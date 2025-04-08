Prince Harry arrived at a London court today for his latest security hearing

Prince Harry was ushered to the Royal Courts Of Justice in London. By the looks of it, Harry has his private security in tow, plus there were several uniformed police officers escorting him into court. Harry did the same thing he did for previous court appearances: he waved to the photographers waiting to see him. Nothing like flying in for a quick court appearance in London and looking happy, wealthy and well put together. This is Harry’s second time in the UK since Keir Starmer became PM – Harry also made an undercover visit last fall, for a Spencer family funeral.

As for this court appearance, it’s all about Harry’s security situation in the UK for his visits. Since this is constantly and willfully misreported, let me describe what this is really about: the Sussexes had their royal protection withdrawn in March 2020. Since then, they’ve had private security, which they pay for themselves. For years, Harry has been suing Ravec, the secretive group which determines who gets royal protection and when. Harry’s main beef, at this point, is that for his visits to the UK, police protection isn’t automatically given, it’s determined on a case-by-case basis and Harry has to provide 30-days notice for whenever he plans to visit. Harry believes that his private security is insufficient in the UK because of the racist threats and terrorist threats against him, his wife and his children, and he has been fighting for years to simply have Met Police protection guaranteed. That’s what the public hearing is about this week.

As for the royal gossip aspect of this visit… lol. King Charles and Camilla arrived in Rome on Monday, so they’re far away at the moment. At least we don’t have to see a million stories about “the King purposefully snubbed Harry, oh wait, no he didn’t, Harry snubbed his father and Charles is really mad about it!” Charles and Camilla’s Roman Holiday wasn’t decided at the last minute either – it’s been on the books for months, so it’s just a coincidence that they’re out of town this week. As for the Other Brother and his wife… they’ve been in the wind for the past two weeks (Kate hasn’t been seen since St. Patrick’s Day). It would be funny if one of them popped up suddenly today. “Don’t forget about meeeeeeee!”

I’m just seeing this Hello Magazine report – apparently, Harry actually flew into London on Sunday, and he arrived in the afternoon. King Charles arrived in London earlier on Sunday, so it was conceivable that father and son could have met up. But Hello says they did not. I would also assume that, if Harry has been in the UK since Sunday, that he’s staying at an undisclosed location/hotel and not one of the palaces.