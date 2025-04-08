Prince William & Kate ‘refused to open the book which caused them so much suffering’

I don’t know why the Mail is still churning through a royal biography that came out last year, but here we are. Robert Hardman’s Charles III: New King, New Court, The Inside Story came out in January 2024 to widespread ambivalence. The book got a second life (briefly) later in the year, when Hardman added new chapters blaming Prince Harry for King Charles’s refusal to be anything other than a dogs-t father. Hardman also devoted some new chapters the Great Kate Disappearance, and it felt like Prince William’s minions were working overtime to complain and explain about the unfairness of that kind of scrutiny. Well, now the Mail has a new piece in which they’re emphasizing the palaces’ reactions to Prince Harry’s Spare. I’m sure some of this is old info, but I guess I missed the part about how William and Kate are selectively illiterate when it comes to Harry’s memoir. Some highlights from the Mail:
The Windsors were shocked by the name of Prince Harry’s memoir: The Royal Family was still reeling from the death of the Queen in September 2022 when they received another dose of incredibly bad news. Prince Harry’s apprehensively awaited memoir would be titled ‘Spare’. His publisher Penguin Random House made the announcement on October 27, just 49 days after the Queen’s death and the British public’s heartfelt goodbye.
They worried that Harry’s story would be sympathatic?? Perhaps due to its promise of ‘raw, unflinching honesty’, when the announcement was made, those in the royal court of King Charles III braced themselves for the worst. After all, it wasn’t hard to see the narrative Harry had been building for some time in his media interviews, but the name of the book all but confirmed it. He would be painting himself as a victim of the Royal Family who had been treated poorly and cast aside.
How Buckingham Palace reacted to the Spare news: On the day the announcement was released to the Press, it eclipsed all other royal news, despite the Royal Mint striking the first coins with the face of the new King. When asked about the King’s feeling on the incoming fire from the Sussexes and their associates, one Palace staffer referred to them ‘headwinds that we face from across the Atlantic’, according to Hardman. The author wrote: ‘That was one way of describing an extraordinary 12-week run of non-stop disobliging headlines and combative allegations, all of them entirely beyond the control of the King and his staff. Storm-force gales might have been a better metaphor. That this should all be unfolding in the first phase of a new reign might once have been considered disastrous. However, there were two unexpected aspects to these ‘headwinds’ which would work in Charles III’s favour. First, the constant diet of extraneous negativity, though awkward and at times embarrassing, made very little impact, according to polls, on public attitudes towards the monarchy. Second, it appeared to have no discernible impact on the King himself.’
They worried about the Caribbean: One of the biggest concerns about the upcoming Spare, according to Hardman, was the fact that as much of the Caribbean gets its news through US outlets, and the US media was generally more sympathetic to Harry and Meghan. There was concern that Megxit played directly into this debate and Spare could be a massive blow to the Firm’s reputation abroad. Meghan’s friend Omid Scobie revealed the controversial title for the autobiography was the Prince’s own choice and he had not changed the manuscript since the death of the Queen.
William & Kate refused to read Spare: Though no members of the Royal Family have publicly commented on Harry’s foray into novel writing, it’s understood the reaction behind the scenes was one of pain. But Hardman’s sources on Prince William and Catherine’s staff remain adamant that he and the Princess refused to open the book which caused them so much suffering. One of their senior advisers told the author: ‘Neither of them read it. He is a grown-up, 40-year-old with the BBC app on his phone so he knows what it says. But he has people like me to tell him what else he needs to know. We gave him the key points.’
The palaces worried about how much Harry had left out: Hardman wrote that for the Palace, the most worrying aspect of the book was the omission of ‘large chunks of more recent events’. It did not go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan’s wedding, their married life and their eventual departure from the royal world amounted to only less than a fifth of the memoir. Despite the couple having a jam-packed life of book worthy moments, recent events had been mostly omitted. ‘This suggested either a sequel or, perhaps, a memoir by Meghan in due course’, Hardman wrote.
I remember reading multiple reports that Charles refused to read Spare as well, which I still think is one of the dumbest and most asinine decisions he’s ever made. Charles is known as a great reader as well – if he ever picked up Spare, he would find that his youngest son adores him and yearns for a closer relationship. As for Will and Kate… lol. I mean… I think both of them read parts of Spare, just as they obsessively watch, follow and copy everything Harry and Meghan do. But what an official cover story: the heir is too stupid, too illiterate and too stage-managed by staff to sit down and read a book written by his brother.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Note to the Fail:
The correct way to report on this would have been —
The Lamebridges refused to read the book which detailed the suffering they caused to Meghan and Harry.
Please. The palace lies. If they didn’t read it – unlikely – they def followed every tiny excerpt in the media. And more than likely listened to the audio book.
Of course if they had been nice to Harry and Meghan they would have nothing to fear, they know that Harry tells the truth. If it were a made up pack of lies they would have said so.
“But he has people like me to tell him what else he needs to know.” I’m sure this suits the incurious Will and Kate fine, but I would be surprised at Charles not reading for himself. It also shows a disregard for Harry’s thoughts and feelings that I am not surprised about. I doubt Kate and Will have the attention span to read anything much. Any leader (even these who are just figureheads) should be reading things for himself instead of being told his opinions and thoughts for him.
I like the quote better as: “He is a grown up, 40-year old…But he has people like me to tell him what else he needs to know.” Really captures the flavor of the dimwit that is William.
To be fair, I’m positive they both regularly refuse to open ANY book.
Kate probably looked at passages about herself.
I bet she’d have been disappointed that the “grow your own girlfriend kit” Christmas gift she and Carole gave to Harry didn’t make the cut.
How hilarious! And look at Harry now, the accomplished, financially independent Meghan overshadows Lazy in every single character trait that matters. Lazy is trapped like Willie in the Windsor shitshow. I hope they both lead long and miserable lives in their gilded tabloid cage.
True 😂
They both lack curiosity. Willie would prefer to read the Aston Villa forums result Lazy likes to click on fashion websites.
The past where Charles had an authorized biography based on interviews with Dimbleby, is forgotten. He was a lot harsher than Harry could even imagine . Charles complained about his parents. He also said he would “continue to see” Camilla. I think the Keens read Spare. They are real hypocrites in that family. Plus the “confessions” of Sophie Wessex to the fake sheik where she called the Queen the “little dear” and said C and C were the most unpopular people in the UK Kate and William can’t hold any moral high ground, considering all.
Yeah whenever I hear anyone cry about how Harry betrayed the royal family I have to roll my eyes. Charles said worse in the Dimbleby book so Harry is no more a traitor than the current king is.
Lol! Well, I’m a writer and I’ve discovered if I want to hide something from my family, the surest method is to publish it. But the idea that no one in the royal family has read “the thing that caused them so much suffering” is a total crack up! How can something you haven’t read make you suffer? Why would you let a bunch of grubby staffers spoon-feed you talking points rather than finding out for yourself? Lazy, incurious, dumb are all words that come to mind. Im listening to COFF on Lemonada right now—Meghan was so above the left-behinds and stories like this show they knew it. No way they’d ever dim her shine for long.
The RF never hesitates to FA but really hates to FO.
Oh poor royals how they suffered. William found enough “strength” to get Knauf busy on a fake investigation.
They all refused to watch The Crown too, IIRC? 🙂
Can’t and Peg don’t bother to read the detail sheets when doing their events so it stands to reason the sure wouldn’t want to read Spare that told the ugly truth about them.
I do kind of love the detail that they were shocked and worried just by Harry naming the book Spare. And yeah for the majority of the people who read it, Harry does come across as sympathetic. And actually I thought he gave a lot of detail about the wedding lead-up and their first year. Or at least he very specifically addressed every tabloid lie that was written and then corrected it. But the fact that they think that section was vague tells me that there’s a whole lot more that went down during that time than anyone knows.
Their loss for not reading Spare.
I bet Camilla, the evil stepmother, has though. How can she not when the Palaces were in immediate fury over Harry’s descriptions of her.
As for Willie, he may not have read Spare, but millions have. So every interaction he has with people he meets for the first time – politicians, diplomats, business people, actors etc – some of them would have definitely read Spare and in their mind would be clouded by what Harry has written about him. They would be thinking what an awful person he is to be so jealously violent towards his brother and his wife. As Harry said, “Space.”
Both Willie and Lazy refuse to read Spare at their peril. Definitely Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette vibes. Spare has shown how they overworked Harry, and their sense of ignorant superiority because of their position means that people in government both domestic and international have to manage the dumb, lazy ones when they ascend. Just like Trump.
I doubt that they (Kate and William) have the attention span to sit down and read a book. This begs the question, how did these two manage to earn university degrees? Didn’t that involve some reading comprehension?