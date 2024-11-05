Freddie Prinze Jr. explains why he and Sarah Michelle Gellar don’t get papped



Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Geller have been together for 27 years and married for 22 years. Ahh, this makes me feel so old because I was in high school when they first got together. They have two children, a daughter, Charlotte, 15, and a son, Rocky, 12. Freddie and SMG go to great lengths to protect their family’s privacy, which includes keeping their children’s pictures out of the press and off of social media. They’re also just a pretty low-key couple in general. They do red carpets together to support each other’s projects, but we rarely see them being papped while out-and-about.

Freddie is the guest on the November 4 episode of the Oldish podcast, which is hosted by Randy Spelling, Brian Austin Green, and Sharna Burgess. During the interview, Randy mentioned to Freddie that he was impressed at how well the Prinzes (SMG legally changed her last name) are able to stay under-the-radar and out of the public’s eye. Freddie explained that for them, it’s actually quite easy to maintain their privacy. They simply stay away from the more popular celeb hangouts where paparazzi are swarming around and avoid them when they do show up in their neighborhood.

“Something that I’ve admired about your relationship is you both have seemed to stay out of the public,” Randy Spelling, one of the co-hosts said, which caused Freddie to respond, “That’s by choice, though. You can control it to a certain degree.” He added, “I don’t know how deliberate [other celebrities] are in trying to avoid that BS. I know how easy it’s been for us because I don’t go anywhere. I don’t go to parties. People don’t see Sarah and I out and about at the popular places. We have our restaurants that we like, and they’re not super trendy in places where paparazzi hang out. So we’re good at avoiding it.” He continued that he was “not trying to sh-t on anyone” but it’s “not that hard [to avoid attention,] if you really [want to.]” “There’s times where [paparazzi] wait at the bottom of our street, but there’s people that are way more famous than me on my street. So I’ll just make sure they leave first. They’ll go follow Schwarzenegger and leave me alone. You know what I mean?” he shared. “And I can count on one hand how many clubs I’ve been [to] my whole life,” Freddie added of his low key life.

[From JustJared]

This all makes total sense to me! I love that they’ve figured out the proper algorithm for maintaining their privacy. I cannot imagine how stressful it is to have to worry about public opinion while you’re just trying to eat sushi in peace, take your kid to the playground, or go buy some aspirin from Walgreens. I know that there are some people who are at such a level of fame that it’s hard to avoid being followed around, but there are also celebs at A through Z levels of fame that are able to successfully avoid the scrutiny. Freddie and Sarah Michelle seem like such “normal,” non-attention-seeking people, and I’m so rooting for them to continue to be able to live their best lives. Remember when they first got married and everyone figured it wouldn’t last? I love that they’re still together, proving the haters wrong. I’d love to see the two of them acting in another (new) project together.

You can listen to Freddie’s interview on Oldish here.