Mail: Remember when the Sussexes were booed by a few people at the Jubbly??

All year, the Daily Mail has been churning through old stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I’ve been calling it “The Mail Remembers” series. I’ve used some of the stories to remind newcomer fans about the years of Sussex lore and correct the pretty obvious lies which are still being told about Harry and Meghan. Well, given Prince William and Kate’s weeks-long absence, the Mail has been doing a lot of “remember when” pieces recently Over the weekend, they decided to remember when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last brought their children to the UK: June 2022, just a few months before QEII’s passing. QEII invited the Sussexes to join in on some of her Jubbly celebrations, and QEII and Charles both got to see Archie and Lili. Of course, none of that is being remembered by the Mail. Instead, they’re once again claiming that the British public booed the f–k out of the Sussexes at the Jubbly service at St. Paul’s Cathedral.
The ginger elephant in the room causing a headache for the planners was Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, as tensions were high following their decision to attack the Royal Family in their Oprah interview in March 2021. Therefore, to avoid any awkward moments within the estranged family, seating arrangements for the service to honour Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne at St Paul’s Cathedral had to be carefully designed.
Things were especially torturous between William and Harry, and officials took great care to avoid repeating the frosty scenes when they sat near each other at their last joint event in March 2020 at Westminster Abbey. They did manage to avoid a bust-up by ensuring they arrived and left at different times and sat on separate sides of the aisle in a carefully orchestrated plan.
However, even the best-laid plans cannot account for one thing – the behaviour of the public. As when Harry and Meghan walked down the steps at St Paul’s Cathedral, they were met by the unmistakable sound of the crowd outside booing them. In fairness, there were some cheers as well but their appearance caused a noticeable stir within the crowd, as the audio from the two live video feeds at the service picked up the din.
Sky’s Kay Burley said at the time she wasn’t sure if there were ‘more cheers or more jeers’ while MailOnline’s man on the ground reported both cheers and whistles. An AFP video of the couple leaving the service carried some audible boos alongside more supportive noises. Others said that the cheering for Prince William and Kate was ‘the biggest of the day by some margin’.
Royal correspondent Richard Palmer noted: ‘There was a loud reaction from the crowd to the arrival of Harry and Meghan: a mix of boos and cheers. Our correspondent outside says what sounded like a mixed reaction had turned into a clear cheer by the time the Sussexes had reached the top of the steps.’
Sky News commentator Rhiannon Mills, also present, said: ‘We were debating how many boos, how many cheers but I think also when you compared it to later arrivals there was a mixed reaction to them. Despite the fact they have stressed they have a huge amount of respect for the Queen, they are still in contact with her, the Queen has constantly stressed they are much-loved members of the family, the assembled crowd clearly had mixed feelings about them being here.’
I’m including the arrival and departure videos below – the cheers of excitement for the Sussexes can be heard upon their arrival, even with those fakakta bells ringing. By the time the Sussexes departed the cathedral, the tabloids must have gotten their plants in place, because you could hear some “boos” along with a lot of cheers. Interestingly, the tabloids never really picked up a theory I’ve seen circulated by pro-Sussex people, which is that Meghan wore some kind of slim-cut, lightweight armored vest under her Dior coat. I notice that Mail has no appetite to remember the huge f–king tantrum thrown by the British media when they realized that Harry and Meghan left the UK before the stupid Jubbly weekend was over. There were SO many royal commentators huffing and puffing about “why didn’t they go to the Jubbly concert??”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613844, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696614021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696614407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696621832, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696633859, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696653379, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
Peter Phillips, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex and Zara Tindall leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696653719, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678032, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
This article trying to make the Lazies feel better?
Yes. Wherever they may be.
The leftovers are Facing all those yellow sign holding protesters everywhere they go in the UK, but sure let’s remember that one time we we are sure we heard booing somewhere in that large cheering crowd 🙄..
Some said that the booing was for Boris Johnson as he arrived at the same time. remember reading the Daily Express at the time and they were actively encouraging people to boo Harry and Meghan. The press are there to report the news, not make it.
I think the royal rota are just really disappointed As Ever is a hit so they have to drag put all the old dirt to soothe themselves.
Have we had any recent stories about their wedding? Because they’re really reaching now with the faux outrage articles. I get that the derangers will never stop deranging but isn’t it time to move on to fresh pastures? I guess not.
Like I said yesterday about the coronation article…..the Jubbly from June 2022? Almost 3 years ago? That Jubbly? That’s what we’re talking about?
Obvious hate campaign is obvious.
I do like how even in this article they can’t pretend it was all boos. They’ve got Palmer and Burley admitting there were a fair amount of cheers.
What’s hilarious is that there was definite and obvious booing for Boris Johnson which you noticed watching online. It wasn’t noticeable at all for Harry and Meghan. Only some sections seemed to hear it.
Some sections, the tabloid journalists
I think my favorite part was when they vaguely reference that others say cheering for the wales couple was the biggest by far. Lol, idk that could very well be true but “others” saying it is some sketchy sourcing.
All the left behind royals are getting booed when they announce their events beforehand and don’t ship school children to the place for crowd. Like clear, loud boos. If that happened to H&M, the tabloids would run the video, audio of it in every story about them.
Still trying to re-write history. I believe there were protesters there with not my king signs? But yeah let’s blame those boos on the Sussexes lol.
That’s an interesting theory on the slim cut vest. It makes sense actually.
That Dior coat dress though. She really knew how to dress to impress on these occasions. Flawless. 🥰
Girl facts. Absolutely stunning.
I agree that there was an vest under that Dior coat, thankfully it wasn’t necessary. The fit was bulky and looked a bit uncomfortable. I’d love to see Meghan in that coat again but without the vest underneath. It must have been very scary walking through a crowd and into the Abbey not knowing what sort of reception you’d get? Meghan was very brave.
She is too good for that dysfunctional RF.
This entire article reads like simultaneously a digital pacifier to the remaining senior royals, and a reminder to the public who may be getting ” ideas” with their recent enjoyment of WLM and As Ever that the British media maybe a tad unhinged. Basically, we HATE them remember, remember??!!!
I don’t understand how these articles are still in any way effective. Even the casual ” haters” have to acknowledge at this point that they are not trying to compete with the BRF and haven’t mentioned them directly since the Spare media tour two years ago. Being upset that someone has a successful business that doesn’t cost me any money is a you problem.
A digital pacifier to the remaining senior royals! Omg that really true. You know they sit with the tabloids over breakfast every morning and yes these articles are used as their self-soothers. Combine it with yesterday’s article about Queen Camilla’s anniversary and they can blissfully start their day in la la land.
If I recall and boos were more likely in reaction to the appearance of Boris Johnson at the time.
Same.
As they say, “recollections may vary” rats 😂
Watching it online the boos were very obvious when Boris showed up. That was the only instance. If there was one person booing H and M you couldn’t hear it from the online broadcast feed.
Perhaps the DM doesn’t recall that W and K were booed in Boston.
An inconvenient fact!
Aw another remember when segment. There were huge cheers for Harry and Meghan. And sure a few boos but they were so odd in how they were heard. Almost as if a plant was making sure to boo near a media camera, just saying. But it sure was nothing like the boos heard at the coronation or many other royal events since then. No comparison actually. Perhaps the Mail could remember that. Also, we can all remember that epic walk that Harry and Meghan did down the church aisle. Iconic. And was that when the cameras caught Kate sitting in the pew and very obviously craning her head to look back and huffing and rolling her eyes and saying something to William? Where are the lip readers and body language experts! Just another example of how Kate has absolutely no chill in a church.
Not to mention the eggs! Have Harry or Meghan ever had people trying to egg them? I don’t know if that’s a recent thing for Charles but it was happening a lot a few years ago.
Yes there are gifs of kate with her sour look and William didn’t bother to turn to look at them. He knows how to behave in church whereas this is another instance of Kate acting like a child in church.
Kate supposedly was adding the “common touch” to the RF since she was brought up by a “middle class family.” She behaves like a snob and can’t control her behavior in public.
It’s hilarious – like they’re trying to soothe themselves over the butt-hurt of Meghan’s success. Like Grandma going though a scrapbook – “Remember when we were sure H&M would be broke and divorced and living in a cardboard box? Ahh, those were the good old days.”
I remember the icy look on Keen’s face as she turned and watched them come in and said something to William. Probably some catty remark from her.
Typical Lazy, always trying to provoke Willie’s ire, anger and resentment.
They really deserve each other – they bring out each other’s worst traits. Sucks to be them.
It’s interesting that no one who was outside the cathedral could discern whether they were boos or cheers. It was probably cheers but the press wouldn’t want the public to believe that they were cheered.
Peg’s probably obsessed with cheers and boos the way Trump is obsessed with crown size, lol.
Do I remember the Sussexes being booed? No. Do I remember Willy and Keener getting fired live on camera during their last, weird colonial cosplay Caribbean tour? Do I remember the disgrace of cobbling family pictures to make a fake proof of life photo for Keen and Wails dragging their kids into an international scandal because they used their kids as a prop in the stunt? Do I remember Willy piggybacking off Keener’s “illness” to continue to slack off despite the Duchy money when his father’s illness was announced? Yeah. I remember all that. Why do the people that left and are never coming back continue to get fed to the press when the lazy slumlord who rarely shows up and directly costs the tax payers tens of millions continue to be coddled?
If I remember correctly, there was an American network commentator who said on air that people booed when someone/something blocked Harry and Meghan and the crowded starting cheering when H & M came into their view. The British media don’t know the truth if it bit them.