Virgo and we’re not a forgiving group of people. Virgos are very good at burning bridges and Harry needs to lean into that. In this case, Charles and William have made it abundantly clear that they want these bridges burned too. I also get why Harry wants to maintain other relationships in the UK – the Spencers and his few remaining British charities – but I hope he understands that the Windsors are going to continue to harm him through the things and people he cares about too. Like Sentebale – the Windsors’ fingerprints are all over that mess. They’ll eventually come after Invictus too. Stop treating these people as your fam and acknowledge that they are your biggest opps.
My goodness, I can actually see so much of Charles’ features on Harry’s face!!
Also, IF the issue of security is what stopping Charles from speaking to Harry, does it mean, then, that should Harry stop asking for security to keep him and his family safe while in the UK, that Charles would then be happy & start speaking to Harry again? Charles need to know first that Harry has no security before he would speak to him?
Charles is intrinsically a petty person. Security is one of the many issues, real or imagined he have against Harry.
Harry is a dead ringer for his great grandfather Andrew of Greece when the latter was young. (Seriously look up Andrew’s childhood photos.) Those features carried on to Philip and Charles. The brow, close set eyes and the shape and size of the nose. It was always hilarious to me that anyone thought Harry could be a Hewitt. No one would’ve looked twice if Hewitt was blond. Harry resembles Charles more than William does. He just got the Spencer red hair.
I hope the ginger guy gets the message and protects IG like a lion! He has to go into war mode with those people …. Honestly, he should headquartered all his charities in the 🇺🇸
How long before Trump decides that charities are too woke and gets rid of them all.
“[The legal battle] puts Harry in direct contact with the people who are carrying out the King’s orders.” Sounds like an admission that Charles can control the process of gaining security. At the very least, as king, he should command enough respect to ask and receive security for someone. They are proving through all this what kind of family and people they are.
Well yes, this. That quote is an admission of someone stating it out quite clearly. The people on RAVEC are appointed by the king…who follow his orders. Clive Alderton replaced Edward Young in 2022. The Queen had someone appointed but that person was replaced by another of Charles’ private secretaries, Chris Fitzgerald. I don’t know who is currently representing William though. It was at one point Simon Case.
Even People gets it wrong by saying that Charles’ courtiers have “direct ties” to RAVEC. There is no “tie.” They are ON RAVEC! They are literally sitting members of RAVEC. They are not “tied” to it as if there is some arm’s-length relationship done via email or the occasional phone call. Sigh
yeah,, that’s an interesting quote, right? I thought Charles had nothing to do with it and was powerless and now the people involved are carrying out his orders?
@Becks1 Whenever there are palace quotes pinning responsibility on the RF itself (like insisting that Kate has always made her own schedule of “work”), I see it as courtier pushback on the RF’s attempt to pin blame on them. Like, they know that falling on their swords is part of the job description but every now and then they sort of say, we have limits.
I think this may be one of those times. Courtiers are now deliberately leaking that they’re simply “carrying out Charles’ orders” regarding Harry, maybe because they sense the winds of changing opinion in favor of Harry and Meghan are starting to blow…
They lie so consistently that they’re unable to remember what they said last week and end up constantly contradicting themselves. It’s absolutely ridiculous.
The Harry wants a relationship part of the article feels like speculation by the other quoted sources building off what Harry has gone on the record saying in the article, not his actual feelings. Going off of what he has said on the record such as, there won’t be any rapproachment until they apologize to me and my wife, and I know they won’t apologize. And, that what he’s learned during this court case has confirmed his worst fears.
It seems more to me that Harry’s security fight is about not being banned from his country of birth just because he doesn’t want to be a working royal, and less about trying to get back in good with his family. I think these royalists and historians want to spin it that way, but he is not acting like someone that is too concerned with speaking to William especially, but honestly even to his father. That part about him finding out about Charles’s recent hospital stay through the media, was reported in the British media as evidence of how isolated he is. They’re putting it in this article to make it sound like it’s something that Harry said that he was sad about. So I have to side eye People a little bit here.
So yeah, it does make it sound like he’s consistently reaching out even if we don’t know if that is true or if it was even more than once or twice. It does play into that BM narrative that Harry is sad and wants to come back to the RF fold bc he just misses it so much. When really he just wants to safely visit. That said, this is People, the minivan majority, and I can’t help but wonder if it backfires for an American audience that doesn’t closely follow royal news. Here you have Harry being characterized as reaching out to his family while they are the ones ignoring him. What the BM sees as a victorious snubbing, Americans may see as cold as ice family members, not helping with security or even returning a phonecall. A lot of us who know more details about the situation are advocating for Harry to greyrock them and I think he pretty much is but I’d guess he doesn’t look bad for being seen as reaching out to the People audience.
I can believe that Harry has periodically continued to reach out to his (POS) father, but I don’t believe for a minute that he’s calling or messaging William.
And I hope that Charles eventually regrets his appalling behavior toward his younger son and his family, even if the realization doesn’t happen until he’s on his deathbed. I hope it tortures him for a while.
It must be awful to have such a public falling out with your family and to know they absolutely don’t care about you , your wife and children .
It must be heartbreaking .
Hopefully one day he will break all contact with them, they really are not worth the pain,
It is heartbreaking. I get the impression that Harry thought if he could just get them to listen to the pain and fear their actions have caused, that they would change. And now he is at the part where he realizes that it’s not that they won’t listen, it’s that they don’t care.
@cassie this is what I think every time I read these type articles. It’s so sad to want a parent to be different and better but to be disappointed every time. It hurts to remind myself that Harry’s family only wants superficial relationships with each other and they’ll never know or miss the loving bonds they could have created with the “spare’s” sweet family.
Remember, Chuck moved heaven and earth to marry Camilla. He could do the same for Harry’s security issues if he wanted to.
And he made her queen after years of promising us he wouldn’t do that. When Charles wants something done he usually gets it.
For some of us it is easy to cut all contact once we have been betrayed, for others not so easy. I wish Harry well as he accepts his new reality.
Accepting the reality of the situation is the hard and painful part. Like many of us, he will tolerate being kicked around until finally seeing the light. As you say, not so easy.
The ones that say Harry is sending letters and texts are just “sources close to the palace” or “sources close to Harry”. If People magazine and the Telegraph got Harry on record talking about his case why couldn’t they ask the questions about his relationship with his dad and brother? Why have “sources”? To me, they are still trying to push the narrative that Harry is desperate to come back and reconcile. I don’t buy it.
Also, for “texts and letters” – harry and meghan might have sent a christmas card and texted charles happy birthday, and that would be enough to make this statement true, that he’s sending “texts and letters.” I dont think he’s reaching out daily to his father.
Exactly! And the pro royal outlets spin it as ‘reaching out because he is desperate to come back’
I figured Harry probably reached out and wished Kate good health when he heard about her diagnosis and that could be the extent of the contact with William.
And I don’t think he’s reaching out to William AT ALL (with the possible exception of @Jais’s comment). That’s pure fan fiction.
I thought Meghan sent an “As Ever” gift basket to Charles? Maybe that’s “texts and letters”? LOL
I agree with Kaiser it is time for Harry to completely let go of even the idea of a reconciliation with dad and brother given the lengths both have gone to, to cause harm to him, Meg and two small children. The relevations in this court case must have made it crystal clear the levels to which they have stooped. Unforgiveable and not overlookable or brushed under the carpet as a trivial misunderstanding. The hate campaign has escalated and combined with the removal of their security they have been placed at maximum risk. Harry loves the Spencers and other family members and friends in this country. There is no way back to restore any sort of relationship with dad and brother. They don’t want it, want to continue causing harm and can’t be trusted an inch. Harry will not attend dad’s funeral and will never speak to Will again. He needs to protect his wife and babes and achieve that by not engaging with toxic relatives.
Only “sources” are saying he isn’t letting go, not Harry himself. Harry has said he is ready to move on ( in their Netflix doc and his interviews). People mag and the Telegraph are very pro royal.
Exactly. Harry isn’t reaching out and he isn’t looking for a closer relationship with dear old dad. He just wants to safely bring his wife and kids to the UK. He isn’t doing it for dad. People are so weird in their assumptions about Harry 🤣🤣🤣🙄 people think he’s an idiot 🤣🤣
Harry said a few times in interviews (like the one with Will Reeve) that his family are Meghan, Archie, and Lili. He made it clear.
Charles isn’t a father, he doesn’t love his sons.
Charles treated having heirs as a duty marrying a young girl to have his heirs. It was so blatant when he brought Diana and harry home the rushed out to play polo and Camilla and his friends were there. Very cold and calculating. His duty to have heirs was fulfilled then he moved on.
@Kaiser I am right with you, it’s beyond time for Prince Harry to cut them off permanently, no calls, letters or emails. I had abusive parents the only way to survive is to close that door and move on. I personally don’t think he should even go to his funeral or any more stolen hat ceremonies, I certainly wouldn’t.
Interesting how they call Charles “ceremonial head of state,” like he’s just some harmless old dude, and then they switch to “people carrying out the King’s orders.” That’s a lot of perks and power for a guy who’s just ceremonial.
The article is quite clear Charles controls RAVEC and is being a withholding dick in general. On the whole it’s a really damning article wrt Charles. So I wonder if the occasional moderate wording is an attempt to prevent it sounding like a screed, either because People’s’ editors weren’t ready to go there, or because readers might dismiss it if it were uniformly negative about Charles and the awful truth would get lost.
The article is quite clear Charles controls RAVEC and is being a withholding dick in general. On the whole it’s a really damning article wrt Charles. So I wonder if the occasional moderate wording is an attempt to prevent it sounding like a screed, either because People’s’ editors weren’t ready to go there, or because readers might dismiss it if it were uniformly negative about Charles and the awful message would get lost.
And we all remember that Charles ALSO evicted Harry and his family from their only UK residence, where there was built-in security. The cruelty that Charles has shown Harry is stunning.
My opinion is that Harry has accepted the estrangement from his birth family – father & brother. But he continues to extend hope that reconciliation MAY be possible and that he would like it to be possible for political reasons. One has to remember that his father IS the king, and his brother will be king. So, as satisfying as it may be to say ‘to hell with you!’, he has to consider the safety of himself and his family – his wife and children. He has to stay safe and alive to protect his family. Once the Windsors decide that there is no way they can claw him back, they’ll go full throttle. KCIII may be ‘ceremonial’ head of state, but he has much backroom power and there are many who would gladly carry out his wishes. Safest to publicly continue to hope and try for reconciliation.
Also, being a decent human being, he still loves them.
The media can turn on William. William has issues and these may be seen more when or if he’s king
Harry is going to the court for his security. We didn’t hear anything about wanting to meet with Charles or Will. And we know, if he requested a meeting, it would leak immediately. I don’t get from Harry’s actions that he wants to reconcile with his father. He visited his father when he announced his cancer. That was all and it was a short meeting. Probably he asked something from Harry (like the last time he asked him to drop his cases against media) and he said no.
The security for him and his family when he visits UK is his birth right. He didn’t consent his whole life to be made public. We are now starting to get legislation for children whose parents used them on social media for content. Harry’s life was public in newspapers, tv, magazines since he was born. He didn’t choose any of this. It is bizarre that people act like it is a luxury for him to get security for life.
Sally Smith should keep quiet. William and Charles leak stories. Sally gaslit Diana now she’s trashing harry. Harry had every right to complain. Sally ignores that the sussexes were in danger when her hero Charles pulled their security.
The article surprised me by laying out all the ugly facts, which you don’t usually see. People mag were open and clear about how Charles controls RAVEC. The article quotes Bedell Smith as saying that that Spare “exposed private conversations and long-held tensions” without denying that anything Harry said was true and leaving the clear impression that C and W are afraid of the truth being exposed. And the article says Harry has reached out to his father and brother multiple times and been ignored, including by his father during three recent trips to the UK. And how he found out about Charles’ hospitalization through the media. The whole article is pretty damning to William and especially Charles. Bravo to H and M’s new comms person.
This 100%
The idea that an elderly dying father can’t reach out to his son because said son is concerned about his safety in his country of birth is…….well, its not a winning look for charles, is it. Charles should be the one reaching out until Harry responds.
QEII was able to provide them with appropriate security when they visited, why can’t Charles do the same? Of course he took away their secure home in the UK which presents an additional wrinkle. I dont think Harry would even mind giving the 30 days advance notice, if he knew his travel plans wouldn’t leak AND that the security was guaranteed (both of which are big “IFs” I realize.)
And of course Charles provides Andrew with security.
This. it’s not a winning look for Charles. Even if we wonder why harry would reach out and doubt even the reporting of it actually happening, the fact that they’re saying he has and that Charles is ignoring his pleas for safety…yeah…for a man who is supposedly worried about his kingly legacy, he’s doing everything he can to make sure it’s a terrible one.
Charles has not managed to find a “winning look” in the entire time I’ve been alive and aware of his existence.*
*The one exception being the two minutes or so when he walked Meghan down the aisle, but IMO he did that solely because he knew he’d get good press for it, and it worked.
Lorelei that’s why this thing frustrates me so much just from a PR perspective. He got SUCH good press from that. Charles announcing he would ensure protection for the Sussexes because he wants to see his darling boy, his beloved DIL Meghan and his grandchildren would be a huge win for him. Charles inviting them to Sandringham for an extended break at some point or Highgrove would be a huge PR win for him, especially if he was able to release a picture with the Sussexes approval (imagine a photo of Charles and Archie and Lili in the gardens at Highgrove, looking at flowers or something so you cant see their faces.)
Charles being a supportive and kind father to Harry – however false it may be – would be a HUGE win for him. Imagine said photo on the front page of every paper in the UK, no matter what stunt William would try to pull to maintain focus on himself and his family. CHARLES THE BENEVOLENT FATHER AND GRANDFATHER. CHARLES FORGIVES AND WELCOMES ARCHIE AND LILI WITH OPEN ARMS!!! I can see the headlines now. All pure wins for Charles.
It may be too late at this point but I cannot believe that no one in the past 5 years hasnt told him that supporting the Sussexes would be a better look than fighting against them in the press like this.
of course he should support them because he loves them and wants to be a part of their lives etc etc. But this is charles and he looks out for himself first so its just bizarre to me that he has decided THIS is the image of a king he wants to project. He doesnt look strong, he looks bitter and petty.
I believe Harry hasn’t spoken to Charles since February 2024 but I think it was a mutual decision not to seek out each other after Harry refused to drop his lawsuits and return to Royal life. Harry’s quotes gave People an opportunity to build a cover story around them but think they are pulling pieces from very old stories like him saying he wants reconciliation and his belief that Charles can intervene. The source close to Harry sounds like a British reporter as he/she repeats press narratives like Charles is not talking to Harry because he doesn’t want to be implicated in the case against the Home Office. And quoting Sally Bedell Smith just lessens the credibility of the story for me. I just have a hard time believing that Harry is still trying to contact William and Charles.
Best thing for H to do is move on. Wish his father and brother well, express regret that the paid palace staff do not advise well and expect occasional visits to UK for business with no expectation of engagement with family, but no concerns about that. Unfortunate but not worth more emotional energy for all involved.
Sometimes the only thing to do is let go and move on. Harry tried.
I totally agree, but letting go completely is easier said than done for many people, even if they know deep down that they *should* just cut all ties. I feel so, so sorry for Harry, not only because his family is treating him this way, but that it’s playing out so publicly. They have caused him so much pain— thank goodness he has Meghan and his children who love him unconditionally.
The queen whom Charles complained about invited harry and Meghan and children to see her. It must have bothered bad father Charles that she did that.
He needs to come to the realization that he’s enabling their behavior by continually trying to make peace and negotiate a way back into having a relationship with them. He’s never had a loving or supportive relationship with these abusers and never will. They don’t love him or his family. Their scorn and hatred is palpable and dangerous for Harry, Meghan and the children. Harry needs to eventually come to that understanding on his own and I believe he will.
I don’t believe that Harry is as concerned about a reconciliation as the Windsors or media want us to believe. I think that he has moved past that and he knows that it isn’t going to happen and frankly it isn’t what’s best for his children, wife or him. Harry grew up in a cult, the ultimate cult and he’s had five years to see all that is great and healing outside of that toxic bubble. I think this fight isn’t for reconciliation but only for the protection he and his family deserve and to prevent his children from having their lives shrunken into a small part of who they are. Their family and friends are so much more than the Windsors and Charles has done everything he can to limit and shrink the world of his biracial grandchildren and Harry is trying to change that. This is about ensuring they rightfully have the protection they deserve and need not just for now but in the future. I don’t think they care so much about reconnecting with the family that has done everything to destroy them. They want to connect even more with the family and friends who have supported and loved them outside of the bubble of the Windsors.
Charles can absolutely fix this security issue. That is why the Queen wrote a letter requesting that their security be restored. She knew that their security could be restored to them and her word as monarch had influence to make it happen. That’s why Andrew still has security and why they have always said (whether true or not) that Diana was offered security after their divorce but refused it. That’s two people who were given or offered security even after no longer working as senior working royals. So this fight is about fairness and cutting the ties being used to control Harry and his family.
@Nerd I agree with you one hundred percent. I didn’t see your comment and posted something very similar a little further down.
Agree. If Harry could get his family’s security separated from his royal family members, that would really sever the ties for good actually.
I don’t get Harry needing to have a relationship with the d shit dad? It always seemed that he just wants to travel back for personal reason, charity and such. Harry’s not said or done anything for a long time to say he needs to have a relationship with chuck or willy (coat-hanger anyone?) He seems done with both. That is more the fanfic version.
Diana s h r h should not have been taken. No matter what. It would have guaranteed security. Diana has k p checked for wiretaps and for good reason imo.
Having the HRH is no guarantee of security. H & M have the designation but no security.
I think the reasons Charles and William fool with the Sussexes’ security is they, especially Harry, are a threat to their power. Despite the BM’s propaganda campaign on behalf of the Windsors, not all Brits despise the Sussexes. You can hear and see comments that some take shots at the BRF and its media toadies; not everyone is as brainwashed as they think they are. A full return of the Sussexes to the UK will threaten the dynamics to the point people think Harry should be the next king, despite the fact William has 3 kids of his own. The Firm act as if Harry is the rightful heir and the succession would be upended if that would come out.
I don’t think Harry’s attempts to reach out show how he actually feels about contact. After all, this is an influential family who seem to stop at nothing. That’s not comparable to any of us walking away from toxic people. We’ve made the comparison many times before – his family should be considered more of a cult. Harry is an unbelievable strong person.
Both Harry and Meghan are such strong people…I would have absolutely broken a long time ago if I had to deal with even half of what they’ve endured. I admire them both so much.
Of course, Charles controls RAVEC. I distinctly remember when the Sussexes came for the Queen’s jubilee, she sent a whole security detail to the airport. Then just a few months later she was dead and everything changed for Harry’s family. It’s been downhill for Harry ever since and the publication of SPARE only added to the abuse he was facing. Charles evicted them from their home in Britain for which they held a valid lease. He has many levels of power to wield over them and isn’t cautious about using them. A terrible king but worse father.
“These are things that would have been considered confidential,” Bedell Smith notes.
What things, Sally?
Try this: “William, Kate, Charles, and Camilla wanted to keep their physical and mental abuse, exploitation, racism, dishonesty, threats, gaslighting, and overall shabby behavior toward Harry, Meghan, and their children secret in order to protect their own interests, which Harry did not agree to,” Bedell Smith notes.
Sally does not get that the behavior of William, Kate, Charles and Camilla was horrible, when it came to Harry and Meghan and even the children. Kate let a lie about Meghan stay in the media. Pulling away security was totally inexcusable and horrendous behavior. Bedell Smith is biased and She is one of the people who said Diana had “borderline personality disorder” to try to absolve Charles from his bad behavior. Plus Diana was no longer with us when she wrote that book. Sally ignores and absolves bad behavior of her royals.
How many things did Harry wish to remain private, like Charles bragging about taking Harry to a rehab place?
Domestic abuse and violence being kept “confidential” should never have been a thing. Yet, to protect the monarchy (which also never should have been a thing), some people are still advocating for secrecy around this crime. The royal family has no more right to keep its abuse of its members secret than does the family next door. SBS has always been awful.
This doesn’t even sound right. Also BP wished him a happy birthday in September. And sources at the time said that Meghan/Harry/kids called to wish Charles a happy birthday in November?