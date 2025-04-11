Duchess Meghan is now being criticized for talking too much… on her own podcast

When the Duchess of Sussex’s With Love, Meghan began streaming in March, Meghan was very proactive in promoting the series and spreading positivity around WLM. So much so that it took me a few days to realize that WLM was being purposefully review-bombed by American and British critics, many of whom acted as if they’d never watched a cooking show before in their lives. Well, the exact same thing is happening with Meghan’s new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder. Her first episode dropped this week and in my media/social media bubble, everyone loved it. People are excited to listen to the next episode. COAFF is climbing many of the podcast charts (even if I don’t understand how those are calculated). But there’s another review-bombing happening right now as “critics” are trying to outdo one another with their violent hatred for Meghan pleasantly chatting with Whitney Wolfe Herd.
As I said before, I’m not interested in amplifying the hate, just as I wasn’t interested in the bizarre and unhinged commentary about WLM. It does strike me as particularly odd in the case of COAFF – within the interview, Meghan and Whitney both talk about being targeted by the press and what that kind of interest and coverage did to their self-image and self-worth. Both women spoke about how they just wanted to go into hiding at various points of their lives. There was a real point to the conversation, about how female founders and women in the public eye are treated, how their lives are torn apart, how they’re punished for not making themselves smaller. I did want to publish this one little piece from Richard Eden’s column at the Mail, in which a minor British celebrity calls Meghan self-obsessed:
Self-obsession makes the Duchess of Sussex a terrible interviewer, claims Vanessa Feltz.
Having listened to Meghan’s new podcast, the distinguished broadcaster tells me: ‘If I’m honest, it’s not very good. She needs to listen to the answers more.’
Speaking at Queen By Candlelight at the London Palladium, Feltz says: ‘Her podcast is supposed to be about women CEOs and entrepreneurs, but I didn’t learn anything from it. Meghan speaks a lot about how she met them, and herself, but she needs to speak less about herself and stick to the actual topic.’
Were we listening to the same podcast? Did everyone receive the same talking points and that’s why they’re all screaming about “Meghan’s narcissism” and “how dare she have money” and “why isn’t she sticking to the topic of her own podcast?” The one thing I will say is that I loved how much Meghan talked – she didn’t just sit back and do a straight Q&A session. It was an actual conversation and I learned a lot about Meghan AND Whitney from the conversation. In my opinion, Meghan was scared of “making a mistake” during Archetypes, whereas she sounded so confident and so straight-forward in COAFF.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Lemonada.
This constant crap is why I wake up in the mornings and start my day with one of Meghan’s new releases..
Meghan isn’t interviewing female CEO’s and Entrepreneurs because she IS an entrepreneur and has taken multiple management classes Im sure.
She isn’t deferring to the “expert” and just listening because SHE IS ALSO AN EXPERT.
Her podcast is talking to OTHER entrepreneurs and discussing various aspects of being a woman in a sector that was long dominated by men.
She’s been an entrepreneur long before she was Prince Harry’s gf/ fiance/ wife.
“Her podcast is supposed to be…” No, Vanessa. You don’t get to define what Meghan’s podcast is supposed to be.
And you don’t get to define who Meghan is supposed to be either
Exactly, she’s all “Why isn’t Meghan the way I want her to be?” Of course, everybody wants her to be this way or that, and completely different depending on what day it is.
RIGHT. She doesn’t get to define it. Meghan does.
And its clear meghan wanted this episode to have more of a conversational aspect to it, and it was definitely more about the emotional toll of being a female CEO and in the spotlight etc than the nitty gritty of “well this day I called this investor and got this money and then i filed this regulatory filing” etc.
Self-obsession makes you a terrible writer Vanessa. Jealousy’s not a good look honey, give up while you’re behind.
LOL @ Jaded. The confected criticism of everything Meg does is pathetic.
Lol after the British press criticized Meghan for closing her car door, holding her husband’s hand, and blinking I knew they had no shame and no bottom. Criticizing Meghan for talking on her own podcast isn’t even surprising anymore. Meghan’s COAFF is number #1in business podcasts and she’s top 5 in every other podcast category. The dogs continue barking as the caravan moves on.
As Meghan just releases a trolling pod of pure silence 😂
Oh Meghan. You are to shine 50% less. Did you not get the memo from BP? Be less. The glare irritates and confounds them.
I think megs finally accepted the sheer depth of how she’s damned if she does or doesn’t, so is no longer holding herself back anymore. Good for her, and I think it’s really clever how she’s been able to keep her social media positive and proactive in the face of all the rather forced negativity.
They say they want her to speak less, but breathlessly report on anything that they didn’t know that she mentions in the podcast.
I noticed in all of their criticism none of them touched on the fact that Whitney pointed out the absolutely bonkers fact that Meghan was on the cover of all the newspapers and she was walking through the airport in Ireland when she hadn’t released anything, or even recently been seen in public and was at home as Whitney put it taking her kids to school in California, and that there was ” no story there to report on”.
That’s what frustrates them. She’s not talking about the royals, and what they do talk about doesn’t reinforce negative stereotypes about her.
Bottom line: the rota rats and derangers will NEVER leave Meghan alone. Perhaps they themselves will eventually grow bored with their own constant hate and fuckery, but that will be ages after the general public does. This woman with Black heritage is gorgeous, successful, competent, intelligent, and hardworking. But she married their white prince and they will hold that against her forever. Not to mention, the undeniable comparison to their future Queen makes them crazy. They’ll resent Meghan for that until their dying days.
The rota rats are also big mad that they’re stuck with the homely, stupid, lazy, boring left-behinds Pegs and Keen. Such a sad state of affairs for their mortgages and car notes. Cry more!
They keep attacking her whenever she speaks in any capacity, because they want to deplatform her, and silence her so that she doesn’t feel safe speaking in public, or have an eager audience for a frank telling of her side of the story a la Harry’s ‘Spare’. This goes well beyond a desire to merely sabotage her endeavours financially. It’s much more sinister than that.
They fly into rages when she speaks because the press, palace courtiers, and the BRF are AFRAID. They are _terrified_ because they know this woman kept the receipts about her experience in the family. She can tell the truth, name names, and go full tilt Lady Whistledown on every last one of them whenever she chooses. That’s why they go Bodmin every time she does *anything* in the public sphere.
The Establishment’s hate and fear are palpably tightly holding hands in every single backstabbing article the media writes.
Yep. I love how she deftly drops info as she shares health struggles with Whitney. We learn more and more about her as a likeable sweet human being.
It’s just full “bitch eating crackers” mode.
This is your platform, and I love it, but I must disagree with the narrative that Meghan was scared during Archetypes. I do not understand why people do not acknowledge that Meghan was still Traumatized from the treatment of the media, her family, her husband’s family, losing a baby, relocating and having to make money all at the same time (she is not ‘stop work forever rich’)… and (now we are finding out she was ) dealing with health issues too. I am not saying that she was not scared, but I do not like when every ‘scared’ is associated with her being royal or what the media or royal family would have said or is going to say.
Also the Spotify team was supposedly very difficult to work with, which I believe because look how they trashed her afterwards. That behavior would not come from someone who is fair and easy to work with. I’m sure it contributed to Meghan sounding less confident or edge during the podcasts.
This has surpassed “BEC” it really is you hate her, so you are trying to find reasons for your UNJUSTIFIED hate. Have they ever listened to Joe freaking Rogan or anyone else on their podcasts. You don’t sit there and not talk. Lord.
Okay, then don’t listen to it. Technically, Vanessa shouldn’t have anything more to say about the next 7 episodes. If she didn’t like it then she shouldn’t listen to it again. Easy enough right? But something tells me Vanessa will keep listening and keep critiquing.
It’s a perpetual Gollum show on this island. These people who make fun of Harry and Meghan every day were once acceptable hobbits, but the power they can’t handle has turned them into Gollums.
Is it a condition of William’s contract with the tabloids that in order to have access to us, you must intensely hate Meghan and write daily “we hate Meghan” articles ? He would be vengeful enough to do this. I think.
HOLY FRIEKING CRAP!! When/will this shit ever end!
Thank God Meghan is moving on, rebuilding herself and ignoring all the crazy azzed nonsense being spewed by the batshit crazy loons.
GO, GO, GO Meghan!!!
They write all this nasty stuff about her and then say that Harry should come back. They never promise not to write any more nasty stories about Meghan if they do come back.
There are micro trends in the general industrial Meghan hatred complex. I think the latest is: “Why won’t you make me your target audience Meghan? I sense that you are having an interaction and mutual understanding with a certain group of women but I don’t feel included. Include me Meghan. Talk directly to me about the things I like and comprehend.” (Obviously sarcasm here)
@Gemini. You hit the nail on the head.
The Rota rats and the BRF they are parasocially triangulating with in the abuse of Meghan, are constantly incensed that she won’t center the royals. She pays them all dust like one should with any narcissist. They have neverending heartburn over it.
They really ought not to goad her, demanding her attention. She kept the receipts and if they think the silent treatment from her is infuriating, how much worse for them if she pulled the gloves off and put them on blast, dragging them down allll the marble steps? And they couldn’t sue and win because she’d have receipts on what was said/done to her.
I also liked how she didn’t just ask questions to her guest. It felt like a chat between two women talking about their struggles while starting their business, which I loved. Also, since these two women have a personal relationship, the talk was more casual. If she gets a founder she doesn’t know very well, it would be more “getting-to-know-this-person” kind of talk. Archetypes started with one of her friends too. I mean, I am not surprised they are trying to find points to criticize. They are gonna call her names whatever she does. I am glad to hear from Meghan herself, she doesn’t read all this bullsh*t.
The bottom feeding talking heads over there are big big mad Meghan has rich, rich friends who love her enjoy her company and interact with her socially. They cannot handle the truth. She does not need them, mention them or is troubled by them. They are speaking to a convinced audience of Meghan haters who envy her, her lifestyle and want her husband. No one in her circle or her supporters even read or take those gutter rats seriously. They have to fill column inches so their nonsense will continue while Meghan checks are deposited.
I listened and enjoyed it. I thought Meghan let the guest speak. They have a friendship that spans years and Whitney made a point to engage Meghan about her own experiences.
WHERE ELSE CAN YOU TALK AS MUCH AS YOU WANT IF NOT YOUR OWN. DANG. PODCAST. I swear she cannot even breathe.
I think the conversational nature of the podcast is one of the things I enjoyed about it. Also, the show is about female founders, Meghan is one herself now, and she said in her promo that she is getting advice from various wildly successful female founders and you would expect her to speak about her own experience. That’s the podcast, a female founder talking to other female founders. Meghan is not a reporter or interviewer. Meghan’s position is unique- and the Royal family and BM has made it so. They are not capable of understanding what Meghan is doing, blinded by the hatred, jealousy, racism, classism that makes them incapable of ever becoming enlightened.
I was listening to Wiser Than Me, Julia Louis-Dreyfus interviewing Catherine O’Hare and couldn’t believe how much Julia just talked and talked. I really like Julia on Wiser Than Me (LOVED Isabella Rossellini episode). I guess it comes down to editing. I honestly didn’t have the same feeling when listing to COAFF.
They will raise any subjects about H&M for clicks. I do not give it to them. I read Celebitchy summary and laugh at them
I am good with that. I dropped Hollywood Reporter and Variety due to Meghan. I do not mind an honest review that has constructive criticisms but the pack of ugly dogs with fleas or vipers that is the media regarding everything H&M is the last straw for me. I do not engage or read them no more.
And when she doesn’t say or do anything, they complain too!
Meghan was supposed to be silent like Kate.
Actually there objective was to silence Meghan like Diana, ergo no health care for a pregnant woman with suicidal ideations.
Were they expecting an ASMR podcast or something ?
“Women don’t need to find a voice. They have a voice — they need to feel empowered to use it.”
So said Meghan soon after she joined the royal family, and the left-behinds and rota still hate that she feels empowered to use her voice.
When the series ends, I wish Meghan would make a side podcast called how to sit the f down and shut the f up dedicated to all salty B-ths.
I went on YouTube to see if it was there – No, but there sure were a lot of negative reviews. Almost like it was organized ?!… I didn’t watch any of them