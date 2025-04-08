Target, Costco and Publix among the stores that are closing for 24 hours on Easter



We are now roughly two weeks out from Easter, which is on April 20. It’s super late this year, so the fact that it’s almost here is making me wonder how a calendar year that has felt so long is going by so quickly. Like, what even is time, man? Wasn’t it just January 19? Can we go back to that day and stay in it forever?

Anyway, okay, back to Easter! Since it’s considered a major holiday, a lot of businesses will either close early or shut down for the day completely. Last week, several big retailers announced their Easter Sunday schedules. The stores that will remain open included Dollar Tree, Walmart, and Home Depot. Those that will be closed include Target, Costco, Sam’s Club (which is also owned by Walmart’s parent company), and Publix.

Easter, a Christian holiday marking the end of Lent, will be celebrated this year on Sunday, April 20. Shoppers in need of last-minute groceries and gifts will be able to turn to a few popular chains. Dollar Tree, for example, is not on the long list of stores closing on Easter, the discount chain confirmed to The U.S. Sun. Shoppers can expect Dollar Tree to keep its roughly 16,800 stores throughout the US and Canada open on the springtime holiday. Dollar Tree remains open for most federal and bank holidays but generally shuts down all of its locations on Christmas. Not all major retailers have shared their 2025 holiday schedules yet, but consumers can reasonably predict if a store will be open or closed on Easter Sunday based on previous years For example, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Kroger all kept their stores open as normal on Easter last year. A handful of other chains, including CVS, Dollar General, and Walgreens are also likely to remain open for the upcoming holiday. Although Dollar Tree and several other stores will be open on Easter, many national retail chains will shut their doors for 24 hours to commemorate the holiday and permit employees time at home with loved ones. For example, Target confirmed to The U.S. Sun that all of its nearly 2,000 locations would participate in the widespread Easter closures. “Guests can expect regular store hours on April 19 and can check Target.com or the Target app for local store information,” a Target spokesperson stated via email. Aldi will also close its roughly 2,500 locations nationwide on April 20 Costco and Sam’s Club have also confirmed that they will temporarily shutter their warehouse clubs to permit staff time to celebrate the holiday. Other chains likely participating in the upcoming retail blackout include H-E-B, Best Buy, Marshalls, and more.

I’m infamous among my friends and family for being a last-minute planner, so I find that knowing what’s open and closed ahead of time is helpful. For example, Mr. Rosie and I hosted Thanksgiving for the first time in November 2013. On the morning of, I suddenly remembered that his mom liked a specific type and brand of gravy. I made Mr. Rosie drive around to three different stores before we found one that was open. It was not one of my better days. So, here’s something that Mr. R would have appreciated having all those years ago: a list of what’s opened and closed on Easter.

Open for Easter:

CVS

Dollar General

Whole Foods

Home Depot

Kroger

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Dollar Tree

Target

Costco

Aldi

Sam’s Club

Publix

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Macy’s

H-E-B

Michaels

Lowe’s

Best Buy

Marshalls

Home Depot being open makes me laugh because who is going in to buy supplies for a home project on Easter? Santa Claus? In all seriousness, I know the subject of stores being open and closed on holidays can be controversial, so I just want to say how appreciative I am of the employees who work on those days, even the ones who do so because they do not celebrate the holiday. They’re still showing up on a day when much of the world has tapped out. The moral here is to not be like me. Make those employees’ lives easier on Easter by buying everything you need ahead of time. Oh, and I have never hosted a Thanksgiving since.