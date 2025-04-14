The courtiers are worried about Prince Harry’s ‘veiled threats’ to write another book

Last Friday, Prince Harry gave exclusive comments (the same comments) to the Telegraph and People Magazine. The comments were about his long-running royal-protection case in the UK – last week, there was a two-day hearing/appeal on the matter. It strikes me that Harry will likely lose this appeal and he knows it, but he’s been willing to drag this out because he’s on a fact-finding mission. He wants to see how badly his father and brother screwed him over, he wants to see how thoroughly they put his wife and children in mortal danger. The comments he gave last Friday indicated just how much he’s learned from this years-long process. He told People and the Telegraph that his “worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case — and that’s really sad.”
I wondered if we would be in for a huge briefing spree this weekend in response to Harry’s rare on-the-record comments about his security. Buckingham Palace stayed relatively quiet about Harry though – no major exclusives in the Mail, Telegraph or Times. But some people did run to the Sun to complain about Harry and how he might write another book after his security ordeal:
Buckingham Palace aides are increasingly concerned Prince Harry is considering blasting the royals again in a new bombshell book. Courtiers fear the Duke of Sussex will hit out in the wake of his bitter High Court battle to win back taxpayer-funded UK security. Harry spent two days in London last week — and sensationally claimed his police protection had been downgraded to “trap” him inside the Royal Family.
Last night a source said: “This is clearly intensely personal. There are fears about what he might do if the decision goes against him. This could not come at a worse time.”
Royal aides have observed strict protocols over the case as it effectively pits Harry, 40, and his legal team against the King. So senior royal circles were left astonished when Harry gave an interview to a newspaper following the latest two-day hearing. Speaking to a UK publication for the first time since 2023, he said: “People would be shocked by what’s being held back.”
A source added: “There’s a lot of worry that Harry could tell all in a book deal or even follow Meghan’s lead and make a podcast. He’s hinted he has discovered secrets during the hearings — particularly regarding the treatment of him and Meghan — that would shock us all. It is a veiled threat essentially that he will tell all if it doesn’t go the way he wants it to.”
The claims appeared to confirm a deepening rift between Harry and his father Charles. Reports have suggested he believes the King could intervene as his private secretary is on the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures.
Royal author Robert Jobson told The Sun on Sunday: “The only thing Harry seems to like more than moaning is starring in his courtroom drama. Now he claims that the security decision was all a set-up — that it was designed to stop him quitting Britain to avoid all the fall-out that followed. With the logic of a schoolboy sleuth, he has dreamed up this daft conspiracy. None of this should have come as a surprise to him. King Charles warned him to think long and hard before boarding his ‘freedom flight’ to Canada and then on to Montecito. He warned Harry to consider all the security implications. Charles wasn’t using it as a threat — after all it would not have been his call who gets royal security. Yet again, instead of owning his choice, Harry chose to wage a costly battle against a sensible system. His logic is thin, and his excuses thinner. It smacks of double standards too. A multi-millionaire royal duke who lives in the lap of luxury abroad, wants freedom, privacy, but wants the British taxpayer to foot the bill when he comes back to a country he seems to despise.”
“It is a veiled threat essentially that he will tell all if it doesn’t go the way he wants it to.” I mean… it’s been a not-so-veiled threat for years, that Harry withheld certain information from Spare because he didn’t want to completely cut ties with the Windsors. The fact that Charles still insisted on Harry’s presence at the coronation shows that Charles knew that too, knew that Harry didn’t go scorched-earth on the Windsors. The coronation invitation also showed that it was always about control as well – Charles doesn’t want the Sussexes around, stealing his thunder, but he also wants to control where they go and what they do.
“King Charles warned him to think long and hard before boarding his ‘freedom flight’ to Canada and then on to Montecito. He warned Harry to consider all the security implications.” The entire reason the Sussexes went from Canada to California (which was the actual freedom flight) was because they knew their security had been yanked and they were going to Tyler Perry’s LA home, with Tyler paying for their protection. Jobson also talks around – all of the royalists are talking around this – the fact that the original plan was changed by Charles and the courtiers in late February/early March 2020.
Jobbo the Hutt under orders. No Jobbo – have you lost weight yet? – he wants to pay for security. Chuck is a mean king worthy of Richard III. Get used to it.
I didn’t think he was still alive.. he disappeared for quite awhile after his book flopped catastrophically.
Jobson is alive and well according to Wikipedia.
😂 he’s back to bashing the Sussexes then. Just like Piers last week.
Really he vies with Piers on who looks more awful. They’re like Tweedledum and Tweedledee. Of course, there’s Jeremy too. The three little pigs.
I absolutely wish he would write another book, specifically about his fight with RAVEC and the tabloids.
I agree.. I wish he would
“A multi-millionaire royal duke…wants the British taxpayer to foot the bill…” How can they continue to print these outrageous lies?
Also, Harry talking not just to People in his post-court appearance but to the Telegraph (eg “the paper read by those who run the country”) is smart. I detect the deft hand of Meredith Maines, the Sussexes’ new Comms Chief again…
Yeah, it’s lying and leaving out integral facts. We all know Harry offered to pay for his royal protection but was denied. I’m trying to remember the sandringham agreement. Did Charles say he would allow them security for a year before they renegotiated or something like that? I can’t remember the amount of time he initially gave them. But of course we know he pulled security and money just as Dan Whooten leaked their location and borders were about to close.
One might rightly ask then why taxpayers should foot the bill(s) for their billionaire king and multi-millionaire POW.
Good point. All they seem to do is spread bile about the Sussexes and go on holiday.
No wonder Willie has so much time for the Aston Villa forums. Idle hands makes the devil’s work etc etc
Exactly. Why should we pay any security costs for any one other than the Head of State himself. Security & transport is paid by us if Kate goes skiing. If Camilla goes to a foreign spa. If Sophie needs a motorcade to rush through London (apparently). If Willy goes to a football match. Why are we paying for the security of these wealthy people just because they’re related to the person with the role of HoS? If being related to him is the criteria then Harry & his family are clearly eligible.
Who are these sources? Peg? Probably scared his brother, who left 400 pages on the editing floor, is scared shitless that Harry knows the dirty deeds and who done him wrong and will let those pages see the light of day. I would have said just a year ago that Harry wouldn’t do that but now maybe Harry will have a change of heart.
Harry is sad but also angry. I wouldn’t put anything off the table at this point.
They should be scared imo. Harry is making it clear that when he sees injustice he won’t let it go. And their actions have always been punitive and reactive as opposed to just. So it should keep them all up at night.
I too was expecting a big response to Harry’s direct briefing to the press. I think they are really scared because they understood Harry correctly for once. I believe Harry was openly threatening to reveal more before the judgement is announced knowing it will reach the right ears. It seems that he has hit a nerve. It is a great legal move I think.
I think after the verdict is announced we will get more information. It will be interesting to see.
Kaiser thanks for reminding us that the reason Harry and Meghan left Canada was because their security was yanked and Tyler Perry offered them security and a place to stay in LA. The reason why there was no BP briefing spree this weekend is that they didn’t want to overshadow the publication of Camilla’s interview with the royal press in Italy.
Overshadow? Lol, I didn’t even know there was one.
Yeah every Sunday paper had a report about Camilla’s interview some even had it on the front page. She was talking about Charles not slowing down and his desire to help people.
Yes, of course, it’s not Charles’ call who gets security, even though his PS has always been a member of the committee.
Remarkable rewriting of history there by Jobson. Regardless, beyond the Charles vs. Harry discussion, Britain as a whole looks pretty pathetic on the world stage that this is even an issue, that a high profile person like the son of the king, a 10 year veteran of the country’s armed forces (with threats against him), is denied adequate security – and that a special, “bespoke” process is being used to evaluate his situation which so obviously considers risk assessment an unnecessary diversion where their decision making is concerned. And that’s not even getting to the issue of his family’s security.
I doubt Harry will get the outcome he’d like or deserves, and if the UK government is okay with how that looks, that’s up to them. I hope though that Harry doesn’t write another book; doesn’t give any more time and mental space to this issue than necessary, and moves on with his life. The continued visits to other countries willing to provide adequate security that are undoubtedly in his and Meghan’s futures will speak for themselves.
It’s also funny because I’m pretty sure I have seen a clip of Robert Jobsen on one of those royal shows talking about the fact that he thinks Harry should get security. So I guess he’s changed his mind on that?
@windyriver It was my understanding all along, that he already did. Those pages were written, just not published. He probably would not have to invest much more time to publish part 02.
With the backlash from the public that Andrew’s security was being covered by the taxpayer, Charles stepped up and is now allegedly paying for it. Charles will pay for his disgraced brother, but not his son and his mixed race family. He couldn’t ask for worse PR if he tried.
💯
Charles can want whatever he wants, but death is still going to get him just like it gets everybody else. I hope he trembles in fear until that day.
And Jobson’s got a lot of nerve talking about a multi-millionaire royal duke living in the lap pf luxury who wants the British taxpayers to pay for his security. He’s staring at a RF that wants its entire existence paid for by the British taxpayers.
Also at the weekend Camilla was quoted as saying KC won’t slow down and lives to work!! Okay he has a work ethic but his heir and FK does not, Three luxury holidays this year, endless drinking, very little work and no intention of him and her working any more in the future and yet we pay for their security all the time!! How are both of them getting paid by the hour on a zero hour contract with security only when they are at work and paying tax on their income and inheritance tax like everybody else plus a standard annual leave allocation of 25 days!!
Harry should make it crystal clear that he already has a sequel ready to be published with the title Every Secret Thing, and in the event of anything happening to him and his wife and children (god forbid) it will be published immediately. Will is a stupid and angry man so Harry is in possession of information now that he can use to broker a binding deal with RF in perpetuity as in no briefing and removal of veto to security provision. He has to insist on an ironclad agreement that KW can’t overturn at whim.
Right? Harry’s not a TV trope character who always says to the murderer “Of course I told nobody anything! It’s totally a secret what you’ve done, and I promise never to reveal it!” only to be promptly murdered. Harry’s got documentation EVERYWHERE for certain…
but I disagree that any “agreement” is possible with the BRF. You capitulate or else. Harry has realised that, finally and that must be part of his heartbreak
It’s interesting to me how certain entities frame not being locked in with an institution as ” hating the country”. What about fighting a court battle and offering to pay for services himself indicates that he hates England? What they hate is that he wants to do all of this not under the control of his father and brother, and that he shows them up effortlessly 5k miles away, they don’t want him doing it in their backyard. They know the comparison isn’t favorable.
They want to make it sound like he’s a spoiled dilettante, that wants to come into the country to hit up the bars and force the citizens to pay for it. Instead of, someone who served not only the country as a soldier for a decade, but as a working Royal representing them for years, who’s not being afforded the same security concerns and care that anyone else in that position has and would be.
Harry is an arsonist by nature. I believe Harry held back in SPARE and held back in the Harry and Meghan docuseries (even covering for the Royals in that scene with Meghan, Harry, and that employee who asked about William employee.). But again, I believe he’d be willing to tell all and burn it all down, once he gets to the particular truth he is looking for.