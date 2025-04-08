Prince Harry arrived at a London court today for his latest security hearing

Prince Harry was ushered to the Royal Courts Of Justice in London. By the looks of it, Harry has his private security in tow, plus there were several uniformed police officers escorting him into court. Harry did the same thing he did for previous court appearances: he waved to the photographers waiting to see him. Nothing like flying in for a quick court appearance in London and looking happy, wealthy and well put together. This is Harry’s second time in the UK since Keir Starmer became PM – Harry also made an undercover visit last fall, for a Spencer family funeral.
As for this court appearance, it’s all about Harry’s security situation in the UK for his visits. Since this is constantly and willfully misreported, let me describe what this is really about: the Sussexes had their royal protection withdrawn in March 2020. Since then, they’ve had private security, which they pay for themselves. For years, Harry has been suing Ravec, the secretive group which determines who gets royal protection and when. Harry’s main beef, at this point, is that for his visits to the UK, police protection isn’t automatically given, it’s determined on a case-by-case basis and Harry has to provide 30-days notice for whenever he plans to visit. Harry believes that his private security is insufficient in the UK because of the racist threats and terrorist threats against him, his wife and his children, and he has been fighting for years to simply have Met Police protection guaranteed. That’s what the public hearing is about this week.
As for the royal gossip aspect of this visit… lol. King Charles and Camilla arrived in Rome on Monday, so they’re far away at the moment. At least we don’t have to see a million stories about “the King purposefully snubbed Harry, oh wait, no he didn’t, Harry snubbed his father and Charles is really mad about it!” Charles and Camilla’s Roman Holiday wasn’t decided at the last minute either – it’s been on the books for months, so it’s just a coincidence that they’re out of town this week. As for the Other Brother and his wife… they’ve been in the wind for the past two weeks (Kate hasn’t been seen since St. Patrick’s Day). It would be funny if one of them popped up suddenly today. “Don’t forget about meeeeeeee!”
I’m just seeing this Hello Magazine report – apparently, Harry actually flew into London on Sunday, and he arrived in the afternoon. King Charles arrived in London earlier on Sunday, so it was conceivable that father and son could have met up. But Hello says they did not. I would also assume that, if Harry has been in the UK since Sunday, that he’s staying at an undisclosed location/hotel and not one of the palaces.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Give them hell Harry.
I hope he and his hanger get out of there safely and victorious asap. 😉
Good luck to him. A country that has a monarchy should pay security for those born into it. More or less like what is done with princess Madeline?
Good for Harry to show them he *really* means business.
What I don’t get: Harry not only has a target on his back because of the envy, or even hate, emanating from his birth family. They should have acknowledged long ago that Harry actually served queen and country, unlike others in his family.
But he and Meghan also have the whole of British media against them, stoking misogynoir flames.
Why do they lie that it will be tax payer funded when he clearly states he wil pay for it himself.
He looks good ,fit and healthy and on another mission .
Unfortunately I doubt it will be successful .
They won’t let him pay. He went to court over this and the judge said no.
I still don’t get it. Every ex-Prime Minister is entitled to life long police protection. Taxpayers fund the general costs at home and for engagements in some sort of official capacity. When they go on vacations they have to recompensate the costs for their protection officers. So does Tony Blair ever since. So why can’t Harry?
He did offer to pay for it himself. It just gets left out of the coverage. However, I do believe during the last security trial, the judge ruled he could not pay out of pocket for the security so if he gets security it would be paid for by tax-payers. That’s my understanding of what happened but could be wrong?
yeah, I think there was discussion about how this level of protection is not for sale etc. But I’m still glad Harry made the offer because its out there now that he did, that he’s not looking for freebies. He’s just looking for a certain level of protection that he can’t get from his usual security team.
I think its clear the 30 day review period is so that the royals can know what he’s doing, when he’s coming, why, etc. but I can also see that being adjusted to being a notification period so the RPOs etc can plan accordingly. So he doesn’t have to ask for the security every time but still gives notice. Its also clear from his visit last January that last minute security CAN be arranged…especially if the monarch approves it.
So I think its interesting to see how this will shake out.
There is no mechanism for him to pay, if your life is in danger you have a right to protection and judging by the way he actually gets it they know that it is. I think the problem is because he isn’t a working royal, if they give it to him they would have to give it to the rest of the non working royals.
Nope. Protection should be based on a thorough risk assessment and could apply to anyone, royal or not. Harry was treated differently to everyone else. No proper risk assessment was undertaken.
They give it to visiting dignitaries and celebrities. Their security coordinates with the MET and with government agencies who are aware of threats to the person or to others as a result of their presence to neutralize or mitigate the risks with up to date intel and coordination with protection groups.
All Harry wants is for the threat level to determine the protection and coordination given – as it is with every single other person. REVAC did this to him to be putative and to put him in harms way. That’s unacceptable from any institution.
Taylor Swift got taxpayer-funded security, outriders included, in the UK — after the terrorist’s plot that was unveiled for the Vienna concert.
And the Met didn’t have 30 days notice to arrange for it, but somehow made it work anyway.
The Met also managed to arrange security for several heads of governments and foreign ministers with less than two days of warning after Felon47 and the Divan Interventionist attacked Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House — for that meeting in Lancaster House on March 2.
But iirc, Harry has applied for protection in the last, given 30 days notice and still been denied. In the last trial, didn’t it come out that he had been denied security a number of times. And what could the reason for the denial be? I’m assuming his risk-level had not gone down. Was a reason given or was it kept opaque?
How the hell would Hello magazine think they know? Well, they’ve recently got into bed with the repulsive Matt Wilkinson from The Sun (metaphorically speaking, one hopes). As if The Sun would know anything 🤣🤣🤣
The court is live on YouTube. I would never have imagined it to be public
I suppose there is one advantage, when the newspapers report on it they will have to stick to the truth.
I’ve been watching it for about an hour. His lawyer is very good.
Where is keen the,peacemaker.
Mustique? Who knows really.
It is my understanding that the major argument is the 30 day notice. It gives the people who are out to harm he and Meghan a 30 day notice, as well. He continues to receive threats of bodily harm which I hope will be presented.
So if his father dies he won’t be able to attend the funeral, In theory.
I wish the best for Harry!!
Well this explains the absolute blizzard of negative press over the past two weeks. There’s Prince Andrew corruption news, the heir is still in the wind, and Harry’s back in London, looking fit, tan, and happy.
The press have been saying for a few days now that Harry was going to the UK. I’m going to guess that the Palace knew that he was going to be there and told the press.