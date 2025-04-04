Prince William hired Princess Diana’s old divorce lawyers as his new legal counsel

In 2016-2018, Prince Harry consulted with lawyers from Farrer & Co, the long-time, long-serving law firm to the crown. Those lawyers did not give Harry very good advice, especially when it came to dealing with a rabid media-and-palace-generated smear campaign against Meghan. It wasn’t until 2019 that Harry began speaking to lawyers outside of Farrery & Co (QEII’s lawyers) and Harbottle & Lewis (Charles’s lawyers). Elton John was apparently the one who suggested that Harry hire his own lawyer (away from the royal conflicts of interest) and Elton likely introduced Harry to David Sherborne. Sherborne has represented Harry since 2019 and Sherborne had gone to the mattresses on Harry’s behalf, especially in regards to Harry’s media lawsuits.
One of the big criticisms of Harry’s actions in hiring Sherborne was that “it simply isn’t done” and “Harry should have stuck with his grandmother’s lawyers” and “why can’t he simply not sue the media outlets who have special arrangements with various royal houses?” I bring this up because the Copykeen Brother has now hired a different law firm to handle of his peggy business. Prince William has actually hired the law firm Princess Diana went to when she sought a divorce from Charles: Mishcon de Reya.
When Princess Diana was beset with worries in 1995 that she would be killed in a staged car accident, she voiced her fears to the man she trusted most, her lawyer Lord Mishcon. His firm, Mishcon de Reya, handled her highly acrimonious divorce from Prince Charles, which was finalised the following year. After the Princess died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 alongside Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul, Lord Mishcon passed his contemporaneously typed-up account of his meeting with Diana to senior Metropolitan Police officers who put it in a safe. But the note was not passed to French authorities investigating her crash for six years.
The Princess’s brother and sisters did not learn of its existence for more than a decade after it was written. Princes William and Harry were also left in the dark for a long time. At his meeting with police chiefs the month after Diana’s death, Lord Mishcon (who died in 2006) read his note aloud to stress its importance. He told officers that it recorded Diana saying ‘efforts would be made if not to get rid of her by some accident in her car, such as a pre-prepared brake failure, at least to see that she was so injured or damaged as to be declared unbalanced [in her mind]’.
I can disclose that, in a remarkable turn of events, Prince William has now turned to Diana’s lawyers again. The heir to the throne has instructed Mishcon de Reya to act for him and his family, in a break with tradition. William has previously been represented by King Charles’s lawyers, Harbottle & Lewis, in particular its partner, Gerrard Tyrrell.
‘William wanted to strike out on his own,’ a source tells me. ‘He did not want to continue using his father’s lawyers. It’s as simple as that. He wants to be his own man.’
A Kensington Palace spokesman declined to comment, but the instruction is the talk of legal circles. It is said to have disappointed Harbottle & Lewis, which has represented the Royal Family for decades. Media law specialist Tyrrell is one of the King’s most trusted advisers.
But William’s move will have delighted Mishcon and its deputy chairman Anthony Julius, who was chosen by Diana as her legal representative when she divorced Charles. Julius continued to work with William as one of the founding trustees of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund and was vice-president until it closed in 2012.
William’s decision is being seen at Buckingham Palace as the latest example of his desire to follow a different path from that of his father. Of course, his inheritance of the vast Duchy of Cornwall estate when Charles ascended the throne in 2022 means that money is no object. Valued at more than £1billion, the estate includes more than 200 square miles of land in over 23 counties and provides William with an annual income of at least £20million.
‘William wants to do things differently from his father, and wants to be seen to do them differently,’ a friend tells me. This was made clear in 2023 when William chose to give a major interview to a national newspaper that was published the day after Trooping the Colour. It meant that coverage of the King’s first birthday parade was overshadowed by his heir’s declaration that he planned to end homelessness. William’s decision to branch out from his father’s legal advisers shows that he is more than willing to shake up the status quo behind palace doors as well.
I mean, it makes for a good headline: Prince William hires law firm which handled his mother’s divorce! It really makes you think, and this would have been HUGE news one year ago. Mishcon de Reya is full-service though, they don’t just do divorce cases and family law, they do everything. Diana adored her lawyers. Anyway, the Other Brother is his “own man,” that’s why he’s hiring a different law firm, just like Harry! Notice how William won’t be criticized at all for this either, not like Harry was for hiring Sherborne. Now, I know I give William a lot of sh-t – all of which he deserves – but it’s honestly a good idea for William to have legal counsel separate from his father’s. Conflicts of interest abound, which is what Harry discovered all of those years ago.
So Willie hires his mother’s divorce law firm but the rats won’t discuss the link or connection to a possible divorce from Lazy.
Law firms are known to specialise in particular areas of the law like Sherborne in defamation, Robertson/Clooney in human rights… and Mishcon in divorces. Mishcon also represented Heather Mills in her divorce from Paul McCartney before Heather decided to represent herself.
But, nothing to see here of course. 😏
This could be nothing, and it’s probably not meaningful, but if Harry hired the same firm that his mother used in her divorce, every damn newspaper, tabloid, and morning show would be screaming that an H&M divorce was imminent. But it’s William, so this just means he’s a global statesman. 😒
Yep. It would absolutely be front page news on every single paper in the uk if Harry hired Diana’s divorce lawyers. And yeah, it doesn’t necessarily signify anything, but even here, the move is called remarkable and the talk of legal circles. It could be people are gossiping about this more than the papers are saying.
He beat Kate to it. They can’t handle her side now. Well, well, well…
If it was anyone but William, I think it would be a good idea to change from the old lawyers. But this has an element of spite in it imo. Even Bullyiam must know that it gives major hints of divorce to people who associate Mishcon with Diana’s divorce. And also two fingers up to Charles…….
Sorry @Blogger, just saw your comment after I posted mine, you put it better than I did!
😂 how come we can both come up independently with the same link but the rats can’t? 🤣
Or maybe these are their tiny morsels to the public whom they treat with contempt.
Let’s connect the dots here:
1) Charles has a “bad reaction” to chemotherapy that he’s received for over a year, no end in sight, is hospitalized…a downturn? Six months to a year to live? Who knows…
2) William realizes that if he’s going to get a divorce, it’s go time. Now or never, or Kate becomes Queen and he has no second chance with another partner
3) William doesn’t want to use lawyers connected with Charles/BP/the Crown in any way, so chooses…his mother’s divorce lawyers. Why not? They won a big settlement for Diana. Alternatively, he wants to put them on retainer so Kate/Middletons can’t hire them
4) Concentrating on his divorce instead of, for example, taking up some slack for Charles, trying to do his duty by his father by working hard before he becomes King sounds like William. Then he’ll get a year of bad headlines to weather for dumping Kate then two to three years of Single William On the Prowl! William Picks His New Queen! William Marries His New Queen! plus a funeral and coronation tucked in there….he won’t have to “work” for at least 4 to 5 years. Perfect!
“he wants to put them on retainer so Kate/Middletons can’t hire them”
Yeah, this. It feels like he just plucked a potent arrow out of the Middletons’ quiver.
“he won’t have to “work” for at least 4 to 5 years. Perfect!”
🤣🤣🤣
Your dots form a pretty probable picture. I’d also add that if he remarries it’ll be to someone young and he’ll have 2 more children. Partly because the new wife might want them but also to push Harry and his children further down the line of succession. Because, yes, I do think he’s that petty.
Plus just think of all the school runs he’ll have to do with his new young family! No possible way to work at the same time…rinse, repeat
Yes that sounds right new younger wife and she probably might want children. This sounds like Peg!
#2 Carole will go nuclear.
She wants to be Queen Mother and she’s already disclosed so much of Willie’s peccadilloes: the Pegging (Lazy didn’t like it) and his head on her lap.
Then again, she’s defending her Lazy daughter so the public reaction will be “Meh, we knew all along.”
Stories about her making cheese toast, William putting his head on her lap etc are old hat and have been aired and done. Even photo evidence of William with various girlfriends outside of marriage wouldn’t cut it IMO, infidelity is too much like Charles’ story and everyone shrugged when Camilla rode it out and became Queen. NBD.
The only chance Carole would have to “go nuclear” would be to tell the story behind Kate’s disappearance and the scar, with photo evidence. Assuming William was involved, THAT would torch William and his reign for good and I’m sure papers outside the UK’s super injunction would print it…
Global Statesman Peg hires a law firm because he wants to be his own man. He’s a big boy now. Congrats Peg! The rats write about him as if he’s 22 instead of almost half a century old. Any fool can hire an attorney. Geez.
For once I don’t think this is indicating what we would think it would. I think he just wants different lawyers because he doesn’t trust his father’s lawyers and he seems increasingly paranoid. I do think he realizes how it looks and doesn’t care though. I frequently asked why don’t they just get a divorce because they clearly can’t stand each other, but I realized it’s not like he’s going to have to disrespect her less when he’s King.
Clearly no one, not the press, not his family, is going to hold him accountable so why bother? It benefits him to look like a dedicated father and husband with his college sweetheart. He can still act like a single man because he always has, and he’s already said he’s not going to work as much as you want, travel as much as you want, or show you his kids as much as you want. No reason to think he’s scared that he won’t be able to continue openly disrespecting his wife once he’s king.
I don’t necessarily think this means divorce but if it did, does it matter? I don’t think it would end the monarchy, nor would people care after the initial shock wore off. Hell, Kate made a cancer announcement and everyone moved on very quickly. And with the press on the royal family’s side, they could spin a separation any way they want to because William has them in his back pocket. When that photo of Kate and her mother in the car came out, William told the British press not to publish it and they didn’t. Everything depends on how the press covers it and I just don’t think those two divorcing would be as big a deal as people think.
Where is Kate by the way , perhaps she is out dancing in the woods .
Hasn’t been seen for a while.
The kids are on a school holiday so of course Kate can’t be apart from them for an hour or so, at least not for work.
Think I asked this yesterday but is it a school holiday? I’m curious to see if they’ll be out at all during Charles’ Italian tour. Obviously they won’t be if it’s a school holiday.
The last I remember, she and Will were telling people she is making jams too.
Whenever I read that William “…wants to be his own man “, I just laugh and laugh! I don’t know if he ever does a single thing that is just his, it’s always in response to his brother, his father or his late grandmother. It must be so frustrating to have so many people live rent free in your head and have to base every action/response to prove that you’re better than they are.
I mean it makes sense when you think that his old lawyers advised him to take the million pound hush money from the Sun instead of fighting it out in court like Harry did.
I mean, in exchange he is getting praised to the heaven for every little things he does or doesn’t do. I think, it was a good deal for the future King. Can you imagine the Sun actually writing truth about him?
Yes he’s getting praise in the press but in his competition with Harry he ended up a loser. He would be more upset about Harry getting the Sun to admit wrongdoing, an apology for himself and Diana and at least 10 times what he got in damages
We don’t know what his lawyers advised. Harbottle and Lewis fought to the media on his behalf for 15 years before that. Since his payoff, the Sun has barely written about him. He may have extracted agreements other than just money. If anyone advised it, it was the palace. One thing we constantly have heard about him and Kate for 20 years is they don’t take any advice.
Huh. I’m surprised it took him this long to get new representation separate from Charles. Following in the spare’s footsteps. But even if it’s nothing to do with anything, he must know that hiring Diana’s divorce lawyers would raise eyebrows.
Oh this is getting good….
Did huevo end homelessness yet
So now that the Willionaire Slumlord has come into his own money — unearned, undeserved — he hires the law firm that was implicated in the Panama papers (specialising in setting up offshore tax havens), and, tangentially, in the Paradise and Pandora papers too.
Great look. No wonder Bulliam the Incandescent won’t bother with releasing any kind of tax returns for the Duchy.
Nothing to see here, not being fiducially reliable and accountable comes with the territory.
Good point. The Duchy money under scrutiny.
Ah hah – ding ding ding. William could find a way to sock away his millions (and billions, after he becomes King) so he can claim poverty just as Charles did in the event of any divorce. “I just can’t afford a settlement that high, Kate!”
Sounds like he hired the perfect lawyers for such a scheme if they were involved in the Panama Papers…
Ingrid will write unfavorable articles about kate if divorce happens. The did that to Diana and Diana was more popular than keen.
William should make sure his own interests are represented whenever they could conflict with Charles’ and, importantly, stepmom Camilla’s interests. Charles is ill. This is timely.
Agree – another dot to connect, Camilla’s recent real estate purchase of the property next to Ray Mill (presumably for her children and grandchildren). Surely the timing of this is no coincidence…
Tin foil tiara: William is getting a new lawyer because of the Sentebale mess. His pal Iain Rawlinson is a current trustee and subject to the investigation; and there’s a print out of detailed payouts that Sophie signed off on: £24K paid, £66K owed for being a consultant.
That was my thought as well. I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t have something to do with this Sentebale mess.
This news offers the amazing opportunity for BM to mention Willliam and Divorce in the same headline while keeping their hands clean.
I tend to think this has more to do with defending himself against whatever comes out of Harry’s lawsuit against DM. He has secrets to hide.
Harbottle and Lewis have done all of his and the Middletons’ dirty work for them against the media for almost two decades . They acted for the Middletons in the late 00s and early 10s. And while a full service firm, I don’t think Miscon are media specialists. If it’s like any of his other hires, he’s simply got a buddy there. Although again – excellent firm.
This article has an interesting slant:
It begins with 2 paragraphs of Diana’s divorce, her suspicions, her death and a police coverup.
One of the King’s most trusted advisors is “disappointed” – i.e. Charles.
A whole paragraph about how William is swimming in wealth.
And it ends with how William deliberately upstaged Charles’ birthday parade.
Interesting.
Kate is getting nothing in the divorce.