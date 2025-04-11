It was King Charles’s ‘choice’ not to meet Prince Harry in London last Sunday

Here are some photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla on their final day in Italy. Obviously, on the last day, they finally allowed that old boozehound to go on a “wine-tasting” event. Camilla loves a good wine tasting, and for years, she’s claimed all of the liquor, beer and wine-related events wherever she goes. Charles and Camilla clearly had a great time in Italy, and this was a lovely vacation for them, dressed up as “royal diplomacy.”

Hilariously, their Roman Holiday was put in sharp relief by Prince Harry’s activities this week. I maintain that the behavior of and briefings by the king’s courtiers indicated that Charles was not aware that Harry had flown into England on Sunday. We’ll never know for sure unless Harry releases another statement about it, like he did last year – his statement saying that he wasn’t meeting his father because of the “king’s full schedule” effectively boxed in the palace and sent them into a months-long tailspin trying to explain why Charles refused to see Harry, or that Harry was lying, or that Harry could have seen Charles. Remember that? Well, we’re about to watch another months-long tailspin about Harry’s trip this week and whether Charles knew about it and whether Charles refused to see his son. From NewsNation’s exclusive:

Pity poor Prince Harry. The Montecito Prince, already depressed and humiliated over the Sentebale scandal he is enmeshed in, flew to London over the weekend to give evidence in a court appeal… and was shunned by his father, my insider said. Harry, in town to challenge the Home Secretary’s ruling that withdrew his right to police protection, flew in on Sunday — the same day King Charles and Queen Camilla left for a royal tour of Italy. However, there was time for the father and son to meet. It just didn’t happen. “There was a window where King Charles and Harry could have met,” my insider said, “but they didn’t.” The insider says it was King Charles’ choice not to meet. ”(King Charles) is very upset over Harry’s insistence on fighting the government for police protection. He feels Harry knew what he signed up for when he and Meghan left the monarchy, but Harry being Harry just can’t accept it.” “Harry can still get protection,” another source scoffed. “He just has to give a month’s notice. It grates on Charles because Harry thinks (Charles) can snap his fingers and get him the security — but he can’t. It’s up to the royal and VIP executive committee (RAVEC) which made up their mind. It looks bad for the family for Harry to challenge this. Not to mention, he has his own private security.” “Harry would have liked to see his father — especially after the recent health scare, but…” my first source noted, trailing off. King Charles was briefly hospitalized two weeks ago after experiencing “temporary” side effects from his cancer treatments, according to reports. While the hospital stay was short, King Charles had to cancel a weekend’s worth of functions while he rested.

[From NewsNation]

This is what they had planned for him last year too – they thought they would run the table with “Charles snubbed Harry” stories, and Harry outmaneuvered them and made Charles look like what he is: a dogsh-t father who is too petty, too manipulated and too indecisive to meet with the son who genuinely loves him. In my opinion, Harry outmaneuvered the palace again this week, not only with his visit to the London court, but with his visit to Ukraine. The palace really has no idea where Harry is at any given moment and it’s making them lose their g–damn minds. Plus, don’t forget the baseline anger at Harry for “stealing every royal’s thunder.”