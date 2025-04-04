“Can we get through ‘The White Lotus’ finale without lorazepam?” links

The White Lotus’s Season 3 cast covers the Hollywood Reporter, everyone’s gearing up for the finale on Sunday. I have my theories about who will die! [LaineyGossip]
This season of White Lotus has been a drag. Too many story lines that don’t have any cohesion.
Fully agree. The different stories don’t connect enough. At this point, can’t believe we’re at the finale and I don’t care who dies.
Why is Gary/Greg with Chloe? After Season 2, we know he’s bi. Why isn’t he mourning Tom Hollander’s character? Or with another guy? He’s paying for Chloe.
Is he “paying” Chloe or just funding a luxurious lifestyle? And honestly what’s the difference? And in both cases, you’re paying for an uncomplicated arrangement that’s primarily about your needs.
I don’t know that Greg is bi. A gay man fell in love with him and they developed some kind of relationship in which sex may have occasionally been involved, but Greg, like Chloe and Chelsea, fell in love with being kept.
He has useful transactional control of Chloe. Jon Gries keeps acting the part like as if he has feelings and isn’t a psychopath but … https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/white-lotus-villain-jon-gries-134520777.html.
If it helps Sunday’s episode is going to be 90 minutes.
I think Mike White will be able to tie it all up. But also, in real life not everything gets a bow on it. I think Mike White is also good at just putting up a giant mirror and show the human nature of things. Not a soap opera.
Personally, I have loved this season. I can never guess right what will happen. But I have 1000 theories in my head.
Now where is my lorazepam!
I didn’t think anyone could top Tanya, but Victoria is such a ridiculous hoot to watch.
Do you think Veronica genuinely didn’t remember Kate or that she has something against Kate? I mean, Kate is *exactly* who Victoria pretends to be.
I’m loving this season. It is slower paced than the others but I don’t mind that.
@mightymolly I am hoping that question does get resolved on Sunday. Or was just not some throwaway scene. For the two characters to interact. Or just to set up Victoria as a character. If she does not deem you important enough. She has no memory of you. But I felt it was important.
@Flamingo – Same! I can see how the point of that scene was to establish Victoria as a flaky pill popper who can’t be bothered with reality, but they established that in a number of other ways. That scene has to mean something.
This. The actors are great. It’s the storyline(s) that struggles. They’ve spent too much time switching between ridiculous plot lines without fully developing any of them. Not even Parker Posey can save that mess.
I hated season 2. Never did finish it. I like this one better.
I’m glad Woody couldn’t do the part. He is just too big a personality in his own right and it would overshadow the story and the series. I don’t love how the character of Mook is written. Almost zero back story, she’s just the stereotypical paper doll that a sympathetic male character falls in love with. She exists in the show only to define him and doesn’t interact with anyone else but him.
Agree 100%. I think Walt Goggins is an upgrade over Woody for this part, though I love Woody in other dramatic roles.
I kinda wonder if Oscar winner Sam Rockwell was enticed into his role by Goggins – $40K an episode for just a few episodes isn’t much. They’re long time besties and you can see Sam Rockwell carved his name into the wood at Walt’s house in the Hudson Valley in his AD video. Frank & Rick have the most dear and generous bond in this season, they show the love and acceptance that the other WL characters lack, even if they are/were criminals.
Apparently each actor receives the same salary on this show and it’s not very high: $40K per episode. Rumor is Woody went all the way to the head of HBO to ask for more money and they said no, so he wouldn’t do it. I think that was tacky of him. It’s fine if he doesn’t want to do the show for that amount, especially given that it was a seven month shoot and overseas to boot. But pushing them to change the policy for him doesn’t sit well with me. The show has been very well cast and acted and succeeded without needing to rely on “star power.” He should have just respectfully declined.
You could argue HBO is being cheap. IMO they should raise the amount they pay, but I do like the “one size fits all” policy because it is such an ensemble show.
I don’t think it was just HBO I think it would be Mike White’s call to keep it fair. I think any real actor that truly loves their craft. Would take a paycut just to do a monologue / scene like Sam Rockwell did. He just ate it up.
Every character / actor this season has just been phenomenal.
Woody can get his bloated paychecks with Hunger Game sequels or commercials.
Personally, I think Walter Goggins was perfect for the role and Woody would not have brought the same energy.
Not sure why it’s a surprise about the donuts. Cereal milk has been a flavor for almost 20 years and it was the whole point behind Tosi’s Milk Bar. I don’t remember anyone hating Americans about it back then, but maybe they did – who knows, there’s always a reason.
Aw – Krispy Kremes can do no wrong.
@ mightymolly – I am torn among these theories : 1) the lack of memory is just a symptom of her pill popping; 2) she’s trying to show that Kate is beneath her; and 3) it matters somehow to the story line and is going to come back in.
I’m personally hoping for #3!
Definitely hoping for #3, but #2 would be something also. Kate is a church going rich republican white woman, or what Victoria calls “people with good values.” So if she think Kate is beneath her, we need details!
Stella McCartney… WHY??
That dress looks awful even on the model. It gives linebacker dummy with a pretty head stuck up on top. Completely unflattering.
Guess you haven’t seen some of the chocolate bar or snack food flavors from Asia. Very yuck!
I am hoping Kate spoke to Claire back in Texas since Tim’s pending arrest might be big news back home? It would be hilarious if Victoria finds out about Tim’s troubles and that she will “be poor” through Kate.
Good theory!
HA! That’s why I come to this page. I didn’t even think about that connection. Love it.