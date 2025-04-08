Target, Costco and Publix among the stores that are closing for 24 hours on Easter

We are now roughly two weeks out from Easter, which is on April 20. It’s super late this year, so the fact that it’s almost here is making me wonder how a calendar year that has felt so long is going by so quickly. Like, what even is time, man? Wasn’t it just January 19? Can we go back to that day and stay in it forever?
Anyway, okay, back to Easter! Since it’s considered a major holiday, a lot of businesses will either close early or shut down for the day completely. Last week, several big retailers announced their Easter Sunday schedules. The stores that will remain open included Dollar Tree, Walmart, and Home Depot. Those that will be closed include Target, Costco, Sam’s Club (which is also owned by Walmart’s parent company), and Publix.
Dollar Tree, for example, is not on the long list of stores closing on Easter, the discount chain confirmed to The U.S. Sun. Shoppers can expect Dollar Tree to keep its roughly 16,800 stores throughout the US and Canada open on the springtime holiday. Dollar Tree remains open for most federal and bank holidays but generally shuts down all of its locations on Christmas.
Not all major retailers have shared their 2025 holiday schedules yet, but consumers can reasonably predict if a store will be open or closed on Easter Sunday based on previous years For example, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Kroger all kept their stores open as normal on Easter last year. A handful of other chains, including CVS, Dollar General, and Walgreens are also likely to remain open for the upcoming holiday.
Although Dollar Tree and several other stores will be open on Easter, many national retail chains will shut their doors for 24 hours to commemorate the holiday and permit employees time at home with loved ones. For example, Target confirmed to The U.S. Sun that all of its nearly 2,000 locations would participate in the widespread Easter closures.
“Guests can expect regular store hours on April 19 and can check Target.com or the Target app for local store information,” a Target spokesperson stated via email.
Aldi will also close its roughly 2,500 locations nationwide on April 20 Costco and Sam’s Club have also confirmed that they will temporarily shutter their warehouse clubs to permit staff time to celebrate the holiday. Other chains likely participating in the upcoming retail blackout include H-E-B, Best Buy, Marshalls, and more.
I’m infamous among my friends and family for being a last-minute planner, so I find that knowing what’s open and closed ahead of time is helpful. For example, Mr. Rosie and I hosted Thanksgiving for the first time in November 2013. On the morning of, I suddenly remembered that his mom liked a specific type and brand of gravy. I made Mr. Rosie drive around to three different stores before we found one that was open. It was not one of my better days. So, here’s something that Mr. R would have appreciated having all those years ago: a list of what’s opened and closed on Easter.
Open for Easter:
CVS
Dollar General
Whole Foods
Home Depot
Kroger
Trader Joe’s
Walgreens
Walmart
Dollar Tree
Closed for Easter:
Target
Costco
Aldi
Sam’s Club
Publix
JCPenney
Kohl’s
Macy’s
H-E-B
Michaels
Lowe’s
Best Buy
Marshalls
Home Depot being open makes me laugh because who is going in to buy supplies for a home project on Easter? Santa Claus? In all seriousness, I know the subject of stores being open and closed on holidays can be controversial, so I just want to say how appreciative I am of the employees who work on those days, even the ones who do so because they do not celebrate the holiday. They’re still showing up on a day when much of the world has tapped out. The moral here is to not be like me. Make those employees’ lives easier on Easter by buying everything you need ahead of time. Oh, and I have never hosted a Thanksgiving since.
I grew up in an era when there was no Sunday trading and half day trading on Saturday. No one ever ran out of food or other supplies. I think all shops should shut on holidays and let everyone have a break.
US stores being open for (almost) every single day will never not be fascinating to me.
Here in Germany, most stores are closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday AND Easter Monday.
I grew up in an era when store hours were limited on Sunday and many small businesses were closed on Sunday and one other day a week. Loads of businesses around here made it a point to close on Easter for years to pander to the evangelicals. On one level I can respect a business for giving their employees a holiday and time with their familes. Easter should actually be a higher Christian holiday than Christmas. On another levels the evangelicals aren’t really Christians and worship a false tangerine idol instead of the actual teachings of Christ, so I don’t see the point.
When capitalism is the god. Nobody needs to shop on a sunday! But then again, no working rights or a proper healthcare and the highest prices for medicine in the world.
i mean, a lot of Jewish people need to shop on a Sunday.
Right? Not everyone is Christian; some people even prefer to work on holidays because it they’d be getting overtime. Back in my youth I worked in a call center for a travel company and there was never any shortage of volunteers to work on Good Friday or Christmas Eve…the work day was generally quieter, and they’d get time and a half.
LOL, as I was writing my comment below, Becks as usual meanwhile being the voice of reason ❤️
For a lot of people, weekends are the only time they can shop or run other errands. Also: Not everyone is religious, and not every religious person is Christian. For a lot of us, Sunday is just a day in the week.
@Alla, what about doctors, nurses who are on night shifts? Or truckers or…..etc, etc etc.
Lots of people have needs on Sundays, same as any other day.
Big gratitude to services that have to be available all the time, like medical. Other than pharmacies, why do stores need to be open so much?
mostly because not everybody works retail hours. some of us work nights, weekends and holidays. some households have only one car. some people have to make childcare arrangements, some people have partners who work different hours.
Sometimes family and work life is a big jigsaw puzzle. sometimes you just run out of diapers at the exact wrong moment. not everybody is quite so lucky
In my circle, generally speaking, Easter is treated very differently from Christmas or even Thanksgiving. Most of my friends might get together for brunch or church with their families, but its rarely an all day affair. I know a lot of people who go out to eat and that’s about it. (that’s probably what we’re doing this year, just go to brunch the four of us since my parents and brother are on a cruise.) So a lot of stores may be looking at it from that perspective and assuming people will be shopping or running errands etc.
I do remember working retail ages ago and I just assumed we would be closed on easter. We were not, LOL. I got put on the schedule for it as a manager and honestly just didnt even think to check bc it didn’t occur to me that we would be open. Oops. (I think they close now for it, but thats probably based on sales for that day.)*
Also, I’m not sure if this has changed, but for a lot of stores, your hours are dictated by your landlord. So if you’re in a mall – strip mall or traditional enclosed mall – you may be required to open on Easter Sunday and if you don’t, you have to pay a fine. (this was the case back in my retail days but like I said may have changed.) so that could explain why a chain like Trader Joes that is usually in a strip mall of sorts is open, but stores that are typically stand alone are not.
*also, for a lot of stores, this is what it comes down to. They are closing because their sales over the years have shown they don’t have great sales that day and it costs more to stay open than to close. So if people don’t shop, more stores will close for the holiday.
On the one hand it makes sense to be closed for a number of reasons and yes I agree the religious holiday is one of them.
On the other hand growing up as a Jewish person where my holidays were rarely acknowledged – I’m less upset about this phenomenon of being open on Easter than I might otherwise be.
I grew up in Montreal. West Hill High School had a predominantly Jewish student body, but was a ‘Christian’ school. School was closed for every Christian holiday, so all students were off; the the Jewish kids ALSO got all their holidays off. They were the envy of the rest of us!!
My husband would definitely go to home depot on easter. He also likes to go when the football team from our city is playing an important game. We once went vacuum cleaner shopping during the super bowl and the store was empty.
Doesn’t Costco have big hours signs that state, as a permanent feature, that they are closed on Easter and Christmas (and probably Thanksgiving)? The one I go to here in Canada does.