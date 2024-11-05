King Charles can’t reconcile with Prince Harry because of Harry’s lawsuits

Royal biographer/commentator Robert Hardman has added new chapters to his book Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, which was initially released in January of this year to widespread ambivalence. Hardman saw that ambivalence and he leaned into the Sussex drama of if all, devoting a big chunk of these new chapters to King Charles’s estrangement from Prince Harry. Would it shock you to learn that Charles told his biographer that the estrangement is all Harry’s fault? It’s sad that this terrible old man cannot problem-solve his way out of a wet paper bag, but here we are. Hardman lists his big three reasons why Charles and Harry’s estrangement has little hope of thawing. Reason #1: Charles believes that Harry wants money, and Charles doesn’t want to give him money. Reason #2: If Charles tried to make peace with Harry, that would enrage Prince William. Reason #3 is a variation on something we’ve heard before, which is that Charles is really mad that Harry continues to sue the government over the withdrawal of his security. From Hardman’s piece in the Mail:
The Duke of Sussex had many other legal actions in hand against the media, but this ongoing quarrel with the Government was especially problematic for the King as the ‘fountain of justice’.
‘Here you have the infelicitous situation where the King’s son is suing the King’s ministers in the King’s courts,’ points out one senior constitutional expert and adviser to the family. ‘That is pulling the King in three directions. You also have the situation where the King’s son publishes accounts of private conversations, some of which have been, shall we say, wrong.’
The adviser points, by way of example, to the section of Spare in which his account of being told of the Queen Mother’s death was a fabrication. Harry had painted a forlorn picture of a lonely Eton schoolboy being told, by a lackey, of the death of his adored great-grandmother: ‘I took the call. I wish I could remember whose voice was at the other end: a courtier’s, I believe. I recall that it was just before Easter, the weather bright and warm, light slanting through my window, filled with vivid colours. ‘Your Royal Highness, the Queen Mother has died.’ ‘ Harry was actually in Switzerland, skiing with his father and brother, when all three received the news.
‘So imagine the situation,’ says the adviser, ‘if the Prince were to talk to his father about his court case and then later to describe that conversation – or, worse, a conversation which was not entirely accurate. There would be serious legal jeopardy.’
‘Harry would only have to say, ‘My father said this’ and a court case could collapse,’ says the adviser. ‘That’s not just awkward. That’s bad. That is deep legal and constitutional jeopardy when you are head of state and of the judiciary and it is His Majesty’s Government.’
As the year has unfolded, however, there have been some indications that the Duke’s attitude towards the monarchy might be mellowing. Sources very close to the Sussexes insisted that any reports that the Duke or Duchess might be writing any fresh memoirs were ‘void of truth’. Weeks later, Prince Harry’s publishers announced that Spare would be published in paperback in October. Tellingly, it was also announced that the author would not be providing any new material.
Within the Royal Family, however, the feeling would persist that, as long as Prince Harry continued to be a very busy litigant, a rapprochement would be extremely difficult. ‘Even then,’ points out an aide, ‘you still have the trust issue to be resolved. And then, having predicated this whole case on the fact that Britain is insecure, would Harry bring the children over anyway? That is the tragedy of all this. It’s a mess – but it is not one of our making.’
While I’ll never be in the mood to show generosity towards Charles, I’ll admit that I slightly see the general point being made here. What’s worse is that Harry absolutely wants to talk to Charles about the security situation, because Harry believes Charles could alter it or order RAVEC to give Harry security for every visit on demand (which, from what I’ve seen, Charles could do). Harry believes that because QEII gave the Sussexes security when they visited her – she had her own protection officers looking after the Sussexes, and Harry had protection when he made various solo visits last-minute too. So, Harry has a point in wanting to talk to his father about security, but Charles has a point about not wanting to say anything about security given Harry’s ongoing lawsuits. In Harry’s various lawsuits against the press, he’s already brought up “private” conversations he had with his grandmother and brother. It’s actually a reasonable concern from Charles. That’s all I’ll say. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
When Charles exits this body, he’s definitely going to have to get back in line to do another life because he learned all kinds of wrongness in this one.
Enlightenment not achieved.
I doubt Harry wants money from Charles given what came out in Dispatches.
Exactly! What’s these people seem to overlook is the king just got a 45% pay increase bringing his yearly compensation to over £550,000,000.00+ million not including the duchy profits for Lancaster and Cornwall but this poor man is so concerned about Prince Harry is a laughable deflection. Takes alot of nerve to act like your youngest, who has given back the most, is greedy when you have a track records like chucks. This is how Chuck chooses to be remembered as a greedy lying hateful old man, he will die with his piles of stolen wealth Prince Harry walked away from that blood money.
“because Harry believes Charles could alter it or order RAVEC to give Harry security for every visit on demand (which, from what I’ve seen, Charles could do)”
Of course, Charles can alter any RAVEC decisions he likes, because he literally just did it for Andrew. He voluntarily pulled Andrew’s security just because he wanted to. Charles = RAVEC, the end.
So Harry is completely right on this one, the rest (eg Charles’ private secretary sitting on RAVEC, denying the Sandringham Summit key information from Harry) is just detail, albeit important for Harry!
Now why that should stop Charles from rapprochement with Harry is unclear, other than the bad feelings on both sides after all that’s gone down. They can simply agree not to talk about that subject because there is ongoing litigation and move on to other topics. Easy peasy. It’s the courtiers, Camilla and William who are invested in keeping Harry and Charles apart, and Charles being weak-willed is going with the flow IMO.
I don’t think Harry is holding out much hope that his father will do the right thing but I think Harry is *very* invested in getting as much information as possible about the workings of RAVEC. It seems key to understanding what happened to his mother & why his family had to flee for their lives. If I had to guess, Charles knows he’s guilty as sin.
I agree with you completely, Lizzie. I might even go a step further. I suspect that Charles didn’t care if Diana died without security, and may even have believed she deserved it for not becoming a doormat for the divinely anointed King, then-Prince. And that carries over to Harry. Harry is entirely expendable to the monarchy since William has had children. I honestly suspect that Charles would look upon the death of his own son with a sigh of relief–no more push back, and no more embarrassment that someone can do the job better than the anointed ones.
@beautifullybroken, sadly I agree with you about Charles’ feelings regarding Harry.
Yeah, we know. And every accusation Harry makes about the media will be reported as an attack on the left behind Windsors instigated by Meghan.
GROW UP CHARLES 😎
So, you can turn your own children’s life into a reality show, make their whole life a product to sell to the public in order to keep all your royal privileges, then when the said child asks for security, you are gonna say “you are on your own”?? We know Charles’s people are on the security committee, if the King asks for security for his son, they would grant it. The only reason they took it away was to punish Harry for stepping back. Remember, it took a whole year for them to take Andrew’s security away after he stepped down.
Charles can’t reconcile with Harry, because Harry is suing Charles’s media friends and didn’t allow Charles & William to use him and his family as a punching bag anymore. They asked him to drop the media lawsuits multiple times. The security is payback for saying no.
💯 agree with your first sentence/question @sevenblue. Charles, the BM and the public created a situation in which everything about his life wa a devoured for entertainment, stirring up a frenzy of interest. They can provide security for him and his family while they’re in the uk. Cutting it off is barbaric.
@Jais, I think people don’t realize how much access to Harry and Will as children the royal reporters were granted because of the agreement Charles made with the press. At least, Will got some protection from negative stories, but that meant Harry has become more of a target. Look at Will’s children, we don’t read any stories about their school days, because he is actually protecting them from the media.
Just go to hell Charles. You’ve got your she-hag that you’ve always wanted, just keep on robbing your citizens like you’ve always done. You don’t care about Harry, his family or anything or anyone not named Camilla. As for Charles’ concern that Harry could spill the beans, pot meet kettle.
Princess Margaret died in February 2002 when he would have been at school, he probably mixed them up.
Agreed – I’ve long thought this because of the way our memories store things. PM died about 6 weeks before and Harry was only a teenager, having already lost his mum when he was nearly 13. And no memoir can ever be 100% accurate – editing teams do aim to catch all errors, but some things always slip through the net.
Ooh, that’s a great catch @Sunnyside Up and @Beth! 🫡 💯 As you say, Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother both died in 2002, with PM passing away months before her mother. It was probably a blur for Harry with both deaths coming in the same year. Surely, Harry was called and told at school by a courtier about PM’s death, and Chuck was called and told by a courtier at the ski resort about the QM’s death. Very similar situations that occurred in the same year. Teenage Harry had to walk behind the QM’s coffin. That must have been so difficult for him, too, conjuring traumatic memories of 1997.
So the man who abuses and charges the poor along with charities and municipal services while accepting a half a billion pounds plus a year of taxpayer money and benefits is worried that Prince Harry would ask for money? Time to stop funding these royal slumlords because Prince Harry has done more for charities than they ever will without taxing the elderly and poor to death. No one had to give up their heating allowance to pay for Prince Harry’s home. Time for the British to defund the BRF permanently.
1. Harry doesn’t want his dirty money! 2. Yes Peg is a prick and would be angry at Chuckles and Chuckles is afraid of what he created in Peg. 3. Chuckles should grow a pair and have a come to Jesus epiphany and make amends with his very good son but he just won’t do it because his favorite horse has perpetrated so much chaos that he will not go against her.
So yeah, the issue is not just the security case. It’s about the cases against the tabloids.
Jais, I think that’s the real issue–the lawsuits against the tabloids. Doesn’t a trial start in January?
Charles, the “fountain of justice,” can’t reconcile with Harry right now because he’s busy trying to cover his ass over fleecing his subjects.
Image some of the reasons that you as a ‘king’ can’t reconcile with your son are 1.You know he will want to talk about security for his family which includes your young grandchildren and you don’t want to discuss it. 2. It will anger your other son.
That last statement in the article about the children which came outta nowhere tells you all you need to know. Charles has no real interest in his son except for how it looks on the outside. The fact is, Charles wants Harry to give up all of his cases so nothing else about their shady press deals come out and he wants to get those kids over there for a photo op with grand dad for historical purposes. Just think, in history Charles could very well die without an image of him with both HIS sons as monarch or all his grandchildren. The palace is definitely considering that behind the scenes.
No the real reason why Charles won’t reconcile is because of Harry’s lawsuits against the press not the Home Office. He believes that talking to Harry would lead the press to believe that he supports Harry’s lawsuits. It’s plain and simple. I also believe he wants Harry to divorce Meghan and return to the UK and Harry refuses to do so.
They can stay estranged and Chuckles can STFU, living the rest of his days Harry-free and miserable. At this point, a relationship is not in Harry’s best interest.
Associating with the royal family will sully the Sussex brand.
When Charles dies. He’s at the pearly gates. Peter looks in his book and says sorry Charles you were such a prick to your son and grandson you can’t come in. You can go down below with the other big orange prick. 😂
I doubt he will even make it near the gates before those demon shadows (like in the movie Ghost) will have taken him where he belongs.
So Harry can’t sue them but Charles and william can steal from them through the nhs , the schools, the military and so forth. Gmafb
Fastgran:
But before you go to hell, you’ll meet the woman you treated like a womb to share some things about your fatherhood.
The entire royal family is always selling each other out to their various mouthpieces when it suits them. I find all the excuses to be just that, and total and utter BS. His hands are conveniently tied when he wants a way out and he is the King when it is convenient. Charles will regret his behavior in his deathbed and by then it will be much too late. Its sad but mostly pathetic that at his age he has learned truly nothing and still cannot get it right. Your time is running out Charles. Get it together.