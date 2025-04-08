Duchess Meghan sent apology emails to some people who ordered As Ever honey

CB and I both got our As Ever packages on Monday! So far, I’ve only tried the monarchy-destroying jam, or “spread.” It’s not really jam, it’s a raspberry spread or perhaps even a sauce. I tried the spread with vanilla ice cream and it was really lovely. I will try the teas at some point this week (I have to be in the mood for tea). While I was lucky enough to get my As Ever products, many fans were not even able to order anything before the product line was completely sold out. I didn’t even try to get the limited-edition honey, but many people were able to order it… and some of those customers are being told that, actually, Meghan doesn’t have enough honey.

Meghan Markle is “so sorry” that some As Ever customers won’t be getting access to her limited edition honey — despite already placing orders for the product. “My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been!” Meghan, 43, wrote in a letter shared with consumers. “Thank you for the support. It really means so much to me.” Screenshots of the apparent letter have been shared on social media and Meghan explained that “due to overselling” some purchasers could not receive their honey. “Please know the team worked very hard in every department and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened,” she wrote. “I know it’s not the same as the limited edition item you had your heart set on (I would feel the same!) so I would also like to promise you something else. When our next limited edition item drop happens, you won’t just be the first to know … you’ll be the first to receive it. No need to order, it will come to you in the mail as a gift from me.” Us Weekly can confirm that Meghan Markle reached out to customers who ordered but would not be receiving the limited edition honey from her first As Ever product launch. Because of the overwhelming response to Meghan’s new products, orders briefly outpaced the inventory, Us understands. Therefore, a small number of orders were accepted for the honey after the product had already sold out. Meghan, along with the As Ever team, is proactively reaching out to customers offering refunds and a complimentary item of their choice, Us has learned.

[From Us Weekly]

I’ve seen some British outlets describe this as “embarrassing” or some huge catastrophe… my God, the impossible standard Meghan is held to. This is perfectly normal for a start-up, especially when there’s a limited-edition product (and it’s labeled as such). I do wonder if the As Ever team sent out more special gift boxes to influencers and friends than they originally accounted for, and perhaps that’s why they miscalculated how many jars of honey they had. Anyway, Meghan is offering refunds AND a complimentary gift. Which is the right thing to do.