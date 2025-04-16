Prince William is ‘fuming’ at palace officials after Prince Harry’s trip to Ukraine

Some interesting stuff has happened following Prince Harry’s surprise trip to Ukraine last week. Harry was in London for several days – reportedly Sunday (4/6) through Wednesday (4/9) to attend his two-day royal-protection hearing. After that, the British press and Buckingham Palace lost his trail and they likely assumed that he had flown back to California. Then, we learned that Harry had actually visited Ukraine, at the invitation of the Superhumans Center (a cutting-edge rehab facility). The Ukrainian government also welcomed Harry, providing him with security befitting a visiting VIP. He had meetings with Ukrainian officials and he received some lovely and meaningful gifts. The British media was FURIOUS and Buckingham Palace rushed to say that Harry made the trip without their knowledge. In the wake of the trip, Kensington Palace has been briefing the Daily Beast about William’s fury over Ukrainian officials referring to Harry and Meghan as “Your Royal Highness” and William’s plans to yank the Sussexes’ HRH-styles. We all knew what that was about, but the Mail finally spelled it out: William is sick with jealousy that HE isn’t allowed to go to Ukraine!
Prince Harry’s surprise arrival in Ukraine has reportedly frustrated his elder brother William and left him fuming at Palace officials who denied him a similar trip. The Duke of Sussex met dozens of wounded soldiers in the Ukrainian city of Lviv last Thursday. That saw Harry facing accusations of hypocrisy after braving the fraught conditions, having previously claimed he and his family could not be safe in the UK without taxpayer-funded police bodyguards. And security concerns are reported to have stymied William’s hopes of making his own visit to Ukraine as it fends against the three-year Russian invasion.
The Prince of Wales is said to have voiced his frustration to Kensington Palace staff who urged him against arriving in the war-torn nation. William did pay a visit last month to Estonia, one of Ukraine’s neighbours, where he donned combat gear and a beret when greeting troops at a Nato base.
But the Mail reported today how Palace sources pointed out William’s ‘long-hoped’ keenness to visit Ukraine – and that he was ‘rankled’ by Harry’s appearance there. William, meanwhile, last week travelled to France’s capital to watch his football club Aston Villa play Paris St Germain in the Champions League.
Security officials are said to have ‘firmly rejected’ the prospect of William visiting Ukraine, which has been suffering since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
A royal aide said the prince was delighted to be ‘getting his hands dirty’ [during William’s trip to Estonia], adding the visit was ‘about the Prince of Wales showing his support to Estonia as it manages its proximity to Russia while hosting NATO troops and welcoming Ukrainian refuges’. But it has been reported that advice towards him was that it would be ‘too dangerous’ for William to go to Ukraine.
Harry left the UK secretly, and without informing Buckingham Palace, early last Thursday and was understood to have landed at an unnamed airport in Poland. He was given a police escort to and from the Polish border and former Ukrainian military personnel accompanied him to the Superhumans rehabilitation centre in Lviv where he met adults and children who have been injured since war broke out in 2022. Harry is now the most senior royal to visit Ukraine but is not believed to have informed Buckingham Palace in advance of his trip.
This is how they’re trying (and failing) to position the brothers: Harry could visit Ukraine because he’s not important and he’s a hypocrite for wanting security, whereas William is too important to travel to a warzone and his security would have been an issue, because he’s so important! Nevermind that every other briefing from Kensington Palace is about how William is his “own man” and “doing things his way” and “you can’t dictate to William!” Then when it comes time to man up and visit a warzone, suddenly William dutifully listens to all of his gold-standard advisors, who confirm that, yes sir, you’re way too important to ever visit Ukraine!
When is this overprivlaged lazy man child ever not angry, fuming, or incandescent with rage when dealing with any thing? He’s going to stroke out before mid 40’s at the rate he’s going.
What do you expect from the son when the father loses his mind over leaky pens and refuses to put toothpaste on his own toothbrush? The world is on fire, yet this family is fixated on clothes, titles and jewels. Deep thinkers, they are not.
Did the people in Estonia get their fridge. For Harry to feel safer in the Ukraine rather than in Britain is something for the British government to be ashamed of.
Fridge man never delivers.
I’ve been wondering about the fridge lol.
If he actually had sent the fridge, I’m sure we would have heard about it.
Let him fume. He is so annoying.
“Donning combat gear and a beret”
Pure cattiness. I am here for it.
They really don’t like him do they? Must hate that they are losing clicks with no one allowed to discuss the interesting things he actually does – tending roses and whatnot.
Willy in an actual war zone would p*ss himself the man is a bully and a coward like all abusers, hiding behind the courtiers as an excuse for not going just highlights it.
Surprised he didn’t asked to be photographed in a helicopter
It was catty. The whole article was Harry was in Ukraine. And William went to a FB game. But only bc the v important widdle William wasn’t allowed. Despite his super keenness.
@CJ came here to comment just this. They’re taking the piss out of him aren’t they!
Yeah that cracked me up, as did the reminder that William went to a football match while Harry traveled to Ukraine.
And then while they’re trying to make Harry sound like a hypocrite on the security issues, they describe his security detail while in Ukraine which is also shady to me because its letting the reader know that Ukraine provided what the UK won’t.
William’s just such a putz.
I’m going to guess that one of William’s first engagements after his return from vacation is going to be a military one.
lol he won’t be able to stop himself.
I really hope William does go to Ukraine. They can use all the attention they can get. #SlavaUkraine
It’s a challenge to express how completely absurdly ridiculous Billy looks in his play acting army Halloween outfit. It’s also insulting.
Could he BE wearing any more stuff? And as always, the “beard” is an affront to all sentient beings.
And yet Joe Biden was able to visit Kyiv in February 2023. Air raid sirens went off while he and Zelensky walked in public.
And Sophie visited the country as well.
Wonder why they don’t want Wm to go
🤔
He’ll be like Louis XIV with the entire entourage of the rats to take photos of everything he does if he sets foot in Ukraine.
I love this for William 🥰
William should listen to advice every once in a while. His grandmother had a high-level Soviet spy in her household. The royal family and their staff are leaky as all get out, and at one point William was rumored to have a Russian mistress. They probably literally cannot guarantee that William could make a safe visit to Ukraine and that is just the hard truth.
UKRAINE IS MINE HAROLD M-I-N-E
😂😅🤣
Russia is HIS! They can have him!!!
@KittenMom 🤣🤣
Well look Willie, you’re a puppet. Just continue watching football games and posting on online forums. That’s where your “talent” lies.
Let real adults, like your brother, deal with real issues.
Must suck to know most non-British government officials prefer to deal with and protect Harry rather than spend time babysitting you 😂
You’re no global statesman.
Of course he responds with pettiness – you can just imagine him screeching “Ukraine and veterans are MINE, Harold!”
He doesn’t care about Ukraine, he cares that Harry’s trip makes his little soldier cosplay in Estonia look silly and small. And that’s not a knock on those serving there, btw. It’s entirely about how TOB looked like a clueless tourist. He’s a charisma vacuum wearing a beret.
That is exactly how he looks on the majority of his engagements.. “ looked like a clueless tourist” is the perfect description for him.
Oh yes! Peg is so important to the future of civilization! He will make pledges! He will watch football! We must guard this man with everything we have!
If Harry had not visited Ukraine we would never hear that William wanted to go.
Estonia is 1,000 miles away from Ukraine. not what I’d call a neighbor, but whatever. Actually, I don’t see a problem with not allowing William to go to Ukraine – Charles could pop off any minute. But this pouting is so performative – he’d pee his pants if he went into a war zone. If he wants to do something for Ukraine how about visiting the refugees in the UK again – and this time bringing more than a smile and eight brownies.
Haha I literally pulled up google maps when I read that because I was like…..wait, they’re not neighbors…..are they? No, no they are not. DM has me doubting my eastern European geography knowledge lol.
I mean they’re both in Europe if that’s what the DM meant.
The article repeats the palace didn’t know, he didn’t coordinate with the palace, he didn’t inform the palace yadda yadda Why do they keep emphasizing that? Who are they writing this for, what audience?
Well, it must look strange to the public that the “disgraced” son is visiting a war zone, while the next King is visiting football games. So they create a narrative that Harry’s trip wasn’t sanctioned, wasn’t official and he’s still estranged – and William was eager to go, but he’s too valuable to the nation to be endangered.
And really, Harry had a specific purpose for his trip – William has no reason to go to Ukraine, except that his brother did it.
@Eurydice, “strange” is one way to describe it…I might go with “humiliating” instead 🙃 William is such a useless lightweight in every possible way.
@Lorelei – I actually said the narrative was Harry is “estranged.” But yeah, William should feel humiliated – and maybe he does. Most of his feelings seem to be expressed in anger and shifting the blame on others.
Fuming is his best activity. He didn’t want to go that’s just a crock of shit. He is just fuming because his brother is a better human than he will ever be!! The global statesman makes promises he doesn’t keep. He didn’t bring peace to the Middle East and he hasn’t ended homelessness and that refrigerator doesn’t seem to have been sent.
Did you catch the comment about getting his hands dirty in Estonia? 1. He didn’t, he cosplayed! 2. Estonia is not at war so there’s no need to “get his hands dirty”. 3. It sounds a bit like a bit of a dig at countries in that area.
This is really the tale of two brothers. One (Willi) a wannabee world statement, flying to France for a football match, turning up on TV as a football pundit. The other one (Harry) a real statement, turning up in court fighting for security for his family and then traveling to Ukraine to support injured soldiers.
Willi had a really bad day in the office last Friday with Harry on several front-pages with his visit to Ukraine and Willi himself on the front page of the Mirror hailing him as a football pundit. that must have hurt.
However there are many high profile people including UK prime ministers, his aunt Sophie, EU commissioners able to slip in and out of Ukraine to show their support. I am not sure why Willi cannot do that.
Remember way back when other royals were donating to Ukraine and Will said he could only “offer words and the odd smile here and there” to Ukraine? Funny, how did he change his tune?
Now be fair. Didn’t they bring 6 granola bars too?
If we work on the principle that monarchy matters (it doesn’t, sure we’d have to re-work a bunch of constitutional stuff but that’s doable), then sure it makes sense to keep the adult heir away from a war zone.
But as for “where he donned combat gear and a beret” all I have is hahahahahahaha. All he does is dress up, he’s utterly useless.
I do like that under the guise of bashing Harry there are also plenty of digs at William in this article.
That beard is really doing him no favour. It ages him hard.
Iirc, Harry applied for security through RAVEC for the time he would be in the UK for his court case. And was denied. So once that happened, why would he need to inform anyone when he was leaving the country. Much less where he was going after. But we do know that he left for a place that would provide him actual security unlike his home country.
I love how the courtiers are perseverating on Harry not telling BP about anything, when he left, where he went after and where he went after the after (UK to Poland to Ukraine). It’s just so hilarious, they refuse to admit they have NO control over the Sussexes and I love when it’s shoved in their faces.