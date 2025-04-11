It was King Charles’s ‘choice’ not to meet Prince Harry in London last Sunday

Here are some photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla on their final day in Italy. Obviously, on the last day, they finally allowed that old boozehound to go on a “wine-tasting” event. Camilla loves a good wine tasting, and for years, she’s claimed all of the liquor, beer and wine-related events wherever she goes. Charles and Camilla clearly had a great time in Italy, and this was a lovely vacation for them, dressed up as “royal diplomacy.”
Hilariously, their Roman Holiday was put in sharp relief by Prince Harry’s activities this week. I maintain that the behavior of and briefings by the king’s courtiers indicated that Charles was not aware that Harry had flown into England on Sunday. We’ll never know for sure unless Harry releases another statement about it, like he did last year – his statement saying that he wasn’t meeting his father because of the “king’s full schedule” effectively boxed in the palace and sent them into a months-long tailspin trying to explain why Charles refused to see Harry, or that Harry was lying, or that Harry could have seen Charles. Remember that? Well, we’re about to watch another months-long tailspin about Harry’s trip this week and whether Charles knew about it and whether Charles refused to see his son. From NewsNation’s exclusive:
Pity poor Prince Harry. The Montecito Prince, already depressed and humiliated over the Sentebale scandal he is enmeshed in, flew to London over the weekend to give evidence in a court appeal… and was shunned by his father, my insider said.
Harry, in town to challenge the Home Secretary’s ruling that withdrew his right to police protection, flew in on Sunday — the same day King Charles and Queen Camilla left for a royal tour of Italy. However, there was time for the father and son to meet. It just didn’t happen.
“There was a window where King Charles and Harry could have met,” my insider said, “but they didn’t.”
The insider says it was King Charles’ choice not to meet.
”(King Charles) is very upset over Harry’s insistence on fighting the government for police protection. He feels Harry knew what he signed up for when he and Meghan left the monarchy, but Harry being Harry just can’t accept it.”
“Harry can still get protection,” another source scoffed. “He just has to give a month’s notice. It grates on Charles because Harry thinks (Charles) can snap his fingers and get him the security — but he can’t. It’s up to the royal and VIP executive committee (RAVEC) which made up their mind. It looks bad for the family for Harry to challenge this. Not to mention, he has his own private security.”
“Harry would have liked to see his father — especially after the recent health scare, but…” my first source noted, trailing off.
King Charles was briefly hospitalized two weeks ago after experiencing “temporary” side effects from his cancer treatments, according to reports. While the hospital stay was short, King Charles had to cancel a weekend’s worth of functions while he rested.
This is what they had planned for him last year too – they thought they would run the table with “Charles snubbed Harry” stories, and Harry outmaneuvered them and made Charles look like what he is: a dogsh-t father who is too petty, too manipulated and too indecisive to meet with the son who genuinely loves him. In my opinion, Harry outmaneuvered the palace again this week, not only with his visit to the London court, but with his visit to Ukraine. The palace really has no idea where Harry is at any given moment and it’s making them lose their g–damn minds. Plus, don’t forget the baseline anger at Harry for “stealing every royal’s thunder.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Poor Prince Harry. The Montecito Prince? They have gone completely insane!! Maybe they have a worm that’s eating their brains that’s the only explanation I have for this complete and utter nonsense!!
The Montecito prince living in a beautiful house with a loving family. Doing important work. Yes, poor him🙄
Harry will just have to find solace in one of the 17 bathrooms in his estate, which the rota seems so happy to bring up all the time.
Ofcourse they want a months notice.
They want to be able to leak that to the press.
Creating a huge frenzy.
Making it even more dangerous to come.
Yup they’re always finding ways to sell out Harry to the rats.
He outmaneuvered them for sure and I don’t even think it’s intentional. Does C really think people care about him “snubbing” his son when H has shown up in the Ukraine to support soldiers and veterans? Okay, you’re snubbing someone who is supporting important causes, your CHILD. Very smart and mature of you, dickwad.
Right? Here’s petty Charles talking about snubbing his son. Meanwhile his son is talking to war veterans in Ukraine. It’s a bad look for the king.
Not very statesman like 😏
I’m still baffled that they think Charles being upset at Harry for fighting for security for his family makes that old man look good in any way? Instead we are all thinking why is Charles so against his son and grandchildren having adequate security while in the country?
And his daughter in law Meghan. After his display of escorting her down the aisle (for his PR), he treats her badly.
Not to mention the constant reminder Cluck’s current behaviour towards the Sussexes is probably a direct repeat of how the palaces did for Diana on the topic of security, and what consequences that wrought.
He wants the world to celebrate him and The Homewrecker, but his behaviour towards Harry just reminds us all about Diana and how vile he is to his own family.
Charles. Can snap his fingers and get them security. He is. Bad at being a dad . Father in law and granddad. Media should just stop all of this. Now where are the articles about harry snubbing dad’s anniversary
QE managed it. Perhaps she was just far smarter or efficient than Charles?
To say Charles has no influence over Harry’s security, is a lie he is paying for Andrew. So Royal protection can be bought. Refusing Harry’s right to pay for his is extremely bad PR for a King, Father and Grandfather
Who wrote that piece of garbage ?
Paula Froelich, apparently American journalist, but born in Leeds, England. Claims to be NYT best selling author with fiction book titled ‘Mercury in Retrograde.’ Has background at Faux media empire. She writes ‘entertainment’ type stuff for NewsNation and is way hugely focused on Harry-Meghan. Feel free to ignore her and reduce her click count.
She’s as nasty as any Daily Fail rat for sure.
I’ve never heard of news nation except for here. Talk about vile.
No names again. She must be a fantasist.
I guess the key point here is she’s a writer of fiction. That’s what royal “reporters” are. The royal family is a cast of characters to them. It’s in their interest to always have conflict, and in fiction you can make up anything you want to fit the plot. In fiction you can change a character who is mean, lazy, selfish, and lacking intellect and sensitivity of any kind into noble heroine with the stroke of a pen. Indeed-just the stroke of a pen!
Is the snubbing and overshadowing thing something they save solely for their immediate family or do they get upset if anyone does anything to take attention away from them? Like will they get upset if Ed Sheeran did a charity visit the same day that they did? Or are they angry if the King of Spain or the Queen of Denmark made an announcement the same day that they were on the Royal tour?
I’ll admit there’s a lot of stuff that I didn’t pay attention to when I was younger when it comes to the machinations of their family, but I feel like the Queen and Prince Philip sometimes we’re doing things at the same time, as was Charles and Anne. Were there ever complaints that Prince Philip was angry because Charles was dedicating a yacht the same day he was pinning metals on chests?
Dee: I think Philip complained once. 1994, the queen and him on their first state visit to Russia ever since the revolution and what came out? Charles book about his parents.
That’s when the Dimbleby book came out? Oh wow. Ha, in that case, it was the timing and the content lol.
Charles never apologized to his parents. He really whined and moaned about “how they treated him.” Really holding grudges.
Idk why but I’m still thrown over Newsnation even doing royal reporting. Weird. Anyways, one thing that gets me is that the courtiers are claiming all Harry has to do is give 30 days notice but that’s not true. He has given 30 days notice in the past and been denied security bc it’s on a case by case basis. So that’s a lie.
Their plan seems to be, he gives notice, they decline, but tell the press exactly when and where he is coming.
But at this point they aren’t even leaking that he’s been denied in the past. Pretty sure that’s only come out through the court cases or if Harry publicizes it? I actually think they don’t want it known how many times Harry has been denied security.
Win-win for them because they can supplement their income in selling out Harry.
They are the supreme hustlers in selling out Harry’s privacy.
Will they put of his father’s funeral for 30 days so Harry can attend. Of course it will be all Harry’s fault if he doesn’t come. William will of course be King!
Oh perfect excuse for Harry not to attend, “I had to give thirty days notice, like my father wanted” FAFO in action.
So the insider doesn’t even know that Harry’s security can’t work properly in the UK because of UK laws, they can’t carry and they don’t get the inside information on threats that the Met will get if the government supplies the security.
It takes an entire month for UK security officers to make plans? Doesn’t make them look very effective or professional.
It makes the whole security infrastructure incompetent because of the whims of this insecure king.
Oh please. If Chuck snapped his fingers at Ravec, they would be falling over themselves to do his bidding. But Chuck wants the peasants to feel sorry for him, the cancer-stricken king.
Next articles about I miss my grandchildren incoming…. They regulary follow the snubbing garbage.
Charles is trumpeting that he snubbed harry not the other way around. How petty can he get
Always unnamed sources.
Someone did side by side pictures of Cain at the soccer game and Harry hugging a boy in the Ukraine, that was severely burned over 40% of his body.
This is so obvious. Having to give RAVEC 30 days notice means you are also giving every crazy person in the world with a grudge against H and M 30 days notice to plan an assassination. Can no one in the UK see this?
That’s pretty much their unstated goal.
Keep in mind, this isn’t the first time Hazza has been done like this by his family. His location was deliberately leaked to the press when he was on his 1st deployment to Afghanistan. His deployment was cut short because of the threat to not only his life, but the troops he was serving with.
Where he was stationed was Privy Council levels of secret, we were told at the time. His grandparents certainly didn’t spill the knowledge to the press, so you have to look at who in the family was jealous enough, and heated enough, to do such a thing? Huevo has form for being jealous and hateful, but Cluck has priors as well, in re: Diana. No courtiers would have dared to out his location unless at the direction of their principals.
I’m going to guess that the insider is a member of the royal rota.
Oh please, Harry had just flown in from the States and C&C were just getting ready to fly out to Italy. What, were they going to catch a quick coffee at the Heathrow Starbucks? That’s not how royal meetings work.
Never thought about what RAVEC stands for, but that’s really it? Royal and VIP Executive Committee? Isn’t that special (/s). After ten or more of the same article, different day/month/year, does anybody really care if Charles “snubs” Harry at this point? It’s increasingly obvious Harry himself doesn’t.
I hate British administrative culture. I can’t stand it. This is exactly it, right here, in these quotes. “It’s up to the blahblahblah,” “it can’t possibly be done any other way,” “this is how it is.” It’s so rigid. It’s sclerotic. I absolutely cannot stand it. I despise this Old World mentality of “we must do it this way.”
I just hope Harry is not as hurt, at this point. by his crappy father’s crappy actions as the Oldest Toddler King would clearly like him to be.
In other news, gotta love that photo of the Toddler King’s SaddleBag smirking through her wine glass straight to camera.
Queen Bag really does love all the attention, doesn’t she? “Take that, Di — you’re dead, and my wineshake gets all the cameras to come to the yard!”
Charles needs to stop disallowing Harry’s protection so harry, meghan, children do visit – these ‘foodstamp royals’ would benefit from H and M’s shine and glitter [ and distraction] when they visit. …foodstamp royals- their income comes from poor people so they can pay for their own shelter, food, feasts, castles, galas, tours, travel, clothes, educations,nannies, health care for their entire families, wages for servants and employees. the longer Harry has to fight for equal protection the more the trickery of what being royal is comes out. Imagine – harry and meghan show up to visit, completely protected. people get distracted and don’t focus on the ‘ foodstamp royals’ in a as much a negative way.
the ‘foodstamp royals’ would survive.. maybe thrive. But they can’t berate/ abuse H and M for every visit, the people would turn hard. it would be a confetti of foodstamps. People are turning already bc Harry and Meghan’s actual work, as of now, makes all the royals look like abusers of the poor. Which they are. Calling themselves “working royals” by holding charity functions? Charity heads are supposed to be volunteer or nominal pay. Royalty- the only charity business funded by poor people so the royals can go out and royal-speak how poor people need money, but they themselves as “working ” take most of the funding via foodstamps- funded/ paid yearly by poor people.
H and M have shown how illogical that thinking is. if anything happened to them the outcry would be alarming, tetonic plate shifting bc the comparison of having royals not being paid by poor people was already established- by Charles himself -after kicking H and M out. Comparisons are public record since charles keeps Harry in the press so often. [Such bad chess moves] [ not one ‘foodstamp royal’ plays chess properly, but they think they do] So do you, charles, swallow your pride on Harry’s security to save your own long term extremely high paid job and lifestyle? or do your employers, the poor people, defund you because you won’t let the glitz and glitter into the country safely?
Charles is petty. He reminds me of George on Seinfeld who wanted to be the one to break up with his girlfriend, so he did not take any of her calls. so she could break up with him.
😭😭 I can also see George Costanza going into a range because of a leaky pen.
Maybe a totally ignorant question: is it really possible that Charles doesn’t know Harry flying into UK? He is the King, he has access to intelligence services. I would assume, the security agencies would know if Prince Harry bought a ticket to UK. Harry said before, because of his status, the countries get informed if he is going to any country for any reason. I am sure, when a ticket is purchased for Prince Harry, a lot of agencies get informed about his flight info. Now, it is possible Charles said to his team that he doesn’t wanna hear a thing about Harry, but his office would know for sure?
sevenblue, well, once he was refused security it wasn’t necessary to tell the brf. It would be a huge problem if they let that information out there AFTER they refused him security. I suspect the intelligence community is smart enough not to let that out. Can you imagine what would happen if something happened to H because people knew he was coming beforehand WITHOUT security.