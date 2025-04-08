Mail: Remember when the Sussexes were booed by a few people at the Jubbly??

All year, the Daily Mail has been churning through old stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I’ve been calling it “The Mail Remembers” series. I’ve used some of the stories to remind newcomer fans about the years of Sussex lore and correct the pretty obvious lies which are still being told about Harry and Meghan. Well, given Prince William and Kate’s weeks-long absence, the Mail has been doing a lot of “remember when” pieces recently Over the weekend, they decided to remember when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last brought their children to the UK: June 2022, just a few months before QEII’s passing. QEII invited the Sussexes to join in on some of her Jubbly celebrations, and QEII and Charles both got to see Archie and Lili. Of course, none of that is being remembered by the Mail. Instead, they’re once again claiming that the British public booed the f–k out of the Sussexes at the Jubbly service at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The ginger elephant in the room causing a headache for the planners was Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, as tensions were high following their decision to attack the Royal Family in their Oprah interview in March 2021. Therefore, to avoid any awkward moments within the estranged family, seating arrangements for the service to honour Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne at St Paul’s Cathedral had to be carefully designed. Things were especially torturous between William and Harry, and officials took great care to avoid repeating the frosty scenes when they sat near each other at their last joint event in March 2020 at Westminster Abbey. They did manage to avoid a bust-up by ensuring they arrived and left at different times and sat on separate sides of the aisle in a carefully orchestrated plan. However, even the best-laid plans cannot account for one thing – the behaviour of the public. As when Harry and Meghan walked down the steps at St Paul’s Cathedral, they were met by the unmistakable sound of the crowd outside booing them. In fairness, there were some cheers as well but their appearance caused a noticeable stir within the crowd, as the audio from the two live video feeds at the service picked up the din. Sky’s Kay Burley said at the time she wasn’t sure if there were ‘more cheers or more jeers’ while MailOnline’s man on the ground reported both cheers and whistles. An AFP video of the couple leaving the service carried some audible boos alongside more supportive noises. Others said that the cheering for Prince William and Kate was ‘the biggest of the day by some margin’. Royal correspondent Richard Palmer noted: ‘There was a loud reaction from the crowd to the arrival of Harry and Meghan: a mix of boos and cheers. Our correspondent outside says what sounded like a mixed reaction had turned into a clear cheer by the time the Sussexes had reached the top of the steps.’ Sky News commentator Rhiannon Mills, also present, said: ‘We were debating how many boos, how many cheers but I think also when you compared it to later arrivals there was a mixed reaction to them. Despite the fact they have stressed they have a huge amount of respect for the Queen, they are still in contact with her, the Queen has constantly stressed they are much-loved members of the family, the assembled crowd clearly had mixed feelings about them being here.’

I’m including the arrival and departure videos below – the cheers of excitement for the Sussexes can be heard upon their arrival, even with those fakakta bells ringing. By the time the Sussexes departed the cathedral, the tabloids must have gotten their plants in place, because you could hear some “boos” along with a lot of cheers. Interestingly, the tabloids never really picked up a theory I’ve seen circulated by pro-Sussex people, which is that Meghan wore some kind of slim-cut, lightweight armored vest under her Dior coat. I notice that Mail has no appetite to remember the huge f–king tantrum thrown by the British media when they realized that Harry and Meghan left the UK before the stupid Jubbly weekend was over. There were SO many royal commentators huffing and puffing about “why didn’t they go to the Jubbly concert??”