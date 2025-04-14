Duchess Meghan ‘provoked outrage’ by posting a message from a Ukrainian official

When Prince Harry traveled to Ukraine last week, he spent the bulk of his time on Invictus business, meeting veterans and checking out the Superhuman Center, which does cutting-edge surgery and therapy for wounded veterans. He was also given lots of gifts, and Ukrainians seemed so pleased that the ginger prince visited them, years into a deadly and devastating war. One of the gifts Harry received was a big Easter basket full of specially-made Easter cakes and Easter eggs (pysankas) made by the mother of Ukrainian journalist and medic Iryna Tsybukh (who was killed in the war). The Easter cakes were made from Ukrainian flour harvested from demined fields.
Harry brought all of the goodies home to Montecito, and Meghan posted some really sweet IG Stories of Archie and Lili sharing the cakes and creating a meal out of the goodies. Meghan also shared some messages from Ukrainians who were moved that Meghan highlighted their gifts on her IG. One of those messages was from Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Economy. Svyrydenko met with Harry during his visit and she was the one to present him with the Easter basket. When Svyrydenko wrote to Meghan, she used Meghan’s “Your Royal Highness” style. As you can imagine, the Windsors are fully crashing out about it.
Meghan Markle has provoked outrage among friends of the royal family after publishing a message addressing herself as “Your Royal Highness.” Markle and Harry never formally surrendered their His/Her Royal Highness (HRH) titles but agreed to stop using them after they quit the royal family and left the United Kingdom.
Until now, this tenuous deal had held despite growing calls in the U.K. for the couple to be stripped of their titles. However, Markle has now called that agreement into question by publishing a letter from Ukraine’s vice president on Instagram using the greeting this weekend.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment, but a friend of King Charles III told The Daily Beast that he would be dismayed at Markle posting a screengrab to Instagram of a message from a senior Ukrainian’s vice prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, that began, “Your Royal Highness, I would like to express my sincere thanks for everything your family is doing for Ukraine.”
“It’s outrageous. Every time you think they can’t make it worse, they make it worse,” the friend of the king said. “The deal with the HRH was a way to stop them cashing in while letting them walk away with pride and dignity and trust, and now Markle is using her HRH on a website which seems to exist to sell jam.”
“They say they want reconciliation,” the source added. “I’m sure the king’s first reaction will be dismay, but he simply doesn’t allow himself to get angry about things like this anymore.”
A friend of Prince William’s said: “It’s actually quite a clever way of testing the water, because there is deniability there, she can say, ‘Well, I just wanted to publish this nice letter to raise awareness for Ukraine, and oops! they got my name wrong—but oh, actually, now I think of it, I never gave the title up anyway, and maybe I will start using it again.’ It’s a step in the wrong direction, basically, away from the agreement. You’d have to be an idiot to believe that she didn’t know exactly what she was doing when she posted that message, unedited, to her stories.”
An expert in heraldry who knows the family told The Daily Beast: “There were plenty of people at the time who said it was a mistake to make not using the title a mere gentleman’s agreement rather than just removing it. This post may not matter in and of itself, but it raises a bigger question: What are they going to do if she simply starts using her HRH again? She probably can’t be stopped as things stand right now. The bottom line is, she is, officially, an HRH. It was never removed.”
I watched the British media all weekend to see how they would cover Prince Harry’s trip to Ukraine and his exclusive, on-the-record comments to People Magazine and the Telegraph about his security fight. What’s fascinating is how little energy was given to Harry’s Ukrainian trip in particular, other than the smooth-brained cries of “why does he feel safer in a warzone than in Britain?!?!” My point is that it’s remarkable that The Daily Beast’s Royalist managed to get sources close to Charles AND William on the record about Meghan posting a letter from Ukraine’s Minister of Economy. They also don’t want to acknowledge that a Ukrainian government official simply used the correct address either – Meghan’s HRH was never taken away, and in official correspondence (like, say, a note or letter from a government official), it’s completely proper to address her as “your royal highness.” Anyway, it’s telling. They’re incandescent with rage over Harry’s Ukrainian trip and they’re taking it out on Meghan for simply highlighting a lovely message.
The unnamed friend of peg was probably peg himself. Charles and William are petty people.
It’s long past time that publications should have an obligation to put names to sources unless they can prove there is a real risk of harm to that person or it’s a national security issue.
If it’s just the source’s opinion or the source is repeating/inventing a piece of gossip then the source should be obliged to go on the record if their opinion is to be printed in a National newspaper, magazine or online publication.
Pretty much, these rats thrive on unnamed anonymous sources…right…all cowards. Put up your name or shut up. Or in this case, get promoted by the monarch and heir. 🥱
Absolutely It was Peg probably screaming it into the phone..
“She probably can’t be stopped as things stand right now. The bottom line is, she is, officially, an HRH. It was never removed.”
I’m torn between wishing her peace and complete ignorance of everything this awful people are saying about her 24/7 and wanting to scream “YANK THIER CHAINS” across the Atlantic to her.
Let’s start with Meg isn’t the one that used the HRH title the woman from Ukraine addressed her that way so how is this Meg’s fault? Was she supposed to go off on the woman on her instagram account and tell her to stop thanking her for sharing publicly the gifts Harry was gifted for his children by using the HRH title? These people have gone insane!!
This is why they’re actually mad – not that Meghan posted it, but that it shows people the world over still think of Harry and Meghan as HRHs and there is nothing they can do to stop it short of looking like petty a-holes. They missed the boat on removing it and if they do it now, it looks terrible. And also opens questions of if you suddenly get to decide who is royal, maybe it should apply to more of them.
🎯
They could have edited the message before posting, but that wouldn’t have been very honest. Not sure that they can take the title away, it would mean altering Harry’s, Archie’s and Lilibet’s birth certificates.
It was ok then for princess michael to cash in on her h r h when she sold her books. Or divorced ferg ie using duchess title to publish books. Hypocrisy
Oh no! People around the world love and admire the Sussexes! However will we spin this? I know, let’s latch onto a Ukranian woman’s mistake about the HRH, even if HRH wasn’t technically wrong, and turn it into another Meghan plot!
Maybe I read it wrong but I thought the letter was addressed to Harry? And Meghan posted on her IG because duh Harry doesn’t have one? And anyway wasn’t security part of the “gentleman’s agreement “ too? Who broke that part? Anyway, Tom Sykes (William) it’s ridiculous to say that this is using the title for commercial purposes.
Giving them a certain amount of time in Canada to consider options was also part of the agreement.
Oh my gosh!! You are correct. The letter is addressed to H.
Of course, you’re right. They presented to Easter basket to Harry.
I thought the same thing.
It definitely was addressed to Prince Harry but of course it is Princess Meghan who gets attacked by Peggy and cohorts.
Good point. So Willie’s jealous again because he’d never receive a nice letter like that.
#authenticity
OMG, these people. I’m exhausted by it, I’m really not sure how either H or M find the grace and strength to get through each day.
Quite apart from anything else, and has been pointed out many times, even IF they took away the Sussex title (they won’t, because Andrew), Meghan would still be HRH Princess Henry. Her husband is a blood prince, end of story.
Lol at the outrage that she posted it on a website that seems to exist to sell jam. She posted it on her insta and not a website just for her to sell jam. It wasn’t even posted on the asever one. But either way, she’s an HRH, so what are they gonna do?
Meghan is a Nigerian Princess.
She’s Royal, and it has nothing to do with the brits. They always seem to forget they aren’t the only royalty in the world. Such self centred people.
Yes, she was named a Nigerian princess AND remains a British one by marriage (Meghan, Princess Henry; and if she had was willing to give up the day-to-day use of her own first name and use her husband’s – as Princess Michael has done for decades – she could be called “Princess” every day).
Also, Meghan and Harry voluntarily gave up personal use of “HRH,” they did not lose it (no matter how much the British press loves to claim it was “stripped” from them.) It’s still perfectly appropriate for someone addressing them to use it in official correspondence.
I read it as a letter to Prince Harry…they could have read it as such…the letter is ambiguous enough that it could be to either. But as usual they try to get click, hate and outrage against Meghan in the name of ‘Royalty’. There is no outrage, it is only what they manufacture. Many people would not have even seen the letter on Meghan’s page as it was on her Instagram story. I barely paid it any attention other than to think it was really lovely. These people are stalking Meghan’s page, trying to bully her off Instagram too. I hope this hate train against Meghan it is worth it for the royalists
To be honest, the whole of the left behinds is lazy, uncouth, simple, petty, and ghetto, the only ones that are acting like I had imagined royalty (when I would even give those people a thought before Meghan) are Harry and Meghan.
Growing calls for them to be stripped of the titles. It is said in the article
What growing calls. Petty huevo wants to remove the titles. It’s from him and his minions plus bots and derangers
Seeing the rise of Trump and MAGA after Obama got elected twice, it is obvious that the royal fans and BRF would prefer to bring down monarchy rather than see a biracial woman living and working with the titles given to her. And, I am cool with that, destroy every title and the royal structure that worked just for a lucky few for centuries. Until then, Meghan and her children have titles and they can do whatever they want with it, just like other members.
I mean the overreaction in this piece just shows how much people in royal circles don’t like that Harry married Meghan. I still remember when she was still a working royal people in the press being upset that she was living in Frogmore Cottage and that she went to Wimbledon by herself.
I would love to know what Meghan is ” cashing in” on, by posting something from an official in a country showing gratitude to her and her husband for their continued support while they are actively involved in a war. I agree that the ” friend of William” is himself, and he’s bitter that the respect is still there and shown for H&M that is only given to him begrudgingly.
And they need to cut it out acting like they’re worried about her using her title. She hasn’t for any of her ventures this year. She doesn’t talk about the royal family, and in fact she barely mentions England even though I’m sure she was a lot of good memories and anecdotes she could share.
I wonder if the real problem is that they are being publicly praised. And I don’t believe that there are growing calls for the titles to be removed, I suspect the majority don’t care.
Creating a fuss over using the HRH title to me shows just how petty those folks are. How does using this title deflect from how folks view this couple. My goodness those folks are dumb. They should be more concerned with how they are viewed globally vs who uses what styling.
Just adding and agreeing with Kaiser that the response from the BM has been somewhat quiet about Harry’s visit. Maybe bc it makes him look good? Especially in comparison to the half-in Wales couple. But I think they’re just in a regrouping moment after the Italy tour and the Wales couple being on holiday. Less people to call in to the rota with their current narratives? Charles and Camilla are probably chilling at a spa or recuperating at their separate houses.
If they make a fuss it just draws attention to Harry’s good work.
The letter is clearly meant for Harry. He was the one who recently visited Ukraine, not Meghan. Everything is Meghan s fault, it seems, so they can justify their hatred. Sick puppies.
I read it as being addressed to Harry
Ohh the salty bitterness is dripping off that daily beast ramblings in globs . I am surprised that the ink wasn’t completely smudged during writing. As ever . Stay mad B-chance
If this, addressing Meghan as “Her Royal Highness”, is the only thing the British media, UK and the royal family take away from this very moving letter they are in a very sorrow state.
They need their head examined.
Pretty much. They’re no friend of the Ukraine to even create diplomatic trouble with a Ukrainian public official.
Are the rats implying the public official made a mistake in the formal address? Are they implying she broke…protocol? Do they really want to have a Foreign Office issue over this?
“You’d have to be an idiot to…” pretty much sums up the people quoted in this article. What do they think, using HRH will make the jam sell out in a half hour rather than an hour? And anyway, it’s not like Meghan’s shilling something like romance novels or anything (looking at you Her Royal Highness Princess Michael of Kent). While the arguments are mostly manufactured, the outrage, and fear, is clearly real on the part of the palaces. Still, if after five years they seriously believe either Meghan or Harry are anticipating suddenly using their HRH’s, they really can’t read a room. Would have been better to just ignore it, but that wouldn’t give any fodder to the tabloids. Do any of these people really not have anything else to do but focus on the Sussexes?
Wonder whether they’ll move on to seething that Harry was addressed as “Your Royal Highness” in His Majesty’s own court, by His Majesty’s own judges.
I think they already complained about it.
I’ve been saying for years that there needs to be a better and more accurate term to describe these people because deranged and delusional aren’t strong enough to describe them. She wasn’t using HRH, someone else addressed her properly as HRH. This faux outrage is highlighting what I have always said which is that THEY agreed not to use their HRH to make money off of their royal connection. The agreement was that they wouldn’t use HRH (his or her ROYAL highness) because with it is the attachment of the word ROYAL which is what these delulus made a big deal about in 2020. There was never an agreement that they couldn’t use Duke, Duchess or Sussex, only the HRH, which they have done this entire time. The media and royals who whine and complain about what the agreement is, based on what they want to be outraged about, have called them Duke, Duchess and Sussex off and on depending on their narrative of the day. So again, the agreement has never been not to use Duke, Duchess or Sussex, but only that they couldn’t use their HRH, which they have agreed not to do and have stuck to that agreement, even in this instance. They can’t control what other people call them so it’s just another day of them getting their panties in a bunch about nothing. They have to be the most hateful, uptight and exhausting people to be around because they can’t find joy in anything except the lies they tell themselves about the left behinds.
Lili taking charge and sharing the cake, Archie was also cutting the cake.
When they were making the thumb cookies for the Drew Barrymore show, Lili was hanging off the island, instead of standing on the stool.
I think Meghan and Harry have their hands full, with these active children.
When People magazine published quotes from Meghan’s unnamed friends there was outrage from the courtiers and the British tabloids. Friends of the royal family don’t talk to American press they said. It’s never been done, they said. This royalist column on an American outlet exists solely on quotes from unnamed friends of Charlie and Willy and gets zero criticism or push back.
Also can they still claim the Sandringham agreement valid after the royal family haven’t hold their end of the bargain about security, funding, Frogmore and treating the Sussexes as much loved members of the family. So Meghan has no obligation to let go of her HRH.
The Windsors are so obsessed with titles. But take away the titles, there’s nothing much of substance behind each person. Who cares about Willie the man? The title does not make the man Willie. Look at your father, “the king.” Not kingly unless one compares it Henry VIII type of behaviour.
The gift was given to Harry to share with his family .
Meghan posted a photo of them sharing the gift .
It was appreciated by the givers,that she posted that .
What the f are they going on about in the media , it was a beautiful message showing the family enjoying what they were given .
What is wrong with these people .
The letter is obviously addressed to Harry judging by the contents: all the work he has done with the veterans through Invictus, and the letter mentions landmines and Harry is the is patron The Halo Trust. The words “your family” could even refer to the royal family, since they’ve all met the Ukrainian president and his wife. The Minister met Harry, not Meghan. It’s a gracious letter, and now, a historical document, thanks to it being made public on instagram.