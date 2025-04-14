“Emma Corrin & Rami Malek split after two years together” links

Emma Corrin & Rami Malek have split after two years. I’m mostly shocked by the fact that they were together for two years! It did not feel that long. [Just Jared]
Rory McIlroy won the Masters, making him the sixth player in history to win golf’s “Grand Slam” (meaning, all the major golf tournaments). [Hollywood Life]
Will The Last of Us have a sophomore slump? [LaineyGossip]
It sounds like Coachella is a mess this year. [Socialite Life]
Review of The Amateur (with Rami Malek). [Pajiba]
Zuhair Murad’s bridal collection is lovely. [Go Fug Yourself]
New music from The Hidden Cameras. [OMG Blog]
Diane Kruger for Louboutin Eyewear. [RCFA]
Oh no, Sheryl Lee Ralph was in a car accident. [Seriously OMG]
Jason Isaacs is absolutely The White Lotus’s Gossip Girl. [Jezebel]
Marriage hacks to trick your husband. [Buzzfeed]
The Masters was a fantastic watch this year — congrats to Rory on the well-earned win!
I never knew they were together. Seems like they’d be fun to hang out with. Guess I missed my chance.