Mail: Sophie Chandauka’s consultant spending spree was done without board approval

The British Charity Commission has now opened up an investigation into what the hell is happening with Sentebale. Despite some drama in the earliest years of Sentebale, the charity had been in very good standing for about fifteen years. They brought in a few million a year, mostly from polo-game fundraisers, and they had steady donations. Things shifted in 2023 when Sophie Chandauka came on board as the chairwoman and immediately began butting heads with everyone. In March, the majority of the board of trustees resigned in protest of Chandauka, then Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso resigned in protest too. Chandauka has spent the past week and a half on a completely bonkers publicity campaign, throwing out every kind of royalist fan-fic accusation she can think of.
The Charity Commission seems to be gathering information from both sides – if Chandauka has evidence of all of the bonkers sh-t she’s claimed, she can provide it to the commission. It sounds like Prince Harry and the former trustees have already started providing their evidence to the commission. Harry and Seeiso’s statement this week included this: “On behalf of the former trustees and patrons, we share in the relief that the Charity Commission confirmed they will be conducting a robust inquiry. We fully expect it will unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign. What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness, especially when such blatant lies hurt those who have invested decades in this shared goal.” Blatant lies! Tell ‘em. Anyway, the mood within the British tabloids has really shifted over the course of the week. To the point where the Mail ran this exclusive in which sources question whether Chandauka really had the board’s authorization to go on that consultant spending spree:
Prince Harry fell out with the boss of his beloved charity Sentebale partly due to her high spending on business consultants, insiders have claimed. They claim the acrimonious boardroom battle that caused the Duke of Sussex, his co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, and the charity’s trustees to mass resign from their roles was due to financial worries and disagreements.
The chair of Harry’s charity Dr Sophie Chandauka, 47, has spent more than £427,000 on consultant fees since she took on the post in July 2023, according to The Times.
Sentebale’s latest accounts show it only earned a total income of £3.41million, leaving some in the organisation concerned due to the high spending on consultants. The consultants were employed to pursue a strategy to get donations from wealthy individuals and foundations in the US, but sources close to former trustees told the BBC they had not delivered results. They claim that if the US fundraising strategy had worked this crisis in running the charity might have been averted. Although a spokesman for Sentebale told The Times that the board ‘acted collectively on major decisions’, a source close to the departed patrons suggested otherwise.
They told the paper: ‘It’s important to note that this decision was made unilaterally, without board approval.’
The highest bill on consultants was for £185,000, which was paid to Lebec, a ‘woman-led strategy firm’ founded by Alix Lebec, a former asset manager who has held leadership roles at the World Bank and Water.org. A spokeswoman for Sentebale told MailOnline the charity’s board was ‘aware of and approved the contract with Lebec’.
The charity said it hired US firm Lebec to help build a new fundraising strategy, and that by October 2024 a team of six consultants had set up 65 key relationships with potential Sentebale donors. It said the 12-month deal with Lebec, a women-led strategy firm, had successfully delivered ‘successfully delivered against every single deliverable’. The spokesman added: ‘Lebec provided the positioning strategy, the tools, and the insights to enter the US market successfully and with credibility.’
However, further analysis of Chandauka’s tenure in charge of the charity, which began in July 2023, are limited because the financial accounts for 2024 have not been published. The latest publicly available financial accounts date from August 2023, which means Chandauka had only been chairwoman for one month when they were released. When asked by MailOnline when the next accounts would be published, Sentebale stated it will be in the third quarter of 2025.
The charity said its fiscal year had been adjusted to align with the calendar year resulting in the 2023/2024 annual report covering 16 months to align with a fundraising cycle in the US. Prince Harry and his co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, 58, alongside all five of the charity’s trustees, resigned last week rather than remain involved with Chandauka as chair.
As someone who’s been following this story very closely, I find it very interesting that there’s no consensus on the issue of “did the board approve of Chandauka’s consultant expenditures.” The former trustees are clearly telling media outlets that no board approval was given, but the now Chandauka-controlled Sentebale comms office keeps insisting that the board approved all of her expenditures (and she’s also bizarrely claimed that she raised money specifically to pay consultants??). This should be an easy thing to prove, unless Chandauka is doctoring the Sentebale documents. But even then, the former trustees will have their own records and their own memories of what they voted on and when they learned of these expenditures. The excuse for why the 2024 financial records are not available is also pretty f–king shady, and I hope the Charity Commission gets into that as well. Still, I don’t believe that a British commission will investigate everything in good faith. I still believe that Seesio and Harry will eventually have to sue Chandauka.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Sky News screencaps.
This woman is a charlatan
When even tabloids turn on you you know you are in trouble,
I full expected the tabloids would turn on her after her usefulness to talk sh*t about H&M were done. A few weeks later, they are gonna blame Harry for choosing her for the position.
Bound to, par for the course.
Oh, I totally expect them to destroy her by the time this is all over.. it’s just how they operate and to expect different is delusional..
The report that the minutes have been tampered with, need to be explored by the CC. Falsifying records is an offence and the tome and confidence of the former trustees suggest they have their personal evidence of meetings and records. Sophie, OTOH, Is showing far from such confidence with her deflection of Meghan and Serena.
As for this
“Lebec provided the positioning strategy, the tools, and the insights to enter the US market successfully and with credibility.’”
Harry entered the US market successfully and his polo fundraising event raised the money required to allow Sentebale to continue its operations.
That sentence full of awful phrases “positioning strategy” “tools” “insights” are just deflection from the issue of the huge amount of money spent on this personally-connected Lebec and was in fact, de facto, a highly paid employee of Sentebale. I’d like to see an exact description of the “tools” she supplied Sentebale. There must be an expensive report as proof with her “tools” which seem to comprise a lot of verbosity.
And who is this Lebec anyway? Have Squaddies found out their connection? Through college or through Morgan Stanley?
“However, further analysis of Chandauka’s tenure in charge of the charity, which began in July 2023, are limited because the financial accounts for 2024 have not been published.”
🚩
“The latest publicly available financial accounts date from August 2023, which means Chandauka had only been chairwoman for one month when they were released.”
🚩🚩
Who are the auditors for Sentebale and did they change when Sophie became chair?
Interesting about the comments made of changes to her Wiki entry in her experience with “hostile takeovers.”
Sophie, you’re a volunteer board chair of a charity. You’re not on a NYSE/NASDAQ listed company eating a small firm. Nor are you in a family-owned business.
And from what I’ve read of the CC’s press release, reading between the lines they will investigate the mission pivot and the finances.
Sophie needs to educate herself in non profit board governance 101. The power is not 100% in the chair and I believe she’s exceeded the powers vested in her role which I’m sure – judging from the CC’s ruling on Captain Tom’s foundation – will very much look into her personal links and unmanaged conflicts of interest.
Harry’s success with other ventures shows he runs a tight, professional ship. Sophie sought to destroy one of his charities and she now has egg on her face. She’s in retreat and she needs to admit defeat soon because this won’t be healthy for her.
As for Rawlinson, how quiet he is now. Quaking in his boots over being interviewed by the CC? Will Mishcon represent him? 😂 Another example of the platinum standard of hires from the Palaces. 😏
There should be minutes from the various Sentebale board meetings that show that the board approved these expenditures.
Isn’t one of the accusations from the former board members that she doctored the minutes? Or am
I imagining that I read that?
It was in one of the papers earlier this week. I was aghast when I read that on here.
All she had to do was just step down. Take the L and move on. She’s apparently the Drake of the charity world.
There is a personal vindictiveness in her that suggests a deeper issue which could also be Palace driven.
She sounds like a female version of Willie. More educated and more professional of course. But the bitterness is off the scale.
Time’s up Sophie. You’re not a dictator of a tinpot democracy.
If she cared about the charity, yes. Step down. Donors aren’t going to contribute to a charity with this much drama, not to mention the accusations of shady sh!t going on. She’s already lost Harry and another big donor. Obviously for her, it’s not about the charity.
Sophie probably needs time to cook the books.
Whether or not the board approved the expenditures should be easy to prove as it should be noted in meeting minutes.
But checks of those sizes should have had multiple approvers.
An income of 3.4 million isn’t bad – except they spent over 3.7 million. I wonder if the alleged donation from Sophie’s family was to cover a shortfall or to pay for consultants.
About availability of financial records. The explanation makes sense if they’re talking about the audited annual report that they have to file with the Charity Commission. In the US, non-profits have 9 months after the end of their fiscal year to file their annual reports. But the actual accounting records – i.e. the books in house – should be available any time.
The charity is registered in the UK though and the new tax year begins in April.
The article says they changed their fiscal year to calendar year. I know it’s a UK charity – I was giving the US as an example, but in the UK charities have 10 months to file.
The blog feminegra claims Sophie hired her brother, Dr. Tinashe Chandauka, as a paid consultant. Apparently he listed this on his LinkedIn page but has deleted it. I don’t know what the source is for this claim, but if true it’s a really bad look.
https://feminegra.com/sophie-chandaukas-sentebale-claims-vs-the-facts/
At least one of the consultants is also a friend of her from one of the companies she worked at. She is definitely corrupt, handing the charity money to friends and family.
I read that too. Feminegra is really gunning for her and the writer is an historian. Good stuff.
If true, then it’s Sophie who turned Sentebale into a cronyist, nepotistic outfit.
I very much doubt her Nandi Life Sciences is going to market after all of this. I don’t know what respectable firm would ever hire her because she can’t seem to start her own business or charity successfully.
Visions of grandeur and power, alas, poor Sophie has failed.
For a charity like Sentebale, the contacts for donors are supposed to come from the board. I had to laugh at the consultants saying all the targets were met for deliverables. Of course they were! Spinning up easily achieved and meaningless deliverables that sound good is consulting 101. We’ll have to see what private conversation was spun into “board approval” when the report comes out.
🎯
Let’s face it, the former trustees are well-connected, they attract discreet donors from BTS while the patrons’ presence at fundraising events add that incentive to donate.
What did Sophie bring to the table? Managerial experience at most? Her own personal donations? She managed to coast on her honorific titles but push came to shove, she failed upwards. Badly.
Her deepest links were consultant friends. They are hardly the type to donate to Sentebale.
Really the Squad should start petitioning that university to have her honorary doctorate removed – maybe after the CC findings.