Prince Harry traveled to Ukraine, at the invitation of the Superhumans Center

Some of the most moving parts of Netflix’s Heart of Invictus series are the sections about Ukrainian Invictus competitor Yulia “Taira” Paievska. Through her story, we see the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, we see the Ukrainian people gearing up to fight for their homeland, and we see some of Yulia’s capture by the Russians and subsequent release, in no small part because of the spotlight of Invictus. In the games held in The Hague, Dusseldorf and Whistler, the other Invictus competitors really put their arms around Team Ukraine, because many of the Ukrainian competitors were still serving in various capacities for the military during the war. At the Dusseldorf games, Yulia even got to spend some time with Prince Harry and Meghan, and they were all very honored to meet each other.
Well, you know how Harry was in London on Tuesday and Wednesday for his security hearing? It turns out that he didn’t fly home to California after the hearing. He flew to Ukraine, at the invitation of the CEO of The Superhumans Center.
Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine, where he met with war victims. After attending a court hearing in London about his U.K. security on April 8 and 9, the Duke of Sussex, 40, traveled to Lviv on Thursday, April 10, to visit a clinic supporting wounded military personnel and civilians. The Superhumans Center — where patients receive free prosthetics, surgery, and psychological support — had extended an invitation to Prince Harry from CEO Olga Rudneva, both last year and again at the Invictus Games Vancouver-Whistler in February, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said.
The purpose of the visit was for Harry to see firsthand the best-in-class support and rehabilitation services being provided in a country actively experiencing war.
Harry, who spent 10 years in the British Army, was accompanied by a contingent from the Invictus Games Foundation, including four veterans with similar rehabilitation experiences. The Duke of Sussex founded the adaptive sporting event for wounded and sick service personnel and veterans in 2014.
Prince Harry and his group toured the center, where they met patients, medical professionals and the surgical team to learn more about the services provided.
He also met with members of the Ukrainian Invictus community, including Yulia (Taira) Paievska, a Team Ukraine competitor whose story was featured in the Harry’s Netflix docuseries Heart of Invictus. Ukraine has been part of the Invictus Games movement since 2017. The Duke met with Ukraine’s Minister of Veterans Affairs, Natalia Kalmykova.
In case you want the comparison, a few years ago, Prince William went to Poland to visit some of the military efforts somewhat close to the Polish-Ukrainian border. William also recently visited Estonia for a breezy 36-hour trip which was focused on NATO’s support of Ukraine. Part of King Charles’s visit to Italy is also about the greater European alliance in supporting Ukraine too. But Charles and William haven’t bothered to actually fly into Ukraine and see what’s happening on the ground. I’m not surprised that these invitations are extended to Harry, nor am I surprised that Ukraine’s Minister of Veterans Affairs met with Harry too. Once countries realized that they could invite the Sussexes directly and secure this level of attention towards veterans’ causes and many other issues, I’m sure Harry and Meghan are swimming in invitations from all kinds of countries and veterans’ groups.
A video covering Prince Harry's recent visit to Ukraine.
He said "I want to remind Ukraine that the world stands with them. And Invictus will be a partner of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Invictus Team for as long as needed. We love the partnership." 🇺🇦❤️pic.twitter.com/6lSTVvUoPL
— Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) April 11, 2025
Photos courtesy of Superhumans Center’s IG Stories, Getty and Stavnitser Andrey’s IG.
All of which will further irk the Palace. NO OTHER Royal has step foot in Ukraine or aligned themselves to the Ukraine cause like Harry. Harry/Meghan have COMPLETELY blown Charles, Camilla and William off the front pages for WEEKS and its a delight to see. Harry is the TRUE world statesman, not William, not Charles, EVER. The Palace will NEVER win the publicity war with Harry and Meghan. The Palace has only ONE star, Kate, and William resents her, just like Charles did Diana for the same reason: jealousy.
Agreed.
Though Kate is no star, she gets hyped up yes by duchess doolittle does f all.
Anyway:
They thought they’d gotten rid of Diana but along came Harry who’s his mothers son through and through.
And then they tried to get rid of him & his wonderful wife.
But Harry & Meghan went on caring and visiting and making a difference to peoples lives anyway.
Showing the world again and again that Service is Universal.
Kate was truly disliked before Meghan came along. There wasn’t the embiggening. People thought she was lazy and vain. Now the media call her a star, but it’s only the Sussex haters that believe that – or people who read the sun and the fail. I guess she’s as close as they have. The rf have really fallen.
There were social media boards that hoped William was breaking up with Kate for good back in 2007. She was not popular at all. Kate is not a “star” by any means.
To give her credit Sophie went to Ukraine last year.
According to the BBC
Sophie becomes first royal in Ukraine with surprise visit
On Monday she went on a one-day visit, on behalf of the Foreign Office, to “demonstrate solidarity with the women, men and children impacted by the war”.
The duchess paid her respects to those who had lost their lives in the town of Bucha during the Russian occupation.
There was also a meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Of course they neglected to say that Harry also went to Ukraine.
She’s got to do something to earn her keep for her, what? 50 room mansion? Or is it 100?i can’t keep track.
Sophie is known to be rude, snobbish and Ill mannered like the rest of them.. She’s also not too bright. But she has to do something. She and Edward hand out photos of themselves when they go to the colonies. At least she went.
William has spoken out. Long after many people in the world, long after HM, who immediately supported Jose Andres financially and with packages, who was there on the third day since the outbreak of the war, and aid organizations in Ukraine, William said that I sympathize, but what can he do, just give a smile !!!!!!
—
The Palace, nor WK will NEVER win against HM, because the former ONLY do propaganda and buy headlines, and the latter work, fully committed and care about the help and the people they help. In addition, they are hard-working, well-coordinated, creative, full of ideas, so commercial activities are also successful and no amount of baiting and hate will change that.
—
Kate is no star. She is a laughing stock, which is what is being written more and more often in the comments, even in British rags people criticize her a lot, just like William. If he does anything, the gszeta makes inflated, sugary headlines out of it, but not because they think so, or because it’s true, but because they’re bought, if not for money, then for promises. Carole and RF work hard for it…
In reality, both the media and the public only care about HM, because only they are interesting, only they represent some value and long-forgotten qualities, such as integrity, morality, honesty…
If Kate was a star the people would not nave kept quiet for months when she went missing. It was only the fake family photo and kill order that really got people talking.
Diana was a star, Meghan and Harry are stars. Kate hasn’t made an impact since 2011 and never will.
A very nice read this morning! I’m so glad that the rest of the world respects Harry.
Do you think the royal family can feel their irrelevance creeping in? How long before William starts dragging George everywhere with him for the attention? William will use his children the same way Charles did and does.
Now THAT is some thunder stealing! LOL for days.
He’s such a good man. So glad he can highlight the absolutely amazing work they are doing.
All that and can I add we all needed to see just how hot Prince Harry in scrubs 🥵..
I loved how Squaddies put up side by side pics of Diana and Harry in scrubs all over the socials yesterday.
And seeing the way Harry prepared, it looked like he was already somewhat familiar with the protocol of cleaning his hands and arms and scrubbing with soap under running water.
Harry was always and will always be the one who is doing meaningful work as a royal. He CARES for people in all circumstances and I’m glad that the Ukrainian soldiers/people have him in their corner.
This. He is his mother’s son.
He really cares so much. He’s so genuine. He’s the exact opposite of the rest of his family.
Its so wonderful that Harry can visit these places and we don’t know untill after.
He’s so interested & respectful an he cares and that shows.
Also nive to see JJ and David there.
Thank you Harry the IG has and is changing lives.
Also contrast that with TOB, the supposed ‘working royal(an oxymoron in itself)’ who’s on his 3rd holiday of the year and was getting angry at the footy the say before
How wonderful! Prince Harry, the son of Princess Diana is the true spirit of Invictus! What an amazing man
No one knows where or when he will turn up , love his stealth .
Harry is a good man who actually genuinely cares about people ,
Good King Harry!! He is so stealth and he gets it done!! But oh my god the articles from the gutter press will be brutal. Harry doesn’t care that a war is going on there he just goes and does whatever he can and good for him. I’m sure those veterans were very happy to have his visit. Again Harry is a very good and compassionate human being!
Hope he gets to meet with Zelenskyy. #GoodKingHarry
Harry’s already left the country. His visit was announced after he left.
Aw the stealth visit! Good for them for making this happen with no leaks. It’s important for people to see this. My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine.
Ah I remember yula’s story, and how her daughter competed in her stead at Archery, glad to see her back, loving all these off shoots, and its good for the public to see the consequences of wars. I rememer a guy from the Falklands (that was a war that andrew fought in) that had skin grafts on his face, i wonder what he is up too now.
Huevo goes to sports events and vacations he is the heir charles deserves.
Meanwhile, TOB is jetting around attending football games!!
God bless the Sussexes!
Where is that “donate if you ogle Harry” jar? Lol.
Harry gets the invites, he shows up, he highlights the causes appropriately and also manages not to embarrass himself or insult anyone.
And yes, he’s really showing up the rest of his family, but that’s hardly his fault is it. They make it so easy.
one brother works a few times a month if that and then disappears for his third vacation of the year. He even skips work for said vacations.
The other attends court as part of his effort to keep his family safe and then travels to a war torn country as part of the military rehab organization he founded.
These two are not the same.
I’m seeing derangers screech about how harry cant be unsafe in the UK if he can go to Ukraine and I’m like….well that either tells us that he feels safer in Ukraine than the UK (and what does that tell you about the UK) or it tells us that ukraine provided him with appropriate security. They got joe biden in and out safely, I think they can protect Harry because they are giving him LEVEL OF PROTECTION HE NEEDS.
Yeah that’s such a weak argument for them. Harry is getting armed security for a war torn nation but his home country won’t let him have armed security when he visits . That’s why he went to Ukraine. The government is offering him appropriate protection. The Uk is not.
What I want to know is has William delivered that fridge to Estonia yet?
😂😂😂
Willie and the missing fridge.
Maybe Harry’s appearance in Ukraine will get him hustling on that fridge.
It’s amazing to me that this didn’t leak because it means the royal household had no idea despite a member of the Ukranian government, their Minister of Veteran Affairs, being involved. Harry’s been very consistent and vocal in his support in Ukraine and it was so clear at IG Vancouver this year how much that meant to that team. I feel like we don’t talk enough aboit the unique perspective of the the war in Ukraine that was shown in Heart of Invictus; it was brilliantly done and significant as iirc some of the scenes that Yulia filmed were presented to a commission when she was missing. Having footage of a POW around her capture and release is a very rare glimpse into the reality of war; that docuseries was so incredibly important
I think it’s clear to see that other countries and their governments are willing to work around the BP platinum standard of leaking by the grey men 😏
They can’t be trusted, so no leaks. They gossip, Harry deals with real issues.
Wasn’t there some article yesterday claiming that Harry was “aimless” and should return to the family fold?
I guess it was opposite day again, on sewer island.
His aim is true!
At least Harry didn’t humiliate the clinic by expressing his dismay at their lack of a refrigerator. Because how can you have an ice-cold beer without a fridge?
Diana would be so proud of him
It’s good that he was able to visit. it’s also interesting to see the press choose when to claim Harry as royal. They’re saying he’s the most senior royal to visit Ukraine but the day before they were saying he was no longer a royal and didn’t deserve security in the UK.
I noticed that too. The article was respectful. But it’s from People which is American so perhaps that’s the difference
The British press do it too. I’ve seen the Mail, Sun, Telegraph etc refer to H&M as former or ex royals. So I too was tickled by the “most senior royal to visit Ukraine” line
I’m seeing lots of surprise about how Buckingham palace didn’t know Harry would travel to Ukraine. I guess if they weren’t blocking security they might know more… 🤭
Good for Harry making the most of the time in Europe. Meeting the veterans minister & with the IG foundation guys. Not bad for someone with a ‘toxic brand’ & who doesn’t have much on after the Sentebale mess 🤪
God bless Harry for being out there in the world doing good, and shining a light on others working hard to do good also.
I see you can donate directly to the Superhumans Center to support their work! Idk if we’re allowed to post links but you can google superhumans dot com to see more of what they’re doing and contribute if you’re able.
Good people, making a difference for others. That’s what we need more of in this world.
I don’t usually pay much attention to the “rivalry” between the brothers although it sure gives the tabloids a running theme. But I admit I snorted when this came out last night. William attends a soccer game and Harry goes to Ukraine. I know William is fuming and that gave me a good laugh
Harry is Diana Spencer’s son.
William is Charles’s whelp.
The Other Brother is a loser, utterly useless, totally without empathy, incompetent and completely idle. He will NEVER compare to Good King Harry.
What a waste of taxpayer money! Good luck, Britons.
YES, YES, YES 🤣👍🤣
When I saw the headlines and photos yesterday – Harry in Ukraine – I was speechless. :)))
William is foaming at the mouth and throwing himself around the corners, as if he had an
apoplexy, because once again he and the team have been exposed as the fools they are.
William has a terrible complex of Harry the soldier, Harry the Apache pilot, Harry the Afghan war veteran, Harry the physically fit (you know that in the photo showing William surfing, that’s not William. He just walks with the board on the beach, that’s all he can do:)
Immediately I want to compare his two embarrassing trips, which the Kaiser also writes about with Harry, it’s a barrel of laughs…:))))))
William is too much of a coward to go to Ukraine, but he flew to Poland, to Warsaw, met with the compromised and corrupt president Duda, over whom the State Tribunal hangs, and went to a training ground a few hundred km from the Ukrainian border and got a lot of headlines of the William the soldier and veteran rote. Poles and Ukrainians laughed at him, he was delighted because the president received him and he saw soldiers:)))
Now Estonia, and please do not write about supporting NATO, because it is rather a shameful visit. The headlines screamed about William 90 km from the front, storming enemy trenches.:)))
100 + km was from the border with Russia, where there is no war, nothing is happening and they transported him in a tank to the training ground where exercises were held.
The war and Ukraine were 2000 km away:)))))
Then Will went to play table football, asked about computer games and was shocked that there was no fridge on the traverse ground:)).
In every activity, the combination of William and Harry is like in the sports one, where Harry quickly climbs the rope without using his legs, and William walks in a helmet on a beam less than a meter above the ground and is escorted from both sides by 6 or 8 people.
Bravo King Harry!
Look at the empathy on Harry’s face in that top photo. You can’t fake that empathy. Harry looks completely at ease and present and concerned for the young person he’s talking to. He’s the real deal. He’s his mother’s son.
Googling Harry doing King things. And I could not kiss that the only one who went to the war zone was Sophie. Sigh bless her mean girl heart she will forever be their fall girl
I think it was reported during Invictus in Vancouver that an invitation to Harry had been extended by the head of The Superhumans Centre. She gifted Harry with a bracelet. I imagine that lots of planning and timing goes into this. Harry and his people are very competent and efficient in working with governments, except his father’s of course where there is no cooperation or good will.