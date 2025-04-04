“Can we get through ‘The White Lotus’ finale without lorazepam?” links

The White Lotus’s Season 3 cast covers the Hollywood Reporter, everyone’s gearing up for the finale on Sunday. I have my theories about who will die! [LaineyGossip]

People are going feral for Robert Irwin. [Just Jared]

Kanye West has a song about Bianca Censori leaving him. [Hollywood Life]

Glen Powell & his furry chest, nice. [Socialite Life]

Review of Good American Family. [Pajiba]

Jeremy Strong is such a fashion guy. [Go Fug Yourself]

Patrick Schwarzenegger talks about Saxon Ratliff. [OMG Blog]

We need to ban Stella McCartney from making clothes at this point. [RCFA]

Sometimes, I see a new food combo and all I think is “yeah, so that’s why the rest of the world hates Americans.” This is one of those times. [Seriously OMG]

A Teen Mom’s divorce has been granted. [Starcasm]

I love a “this you” comeback. Someone did that to me once, with tennis-tweet receipts, and I was so embarrassed! [Buzzfeed]

Photo courtesy of Fabio Lovino/HBO/Avalon, IG courtesy of THR.