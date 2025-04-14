“Emma Corrin & Rami Malek split after two years together” links
  • April 14, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Emma Corrin & Rami Malek have split after two years. I’m mostly shocked by the fact that they were together for two years! It did not feel that long. [Just Jared]
Rory McIlroy won the Masters, making him the sixth player in history to win golf’s “Grand Slam” (meaning, all the major golf tournaments). [Hollywood Life]
Will The Last of Us have a sophomore slump? [LaineyGossip]
It sounds like Coachella is a mess this year. [Socialite Life]
Review of The Amateur (with Rami Malek). [Pajiba]
Zuhair Murad’s bridal collection is lovely. [Go Fug Yourself]
New music from The Hidden Cameras. [OMG Blog]
Diane Kruger for Louboutin Eyewear. [RCFA]
Oh no, Sheryl Lee Ralph was in a car accident. [Seriously OMG]
Jason Isaacs is absolutely The White Lotus’s Gossip Girl. [Jezebel]
Marriage hacks to trick your husband. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““Emma Corrin & Rami Malek split after two years together” links”

  1. Kirsten says:
    April 14, 2025 at 1:39 pm

    The Masters was a fantastic watch this year — congrats to Rory on the well-earned win!

    Reply
  2. mightymolly says:
    April 14, 2025 at 1:39 pm

    I never knew they were together. Seems like they’d be fun to hang out with. Guess I missed my chance.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment