Prince Harry’s Ukraine trip was ‘organized without the oversight of Buckingham Palace’

Prince Harry really threw the British media and Buckingham Palace for a loop this week. Given the reaction from fuming courtiers, I still say that they had no idea that Harry would be in London for his two-day security hearing this week. It’s possible that Harry did inform people about his travel plans – the Team Sussex briefings to People Mag suggested that Harry requested police protection but his request was rejected – but the courtiers were behaving as if they had no idea that Harry would be in London, effortlessly stealing his father’s thunder in Italy. To make matters worse for the palace, after Harry left London, he flew into a warzone – he flew to Ukraine, on the invitation of the Superhumans Center, which provides support and medical care to many soldiers and veterans. This is how the Daily Beast’s Royalist reported it:
Prince Harry made an unannounced visit to Ukraine Thursday, making the former soldier only the second member of the British royal family to visit the war-torn country. However, Harry’s visit to the a rehab clinic in Lviv was independently organized without the oversight of Buckingham Palace, who have remained silent on the matter.
Both King Charles and Prince William have met with Ukrainian leaders and refugees in recent months, but prior to Harry’s visit the only royal to have actually visited the country was the king’s sister-in-law, Princess Sophie.
Harry met with patients, medical staff, and veterans receiving care at the Superhumans Centre. He met the clinic’s CEO, Olga Rudneva, at the recent Invictus Winter Games in Vancouver and Whistler. Superhumans Centre treats individuals affected and traumatized by war, offering free state-of-the-art prosthetics, reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, and psychological support—all causes close to Harry’s heart.
During his visit, news and photographs of which were released only after he had left the country, Prince Harry was accompanied by a delegation from the Invictus Games as he toured the facility, chatted with patients and clinicians, and met a surgical team.
The visit was a surprise addition to Harry’s trip to London this week. Harry had spent Tuesday and Wednesday at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where he is appealing a decision to revoke his government-funded security detail. His legal team warned that his “life is at stake” should the decision stand.
I think this is the funniest line: “Harry’s visit to the rehab clinic in Lviv was independently organized without the oversight of Buckingham Palace, who have remained silent on the matter.” Why would BP have oversight over the trip?? LMAO. The Royalist edges up on the dumb complaint of “I thought Harry was worried about his security, why is he traveling to a warzone?!?” They cried over the same thing when the Sussexes visited Nigeria and Colombia too, conveniently forgetting that all of these visits are coordinated with the host countries. Nigeria and Colombia gave the Sussexes high-level security during their visits, and I can guarantee that Harry and his Invictus team would not have visited Ukraine without guarantees of security in-country. What don’t they understand?? A lot, apparently:
Harry is now the most senior royal to visit Ukraine but is not believed to have informed Buckingham Palace in advance of his trip. It is also been branded ‘highly political’ in view of Donald Trump’s policy on Ukraine.
Veteran royal correspondent and commentator Richard Palmer said: ‘The reaction has been uniform. People are saying “hang on he’s come over because he needs police protection because he’s not safe in the UK. But then he’s gone to a warzone in Ukraine”. While the city is not on the frontline – it is getting regular bombardments so is quite a dangerous place to go.’
He went on: ‘I’m sure it will not go down with some in the Trump camp. It is a public show of support for Zelensky and Ukraine. So that may make life a little less comfortable for him in the US when he gets back. Harry has also wiped King Charles and Queen Camilla off some of the front pages today, which is unfortunate,’ he added.
Piers Morgan went further and said he is a ‘hypocrite’ and claimed the Ukraine trip made Harry look as ‘dumb as a rock’.
“So that may make life a little less comfortable for him in the US when he gets back” – most Americans support Ukraine and we’re appalled by Putin’s takeover of the Republican Party. But really, these people are incandescent with rage because “Harry has also wiped King Charles and Queen Camilla off some of the front pages today.”
Photos courtesy Avalon Red, Cover Images, Superhumans Center IG.
Why would BP be involved with an Invictus Games Foundation visit to a wounded soldier rehabilitation facility?
The rats are provoking the grey men for being dumb as dog shit. Platinum standard those courtiers 😂 they thought they were more important than Harry.
Now their courtier life revolves around Harry.
Right?! What is it to the palace? None of their business!
But harry is a senior royal now from the report…
@hipocryzy
The palace sticks to everything Harry does. They always did. Harry would come up with the idea, set it up, organize it, and the leftovers would show up at the finale and say: WE did it, OUR work.
Now they hope that if they write about this visit in a set with the palace, they will be a little bit of a shareholder.
Unfortunately NO!
I agree with StillDouchesOfCambridge. Harry has gone from no longer royal to senior royal in one foreign visit. Notice how they keep mentioning how Harry’s visit will be viewed by Trump. They are really trying hard to bring it to his attention and hoping that he will retaliate against Harry.
Interesting line for me was how Harry had requested protection in London and it was denied. My guess is that the courtiers then thought he would not come and moved on with their day. That is why they were surprised when he did show up at the hearing. I love Harry effortlessly wiping his family off the front pages. William and Kate should thank him because their ski pics won’t get much coverage. Or let’s contrast – William at a posh resort in France and Harry visiting wounded warriors in a war zone. Good King Harry.
Willy at a posh resort WITH A BOTTLE OF BOOZE IN HIS HAND, and at a football game…. Harry fighting for his family’s security and visiting injured soldiers in a war zone…. Hmmm….which one is “kingly” in his behaviors…which one… which one… SUCH a hard choice…. 🧐
Willy IS a willy. Period. “Global *Statesman* my a$$ !
Omg the pale twigs for legs 🦵 were hilarious.. especially when a friend sent me it with the caption “why you don’t skip leg day”
I reacted the exact same way to half clad William on a balcony waving a wine bottle…unbelievable! Neither Edward nor Mrs. Simpson did that!
Billy Goat is showing his jealousy again. Harry runs around in shorts and barefoot in Montecito so his brother is doing the same in the ice and snow. Everyone else in the pic is wearing full snow gear.
I think you’re right. Once they denied him security, they thought he wouldn’t come. But he’s come into he country before without security so that was a pretty naive conclusion for them to make. Especially knowing how important the security case is to Harry.
@jais
He fights for protection mainly for his family, his wife and children. It really pisses me off how articles always start with the statement that “Harry is fighting in court for government protection money” or “he is fighting for protection with taxpayers’ money”…
It makes me angry too but it’s also so obvious. It’s such obvious provocation. And it’s like um…ya’ll are good with paying the RF how much a year? Bc a few visits from Harry throughout the year ain’t gonna break the bank.
SarahLee
It’s not about the publicity of the photos, but about the fact that it was revealed that for the third time this year they are on a long vacation, and apart from that they do nothing
This is exactly what I thought, they denied Harry the security and is pissed off that he came anyway and caught everybody by surprise 😮 that is the brilliance of Meghan and Harry, they are unpredictable 😶
The very fact that security was refused for Harry to attend a court case is proof positive that he needs his security guaranteed.
They are pissed!
Also, why is Piss Morgan obsessed with Harry being dumb.. He can’t mention Harry’s name without characterising something as dumb. It is the rota’s fav talking point about him but Piss is always so extra. Like Harry personally pissed on his lawn or something?
Wonder why they used him today. I mean, his relevance is exactly what? Who gives a shit about him. He never served and he’s best known for illegally tapping into people’s phones.
@Bronco, my guess is they are trying to restore that traditional narrative that Willy is the smart one and Harry not so much. And since Harry disproves this narrative by simply existing and doing what he does, they get extra loud to keep it in place. Willy too, by the way. He also disproves this narrative by simply existing and doing what he does.
Yeah. That worked before the internet when all we had were their reports.
Sadly for them, the media and the palace don’t understand how the internet actually works. They still think they own the narrative. No one thinks Harry’s dumb except the media trolls and they doth protest too much.
Sophie will be pissed off.
Piers need to stop projecting. He’s too much of a coward to ever go on the frontline.
The rats are scrambling. Brave Harry goes where duty compels him to. The rest of his family perform for the rats and the rats are in far too deep that they no longer know what reality is.
I had to stop and think, “Who the heck is PRINCESS Sophie????” lol
I had to stop and think about it as well,
Well, technically, couldn’t she be Princess Edward? Though I’m never sure if you can use that name WITH the other titles or only in the absence of them.
Good for Harry! Pointing out that conflict has real world consequences without saying a word. While others write inches of columns prattling on about Harry as the subject, and they miss the point completely.
🤭 these ppl are hilarious with their outrage. Prince Harry is the best, always doing the work and bringing attention to important causes. Good King Harry 🤴
No shit!! They have absolutely no control over Harry!! Get over this stupidity!’
They’re willfully misunderstanding bc they know Harry should be getting security in the uk. They’re setting up this faux outrage bc the truth is Harry gets security in other countries. Just not his own and it’s shameful.
The King welcomed Ukraine 🇺🇦 president recently I hope Piers labelled him dumb, or he is the hypocrite. Are they worried about how that went over with the Trump administration
😂😂😂 good point.
These rats are apoplectic over Harry they overlook so easily that Chuck supported Zelenskyy which wanted Trump’s ire.
Or are they suggesting that Trump’s insanity must be disregarded?
This people really live in a bubble. They way they describe these other countries as violent, war-torn, ” murder capitals” is so problematic. Yes, they are ignoring that they are proving Harry’s point that he is inherently safer in places where the government works with him for security not against him, but they frame it in the most bigoted ways possible.
Also, I will never understand why they act like BP has any say over what Harry does any longer. Why on earth would they be involved in his visit through a private organization to another country? They don’t provide security for him, nor does he get any sort of stipend from the government, so what exactly would they do?
Harry went to Ukraine because that country permits him to travel with armed security. That is the answer Palmolive. He is safer in a war zone than his home country.
Harry and his family would be safer in Ukraine than they ever would be in the UK, honestly.
Yup.
The only thing I think of when I read this article is what his mom said, “I’d like to be a queen in people’s hearts, but I don’t see myself being queen of this country.”
I’ve always thought the British royal family were always limited in their view on what they can do. Prince Harry really demonstrate that connecting with people and the charities that matter to him and Meghan, you can do more than the usual lip service or showing up for a photo-op. That’s why he’s my thought of what leadership (or king) should really be.
Chuck felt no shame in acting like Diana’s biggest crime was getting more attention than him. The rota pushed that talking point as if Chuck was sane to be so jealous of the attention Diana got. Chuck is now mad he and the celebration of his 20th anniversary isn’t on the front pages and once again the rota are acting like thats normal behavior.
BP wasn’t involved with coordinating because BP TOLD HARRY TO GET LOST. Because they kicked him out of the Royal Family and refused to let him be a working royal anymore! They CHOSE not to coordinate anything he does anymore.
I know that this is a shocker, but H&M have people who are quite accomplished at arranging their travel with the government of another country … even H’s travel to Ukraine. They probably arrange the trip more efficiently and effectively than bp.
It is very chilling to actually read that Harry’s lawyers said that his life is in danger if things stand as is.
HARRY didn’t wipe the seniors off the front page, EDITORS of the various publications did. They know how to follow the money trail. 🤣 All in all though, this was surprisingly a lot less hysterical, full of lies, and demeaning then MOST of their blatant hit pieces. The left behinds don’t understand HOW MUCH the world loves Harry & Meghan.
The press is trying very hard to make Harry’s visit to Ukraine an attack on Trump but I’m not getting that logic. BP gave up its right to control and manage Harry when they refused to accept the half in proposal and the only people who are dumb as rocks are the press who don’t understand that Harry would have the highest level of security during his visit to Ukraine while in the UK he gets none.
Harry’s best security in Britain is not to let it be known that he is there.
Perhaps BP believes they should have controlled the Ukraine visit because it was an Invictus trip, and BP believes it should control Invictus.
@Blogger. The Sophie who will be mad is Ms Chanduaka. Harry’s not living up to her smears.
He’s such a toxic bully that he’s . . . standing up to Putin by supporting wounded Ukranians.
In what country has Harry received threats so severe people were jailed for them? The UK. That’s why he (and his family) requires the level of security in civil society. A war zone is a different fish and commentators saying he feels safer there are just being idiots about the situation.
Harry has a birthright to appropriate security even before his father announced he was expendable and despite the campaign of hate the British Media have waged for years.
Another complaint about Harry wiping C&C off of the front page, but silent when Willy is pictured on his third vacation (that we know of) and with George at a football game while his father is on a state visit.