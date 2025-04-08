Duchess Meghan reveals, in her new pod, that she had postpartum preeclampsia

The Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast has debuted! The first episode of Confessions of a Female Founder is here! Remember Meghan’s Archetypes and her love of alliteration? The first episode of COFF is “The Evolution of the Entrepreneur.” A conversation with Bumble’s founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, one of Meghan’s close friends. Herd apparently gave Meghan a lot of advice as Meghan was starting As Ever. I’ve only listened to part of the interview as I’m writing this, but I’d like to say, Meghan already sounds more confident and conversational here than she did at the start of Archetypes. You can listen to COFF on Spotify or Apple (I’m including the Spotify embed at the end of the post). Anyway, the big news is that Meghan reveals that she had postpartum preeclampsia.
Meghan on postpartum preeclampsia: “We both had very similar experiences — though we didn’t know each other at the time — with postpartum, and we both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia,” Meghan shared. Meghan didn’t clarify whether the condition occurred after the birth of her son, Prince Archie, 5, or her daughter, Princess Lilibet, 3. Wolfe Herd, meanwhile, is a mother to two sons. “It’s so rare and so scary. And you’re still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn’t know what’s happening quietly. And in the quiet, you’re still trying to show up for people – mostly for your children — but those things are huge medical scares.” Wolfe Herd agreed, saying: “I mean life or death, truly.”
Wolfe Herd on watching Meghan debuted Archie: “I mean, I’ll never forget the image of you after you delivered Archie, and the whole world was waiting for his debut. I was either just becoming or about to become a new mom, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, how is this woman doing this? How is this woman putting on heels and going and debuting a child in this, you know, beautiful outfit in front of the entire world?’ I could barely face a doorbell delivery for takeout food in a robe,” she added, prompting a laugh from Meghan.
Motherhood in a pandemic: “We became moms in the pandemic, post-pandemic culture, where there is so much working from home… I don’t leave the house to go to an office; my office is here. Lili still naps, she gets picked up early and she naps. She only has a half day in preschool. If she wakes up and wants to find me, she knows where to find me, even if my door is closed to the office. She’ll be sitting there on my lap during one of these meetings with a grid of all the executives… I wouldn’t have it any other way. I don’t want to miss those moments. I don’t want to miss pickup if I don’t have to. I don’t want to miss drop-off.”
Building a business with young children at home: “What I do love the most about having young kids, in this chapter while I’m building [business], is the perspective that it brings because you’re building something while your child’s going through potty training…and both are just as important…It’s like, ‘Great, okay, where’s the Cheerios? Well done.’ And then you’re championing your team 10 minutes later about something that is really high value for the world. In your own world, that’s super high value. And in [Lili’s] world, that’s super high value.”
My guess is that Meghan’s postpartum preeclampsia was after giving birth to Lili, just because I think the British reporters would have screamed about “Meghan’s postpartum complications” in 2019. The reason people didn’t know about it is because Meghan gave birth to Lili in California. Poor Meg and poor Whitney. Whitney is great in this interview, really confessional and interesting. She and Meghan have been through some really similar things and they have a lot of comparable experiences. Anyway, I’m really enjoying this first pod from Meghan’s Lemonada contract. This format is so much better and less scattered than Archetypes!
Did this also happen to Venus or Serena? I remember them having to fight to be heard and taken seriously and the stats on black women mortality rates related to childbirth.
Post partum preeclampsia can be scary and I agree, I bet it was after Lili’s birth. Just another reason why leaving the UK was a smart decision, so medical issues can remain private (I mean, they’re private for Kate, but M was always treated differently as we know.)
I loved Archetypes as well as this new Podcast. Probably because my mind jumps around so much I am able to follow along with the way these two good friends seemed to enjoy each other so much while sharing. Also I love hearing from so many of Meghan’s friends re the quality of her home hosting and the comfort they feel when she hosts them at her home. The. Podcast was very informative re the insecurity these women started with while building and how they were able to get it together and charge forward.
I absolutely loved it and like Maxine, I really enjoyed archetypes as well.
It was such an interesting conversation. Looking forward to the next drop.
I listened while I was getting ready for work this morning and I really enjoyed the episode. Meghan does sound more confident, but I think it helps to have her first guest be a friend but also someone who has an idea what the product will sound like since this is the second podcast.
I also think this was after Lili because they were able to keep that pregnancy under wraps and out of the spotlight with no expectation of ” presentation” that allowed her to heal in a different way.
I don’t want to threadjack but I REALLY enjoyed Whitney’s perspective on media intrusion and negativity from the perspective of someone who experienced it as well. Looking forward to that breakdown.
It seems like Meghan has found her niche, her tribe, and is finally coming across as being safely centered in her own little universe — no negative connotations implied.
The COFF Meghan sounds more confident, more poised than the Archetypes Meghan, even if I liked it a lot back then and still do.
Postpartum pre-eclampsia is scary, and it’s good to hear WWH and Meghan talk about it, as so many facts around female (maternal, mental) health are somehow still being treated as something icky by men — even by male doctors, even by male gynos and obstetricians. Especially now, by all those cultists and cultist-adjacents.
I for one loved Archetypes. I completely dismissed Paris Hilton until Meg pulled that story out of her. And the “diva” discussion with Mariah Carey was riveting. I still think about the “dragon lady” episode… I wish she’d kept on with it. Maybe she can have multiple podcasts going at the same time!
I’m hopeful that Meghan’s thoughts and perspectives – about archetypes about building things about motherhood about how stages of life can so easily define you – will sort of become an amalgamation into her pod casts. Or maybe she means her podcasts to be subject specific – like books? That would be cool too. Lots of podcasters start with one format and then move into this pod is about this. This next one is about this. So. Almost like a mini book in their own right?
Regardless of her approach – I’m sure interested in anything she produces!